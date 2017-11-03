Model 3 Deposit Refunds Could Set Tesla Into Terminal Tailspin

Given the impact it would have on the stock and creditworthiness, it could trigger a de-facto “bank run” in the deposits, setting the company into a total tailspin.

Could the stock survive a 20% or 40% drop in these deposits over the next 90 or so days?

Tesla stock basically doubled during the first half of 2016 based on the anticipation and realization of Model 3 deposit mania.

While it’s impossible to judge these de-facto online polls, I'm estimating 20%-40% will cancel immediately, as a first cut. Would be more later, of course.

Online Tesla forums are jammed with questions about how many Model 3 deposit holders will cancel if the federal $7,500 tax credit goes away.

Sometimes, you know the answer to the question just by virtue of seeing it asked.

In the minutes and hours following not just the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3 one quarter production delay, but more importantly the U.S. House of Representatives' majority-proposed tax bill, a long list of similar threads were starting to pop up on the various Tesla online forums: "Will you cancel your Model 3 reservation?" (or some minor variant thereof).

I'm almost tempted to stop the article right here, and for once in a lifetime make it a short one. This ought to be obvious when you think about it: Why would those kind of threads mushroom immediately if there wasn't anything to it? Of course there is something to it!

Adding $7,500 to the price of a car that will sell for anywhere from $35,925 to approximately $60,000 (before we get into all wheel drive and performance versions in mid/late 2018), is a large percentage. It's basically a 20% price bump at the low end.

You don't have to be Adam Smith to understand that jacking up the effective price by 20% on the lowest-price version of a product - car or otherwise - is going to crush the demand. Therefore, the impact of getting rid of the $7,500 cannot be zero.

There is no scientific way of quantifying how many will cancel their Tesla Model 3 refundable deposits based on these initial forum posts. You can go online yourself and judge, if you have the time and want to do your homework on this stock. While you're at it, have you read the fresh 10-Q filing and crunched those numbers too? You have the weekend cut out for yourself.

Sifting through all of these forum comments, I'm making the very rough guess that 20%-40% of Model 3 deposit holders will cancel their deposits immediately if the $7,500 subsidy is indeed abolished effective 12/31/17 as per the proposed House majority bill. And yes, I can hear your objections already: How can you know?

I say it again: This is as uncertain as an online poll, with all the requisite caveats. Here, however, we are not talking about a binary win-vs-lose, such as trying to guess the outcome of the 2016 presidential election based on the genius polls. Rather, we are talking about "how many" will cancel their deposits. Everyone can agree it's not going to be 0% or 100%. It's just a matter of how many, and when.

I'm estimating that 20% to 40% of Model 3 deposits would be cancelled in short order if the $7,500 subsidy cancellation were to indeed become law. But why are such cancellations important for the stock at all?

You may remember that Tesla stock took a huge jump forward - basically doubling - from just over $140 to close to $280, during the first half of 2016. The main reason for that was the Model 3 concept launch, which took place on March 31, 2016.

What drove the doubling of the stock was speculation in Model 3 deposits, and the subsequent large numbers Tesla reported in the following days and weeks, swiftly exceeding 300,000 within not much more than a month after the March 31 event. Subsequently, Tesla reported on August 2, 2017, that the Model 3 deposit pile had reached 455,000.

It is this number which, despite massive and worsening losses, has kept the stock going. The idea remains, to this day, that in the last quarter (fall 2017) that number must have gone up further, even if only modestly.

Because you know what? If this number starts to decline, there is no longer any way to justify any tolerance for large and increasing losses on the income statement. The stock could then return to the $140-ish level where it was in early 2016, right before the Model 3 reservations hoopla begun. Actually, it would go a lot lower than that, but I'll get to that below.

As I published several times in the last 18 months, the $1,000 deposit on the Model 3 was a free option on getting the $7,500 U.S. Federal tax credit. If you got the credit, great - your car would soon be worth $7,500 more in the used-car market once the credit eventually was phased out anyway.

Any time you can place a $1,000 refundable option with the potential to gain $7,500, you would be a fool if you didn't do it. If you don't get the $7,500, you simply get your $1,000 back. If you get the $7,500, you have just won a modest-size lottery. You can't lose!

Well, there's a caveat to that, but I'll get to it below.

Tesla will deliver at the most a couple of thousand Model 3 cars before the $7,500 subsidy expires at year-end, if this proposal becomes law. This means that almost all of the U.S. Model 3 deposit holders would have to kiss the subsidy good-bye.

