RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust's (RIOCF) CEO Edward Sonshine on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:RIOCF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Christian Green - Investor Relations

Edward Sonshine - Chief Executive Officer

Qi Tang - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Raghunath Davloor - President, Chief Operating Officer and Corporate Secretary

Analysts

Dean Wilkinson - CIBC World Markets

Sam Damiani - TD Securities

Pammi Bir - Scotia Capital

Heather Kirk - BMO Capital Markets

Michael Smith - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning. My name is Kanise and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Third Quarter 2017 Conference Call.

All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

Thank you. Edward Sonshine, CEO, you may begin the conference.

Edward Sonshine

Thank you very much, and thank you all for dialing in. With me here in the room are Qi Tang, Rags Davloor and Christian Green, as well as other who basically answers to your questions.

And I am going to start off very simply by turning it over to Christian.

Christian Green

Thank you, Ed, and good morning, everyone. I am Christian Green, EVP, Investor Relations for RioCan. Before we being, I just like to drive you attention to the presentation materials that we refer to in today's call which were posted together with the MD&A and financials on RioCan's website earlier this morning.

Before turning the call over to Qi, I am required to read the following cautionary statement. In talking about our financial and operating performance and in responding to your questions, we may make forward-looking statements including statements concerning RioCan's objectives, its strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to management's beliefs, plans, estimates, and intentions and similar statements concerning anticipated future results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. These statements are based on our current estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the conclusions in these forward-looking statements.

Also in discussing our financial and operating performance and in responding to your questions, we will also be referencing certain financial measures that are not Generally Accepted Accounting Principle measures or GAAP under IFRS. These measures do not have any standardized definition prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers.

Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to net earnings or comparable metrics determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of RioCan's performance, liquidity, cash flows, and profitability. RioCan's management uses these measures to aid in assessing the Trust's underlying core performance and provides these additional measures so that investors may do the same.

Additional information on the material risks that could impact our actual result and the estimates and assumptions that we applied in making these forward looking statements, together with details on our use of non-GAAP financial measures can be found on the financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2017 and management's discussion and analysis related there too.

As applicable, together with RioCan's annual information Form which are all available on our website and at www.cdar.com. Qi?

Qi Tang

Thank you, Christian, and good morning, everyone. We are pleased to review RioCan's third quarter results that was released earlier this morning.

The third quarter was another strong quarter for RioCan. In comparison to Q3 2016, we achieved same property NOI growth of 2.4%, our highest quarterly same property NOI growth since the first quarter of 2014.

FFO per unit grew to $0.46 from $0.43 in Q3 2016, 7.5% increase. This beat our Q2 2017 FFO per unit as our new highest quarterly FFO per unit in the history excluding Q4 2016, which included the target settlement. In addition, our committed occupancy grew to 96.8%, a 150 basis points increase and our in place occupancy grew 240 basis points to 96%.

Semantically, it was another quarter of persisting negative headlines of our retail in general and the cloud of Sears store closure. Despite, these headlines our key operational performance metrics in Q3 2017 which Rags will speak to shortly.

Looking ahead to the financial results for the quarter, net income from continuing operations for Q3 2017 is a 180.3 million compared to 253.7 million during the same period in 2016. Excluding 77.2 million lower fair value gains, net income from continuing operations for Q3 2017 is 145.3 million compared to 141.5 million in Q3 2016, representing an increase of 3.9 million or 2.7%.

This increase of 3.9 million is largely as a result of 8.3 million in higher income primarily due to strong same property NOI growth, property acquisitions, net of dispositions and higher straight line rent revenue; 3.3 million increase in gains related to the sales of available for available-for-sale marketable and 1.2 million in higher income from our equity accounted investments; partly offset by 6.1 million in lower transaction gains due to a higher gain on the sale of an investment property during the third quarter of 2016; 1.3 million less dividend income and 1.1 million in general and administrative expense due to a negative cost adjustment to other G&A expense in Q3 2016.

FFO which reflects the combined results of both continuing and discontinuing operations increased by 11 million or 7.9% to a 151 million in Q3 2017 as compared to 140 million in Q3 2016. On per unit basis, and as noted earlier, FFO increased 7.5% to $0.46 for Q3 2017 in comparison to $0.43 in Q3 2016.

Our strong FFO results benefited from strong same property NOI growth, acquisitions that we completed in 2016 using the net proceeds from the sale of the U.S. portfolio, gains from the disposition of available for sale marketable securities, lower preferred distribution and higher gains from inventory sales within our equity accounted investments.

Our FFO payout ratio on rolling 12 months basis was 80.5% for Q3 2017, improved from 83.6% for the comparable period in 2016 excluding the target settlement, despite the sale of the U.S. portfolio in Q2 2016. This was primarily driven by the 7.9% growth in FFO as discussed earlier.

