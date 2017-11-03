Flyht Aerospace Solutions' (FLYLF) CEO Thomas Schmutz on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Flyht Aerospace Solutions, Ltd. (OTCQX:FLYLF) Q3 2017 Results Conference Call November 3, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Thomas Schmutz

Thank you, Ariel [ph]. I appreciate your introduction. So, the format of this call is going to follow the one we've done in the past, where I'll give an overview. Paul Takalo, our Interim CFO will then give a more detailed financial result of the quarter and then where we are at this point of the year and then I'll discuss some of our goals and close the call out. I'll answer email questions first and then we'll go over whatever calls are called in

So, as I stated in our, the CEO letter as part of the quarterly results, our revenue performance was not as strong as we expected to be. Our total revenue for the quarter was 3.3 million, which was about 18% lower than the third quarter of last year. And our total revenue was essentially the same as the second quarter of this year that was actually offset from that quarter end both its strengths and its weakness.

As I stated in the Letter the Shareholders, the revenue shortfall relative to last year was in the parts category and the voice and data services revenue components. the parts category was down 45% from the same quarter last year. As several of you know or many of you know, the parts category includes our Iridium modem and licensing for the A320 and A330 program. So, why this category is down so sharply is being investigated. It's always been a lumpy category and we get orders and we get -- we ship products.

But as -- we understand our products is still the only available SATCOM option on these aircrafts. So, we've understood from our OEM that the forecast is down for the rest of this year in the parts category and it's also down next year relative to what we had originally budgeted. So, we're continuing to investigate and try to understand why this is the case. It's not nearly clear to us, but we feel very confident that we have a strong position there and that overtime it will be more resilient.

Ultimately of course that position will diminish. I mean we know that there other SATCOM solutions that will ultimately become available. Higher bandwidth requirements will drive the customer towards these, but we expect that to be measured in years certainly not in quarters. So we are going to investigate that and try to understand that a little bit further. So, voice and data services revenue was down relative to third quarter by 11%.

As I stated in the CEO Letter to Shareholders, we are behind on the new voice and data contracts sales this year relative to budget then we announced the temporary it’s hopefully a temporary loss to one of our larger client last June due to the prime contractor having to negotiate the contract. We understand that negotiation is still ongoing. We’re hopeful that it gets resolved. Of course, we’re not seeing around and waiting that contract. We're out trying to establish more and new ones. And so, we will keep you apprise of what where we stand on that particular opportunity.

The AFIRS hardware shipments in the quarter were quite strong. They were up 3% value over the same quarter of last year. We recognized 22 units this quarter compared to 25 a year ago. The average sale price was higher, so we basically created more value in this revenue category this quarter. If the compare the second quarters and third quarters of this year, they were opposite both to last year’s quarters.

So in the second quarter AFIRS sales were down while parts and voice and data services were up. In this quarter which we just announced this past quarter, the AFIRS sales were up of parts and voice and data services were down. So, it’s maddening -- a little bit maddening to us, we obviously want everything to be monotonically increasing, and as the business is just not that way, we’re managing each and every element of it to the best of our ability. Right now, it’s a little bit lumpy. So, we’re working on the best we can.

We’re continuing to build this very strong backlog and so that’s I think ultimately will smooth things out in the future. Things do us a little bit better from a year-to-date perspective, so this year overall the revenues today are 2% better than they were this time last year. All three of the major components of revenue which includes the AFIRS hardware, the parts and the voice and data service, all those elements are up relative to last year. And all of those were up despite the challenges that I discussed earlier in this letter.

So, that’s positive obviously they’re not up to the size we want them to be, but the year is not over and we’re continuing to work all these elements. As I mentioned in the sales releases that I -- that we do after each quarter, they have been progressing in the quarter and in the year-to-date. So, during the third quarter, we received sales orders and new contracts or purchase orders for nearly $3.1 million for parts, AFIRS hardware and voice and data contracts. And these included named the customer such as Bahamasair, our first operator of out of Korea and our second aircraft lessor which is an area that we’re really focusing on.

This brings us to over $16 million in new sales and orders for the year-to-date and we include Azur, which is a contract that we announced in October. This sales activity has been growing our sales order backlog, which I reported in the letter now to exceed $27 million. And again, this creates significant optimism for our company because it basically creates an ability to achieve future revenue goals.

