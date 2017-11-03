The Tesla Debt Disaster Scenario Not Imminent, But An Increasingly Real Possibility

As I often like to point out, one of the most important factors I like to look at when assessing a company's health is its interest on debt to revenue ratio. For mining companies, I tend to view a company with some skepticism once interest on debt starts to take up more than 10% of its revenues. Revenues are of course very volatile in mining, for the obvious reason that commodity prices also tend to be very volatile, which is why I tend to measure their interest/revenue ratio during the worst of times. For a car manufacturer like Tesla (TSLA), there is no such thing as "worst of times" due to car price volatility, nevertheless this might be getting close to being the worst of times for Tesla, if it continues to fail to ramp up Model 3 production for much longer.

It is not an official tally, and it may be subject to change, but inside EVs just reported a very weak month of October for Model S and Model X deliveries in the US. The two models saw combined deliveries for the month fall below 2,000 units. The word on Model 3 deliveries is that they are being built by hand and for October 145 units were delivered. In other words, there is no increase in total production happening at this point in time. What's likely happening, if we are to see a large number of Model 3 cars being delivered in the fourth quarter, is that current production capacity may be diverted from Model S and Model X production to the Model 3. The automated production of Tesla cars, which we were told will lead to yearly sales of 500,000 cars per year, will have to wait a while longer. Until Q1 2018, according to Elon Musk.

Odds of Tesla running out of cash.

As we well know, there are three major sources of cash that a company can tap. There is the internal cash flow situation. In Tesla's case, that is problematic, because it has been spending more than it has been taking in. With some analysts seeing a net loss of as much as $3,000 for each base Model 3 once they will finally be produced, it is unlikely that we will see a situation where Tesla will be able to self finance its operations and future aspirations from internal resources. There also is the option of offering more shares, in other words, stock dilution. It is something that Tesla has relied on as a means of financing itself in the past few years, especially last year.

Source: Y-Charts.

As we can see, there has been a steady increase in the stock supply, which has been alright, for as long as Tesla's market cap kept increasing. Problem is that it is currently already more or less priced in as a car maker that sells millions of cars, while it is currently struggling to get past the 100,000 unit sales per year mark. I personally think that stock dilution has now become a dry well for Tesla. It mainly played out that option last year, which is not something that Tesla can expect the market to tolerate again for some years to come.

Source: Y-Charts.

It is something it can no longer heavily rely on, because its investors already are being pressured by the simple fact that this stock has gotten so far ahead of reality, as well as the fact that reality seems to keep hitting obstacles to reaching the point that its investors are expecting it to reach. If Tesla were to try to attempt larger scale stock offerings again, it would most likely lead to a significant selloff, because the argument to being in this stock at this price currently is not very strong, to say the least.

Bonds.

Interest expenses totaled $117 million in the third quarter, on revenue of just under $3 billion. That is just about 4% of total revenue that went on servicing its debt. By many accounts that is not a lot. A more interesting measure of what this debt servicing costs means is if we equate it to interest per car delivered in Q3. Given sales of just over 26,000 units, it comes out to almost $4,500/car. The reason why I find this measure interesting is because Tesla investors and supporters often cite its lack of legacy costs as one of the reasons it is likely to out-compete its larger rivals. Debt is emerging as Tesla's own legacy cost of sorts, and it is showing more and more signs of getting out of control. Long-term debt is now sitting at $9.6 billion, which is a very significant increase from the end of 2016, when it was just under $6 billion. The shift to more financing of activities through long-term debt, from previous year's focus on stock offerings, is in my view something that happened out of necessity. Stock holders had to be given something as a reason to hang in there, given how far ahead it was getting of itself. A reprieve from more stock dilution was just the thing that helped Tesla stock advance this year.

The solution to its debt problem is of course to grow out of it, which is where the need to get those large scale Model 3 deliveries out the door as soon as possible becomes more and more urgent. At first sight, that seems like a sure solution, given that if Tesla is to indeed deliver 500,000 cars/year by 2019 (2018 not likely to be the year for that milestone). Given the assumption that the debt load will not grow very significantly from current levels, we could be looking at a decline of its interest/car from the roughly $4,500 last quarter, to perhaps just $1,500-$2,000 in 2019.