The Q3 2017 FFO payout ratio also improved compared to the last quarter due to higher growth in same property NOI and higher gains from the sale of marketable securities.

Same property NOI growth was strong in Q3, up 2.4% or 4 million. Approximately 2.5 million or 63% of the increase is related to higher occupancy, renewed REIT growth and contractual rent increases. And the remaining 1.5 million increase in NOI is related to Target backfills and other expansion and re-development projects completed.

Total NOI also benefited from 1.7 million in higher income from acquisitions, net of dispositions, 1.2 million in higher straight line rent and 0.9 million of additional income from completed developments that are not same property during the comparable period.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter increased 1.1 million, primarily due to a negative adjustment in other G&A expense in Q3 2016. Overall, we anticipate that G&A cost will be relative flat in 2017 in relation to 2016 for continuing operations excluding the effect of mark-to-market adjustments for our cash settled unit based compensation costs.

Looking briefly now at our capital structure and key debt metrics. Our leverage ratio on proportionate share basis at the end of the quarter was 41.5% unchanged from last quarter. As we has indicated in the past quarters, we expect this ratio in 2017 will remain at the higher end of our 38% to 42% target range.

At the end of the quarter, our debt to adjusted EBITDA was at 7.63 times below our target of 8 times. Once again, we have exceeded all of our targeted debt metrics.

We will continue to be disciplined in our capital management and will strive to further improve our debt metrics.

Giving the Bank of Canada's latest decision to holder policy interest rate stable and as Danny's [ph] comments, we believe that we will continue to benefit modestly for the remainder of 2017 from interest savings, this approximately 359 million of mortgage debt maturing as weighted average rate of approximately 37%.

Our liquidity position is strong and was supported further by the recent completion of the new 200 million unsecured credit facility post the quarter end as a syndicate of two financial institutions. The new facility matures in January 2023 and carries interest rate of 110 basis points and has a covenant package that is similar to our existing 1 billion unsecured credit facility.

Our pool of unencumbered assets has further grown to approximately 7.3 billion as of the end of Q3 and generates 53.4% of annualized NOI which has further improved from the last quarter and is above our target of 50%.

In terms of key value drivers for our business, we categorize them into two groups. One is from our income producing properties which deliver same property NOI growth. Our capital recycling program and strategic use of Normal Course Issuer Bid or NCIB program are also key components of this group. The other group of value drivers are those related to our development price log.

Over the past 24 years, we have accumulated a robust portfolio of income producing properties with significant redevelopment potential that has strategically situated on or near existing or government approved transit lines.

We are focused on optimizing the value of our existing properties, redevelopment and intense vacation diversifying our portfolio into residential real estate and advancing our development pipeline to deliver value to our unitholders and tenants and meet the evolving needs of the communities we serve.

Now let us look at briefly look at our development pipeline, as Rags will discuss progress of some of our trust projects. As of September 30, 2017, the estimated development pipeline at RioCan's interest consist of 23.8 million square feet of density of which approximately 96% or 22.9 million square feet are mix use residential projects. Approximately 68% or 16.3 million square feet are residential rental density are air rights sales. Out of our current estimated 23.8 million square feet of development pipeline, we have 72.7% or 17.3 million square feet that are either zoned or with zoning applications summited.

The current pipeline of 48 active projects relates to less than 30% of our major market property by property cut. As Canada's six major markets continue to grow in population and as they expanded their transit and infrastructure networks, our development pipeline will grow as new intensification opportunities are identified. As a result, our current development pipeline is not of list and we anticipate this list will grow overtime.

On October 2nd, we announced our plan to exuberate across major market strategy and sell more than 2 billion of properties located mostly in secondary markets over the next two to three years. The net proceeds after that repayment will be used to buyback units under our renewed NCIB program and fund our development pipeline.

We are confident in our ability to execute the sales in straight and targeted manger. We are continuing to refine our portfolio to focus long and prioritize high growth, higher population hop in the six Canadian major markets. All well maintaining a discipline approach to capital allocation that allow us to capitalize on future growth opportunities and drive growth in cash distributions to our unitholders.

We will continue to fund our development pipeline and manage our development risk and capital needs from the recently announced property sales, the continued sale of marketable securities and strategic development partnerships.

In summary, while we are focused on the value creation and growth for our unitholders not just for the near future but the decades to come by improving the quality, growth profile and resilience of our portfolio and building communities where Canadians wants to shop, live and work.

Overall, we are very pleased with the progress made so far this year with strong FFO growth, multiple quarters of solid and increasing same property NOI growth, committed occupancy approaching 97% and in place occupancy growing to 96%.

With that I would like to turn the call over to Rags for update on RioCan's operations in past quarters.