This $27 million figure that I’ve quoted only includes the undelivered AFIRS hardware and voice and data service. It does not include the parts OEM orders. So that is direct sales that as yet undelivered. So that’s a very, very positive figure and continues to grow. And this is the figure that we establish our budget and our goals and shipments based on both this backlog number as well as what we call booking ship or got get during the year. So we also establish a figure, a certain amount of revenue that we’re going to book and ship during the year.

Other points of optimism include our cash position, our business position in China. Our progress capturing that Supplemental Type Certificates or STCs, and our securing of trial positions with both Boeing and Inmarsat along with others that we have not press released, and all of these demonstrate our ability to satisfy regulatory requirements that are coming in the future with our products and our intellectual property.

FLYHT began the year -- this year 2017 with slightly more than $700,000 in cash after we paid the matured debentures in 2016. We finished the third quarter with over $2.6 million in cash in the bank. This cash was generated from normal operations during the year and from financing and investing opportunities. We have an undrawn line of credit for $1.5 million from a major Canadian bank with a drawing from our $2.4 million Western Economic Canada WINN Contribution according to our plan.

So today we've drawn approximately $800,000 from WINN. Then we have a working capital objective as part of our goals and we're confident that we'll meet that goal for working capital. I mentioned in the CEO Letter to Shareholders that we now have approximately 50 aircraft using our subscription based services, voice and data services in China, and that we're on track to launch a dedicated Amazon web services plan thereby the end of the year, that's going to improve our network performance in that area and it's going to improve the quality for our customers there.

We've signed 23 of 57 Chinese operators to use AFIRS. We've several more operators in the sales funnel. We're very bullish about our ability to turn subscription on for voice and data services for operators there. We've achieved the Canadian and corresponding Chinese STC for the E-190, which has allowed us to ship kits to our client in that region. We're continuing to pursue the FAA STC in the corresponding Chinese STC for the E-190 there as well, that was a customer requirement.

So, we expect that these certifications will be achieved in this quarter and that will permit a significant component of the backlog that start shipping according to that customer's order profile, which will be over a couple of years. We've a plan to utilize a specific STC which is -- which was award of the Company in August to enable voice and data services of a specific aircraft that are not currently contributing to our voice and data services revenue component. So, in summary, we've been doing the necessary certification this year and we feel that there's an opportunity to monetize that work in 2018.

Operationally, we have a wonderful opportunity having signed the trial agreements for Autonomous Distressed Tracking and Timely Access to Flight Data with two customers. So, this would satisfy -- potentially satisfy the requirements luggage by the ICAO, the International Civil Aviation Organization for new aircraft that are placing service up to 2021. We announced the U.S. patent for our FLYHTStream capability which has also been issued in China and is pending in other countries including Canada.

One trial has been conducted by FLYHT and Boeing on a FedEx 777, its Boeing intent to take the data collected from this trial, which will feature FLYHTStream implemented through both Iridium and Inmarsat constellations to industry committee to support the validation of rules and standards for its streaming solutions to meet these new regulations. FLYHT is excited to have been chosen as the technology partner of Boeing for this activity and we feel that this selection was precipitated by our technological maturity and intellectual property in this area.

The Inmarsat trial is a joint effort to validate their approach to the Global Aeronautical Distress and Safety System, GADSS, using SwiftBroadband-Safety satellite communications platform to implement their Black Box in the Cloud. As I stated in the CEO Letter to Shareholders to better understand the possible relationship that can emerge from this trial, in section 3.5 of their Black Box in the Cloud white paper, it states that Inmarsat will partner when experienced application manufacturer to implement an interface device between the SBS satellite data unit on the aircraft and the relevant digital and analogue aircraft data sources and systems, as specified by the airframe manufacturers. That formats the information and provides it to sources such as flight data recorders.

So, FLYHT has modified our AFIRS equipment to deliver aircraft data for streaming via an Ethernet link and therefore we believe our equipment is a perfect answer and FLYHT is a perfect partner for Inmarsat according to their establish goals on the Black Box in the cloud. The logistics and the planning phases for both of the trials continue and we expect to conduct flight tests for both of these trials no later than the first quarter of 2018. We are developing new capabilities to demonstrate during these trails and our technical teams are very engaged creating what we think will be compelling capabilities.