As good as the legacy cost per car decline sounds however, based on the assumption that those 500,000 cars per year sales volumes will materialize, it will not be as great of an achievement financially speaking as it may seem. It will only serve to buy more time. One of the main flaws with the assumption that the eventual successful roll-out of the Model 3 will resolve Tesla's financial situation lies in the fact that it is assumed the sale of this model will be profitable. At the moment it is estimated that Tesla will take a loss of about $2,800/base Model 3 sold at the base price of $35,000. The study also estimates that it will take the purchase of an average of $6,000 in extra options per car just for Tesla to break even on each Model 3 it will deliver. While some may assume that this is likely to happen based on past experiences with Model S and Model X customers, we should keep in mind that the income demographic of the Model 3 customers is likely to be very different from that of the more affluent buyers of the previous models, which range in price from $70,000, to $145,000.

By my rough estimate, fewer than 50,000 future buyers of the Model 3 will benefit from the $7,500 federal EV subsidy, given that there is a 200,000 unit cap on the subsidy for each and every maker, after which the subsidy is phased out. This means that buyers of the Model 3 will end up paying more and more starting next year as the subsidy is phased out, to the point where by 2019, the subsidy level for Tesla will reach zero. The reason why I believe this can potentially be a major problem for Tesla in terms of its Model 3 sales, as well as the potential sale of extra features, is because as I pointed out in previous articles, a $35,000 base price sedan is not the typical price range of a sedan model that typically makes it into the top 10 of the US sales ranking.

The top 10 selling sedan models in the US all have a price tag that is under $24,000. While I do believe that the Model 3 will break into this top 10 sales ranking, at least for a year or two, we should keep in mind that it will be based on consumers making a very atypical choice to buy a sedan priced at that level, in such a high number. What this means is that effectively hundreds of thousands of people who would ordinarily not pay $35,000 or more for a midsize sedan will now do so, out of ideological convictions, rather than rational consumer considerations, such as price/utility. This fact suggests that the typical Model 3 buyer will be very price sensitive. Going back to the Model 3 profitability issue, if it will indeed depend on the average Model 3 customer opting for an extra $6,000 in additional options, it is very probable that it will not happen, meaning that the Model 3 will sell at a loss, even after mass production will be scaled up, meaning that Tesla will continue to rely on stock dilution or bond offers as a means to finance itself for the foreseeable future.

While the ramp-up of the Model 3 will not be Tesla's savior, because it does not lead to an improvement in the financial situation, we should also keep in mind that there are still many obstacles in the way of the Model 3 even reaching the stated goal of helping Tesla reach sales of 500,000 units per year. Questions remain with regard to just how committed the potential customers who put down the refundable deposit really are. Furthermore, it seems the rate of growth in those deposits is more or less reaching stagnation. Customer deposits have grown by $22 million, to a total of $686 million for the first nine months of the year. What this means is that if we are to assume that as many Model S and Model X cars are currently reserved as being delivered, then only 22,000 Model 3 cars were booked for future delivery during these nine months. Of course, assuming that the other two models are in balance in terms of booking to sales is not necessarily realistic, but it does nevertheless help put the deposits situation into perspective. I think it may be a sign that Tesla demand growth is fading. I personally believe that Tesla is benefiting from pent up ideologically-driven demand for its cars. That pent-up demand may fade once deliveries finally start to make a dent in this particular consumer demographic segment.

There also are the issues of manufacturing problems, as well as the issue of having to secure some of the raw materials that go into its batteries and electric motors. All these obstacles that need to be overcome, just so Tesla can end up producing a car that it is likely to lose money on, or break even at best, and only if customers will end up opting for a lot of extras. Nor is the volume of half a million cars sold per year the level needed to justify its current market cap. So while Model 3 success, if it will eventually happen, will go a long way in meeting the company's need to ramp up production volumes that can justify its market cap, it will not lead to profitability, most likely, therefore it is not a solution to its financial problems.

The need to finance production as well as new product development means that Tesla is set to continue borrowing significant amounts of money for many years to come. Whether it will be through more stock dilution, which I believe will be met with more and more investor hostility, therefore it will be less and less successful, or through bond issuance, the path Tesla is on is very problematic financially speaking. Debt financing in particular will act as a growing financial strain on the entire operation, especially if the market will eventually decide to no longer give Tesla the benefit of the doubt in terms of its odds of ever reaching profitability, leading to much higher interest rates in the future. While I'm not advocating for this outcome as being the most likely scenario, it is a scenario that in my view has now become a lot more likely to occur, given the trends and events we observed in the past few months. Tesla will not have imminent problems, because I believe it still has the faith of its investors going for it, but eventually there will come a point where that investor confidence will become shaken to the point where there will be no way of re-gaining it, at which point this already delicate balancing act will become untenable.