Raghunath Davloor

Thank you, Qi, and good morning, everyone. I am pleased to provide the operational highlights for the third quarter of 2017. We are pleased of our results in Q3. Our results reflect our focus and efforts in each of our vacant space and increasing occupancy, actively repositioning and renovating shopping centers and developing completions.

RioCan's committed occupancy increased for 96.7% in Q2 2017 to 96.8% in Q3 2017. More importantly RioCan's in place occupancy rate representing tenants who are in possession of their space increase of 95.2% in Q2 2017 to 96% in Q3 2017. The gap between headline occupancy and in place occupancy continues to narrow its numerous tenants the lease space in the former target premises took possession and open to business in Q3.

The increase in occupancy is helping to fuel same property results. In Q3 2017, same property growth was 2.4% and year-to-date was 1.9%. Our outlook for the remainder of 2017 and 2018 remains optimistic. Our expectations for same property growth for the full year 2017 is in the range of 1.5% to 2.5%.

Our quarterly leasing result is very good in Q3 2017. RioCan completed 376,000 square feet of new leasing in the second quarter at an average rent of $22.20 per square foot.

With regards to expired leases, our retention ratio for the quarter remains strong at 93.6%. RioCan completed 187 renewals totaling approximately 1.1 million square feet during the third quarter of 2017 at an average rental rate increase of $0.90 per square foot or 5.2%. Once the half our renewals in the quarter were fixed rates with an average increase of 2.9%, the average rental rate increases on non-fixed renewals was 6.4%.

In June, Sears filed for CCAA protection and in October, they announced that they will liquidate and close all of their stores across Canada. Through the CCAA process, RioCan and our partner HBC were able to secure lease surrender for the 104,000 square foot Sears or RioCan for the place which allows us to materially increase the rent generated from the premises, as Sears was only paying $4.24 per square foot and rent.

We have the option for a 40,000 square foot are fit in the portion of the unit and are in advance talks with several other national tenants for the remainder of the space at significantly higher rents. Also connects with the lease surrender, we will be free to pursue intensification opportunity on the site as the development restriction is part of the lease have been eliminated.

With respect to the remaining of location, one location in Timens [ph] which we have a 30% ownership interest, Sears operations in August. Upon a natural expiry of the lease with the remaining seven expected to close over the balance of the year. These locations are primarily Sears homes locations which ranges in size between 30,000 square feet to 60,000 square feet and aggregate approximately 300,000 square feet.

We are confident that we'll deal with this event in the normal cost with limited financial impact. We expect the process of re-tenanting the space and having replacement tenant and occupancy will be completed by the end the 2018.

In addition, RioCan and our partner Bayfield purchased a 93,000 square foot Sears of Garden City Shopping Center in Winnipeg. The purchase providers us with control over the entirety of the site and unlock commercial density and allows us to leverage the impact of a recently completed 9 million renovation to the distinct center to lease up the Sears premises to more dynamic retailers at current market rate.

With regards to our expansion and redevelopment, urban intensification and Greenfield development programs an additional 253,000 square feet of space at RioCan centers was completed in Q3. The majority of the space pertains to new tenants of former target premises but also includes the completion of our Sage Hill development in Calgary.

RioCan's urban intensification and residential programs continue to be very active. Q3 highlights include King and Portland center, we're in tandem with our partners' allay, we decided to convert the rental residential portion of devolvement in condominium. The condominium unit substantially sold out and less than a week the price that exceeded our expectations.

In addition, Sobeys [ph] sized right to expand for additional 46,000 square feet in Q3 and therefore, the office component is now 93% lease. At Northeast Yonge & Eglinton or ePlace, we entered into an agreement to acquire our partner's 50% interest and the 466 suite rental residential tower at a purchase price that we believe is a low market value for comparable newly built residential units.

We expect construction of our first major residential project to be completed in the late 2018. We also entered into a new joint venture in Q3 with Metropia and Capital development to acquire a number of properties in the Yorkville district in Toronto. We are in the early stages of creating plans to redevelop and intensify the site which has the potential for more than 500,000 square feet of mixed use of luxury residential and retail space.

Construction is progressing well in a number of other projects including the Yonge, Shepherd Center, 491 College St., Bathurst college center, and the Well Hall in Toronto, Frontier in Ottawa and Brentwood Village and Fifth and Third East Village in Calgary.

In addition, demolition will begin at our next project on Dupont Street in Toronto this quarter where we have just entered into the our conditional deal the grocery tenant to take 22,000 square feet of the retail and construct 210 rental apartment units. We are forecasting the completions from our expansion and redevelopment, Greenfield and urban intensification development programs will deliver an additional 174,000 square feet or 105,000 square feet of RioCan's interest in Q4 2017.