Obviously when I talk about these two trials, we have confidentiality remains with both of these very large industry players. So I’m limited on what I can say, so I apologize if in this part of the talk, I’ve kind of regurgitated what's in the letter, but obviously there is sensitivity issues there. I can’t tell you how excited we are about these opportunities for FLYHT.

So, at this point I’m going to turn over to Paul Takalo who has been our Interim CFO. He’s going to give you additional financial details for the quarter and the year-to-date. Paul?

Paul Takalo

Great. Thanks, Tom. Welcome all the participants on this cold snowing Calgary morning. As Tom said, my name is Paul Takalo and I’ve been Interim CFO for the past several months. It’s my pleasure this morning to present a review of the financial results for the third quarter as of September and three and nine months that ended. And I think it was optimistic of the good third quarter that fell slightly short.

As Tom said, sales were at $3.3 million or comprised of 1 million of voice and data services, $4 million of AFIRS sales $863,000 of part sales and $68,000 of technical services. After two strong quarters, our part sales have slowed down 45% compared to third quarter of 2016. And this decline plus the lower voice and data services is the primary reason for the difference between the third quarter of this year and the third quarter of last year. And Tom mentioned a little bit more detail about the part sales and voice and data services.

We still don't think it's positive that our year sales year-to-date total sales are 2% higher than last year going from $10.2 million to $10.4 million. Gross margin for the quarter was 55% compared to 66% for the third quarter of 2016. When there is a change in both of the products there is different gross margins depending on which the product mix and the AFIRS units have a lower gross margin than the voice and data services in the part sales. And given the strong sales of AFIRS units in the third quarter that would have a bit of a grind on the gross margin. But on the positive note, the gross margin unit is 64% compared to 66% in 2016. So, we’ve experienced a little bit of decline but not significant.

Well, FLYHT continues to make strides in the sales efforts. One could argue that it's time to invest in spending. The Company’s approach on that is to try to hold the line on their expenses while pushing to increase our top line. When you take into consideration all expenses, the distribution in R&D, our people cost to salary and contract labor from all those categories make up 75% or for the third quarter of 2017, $1.75 million of all our total expenses compared to 77% last year. So, our actual labor costs for this quarter have actually reduced. Year-to-date, our total labor costs are up slightly from 67% to 71%, but representing an increase of $238,000 from last year.

This has been offset by as Tom mentioned the advances from the WINN Program. Most of the recoveries that we’re receiving are recovery of labor on projects that we’re currently working on. And as far as the income statement goes in the certain quarter, we’ve applied a $175,000 in the income statement from WINN recoveries and a total for the year of $442,000 even though the total recoveries as Tom mentioned was 800, part of that get supplied to the income statement and part of it goes into the loan payable back to the government at some distant time.

Total expenses for the quarter again taking into consideration the distribution and R&D expenses were 2.31 million compared to 2.28 million compared to the last quarter of 2016 representing only an increase of $31,000. Year-to-date expenses are 7.6 million versus 7.3 million in 2016, a decrease of $113,000. So we continue to really monitor our costs, there's been areas where we cutback knowing that there are some constraints in some of the programs that we're working on.

For the quarter that reported loss was 624,000 compared to a profit of 303,000 in the same quarter 2016. The loss is little bit disappointing but that loss for the year is 1.235 million compared to -- if you exclude the one-time license fee in 2016, our actual loss from normal operations was just under 1.6 million. So we've been able to reduce that loss from 2016 to 2017 by 354,000. And while the loss is a bit disappointing, it's given the sales and our costs, it's fairly close to what we would have expected in the budget.

As Tom mentioned, our balance sheet continues to be strong. Cash on hand at September was just under 2.6 million, up from 710,000 at the end of December. Working capital continues to be positive 2.25 million, versus 1.725 million at December 31st. The increase for the year is due to cash flow generated from operations of 675,000. The release of the restricted cash which the Company had pledged the security on the previous line of credit before we were able to renegotiate and that release that $250,000, which the Company had locked up in a short term GIC, that's now been released for use, if we need it.

