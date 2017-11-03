Ethan Allen: Look Out Below

Image credit

Ethan Allen (ETH) has struggled in the past couple of years in terms of gaining traction for the stock to move higher. The furniture business is notoriously tough - and highly cyclical - so stocks in the space like ETH tend to move through boom and bust cycles. That hasn't been the case of late, however, as ETH has just sort of muddled along around the $30 mark as the bulls and bears jostle for control. The Q1 report wasn't enough to spur a rally and there are some very good reasons for that; in this article I'll explain why I think ETH is still too expensive at $29 and should be heading lower.

ETH has been stuck in a channel for basically all of 2017 thus far, ranging from $26 on the low end to a $33 upper bound. The stock has tried a few times to break out but hasn't, and to the bulls' credit, they've defended nicely when they've needed to in order to prevent selling getting out of control. Shares are right back in the middle of the range at this point and if you are taking any position on this stock, you'd do well to monitor the channel. ETH's move outside of the channel is likely to be pretty sizable regardless of whether it is a bullish or bearish move, simply because it has created this very long consolidation. I happen to think the break will be to the downside; allow me to explain.

Total sales were down more than 6% in Q1 as the wholesale division saw a small decline primarily related to Harvey and Irma, but the retail division was hammered. Comps there fell in the high single digits and although management touted the 1.7% gain in written orders in the press release, all is not well at ETH. The hurricanes certainly played a part in the decline of total sales in Q1 but there's obviously a demand problem going on here as well; ETH's comp performance in the retail division was inexcusably bad. This isn't uncommon for furniture retailers as demand is lumpy but for now, ETH is obviously on the wrong side of it. Analysts have ETH producing 3% to 4% total sales growth this year so if it is going to do that, it has to get on with the program with both the retail and wholesale divisions, as there weren't any bright spots in Q1. In other words, just hitting expectations for revenue is going to be extremely challenging for ETH this fiscal year as it is off to a terrible start.

But the misery extended to margins as well, as gross margins fell in Q1 by 80bps to 55.3%. Management claims margins fell due to the impact of the hurricanes, a higher mix of wholesale revenue (enormous retail comp sales declines will do that to you), and first manufacturing runs of new products. Those are all legitimate reasons why gross margins should fall but only the first is transitory. ETH didn't tell us how much each reason contributed so we can only speculate, but it will continue to see higher wholesale mix unless it turns its retail business around. Further, it will continue to have first runs of new products unless it stops introducing new products, which is obviously absurd. Therefore, the margin outlook for ETH isn't necessarily any better than its revenue and given that those are the two most important metrics for any retailer, things aren't exactly looking up. Keep in mind also that lower revenue generally produces lower margins as certain fixed and variable costs deleverage at lower revenue levels. So if I'm right about ETH's revenue outlook, this won't be the last quarter we see with lower margins.

The final nail in the coffin for ETH is that the company's SG&A costs fell slightly on a dollar basis but as a percentage of revenue, saw some pretty significant deleveraging. In concert with poor gross margin performance, that was enough to decimate operating margins, sending that metric down a whopping 300bps on an adjusted basis to 6.8%. That's an enormous decline in profitability and while I get this is one quarter, it was particularly unfavorable. Honestly, I'm not trying to be as negative as I am but I simply don't see anything at all that I can grab hold of for the bulls; this was a terrible quarter.

This all presents a problem because the stock is going for better than 17 times this year's earnings and that includes estimates for 15% EPS growth this year. Sales and margins are facing an uphill battle so I have to think hitting that level of EPS growth is going to be very difficult. Thus, I see some pretty significant downside risk potential to estimates for this year, which have already come down a bit, and combined with the high valuation, it makes for a pretty dangerous mix for the bulls. To my eye, it looks like ETH is priced for a rosy outlook when that isn't warranted; I think it is going lower.