For 2018, development deliveries of commercial space is expected to be approximately 1.2 million square feet at 100% or 737,000 square feet at RioCan's interest. These new development completions will make significant contributions to our growth going forward as it represents approximately 25 million of annualized NOI at RioCan's interest. Also towards the end of 2018, we will start to see the initial delivery of two of our residential project be in the ePlace units as previously discussed, and our Frontier project in Ottawa.

As you are aware, RioCan recently announced an acceleration of our Canadian major market strategy last month. The reasons for the acceleration of our Canadian major market strategy are clear. Our Q3 occupancy is 98% in the primary market properties in the portfolio versus just over 94% in the secondary market properties. Our year-to-day average annual rate increases at 6.9% in primary market which is 3.3% in secondary market and our year-to-date same property growth is 2% in the primary market versus 1.5% in secondary markets.

We currently generate approximately 75% of our revenue from the six major markets with 40% of the revenue coming from the GTA alone. In two or three years, we expect that over 90% of our revenues will be generated from the second major markets with 50% of the revenue coming from the GTA and we expect that the fee matrix will be consistently higher in a more heavily weighted primary market portfolio.

Our ability to create value through redevelopment of our real estate is one of our core corporate strategies. The retail landscape will continue to evolve but our ownership of well-located real estate and have the six major markets will allows us to adapt while providing consistently strong growth and a tremendous long term potential value creation from our large development pipeline.

In conclusion, we're very pleased with our Q3 and our year-to-date results. Same property growth continues to increase, we're confident for that this trend will continue in Q4 2017 and throughout 2018.

These are the operational highlights. I'll now turn the call over to Ed.

Edward Sonshine

Thank you, Rag, thank you Qi. You actually haven't left me a lot to say, but as I'm sure many of you know I'll out something.

Obviously, we're very pleased with not only the results of the third quarter, but more importantly the trajectory of our numbers is going exactly the way we wanted to and expected that it would. The next couple of years, we'll bring many new achievements in every asset of our business I have no doubt.

When I think about RioCan's business and of course I do that a lot, I actually see it in three distinct but totally interconnected parts. First is our core business, there's essentially the ownership and operation of hundreds of properties throughout Canada. The ongoing success of that business is not only central to everything that we do but is relatively easy to measure and to compare to others in the same business. You've heard many of the measurements that we apply to work from Qi and Rag is just over the last little bit.

This business receives quite properly, the most attention internally and externally. And most of the numbers we've released this morning track its performance for a multiple of metrics

I'm very proud of the way that the RioCan team has dealt with the quickly changing retail landscape with the result that our portfolio has emerged from the turmoil of the last several years stronger and poised for increasing growth.

The second part of our business is the development of new cash flows. On properties that we may already own in many cases or that we purchased specifically to build upon, but the process that measurement of this development business is also well understood and fairly easy to measure. We invest capital in bricks and mortar and create cash flows from the occupants of what we build. We've been doing this for many years and while the scope has sure changed, 20 years ago, we are adding a Tim Hortons pads to a parking lot and thought that was very exciting. And today, we're building as we speak over a thousand apartment units at the corner of Yonge Eglinton in Toronto. But the basic process and how we measure the results are different only in scale. And by the way, we still build pads in parking lots and scour our profile continuously for more opportunities to do so.

As we have set out in our various disclosures, we expect to invest $300 million to $400 million per annum over the next few years that returns that are well in excess of what they would sell for. Ensuing creation of value is something that will also get measured every quarter and our success in this part of our business is pretty easy to track.

So, now I come to what I consider the third part of our business that is relatively new we've been added for about five years or so. And mind you, it's a little more difficult to track and measure. That business is essentially taking advantage of the extensive new trends of lines that are being built in the major cities of Canada by up something the many of our properties that are situated on those transit lines. Government mandate tends development around transit starts. As that is necessary to ensure, the return and the viability on the billions that are being spent on these very lines by those governments.

Notwithstanding that directive, the approvals for rebuilding our properties are given at the municipal level and it takes many years, much expertise and serious expenditures to eventually arrive to the end of the process. It is this important part of our business that is a lot more difficult to measure. While we certainly keep careful track of what we spend and this owning as we ultimately achieve, the value creation is something that really doesn't surface until we are essentially completed our several years of work each case.

Well our IFRS valuation might show a smart tweak of the applicable cap rate, once owning is complete or almost finished, it is still basically and essentially determined on the income in place on the property rather than the value of the newly approved density. And the value of those achieved and possible zoning approvals have increased dramatically over the last two years, very little of which is captured by us or by the analysts and their IFRS net asset value.

The number of properties on which the zoning process is underway is significant and one of the many things that we will be working on and trying to get better on over the next year is a method whereby we can communicate and measure the inherent value we are creating in a way that doesn't offend the many rules that govern our reporting.

