BP Looks Good, But Not Great

BP (BP) has recently delivered strong quarterly results and it could continue growing its earnings and cash flows in the future. The company, which already has an above-average dividend yield of almost 6%, will also start rewarding investors with buybacks. Its shares could continue going higher, though this is a relatively risky stock that might not appeal to some investors.



Latest earnings

BP has significantly grown its earnings and it is now generating enough cash flows, on an adjusted basis, to fund its capital expenditure as well as dividends. Like other oil and gas producers such as Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX) and ConocoPhillips (COP), BP is benefiting from the improvement in the business environment. But what I particularly like about BP is that unlike some of its peers, such as Exxon Mobil, the company has fully capitalized on the commodity price upswing by significantly growing production.

In the third quarter of this year, BP earned a profit of $1.77 billion, up from $1.62 billion a year earlier. Excluding the impact of one-off items, company’s earnings (underlying RC profit) doubled from $933 million last year to $1.86 billion in Q3-2017. Its adjusted operating cash flows also rose 36.3% to $6.59 billion. The cash flows easily covered both cash capital expenditure of $4.46 billion and dividends of $1.68 billion. As a result, the company ended the quarter with excess cash of $449 million.

The results were driven by a strong performance from BP’s upstream segment which swung to an adjusted RC profit before interest and taxes of $1.56 billion from a loss of $224 million a year earlier. The profit came on the back of improvement in commodity prices which pushed BP’s realized price for oil and gas to $33.23 per boe in the third quarter from $29.37 a year earlier. In addition to this, BP also reported 10.9% increase in production on an adjusted basis (up 16.3% unadjusted) to 2.46 million boe per day. BP’s share of production from the Russian oil giant Rosneft rose 8.7% from last year to 1.12 million boe per day which, coupled with higher realized oil prices, drove 14.2% increase in adjusted profits before interest and taxes (Rosneft only) to $137 million.

The adjusted profits before interest and taxes at BP’s downstream division also surged 63.4% from last year to $2.39 billion. The growth was attributed to 40.5% increase in average refining maker margin from last year to $16.30 per barrel.

Good times ahead

I believe BP is well positioned to continue reporting strong growth numbers. That because BP will benefit from the improvement in oil prices. The price of the international benchmark Brent crude averaged a little over $52 a barrel in the third quarter, up from $45.85 in the same quarter last year. As indicated earlier, that increase played a key role in fueling the above-mentioned growth. Since then, oil has moved even further to more than $60 a barrel, and so far, it looks like the commodity will successfully hold its ground in the high-$50s to the low-$60s range.

The recent strength is fueled in large part by comments from OPEC members and its allies regarding the extension of the production freeze agreement which expires in March 2018. The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and the Russian President Vladimir Putin have both signaled their support for the extension of the supply deal. The ongoing instability in Iraq’s Kurdistan region has disrupted supplies, which has also given support to oil prices. More importantly, the inventory overhang is also clearing. The crude oil stocks in the OECD nations have fallen by 178 million barrels this year and are moving closer to the five-year average. Meanwhile, the oil demand is coming in stronger than expected. In fact, analysts at Jefferies have recently pointed out that that the oil demand exceeded supply for the first time in four years, which indicates that the global oil markets supply-demand are improving. In this backdrop, oil prices could remain strong.

Meanwhile, BP continues to target production growth. The company planned to bring seven major projects online in 2017, of which six have already started working. In the third quarter, BP brought the Persephone project online in Western Australia which can produce 50,000 boe per day (gross). This was followed by the startup of the 95,000 boe per day Juniper project in Trinidad and the 1 billion cf of gas per day Khazzan project in Oman. The ramp-up in volumes from these projects will allow BP to continue growing in the future. For instance, the development of the Khazzan field, which was BP’s largest startup for this year, will allow the company to gradually grow the project's production to 1.5 billion cf per day by 2020. Moreover, the giant Zohr gas field, which is 10% owned by BP and is located in offshore Egypt, will become operational in the current quarter. This will lift BP’s volumes by up to 40,000 boe per day. In 2018, BP expects to bring at least four projects online, the largest of which is the Shah Deniz Stage 2 conventional gas project that can lift BP’s production by 110,000 boe per day. Thanks to these startups, BP will likely deliver strong production growth.

I believe this has put BP in a great position to continue growing its earnings and cash flows. Note that the company does not expect to meaningfully grow CapEx in the future. In fact, the company has said that it will spend between $15 billion and $17 billion as organic CapEx in each year through 2021, which is roughly in-line with this year’s forecast of $16 billion. In this backdrop, with an increase in cash flow from operations and flat CapEx, the company will likely report higher levels free cash flows. BP’s management also seems to share this view, which is why the company has said that they will start returning the excess cash to shareholders by restarting the buyback program. BP hasn’t given any specific numbers for buybacks, but it is clear that the company is confident about its ability to expand free cash flows in the future.

A risky play

BP shares have rallied in the last six months. The stock has risen 19%, easily outperforming the broader energy industry, as measured by the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE), which rose 1.5% in the same period. The company’s shares will likely continue moving higher on the back of earning and cash flow growth. On top of this, BP offers an attractive dividend yield of 5.9%, which is one of the highest in its peer group. As indicated earlier, the dividends are now well covered by adjusted free cash flows. Moreover, BP will start buying back shares. The stock is trading just 17x next year’s consensus earnings estimates, as per data from Thomson Reuters. This makes it cheaper than Exxon Mobil and Chevron whose shares are priced more than 21x earnings. However, BP is a relatively risky stock, which explains the valuation gap.

That’s because firstly, on a GAAP basis which includes the impact of payments related to the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, BP does not generate excess cash flows. In the third quarter, for instance, the company’s unadjusted operating cash flows were $6.02 billion which covered the cash CapEx of $4.46 billion but not all of the dividends of $1.68 billion. Consequently, the company ended the quarter with a cash flow deficit of $115 million. That’s in contrast to its peers Exxon Mobil and Chevron whose cash flows are not heavily influenced by one-off charges and cover the CapEx ass well as dividends. BP has said that the spill-related payments will be around $2 billion in 2018 and a little over $1 billion per annum in the subsequent years. That will continue to drag the company’s cash flows. The only positive here is that the Gulf of Mexico related payments will decline sharply from $4.5 billion in 2017, so their negative impact will not be as significant as what we’ve seen this year (cash flow deficit of $4.5Bn in 9M2017).

Secondly, BP has the weakest balance sheet in its peer group. At the end of the third quarter, the company carried a net debt of $39.8 billion, that’s up from $32.4 billion a year earlier. The company carried a net debt ratio of 28.4% - also up from 25.9% a year earlier and the highest in its peer group. By comparison, Exxon Mobil and Chevron carry a net debt ratio of less than 20%.

Therefore, although I believe BP’s shares will likely move higher in the near future and it will reward investors with an above-average dividend yield and buybacks, it is a relatively risky stock due to a poor cash flow profile and a weak balance sheet. If for instance, the US shale production posts a quicker-than-expected recovery in 2018 or if OPEC starts seeing a sharp drop in compliance with the production freeze agreement, then Brent could drop back to mid-$50s or lower. That could severely hurt BP stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own shares of funds that may hold a long position in Exxon Mobil and Chevron.