As An AMD Bull, 2 Things We Don't Like From The Q3 Filing

We have been an Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) believer for a long time, with coverage started in late 2014. The stock was trading close to $4 at that time. Our original thesis was based on the premise that AMD has an inherent design advantage while node lag is temporary. Well, that paid off quite well as the stock is up around 173% since the initiation.

However, the stock lost around 63% of its market cap before gaining a cumulative 173% since the initiation. The point to mention all this is, if there’re long-term catalysts, short-term dips are merely opportunities to buy cheap.

With that in mind, there are a couple of important red flags from the recent quarterly filing that need to be addressed. But, first, let’s outline the bull thesis.

Why we’re bullish on AMD?

The thesis is quite simple. Process technology lead will help AMD gain market share in the PC market, and EPYC will boost the company’s server presence.

At similar nodes, there’s not much of a margin for performance differentiation. As AMD is at parity with Intel (INTC), it will most certainly gain some market share. Being the leading market share holder, Intel is on the losing end.

Although AMD’s 14nm isn’t as mature as Intel’s process, the company is giving Intel a run for their money. AMD might have a process lead in the near future as GlobalFoundries is planning 7nm tape-out soon. Moreover, AMD’s position will improve in transition, as the company plans to roll out an iteration of Ryzen on 12nm before finally going to 7nm.

Now, AMD is creating problems for Intel on a similar node. 12nm and 7nm will be worse for Intel. AMD already demonstrated its ability to take market share at a similar node. You can read out our detailed take on AMD’s potential process node lead here.

With process lead, server-side also becomes favorable for AMD. EPYC already is gaining traction despite the fact that AMD’s 14nm process technology isn’t as mature as Intel’s 14nm. 1-socket strategy from AMD will help the company gain market share in a server market where it didn’t have any presence before EPYC.

The company has nowhere to go but up in the server market. Detailed take on EPYC can be read here.

What we don’t like in the recent quarterly filing?

AMD posted impressive growth in a shrinking PC market. Revenue for the third quarter was up 26% on a year-over-year basis. The company beat the street on top line and bottom line consensus. However, the market wasn’t happy about the sequential decline in revenue. Well, our concern is slightly different. Here goes.

Revenue growth during the quarter was supported by improving average selling price, which indicates that the company hasn’t gained material market-share in terms of units sold.

Computing and Graphics revenue was up 74% amid higher average selling price. See the chart below:



Source: AMD Q3 10-Q Filing

It can be seen that revenue growth is supported by an increase in average selling price, which can be traced back to rise in GPU demand for Ethereum mining. Certainly, the company released high-end Ryzen CPUs, which entail a higher ASP. But AMD almost had no presence in high-end computing before Ryzen. Therefore, an increase in high-end processor sales should be reflected in growth of unit sales, which isn’t the case.

It seems like Intel is holding its ground for now. Intel also is pricing Coffee Lake in a similar fashion to AMD’s Ryzen. Based on Cinebench multithread rendering, performance-to-price ratio for Intel i7 8700k is 3.8, which is slightly lower than 3.9 for AMD’s Ryzen 1700X. Note that Ryzen 1700X is more expensive than i7 8700k in absolute terms.

This means two things. First, Intel acknowledges there’s competition. Second, Intel is deciding to compete on price, which means taking market share, especially in the consumer arena, won’t be very simple for AMD. Lack of unit sales growth indicates that Intel is trying to tackle AMD with pricing.

All in all, lack of unit sales growth is one of the things we don’t like in the latest quarterly report.

The other thing is lack of visibility around EPYC sales.

AMD didn’t clearly talk about EPYC sales numbers in the filing. The company only mentioned that decline in SoC sales was mostly offset by the increase in sales of EPYC data center processors. AMD is usually outspoken about its performance metrics. However, it’s not doing the same with EPYC.

As server sales take more time while customers shift from pilot projects to full-fledged deployment, the results were not as good to revitalize the growth in enterprise and embedded segment.

So, is that bad for AMD?

Despite a challenging quarter, the bull thesis for AMD is intact. Process technology lead will allow AMD to share the market with Intel in the future. Intel can’t simply drive AMD out of the market as it’s evident from Intel’s pricing. Intel is offering its processors on comparable prices, which is a clear acknowledgement of competition.

Regarding the unit sales, AMD was just competing for the traditional desktop market with its processors, which makes up a smaller portion of total PC markets.

Portable PCs and laptops capture a higher market share than PCs. AMD’s unit sales will get a boost as Ryzen Mobile is rolling out now.



Source: Statista

IDC also pointed out that notebooks and mobile work stations made around 36% of the total PC shipments while desktop made up around 23.8% of the total PC shipments during 2016. The share of notebooks and detachable PCs is set to increase to 52.3% of total PC shipments by 2021.

The point is that AMD’s market share will grow faster as its mobile processors hit the market. With Ryzen desktop, the company was effectively targeting only around 23% of traditional PC market.

Regarding EPYC, the uptake time for sales is higher given pilot projects. EPYC sales will be reflected in upcoming quarters as customers deploy fully. Five of the top seven cloud services companies are now engaged with AMD’s data center products. Amazon (AMZN) is using AMD’s silicon in its AWS’ AppStream 2.0. Microsoft (MSFT), Baidu (BIDU) and Tencent already are on-board with EPYC’s deployment.

Final thoughts

Although sluggish unit sales growth and lack of visibility around EPYC sales are challenging, these headwinds are short term. Market share will gradually shift toward AMD as the company continues to offer comparable products. Ryzen’s full potential is yet to be seen as mobile processors just came out this month. Slow uptake in enterprise is natural, and share will improve substantially going forward.

AMD has successfully closed the technology gap. It’s only a matter of time before the company gains decent market share. Having two players in the market is better for both consumer oriented suppliers and data center service providers. It all comes down to the fact that AMD’s market cap is just around 4% of Intel’s market cap. Even a small dent in Intel’s market share will boost AMD’s market capitalization. Now, think about AMD taking more than 20% of Intel’s market share and you will know that it’s still a bargain.