We do often focus your attention on some of our larger opportunities like Shoppers World in Brampton or Soccer Cocoa in Montreal or even Eglinton Avenue here in Toronto. But there are numerous smaller ones that really never quite surface. One small example is Dufferin plaza, property we acquired a few years back on Dufferin Street in Toronto just north of Lawrence, contains about 70,000 square feet of leasable area, it's totally leased and it sits on just under 4 acres of land.

We have almost completed the process where we have general approval to redevelop the property, to include well over 500,000 square feet of new density. Somewhat enough to replace the existing retail with the remainder residential. Today that does not really show up on our books and until we do something to better explain that it, it won't.

Lastly, I want to talk about the major announcement we made just over a month ago, on the disposition program in the secondary markets. It's too early for us to report you the details of that disposition program but rest assured, we should be in a position to start doing so when we do our year-end reporting this coming February.

However, the number of inquiries that we have received from all over the country in these properties has been very gratifying. John Getline who is in charge of this specific disposition program is quite frankly acting more like a traffic cop than an investment officer right now. We've had over 60 incoming calls and that doesn't count the quite frankly the brokers and agents who want to help us out by listing these properties. So the hardest part will not be selling these properties, it will be deciding the priority we're going to attach to the different sales and to make sure that we don't outrun our ability to create proper FFO and satisfactory FFO in every quarter by proceeding too quickly with the sales.

We also don't expect any real difficulty in meeting the IFRS values on this disposition program, some of the properties will be sold in excess of those values and there will probably be a few that are sold for somewhat less. But overall, we expect to meet or achieve our current IFRS values in this disposition program. And right now, we're feeling nothing but confidence in the whole process. But like I say, we'll start giving you and be in a position to give you details in February of 2018.

So to sum-up, while we have still have a lot of work to do in many respects of our businesses, everything is going extremely well.

And with that, I think I'll stop talking. It was brief for me and I will turn it back to Denise to line up any questions that anybody might have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Dean Wilkinson with CIBC World Markets. Your line is open.

Dean Wilkinson

Thanks Denise. Good morning, everyone.

Edward Sonshine

Good morning.

Dean Wilkinson

Ed, just to follow-up on the asset dispositions, was there any thought given to and we've seen this down in the states sort of spinning out those secondary or for lack of a better term B&C assets into its own entity or in the current environment, is the pricing in the private market just a little bit better?

Edward Sonshine

Well, you know the simple answer to both your questions is yes and yes. We spent quite frankly months exploring the possibility of a spin out. We also spent a lot of money. Doing that you might see I always have fun with analysts who dismissed some of our gains as non-recurring but forget to dismiss a lot of our expenses as non-recurring. We spent well over a couple million bucks that hit us in the second and third quarters. On exploring that process of a spin off which actually can appreciate is quite complex from not only a governance and corporate perspective but also from a tax perspective.

So, we ultimately decided that the answer to the question was it's not worth doing for whole bunch of reasons, too much risk and not enough value creation for our unitholders. As far as the second part of question, yes, the private market valuations that we're starting to see are just going to yield we believe for our unitholders a far better result.

Dean Wilkinson

Okay. Great.

Edward Sonshine

Public markets are not properly reflecting private market valuations today.

Dean Wilkinson

Absolutely, clearly there like to worlds apart. And if I could just turn to the HBC joint venture and I don't know if you can answer this question but I'm going to give a shot anyway. The proposed sale of the Vancouver asset and the rumored number that is floating around that asset, would seem to suggest that that property may be the half the value of the entire joint venture with HBC. Would that be in line with sort of where you guys are viewing that parcel of properties in that asset in particular?

Edward Sonshine

Let me be clear, we're just exploring the sale, there's been no final decision made. And I would say to you that some of the values that the media might have reported are bit expensive. Now we - like I say we haven't completed the explorations but I would tend to think they were on the high side those values that I think was The Globe & Mail was reporting.

So it is a significant component, I wouldn't want to put a fraction on it of the overall joint venture and it is - the joint venture I think is actually a very exciting one for us, for RioCan is proven to be actually a fantastic transaction that we entered into several years ago which I know cause some eyebrows to be raised when we did it because of some of the values that we put on and some the rents that were being paid. I get lots of whispers. But I think what's been proven is that it was a terrific deal for RioCan. We're getting a great return as we're sitting here watching Mr. Baker quite frankly work some magic in extracting value from these very significant properties.

The WeWork transaction I'm not sure is really being properly looked at by much of the market. I hope it will overtime, there is focus on what they're paying for Lord & Taylor's building. There is focus on the equity investment being made by we work affiliates in HBC itself. But there is enough focus being put on and only in HBC of course to do the work and getting the right focus. Quite frankly innovative way in the way - in that access retail space is being re-progressed into I don't know if any of you have been in a WeWork space very cool office space, an innovative office space. And using 100,000 square feet plus or minus of a 600,000 foot department store in this manner is really smart. And what you have to appreciate is when you got a multi-level department store, the productivity of the floors probably dropped by 30% to 40% as you move up from the ground, probably not surprising because it's hard to get people to go up in a multi-level department store. So by slicing off the top two or three floors in these buildings and HBC has a lot of around the world and getting quite frankly rents that make a lot higher than what retail can generate. It's quite brilliant. We're going along for the ride.