As previously stated, the WINN advances of 800,000 contributed to our working capital as well as $0.5 million of the equity advances from the exercise of options and warrants. And of course on an outflow basis, there was roughly about a 190,000 of loan repayments for finance contracts and the [sady] loan. As with regular expenses, the Company has held the line on capital spending only spending a 145,000 on necessary replacement of equipment and that's quite comparable with 2016.

Of other payables, the balance sheet appeared high. It includes customer deposits of 1.1 million that will become revenue when there's stability to recognize units related to the deposits. These represent units that have not yet been shipped to the customer. That deposit amount was only 317,000 at the end of December 2016. So during the year, there have been additional deposits made on the units that hopefully will be able to deliver on in the near future.

Again from a strength perspective, modified working capital which we measure as regular working capital with the add back of customer deposits and unearned revenue at the end of September was just under 4 million and compared to about 2.9 million at December 31st. That's been a summary. I'll be glad to comment -- I'll be glad to fill any questions on those numbers, and I'll turn it back to Tom.

Thomas Schmutz

Thank you very much, Paul. I'd like to take this time to thank you Paul for a second from your auditor position on the FLYHT Board of Directors to serve as CFO these past few months. It made for a really smooth transition and it helped FLYHT to identify the fantastic new CFO whose name is Derek Payne. Derek is going to formally assume that position on Monday. Derek was previously Chief Financial Officer at Calgary-based company called DIRTT, doing it right this time, Environmental Solutions; Chief Financial Officer at FilterBoxx Water & Environmental; and Treasurer and Vice President of Finance at WestJet Airlines Limited where he was also held a term position as the co-acting CFO.

Derek unfortunately not able to be on the call today because of the previously scheduled activity that he needed to be at. He has been serving -- Derek has been serving as a Financial Advisor of the Company for the past month, learning from Paul and the staff, and helping to prepare next year’s budget which we’ve discussed with the Board of Directors this week. Derek has outstanding capital markets experience.

And in parallel, we have changed our Investor Relations effort to an internal resource, a very experienced Investor Relations professional named, Ivan Peill, who has previously worked for the New York Stock Exchange in Investor Relations and with JP Morgan for about nine years to 10 years. He was an Executive Director in their Investor Relations Advisory Group among other Investor Relations related positions throughout his carrier. Ivan will report to Derek and he has been brought on initially with a temporary contract while all these two new employees to create a future looking strategy to improve wise position in the capital markets both in Canada and in the United States.

In terms of goals, we announced the signing Azur Airlines which operates out of the Middle East, so that was one of our targeted expansion locations along with Europe and Southeast Asia. We have proposal out in these other areas and we hope that we can create businesses there as well. The same is true of our new OEM position. There is several opportunities that we’re developing that we hope will be close within the year or early next year. We are aggressively pursuing the new voice and data service deals in China and elsewhere and we do still anticipate closing a significant deal this year in China.

Our goal is to increase overall and monthly recurring revenues by 25% that’s going to be difficult at this point to achieve given where we are at. As I announced earlier, we currently stand at about a 2% increase on our overall revenues for the year. And the recurring revenue component is up about 3% for that same period, but we will measure the success of this recurring revenue services component by looking at December 2017 versus December 2016.

Now, we’re actively marketing a new overnight SEC upgrade for a certain class of our deployed units, which specifically target this revenue class of voice and data services. We’re evaluating several customers for launch and follow on, and we’re quite excited with the revenue potential from this activity particularly in 2018. More object reserve being monitored now for the most future successes.

So, at this point, we’re going to transition to answer questions that have come from email and then after that we will take any calls that people may have.

Paul Takalo

So first before we do that. Can I say one thing?

Thomas Schmutz

Absolutely.

Paul Takalo

As Tom has mentioned earlier, today is my last official day as Interim CFO. I want to thank Tom and the Board who without hesitation recommended that I come on, on an interim basis. As a director of the Company, management team give us a good amount of detail and good information about what’s going on in the Company, but what I’ve learned is that and as Tom mentioned a little bit about this in the second quarter was, I got a new appreciation for the talent pool that are here, how hard they work and I am really proud to be the part of the Company just even I’m going back as Director. But these people -- again very talented individuals were very, very hard for the shareholders. And I’ve got a really good -- really much improved appreciation of that. And I just wanted to feel, let the participants know that everybody is working very hard for the shareholders.

