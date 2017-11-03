Bitcoin's Next Stop: $10,000

We examine these catalysts and predict we see BTC in five digit pricing soon.

By Parke Shall with Thom Lachenmann

Bitcoin's surge continues, with the digital currency moving to over $7400 in the overnight session last night. At this point, we believe it is only inevitable that Bitcoin will make it to $10,000. We also believe it is going to be helped along by two new catalysts: positive comments from Goldman Sachs and the listing of Bitcoin futures.

Two new catalysts that are going to help Bitcoin continue its ascent are comments from Goldman Sachs (GS) CEO Lloyd Blankfein and the introduction of Bitcoin futures, which will reportedly start trading in Q4 of this year.

First things first, Lloyd Blankfein came out just yesterday and made some comments that seem to be encouraging of Bitcoin. This is a direct contradiction to the comments made by J.P. Morgan's Jamie Dimon, who just days ago called Bitcoin a "fraud". Blankfein, on the other hand, says "don't dismiss Bitcoin". Bloomberg reported,

Lloyd Blankfein isn't sure what to make of Bitcoin. While the Goldman Sachs Group Inc. chief executive officer says he isn't willing to reject the digital currency just yet and doesn't hold any investments in the digital coin, he can see a world in which Bitcoin is a form of currency. "I read a lot of history, and I know that once upon a time, a coin was worth $5 if it had $5 worth of gold in it," Blankfein said in an interview Thursday with Bloomberg TV. "Now we have paper that is just backed by fiat...Maybe in the new world, something gets backed by consensus."

These comments were prompted likely by the news out two days ago that Bitcoin futures would also begin trading in Q4 of this year. CNBC reported days ago,

CME announced Tuesday it plans to launch Bitcoin futures in the fourth quarter, pending regulatory review. Bitcoin rose to a record high above $6,400 Tuesday morning, according to CoinDesk, after the announcement by the world's largest futures exchange. "Given increasing client interest in the evolving cryptocurrency markets, we have decided to introduce a Bitcoin futures contract," Terry Duffy, CME Group chairman and CEO, said in a statement. Duffy added on CNBC's "Closing Bell" that he is "confident" the CME's self-certification process at the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and full application process will go through. "We've been working with the regulator. They understand our application. And they understand our model very, very well," Duffy said. The leading global exchange for options and futures trading is the latest entrant into the business of offering derivatives for Bitcoin, the volatile digital currency, which is not listed on a major exchange.

This move is huge for Bitcoin longs because, similar to what a Bitcoin ETF would do, it creates an air of credibility around the digital currency. The main difference is that an ETF would likely need to go to the market and buy Bitcoin as part of its holdings, whereas futures contracts do not involve directly going into the market and buying Bitcoin (for the most part). Delivery is rarely taken on futures contracts. That doesn't mean that this move isn't going to help legitimize Bitcoin's future. The fact that there will now be some legitimacy in terms of being able to trade Bitcoin is a huge positive, especially for large investors or institutions who may have trouble staking large claims in the financial asset.

The introduction of the futures will also likely aid in price discovery for a Bitcoin, making the market for Bitcoin itself more efficient and a little bit less volatile.

Those watching Bitcoin are finally starting to get a firsthand look at what is possible when something of limited supply winds up in high demand. The price action over the last couple of days, which you can see in the chart above, has proven everyone who has called Bitcoin in a bubble to this point wrong. There have been no shortage of financial pundits and key players in the industry who have called Bitcoin names and try to make the argument that the digital currency is in a bubble.

But on the backs of these two pieces of news, Bitcoin is carrying with it substantial momentum into the back end of 2017 and presumably into the beginning of 2018. We have long predicted that the price of Bitcoin would likely reach the five figure mark and we have been advocating for "buying one Bitcoin and forgetting about it" since the digital currency was priced at about $1400. Those who took our advice have made more than five times their money and while some profit-taking is always a good idea, we don't believe that Bitcoin's run is over just yet. In sum,

1. Blankfein's comments show that big banks haven't all turned their head on Bitcoin

2. Bitcoin futures will increase liquidity, allow for more access, and moderately cause a boost in demand at points

3. Bitcoin supply remains limited

4. Bitcoin's media attention continues to increase

The whole situation is unprecedented, and these are the types of setups that lead to unprecedented results. Again, what we have here is an situation wherein supply of a brand new type of currency or financial asset is limited and is getting nonstop media attention. We continue to believe that these factors may help push the price of Bitcoin up further over the course of the long term and we remain bullish.