Dean Wilkinson

Sounds good. We're all looking forward to seeing how that is…

Edward Sonshine

It is an exciting process.

Dean Wilkinson

Okay. I will hand it back, just leave it by saying congratulations on that as well.

Edward Sonshine

Thank you very much, Sir.

Operator

Your next question comes from Sam Damiani with TD Securities. Your line is open.

Sam Damiani

Thanks and good morning. Just to follow-on on the client disposition of 2 billion of assets, I am wondering if you could give more color on the types of buyers that you're seeing, I know we talked about this a month ago, but you're into the process now and I am wondering if you give a little more color because you certainly sound incrementally confident in terms of the sell process?

Edward Sonshine

Yes. It's hard for me, the sound incrementally confident I know, but no I'm more optimistic quite frankly by the months. I would say there's - they obviously drop into three buckets. The one I think I've been most surprised about and just to clarify the three buckets are institutional which are not your classic pension funds; I'm obviously not talking about people like Cadillac, or Oxford but there is a whole level of institutions that are aggregators of smaller institutions capital and they are quite interested in quite a few of these properties.

The second bucket are other public entities and our marketing get more specific than that. And the third bucket and this is the one that surprised me I think the most is the private buyer market. It is the vast majority of the increase we have received are from private people, some of them are obviously syndicators but a lot of them are people wanting to spend their own money, wanting to invest their money in an area that they figure they can quite frankly do better with than we can because they live there. And you know what they might be right. Good luck to them.

But the - and I do wish them well. But has been any surprise to me at cap rates that are - they compare it these investment returns to what they can earn elsewhere and of course the tax advantages of owning real estate directly. And a lot of these smaller market properties become very compelling to the private market. But it's been going great, we're having many discussions and are starting to go to paper as we speak.

Sam Damiani

And just quickly, what sort of progress would you expect to or hope to achieve by next quarter's conference call?

Edward Sonshine

I would measure it a great success if we could advise you that we were under contract in pick a number now that Qi is looking at me very hard at. But I would say in the $400 million plus under I'll call it firm contract by mid-February that would be I think really good, coming at that would be a great start out of blocks.

Sam Damiani

That would be, good. Congrats again on the much improved performance over the last number of quarters.

Edward Sonshine

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Pammi Bir with Scotia Capital. Your line is open.

Pammi Bir

Thanks and good morning.

Edward Sonshine

Good morning.

Pammi Bir

Ed, you've certainly made out the framework of what RioCan is working towards by 2020, but in the meantime when you look ahead to 2018 and 2019, how do you see that 3% same property NOI and 5% FFO growth target for 2020, how does that compare to the next couple of years?

Edward Sonshine

Well, the next couple years are going to be the word we hate is transition, but the fact is they are bit transitional for the simple reason that we expect to dispose over those two years of $2 billion plus in assets. So now, I think we are going to be able to make up the NOI and FFO that we are effectively selling. We didn't pick this time for disposition because of market forces. We picked it because we got a lot of development being completed over those next few years as Rag mentioned, I think next year we're adding both $25 million of NOI from completed developments. Hopefully, I didn't take that number out of context, feel free to collect me if you.

Raghunath Davloor

That's an annualize number.

Edward Sonshine

An annualize number. But it'll come in over the course of two years. I actually hit the bottom line. But it's a real, I think I've mentioned before perhaps in my letter that we are juggling but we expect to at very worst case remain flat, we are hoping for growth and hope is not a great strategy, so we've got some underlying things that we are undertaking, so that we can achieve the kind of growth even as we're selling a couple of billion dollars' worth of assets off. It's our game but we'll get that right.

Pammi Bir

Great.

Raghunath Davloor

And I think Ed was referring to FFO because it's obviously dilution from the asset sales. On the same property growth of 3% target, we view sort of the minimum and where - we're going to push hard to hit that number or hopefully exceed it.

Pammi Bir

Okay.

Edward Sonshine

Okay. Good. Thank you for the clarification. We're - I know it's hard to model when we're selling a few hundred million dollars every quarter of assets and we will do our best to get you the information you need, but we're pretty positive going into the next couple of years and 2020 is going to be exciting. I just hope to live that long, but you I expect I will.

Pammi Bir

That's very helpful. And just going back to your comment on the embedded value from zoning that's not necessarily reflected in your IFRS values today. If you had to all ballpark a range, I think on the last call you said a billion dollars but was that where you think it is today or is it more than that or less than that I'm just curious what…?

