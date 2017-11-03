Datacenter Demand Down, Applied Opto Stock Up?

We'll look at this conundrum, and the broader issue of the datacenter growth.

Yet the one stock that has the highest exposure to this sector went up.

The whole optical networking sector sold off sharply, to a significant extent on a surprising slowdown from the datacenter sector.

There was supposed to be hypergrowth from the hyperscale (large cloud companies) sector for optical networking stuff. Take for instance this graph from a recent presentation from Oclaro (OCLR).

Yea, that's a 47% CAGR. Then there was the Cisco Global Cloud Index (our emphasis):

The Cisco Global Cloud Index (GCI) is an ongoing effort to forecast the growth of global data center and cloud-based IP traffic. The forecast includes trends associated with data center virtualization and cloud computing. This document presents the details of the study and the methodology behind it. Forecast Overview Hyperscale Data Centers • Hyperscale data centers will grow from 259 in number at the end of 2015 to 485 by 2020. They will represent 47 percent of all installed data center servers by 2020. • Traffic within hyperscale data centers will quintuple by 2020. Hyperscale data centers already account for 34 percent of total traffic within all data centers and will account for 53 percent by 2020.

And lightwave (our emphasis):

While demand for optical transceivers from Chinese systems houses continues to disappoint (see, for example, "NeoPhotonics blames slow China demand for upcoming layoffs"), cloud data center operators may pick up the slack for some vendors, reports LightCounting. The market research firm says it now expects shipments of 100 Gigabit Ethernet (100GbE) optical modules to reach 3 million units in 2017, an increase of 20% over its previous forecast. The fact that optical transceiver vendors have added production capacity helps explain the jump; 100GbE optical module sales in 2016 suffered when demand exceeded supply in many cases. However, appetite among data center operators for such modules will remain strong. LightCounting says that leading 100GbE customers plan to double or triple their purchases in 2018.

That is, all pointed to blistering growth. Growth that has pumped companies like Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) ever higher and kept others, that were harmed by the slowdown in Chinese telecom demand, like Finisar (FNSR) Oclaro (OCLR) and a host of others afloat.

Slowdown?

Suddenly, that growth seems to be, well, not so hyper anymore. First there were the signs from Applied Opto and Juniper (NYSE:JNPR), but these could be dismissed as client related, that client being the same in their case, Amazon (AMZN).

But this has now been followed by downbeat noises from Lumentum (LITE) and Oclaro (OCLR) and the idea that there is something of a slowdown in the hyperscale world can no longer be ignored. Here is Lumentum during their Q1CC:

especially in the hyper scale, the demand is not as great as it was advertised to be and that makes pricing dynamics even tougher. So I would say the consumption of QSFP28 in hyper scale was down from expectation six months ago and we didn't chase down the price.

Indeed, they sold $24M of QSFP28 in Q4 2017, but this has gone down to $16M in Q1. They could have sold more if they would have been willing to drop the price more, but that's hardly comforting.

Pricing issues, that's certainly not something that investors in this sector want to hear. Oclaro also predicted something of a slowdown in demand from data centers in the upcoming quarters, from their Q1CC:

we're seeing a combination of the inventory build, shift in architecture meaning going from LR4 to CWDM4 has some impact but I also think that there's been maybe some slowdown there may be a bigger inventory correction as the web scale guys don't want to make the mistake they made at 40 gig which was being caught short on parts that -- there's a possibility they've gone a little overboard.

Something unexpected

The stocks in the sector sold off sharply, with the biggest fall for Oclaro (-25%!) and Finisar (-14%):

And here is another batch, spot the difference..

Indeed, there was something funny going on. The whole sector was selling off strongly, apart from the one stock which one would expect to sell off on weakness in the hyperscale market, Applied Optoelectronics.

That stock rallied strongly, although at the end of the day not much was left of the rally, but at least the company was spared the drubbing that the other stocks in the sector received.

Our first thought was that perhaps the shorts were starting to cover, taking advantage of some selling volume, perhaps.

But on the face of it, that is odd. This is a broken stock (at least for now as it came back from $100+ to $41 in short order) although the jury is still out whether it is a broken company. Here is the bull case in summary (from Yahoo):

Gross profit margins held up in Q3. Non-GAAP EPS still is guided to $1.04-$1.09, a $4+ run rate on an annual basis. Against a share price a few dollars above $40, that seems to imply an attractive 10-11x P/E multiple off the back of what even management admits was an ugly quarter. In other words, even if Q3 is what AAOI looks like going forward, the stock might still be a buy. Bear in mind that the midpoint of Q3 preliminary results suggests 26% revenue growth and a 180% increase in non-GAAP EPS. That's in a disappointing quarter. If AAOI can recapture lost Amazon business and/or drive growth else, a 10-12x P/E multiple is an absolute steal.

The writer of this then goes on to argue that there is still too much uncertainty and that:

There's simply a major risk that further weakness at Amazon will arise. There's almost certainly something close to peak demand for 100G. AAOI isn't a long-term growth stock. Rather, it's benefiting mostly from a cyclical swing. And the obvious question here is that if the company can't take advantage of that swing, what happens when the industry tailwind fades, particularly if Amazon no longer is a key customer?

In the light of the slowdown noises from Lumentum and Oclaro, these are rather poignant questions. Some observations

For starters, Amazon is now just a 10% customer with $8M-$9M in sales. Yes, those sales could disappear as well, but the impact of that would be much smaller than the $45M in sales reduction that Q3 is experiencing.

Then there is the cyclical market and whether we're close to peak demand for 100G. We've already touched this above, but here is a new perspective, from The Fly (our emphasis):

Facebook capex guidance positive for optical component suppliers, says Stifel. Stifel analyst Patrick Newton said Facebook's (FB) guidance for capital expenditures to double from a targeted $7B in 2017 to $14B in 2018 as a positive data point for Finisar ((NASDAQ:FNSR)), Lumentum (LITE), Oclaro ((NASDAQ:OCLR)), Fabrinet (FN), Infinera (INFN) and Ciena (CIEN). He believes Facebook's guidance reaffirms that cloud infrastructure spending is a multi-year trend and the weakness currently being experienced by optical component suppliers represents a near-term issue around timing of expenditures.

But there is still the mystery that Applied Opto, which of all the optical networking stocks has the highest exposure to the datacenter sector was the one stock that didn't experience a major selloff.

It could be because Oclaro specifically experienced weakness on its turf, which are QSFP28 LR4 transceivers. They argued they saw a shift in the market towards QSFP28 CWDM transceivers. Which just happens to be the turf of Applied Opto.

Oclaro's management also added that they didn't see anything in the way of a significant market penetration from silicon photonics products, which would be mainly Intel (INTC).

Conclusion

The stakes for Applied Opto's upcoming Q3 figures and Q4 guidance have increased quite a bit. On the one hand, there are several competitors who testified to emerging weakness in the sector, which should be bad for Applied Opto.

On the other hand, there seems to be little imminent threat from Intel and it looks like there is a technology shift ongoing which plays into Applied Opto's strength in CWDM.

We have to say, management has lost a considerable part of our confidence, which we explained in earlier articles (most notably this one), but we are tempted to open a speculative long position. It looks like this whole thing could blow over in a quarter or so.