Combined with the general delay in the Model 3 - which was already causing some people to ask for refunds - you would need the most unrealistic rose-colored glasses to not see that at least a large chunk of the Model 3 deposits will be returning home.

Clearly, some people would remain. There are hard-core fans who will buy the Model 3 no matter what. They may even be in the majority, ultimately. However, judging from my scanning of the comments on the forums, I think the first "cut" is in the ballpark of 20%-40%.

Don't believe me? Bloomberg's Tesla reporter provided the kind of anecdote you can find all over the Tesla forum threads in the last day: Dana Hull on Twitter

"Friend with a Model 3 reservation: If subsidies disappear, I'm out."

That is representative of more forum thread comments than I can count over the last 24 hours.

So it's not just yours truly who are noticing these intended cancellations, based on the potential elimination of the $7,500 electric car subsidy. The question is just how many.

To imagine the impact on the stock, let's say that on the next quarterly conference call, Tesla refuses to say how many Model 3 deposits are left. Are they back down to 350,000? Or has the number fallen to 250,000? 150,000?

In order to understand the direction of the stock, I think all you need to know is the direction of these deposits. The stock doubled based on these deposits going up, despite all the financial headwinds. It follows that there's a pretty good argument as to why the stock would return to previous levels if investors saw ANY decline in the deposits. Of course, the more the worse - but all you need to know as an investor is whether they'll decline at all. That ties into the initial question of this article: Once you have to ask the question…

A Tesla deposit bank run?

It could even trigger the equivalent of a bank run on Tesla deposits. We all know that Tesla's quarterly losses mean that future multi-billion dollar capital raises are necessary to keep the company afloat, let alone grow.

In order for Tesla to raise more capital, the first thing that new stock buyers and other creditors need to ask is what is happening to the Model 3 deposits. Are they still going up, or has the trend reversed?

If the trend has reversed, that would make for a very high hurdle to invest fresh capital in Tesla. And if Tesla can't raise new capital on good terms… well, that's the next step of the downward spiral.

Once Model 3 deposit holders see that it's not clear whether they'll get either the car, or their $1,000 deposit back, if they wait too long - they will likely ask for their $1,000 back, even if they like the car and could afford it without the $7,500 tax credit. In other words, it would be something of a run on the bank - er, Tesla.

Will the $7,500 Subsidy be abolished?

Well, the entire premise here rests on the Congressional majority proposal becoming law. I have no special insight into whether it will or won't. The recent experience of Congress trying to deal with health insurance reform offers reassurance to the bulls. I can't tell you whether there is a 10% or 30% or a 50% probability whether this becomes law, let alone by 12/31/17. It's up to you to assign your own probability to this.

But here's the thing: It's a non-zero probability. Most analysts would say it's at least a 10%-20% probability that some version of this becomes law, maybe higher.

If it does become law, it seems to me that, based on the reasoning above, such a subsidy abolition would trigger an immediate death spiral for Tesla, and specifically the stock. Almost the entire investment case hangs on these 455,000 deposits from a quarter ago, increasing for years to come. If they fall, even by a little bit, it would mark the most important fundamental shift for the investment thesis, and it could trigger the equivalent of a bank run on those deposits.

A shift in the bear thesis

I used to think that the most vital part of the bearish Tesla thesis was the onslaught of competition from now until the end of 2022: Tesla: From 100% EV Market Share To 0% In 100 Easy Steps.

Basically, in this conservative estimation, we have 100 long-range all-electric cars coming to market by 2022. The first one - Chevrolet (GM) Bolt EV - already is outselling Tesla in the U.S. (October 2017 stats) by a wide margin. Even if the next 99 even better Tesla competitors don't wipe out 100% of Tesla's sales, they would cause so much margin pressure that Tesla would be even less likely to ever earn a profit.

With this possible change in the U.S. tax code, however, I now think that it presents a far more near-term threat to Tesla's viability and stock price. Based on the reasoning above, this stock cannot survive Model 3 net cancellations, which are almost certain to be very material if some version of this tax bill becomes law.

I will end with three questions for the readers: If Congress does indeed abolish the $7,500 electric car subsidy, what percentage of the 455,000 Tesla Model 3 deposit holders do you think will cancel? How do you think the stock would react to that? And how would it impact Tesla's future investor - debt and/or equity - willingness to infuse more capital to help fund the losses?

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.