Edward Sonshine

Yeah, you know that billion dollars is still a pretty good number. What we're going to do and like I said we've got a lot of work to do because we want to give it you and to the market with some - it's never going to be a 100% accurate because is a bit of guess work and obviously the markets are always chaining. I mean quite frankly the value of zoom density in throughout Canada but particularly in the Toronto market has accelerated really tremendously and just even in the last 12 months. But I'll stick with that $1 billion number for now, in December, we are actually going to - we're going to have an offsite and we're going to focus the entire team on a property by property basis in trying to actually come up with better numbers for you. But I think that billion is a minimum.

Pammi Bir

Okay. Last one from me, just when you look into Q1 of next year, you know you are feeling more or less positive in terms of the typical sort of seasonal bankruptcies and closures that we see?

Edward Sonshine

Well, you know I am feeling pretty positive. I am looking at lags and John Ballantyne, our Head of Asset Management takes leading series aside and series has been you know like Chinese water torture. Sorry about that Qi. You know where you just get drip, drip, drip where we've been waiting them to for something to happen for years and it's finally happened you know as Rag said it's not a big event. But the - you know we're pretty comfortable with, we don't see a lot of storm cause for it.

Raghunath Davloor

You know I would say that this year, it's probably been the lowest level excluding this year's event which wasn't that material to us. Probably the lowest level of give back to a tenant failures that we've seen in quite some time. So we don't expect the big shit that going into next year on that font. You know most of that downsize and then restructuring especially in the midlevel passion area has sort of happened.

Pammi Bir

Great, thanks very much.

Edward Sonshine

Thank you, Pammi.

Operator

Your next question comes from Heather Kirk with BMO Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Heather Kirk

Good morning. Just following-up on your comments with respect to your views on valuation, I was reading something recently from Altus which indicated that there were seeing increases in cap rates in secondary markets of something in the order of 25 to 75 basis points. Are you getting that sense from the conversations you are having? Just I would like to get some color there.

Edward Sonshine

Yeah, I think the answer for that is no. We're not seeing that. And you know secondary markets I mean that's a very big term Heather that can range from a tiny town like Elliot Lake that has a catch bin areas of 20,000 people to a place like one in Ontario which has a catch bin area of 250,000 people. So I think it's probably all this may very well be collect with respect to those very tiny markets, we actually call them around here as opposed but in the secondary markets from - that range from place like London to Quebec city to Winnipeg, we actually find them quite strong.

Heather Kirk

And is that coming from you mentioned the private part buyer market, is that coming from different views from sort of a typical buyers or that would potentially be willing to pay more than the classic institution or?

Edward Sonshine

No. Well, I think the classic institution if there is such a thing really isn't largely a buyer in, but there are entities that do want to own property in [indiscernible] and the private buyer market is actually I think the most real indicator of value particularly when you get outside of the urban course of the big cities. No disrespect Altus.

Heather Kirk

So when it comes to the buyback, would you be waiting till you get the proceeds in before you start stepping in on the buyback or is that something you consider doing?

Edward Sonshine

I am going to let the guardian of our Treasure Qi answer that.

Qi Tang

I think we have intension to actually start to potentially even before because the way once we have the visibility on some of the deals we are working on. Potentially we will actually start this year.

Edward Sonshine

Well certainly not going to wait till the deal are closed. Once we have good visibility, we are starting to get the paper on some deals. I would just reiterate certainly is our intention to start in calendar year 2017.

Heather Kirk

Great, thanks very much.

Edward Sonshine

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Michael Smith with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Michael Smith

Thank you and good morning. Ed, given the fact that I think you said you had like something like 60 inbound cost for the asset sale, do you anticipate beating your two to three year timeframe - timeline?

Edward Sonshine

That's an interesting question Michael. And we've been running a lot of numbers because certainly the opportunity to beat that two to three year timeframe is available to us. I am quite confident that is available to us. The question is by how much should we be to buy. And then there are constraints. We mentioned of course the FFO constraint, we don't want to disappoint people in our FFO production on a quarterly and annual basis over the next two years. We don't have piece the development and other deliveries that we are achieving. But there is also constraints related to quite frankly in income taxes. Even though you know we adjust IFRS value every quarter, tax basis don't get adjusted, they just continue to get ground down the longer you own these properties as you take CCA. So we are mindful of not producing you know putting our unitholders in a difficult tax position where they actually have to pay money.

We have to do special distributions in order to put our unitholders back on site. So we're constantly re-juggling, we've got brilliant math being done by our own in-house income tax people and by Qi and Frank and her people. But I think from a business case, we could well exceed that two to three year time period if the numbers work for us.