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Thanks, Paul. Appreciate that. So, the first question says. I’m a long time investor stating a gross profit of 16% is customer the reason to want a lower price. When is FLYTH going to raise your prices in order to show a good profit after 10 years and increasing shipments, is it time that this unique product should obtain a premium price?

Thomas Schmutz

So, this is a challenging question for me to answer because I mean we report our gross margin according to standard accounting practices, so it's not really possible to demonstrate anything other than what we're achieving. I think that we're receiving fantastic margins on our hardware sales. It's close to 50% which if you look at any business that's a fantastic margin on our hardware. We received fantastic margins on our software-as-a-service products over voice and data services, depending upon the particular deals between 70% and 85%.

And of course that what really drives the top line margin is the OEM deal that we have on the A320 and A330 because that is largely a licensing fee that we receive. So there's very small cost of sales inside of that revenue category. That particular category is down this quarter that's really what was driving the results to be less then what we all wanted them to be. And the rich margin in that parts category is really what is helping us to grow the business.

So I'm confident that that will continue, but we have received indication that our OEM things it's going to slow down somewhat, that's fun. We would love it to be remain strong forever, but we have built a significant backlog as I mentioned earlier of $27 million of undelivered AFIRS units and voice and data services, and it's really that component that is growth to help us grow as we roll that out.

Unidentified Analyst

Now, the next question says. While Inmarsat's SwiftBroadband has been described as an internet connection, is it not still at its core a satellite communication system? And is it not therefore still limited by coverage of Inmarsat satellites? Is the Inmarsat's broadband safety test effectively a test of data transmission for speed robustness and range?

Thomas Schmutz

So, it's a great question. I'll provide an answer to this question. I do encourage those of you that are interested in understanding more about what solution we're providing via our partnership with Inmarsat is to read the Black Box in the Cloud white paper which I've got a link to inside of the digital version of the letter that I included in third quarter results. But as many of you are aware, our product contains within its modems that use the Iridium, satellite constellations are lower, orbit constellation of satellites that have coverage around the globe including the pulse.

Inmarsat uses geosynchronous satellite constellation, which is not lower at orbit, it's geosynchronous which is much higher. So it's a fundamentally different satellite technology. You actually had to point your antenna at the satellite, so it's versus Iridium which uses as passive antenna because it can -- at any given look angle, it can see several lower orbit in satellites, so the two are really very different solutions.

What we've done is we've taken our intellectual property position which is where we've patents on data streaming, and we've modified the software inside of our box so that we can either send the data over our Iridium connection which is data to our box or we can send it via an Ethernet connection to another modem inside of the aircraft that uses the Inmarsat solution. So, hopefully that clarifies what we're doing.

For Boeing, they're going to evaluate streaming through both of these satellite constellations both Iridium and Inmarsat, or Inmarsat of course they're interested in validating their own satellite constellation, but in both cases we'll be streaming using our patented technology and then leveraging the results of those trials to produce industry standards, in Boeing case hopefully, and then in the Inmarsat case, using the results to ultimately joining market solution according to the white paper that they have published.

Unidentified Analyst

The next question says if SwiftBroadband test is successful for the Inmarsat Broadband Ethernet link, ultimately supply to need for installing and Iridium antenna in some cases thereby reducing the overall cost of installing an AFIRS.

Thomas Schmutz

I’ll shortly answer that question with yes. With the option of using an Ethernet connection with Inmarsat, SwiftBroadband require reapplying for SECs or will Inmarsat certification of its product suffice. So, in that scenario, we would produce a minor modification to SEC for wiring. So, that would -- we would feedback whatever SECs include the Inmarsat certification. We’ll slightly further developing its SATCOM solution to work as VoIP. So that is a question that discusses a future product and I am not going to discuss that future product at this time, but we are looking at launching our next gen product. And so, it’s best that I've discussed that on this call.

So, it says if in Inmarsat was to utilize an AFIRS unit for its purposes would installing a second AFIRS unit on the same plan be feasible for our clients own related purposes. It’s unlikely that -- we think it’s unlikely that customers would install multiple AFIRS units on their aircraft, but we do think it’s likely that our unit could be installed along side and in Inmarsat unit. Our unit will provide the aircraft interface function they would provide the pattern and streaming capabilities.