Michael Smith

Okay. Thank you. That's a good color. Can you give us a sense like post you know once you've done all your - selling of the assets to 100 properties, outside your JV with Hudson Bay, could you give us a sense of how many in close malls you think you loan?

Edward Sonshine

Well, outside of that JV which I really only has two in Oakville and Barry, I would say - you know it's a pent high define and close mall Michael, which is something we are constantly wrestling with is Young Shepherd Center in closed mall. I mean it's got a mall area. It's in close, is Lawrence Square and in closed mall again it's in closed and it's got a roof and it is air conditioned. But I think in the sense of what you would refer to is in - but they are both obviously very highly urban. And close malls in the same sense that the path in Down Town, Toronto is in close mall. It's not really what people think of. And when you are thinking of what you might a classical in closed mall like one we own in Victoria which is one I think we are intending to keep, excuse me, what's right now - telecom mall, I would say you are going to be in the single digit.

Michael Smith

Okay.

Edward Sonshine

They will be somewhere between 5 and 8. And again it really depends on classification.

Michael Smith

Okay, that's makes sense. And just lastly, so you know in Yorkville, you have hired two copies in Yorkville you know and I guess wonder if you could just give us a sense for like to timing. And I guess if this maybe more color on the opportunity. I guess from what I gather half a million square feet, there is going to be retail on the ground maybe second floor I am not sure, but primarily it's a residential development from what I could see. I am just wondering is this a sign of things that come where you are acquiring properties for primarily residential development.

Edward Sonshine

No. It's not a sign of things, we are not going into the condo business. So it's a very unique opportunity to really get the last and we started working on this quite frankly about almost two years ago. It's the last piece of land on Yorkville between Young and Bay that isn't already slated for development. You have to, I don't want to get too much into the weeds on this but there's a whole park system that's being planned to take people from Yorkville right across from the Four Seasons Hotel down to ultimately Bloor Street with about a 40 to 50 foot wide walking park, it's going to be quite magnificent.

This property will be adjacent to that park between Yorkville and Cumberland and it - so accordingly - the retail potential to have a larger floor play two story with cafés, with terraces looking over the park is quite exciting. There's also a significant possibility there in addition to the residential, quite frankly of a luxury hotel which is something we're exploring. There are a couple of very high end chains, global chains that are not I get represented in Toronto. And I can't think of a better spot in the city than being on your build across in the new Four Seasons.

So there's a lot of things to commend this, we didn't go into it just to do a rental building or condo building and there will be elements of both quite frankly in this building and I might also add the 500,000 square feet is sort of the minimum we think is achievable there depending on how we finally laid out might do a little better that that. But that is not something you're going to see us doing, we're not going to go out and compete with Tridel or any of the other people. This one just happen to be a very unique opportunity I think for value creation.

Michael Smith

Okay. That makes sense. Thank you. That's it for me.

Edward Sonshine

Thank you.

Operator

And your next question comes from Sam Damiani with TD Securities. Your line is open.

Edward Sonshine

Okay. We're going into second question, so you're going to be second last Sam if there is somebody out there.

Sam Damiani

No, I was trying to be quick before. Just on your 3% same property NOI growth outlook for the next few years, I mean how do you get there, help us understand what the math is a terms of contribution from these renewal uplift and occupancy whatever, just seems like a fairly high number given a mature portfolio?

Raghunath Davloor

Yeah, I mean the big part of the driver is embedded rental lifts are already in the portfolio. I think next year we have over $8 million of contracted rental steps there's also the delivery of all the target spaces where you get the full year impact. And we are still seeing some positive absorption in the portfolio. Obviously when you also peel out some of the secondary market properties have the lower growth that allows to help the map because they won't be in a comparable asset set. So those are the three factors that are driving in.

Sam Damiani

But could you see that being achievable on a recurring basis going out few year?

Edward Sonshine

Yeah. That's one of the main reasons to achieve that quite frankly that we are trimming down the portfolio. There's nothing, no matter with the secondary market properties were we we're selling from the point of view so solidity and reliability, but we just can't and then some of the numbers Rags went through, you can see the numbers clearly. And when we go back over the last five years, you can see it even more clearly. You can't get the growth in the secondary markets and it's for a very simple reason. There's no population growth of consequence in the secondary market. In the primary market, we already can look forward to 3% growth plus. And as we reduce our probably over the next couple of years to those primary markets we're quite confident we can achieve that 3% plus growth on the same property basis.

Sam Damiani

Thanks for the color.

Edward Sonshine

Thank you.

Operator

And there are no further questions queued up at this time, I'll now turn the call back over to Edward Sonshine.

Edward Sonshine

Perfect timing, Denise. Thank you. Again thank you all for dialing in. I hope we have been able to shed some light on what our expensive set of numbers and we will continue to work to be able to shed even more light on those numbers as the quarters unfold. Thank you very much. Bye-bye.

Operator

That concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.