We will provide the real-time decision making component and then I would use the Inmarsat unit as a communications channel. And that’s what we’re doing on the trials. So, what is the status of becoming an OEM option on the Boeing production line, I mean that’s obviously a huge goal for us. We’ve got a great working relationship with Boeing and we -- we’re doing everything that we can to make the equal demonstrator trial successful. And by that means, we hope to be become an option there.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you provide an update on Comac's ARJ21 and C919 programs and an opportunity for OEM installed inflations there?

Thomas Schmutz

So, as I’ve stated a couple of times in the past, the ARJ21 and C919 both of those programs, the ARJ21 is moving forward. They have finished that aircraft. I don’t know how many that they're going to produce. I really don’t have great visibility into that program. I think that generally people in the industry would say that that was -- that program was an opportunity for that industry and that country to learn about building an aircraft. The C919 is program where they’ve got a lot of very large industry help from major OEMs across the United States that are working with that government in that country to build that aircraft. That’s pretty crowded room with pretty big players.

My position is that I believe that, that FLYHT is establishing a fantastic position in China on the Airbus and Boeing Aircraft. Our customers are -- when they receive these aircraft, they’re going to want a common solution for the Airbus and Boeing or for all of their mix fleet. And so, we think that our opportunity in these aircraft particular in 919 will come as those aircraft are delivered and our customers want a common solution. We believe that that will create opportunity for FLYHT. As further progress has been made in regards to other OEM opportunities, absolutely I can’t discuss those now, but we’ve got some really exciting opportunities that we think will result in the next few months. I talked about the decline in royalty sales through our OEM and we’re going to trying to understand that more thoroughly.

And I think that covers most of the questions that we received by email either directly or through my conversation. So at this point, Ariel, if you would like to turn it over to whatever questions that we have on the line?

Bruce Krugel

So when you started off Q2, if I remember correctly July was an outstanding month for AFIRS sales, currently infer from when you reported your Q2 rather. And when -- I just want to understand what happened in the subsequent two months? And then a follow-on question from that, now that you have your STCs. Are you expecting an acceleration of installs, in other words, will you potentially exceed your 22 units in Q4 that you installed in Q3?

Thomas Schmutz

So, what you're referring to is on the second quarter conference call I -- it was made in July and we talked about the rapid pace of shipments that quarter or that month of July still our high watermark for values of units shipped. So it was a fantastic month. What we failed -- what failed to realize in the subsequent months was, opportunities to ship products because we were working on in particular the E-190 STC.

We had originally arranged the test flight in April to support the -- we've got multiple customers that are using the E-190 and the first original customer needed the STC as pretty usual, but subsequent customers wanted an FAA STC which was not necessary because the Transport Canada through reciprocity is effective. But for whatever reasons there was a desire to have an FAA STC, so we -- as part of our negotiation we complied and basically agreed to do both types. And the test flight that we had arranged through another client that pushed from April to September and that put a kink in our ability to ship those units.

So that's really what happened it's unfortunate but it's part of the business. We completed the test flight. We've got the Canadian STC and the E-190 completed along with the VSTC from China. We've got the scheduled conformity inspection for the FAA coming up in the very near term that will result in our ability to submit final paperwork on FAA, and we expect to collect all of those certifications by the end of the year and that will then open up the gate for us to do the shipments that we it to be doing by this time.

Bruce Krugel

And with regards just to AFIRS sales momentum into Q4, what -- can you give us any color on that?

Thomas Schmutz

Well, I cannot give guidance, as you know, as an entry company we're not allowed to give guidance, but we do have a quite a few opportunities to ship products. We're excited. We've actually just expanded our production area inside of the Company, so we -- our capacity, our internal capacity we've grown in significantly. Our ability to both receive and to ship products from this facility has dramatically increased. And so, we're doing that for a reason because I believe that this backlog that we've cultivated will ultimately result in significant revenues that we ship from the building.

Thomas Schmutz

Okay, great. I thank you very much for listening to the call. The call will actually be -- also be recorded, so that if there is people they wanted to listen to or they were able to, it will be posted on our website in the Investor Relations presentations and webcast section. I thank everybody for listening and following the Company. I'll echo post comments that the team here is working extremely hard to continue to make this company success and very proud to be a member. And I thank you very much for listening. Thank you. Have a good day.

