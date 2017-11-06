Snap: A Comprehensive Analysis, Cognitive Bias, Unchecked Risk, And Questionable Strategies

Why Snap's bulls and bears are their own worst enemies.

Reviewing past articles on Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and their resulting comments sections has proven to me that many bulls and bears have incredible difficulty in expressing their views on the organization without resorting to childlike arguments.

As a contributor, attempting to share an honest interpretation of Snap begins to look like a perilous endeavor. Why write a report, whether long or short, when the result is that you are thrust into the receiving end of an endless stream of toxic engagement? Many of these comment sections are denuded of any real enlightened criticism. These comments amount to what I believe are a declaration to the world that one was either long or short the stock, as if such actions would will the stock in ones favor.

As an investor, my goal is to develop opinions and to make a calculated bet on the value of an organization. Accordingly, I have no interest in holding an incorrect or incomplete opinion any longer than I have to. It is very human to instinctively double down on one’s position when confronted with opposing views. However, this does little to enrich your bank account. Crowdsourcing our knowledge and resources to get an edge over the market is an incredibly valuable approach. And if I encounter new facts that are in opposition to my own, you can expect me to dispassionately walk back any inaccuracies or adopt any additional views that I have overlooked.

Snap has been analyzed to death. However, I'm going to try and perform an exorcism on this organization and the bulls and bears who follow it. My intention is to be as charitable and honest as possible to both the long and short views, so that neither crowd can find fault in my analysis. Please understand that I expect to make mistakes, and that it is impossible for me to have a truly complete understanding of the organization. I welcome you to point out any errors, and seal any cracks that I have left open so that we can all converge on the best investment decision for Snap.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers that will ultimately be the main contributors to the success or failure of Snap.

DAUs

Snapchat’s DAUs have been growing at an impressive rate since 2014, however, DAU growth has dramatically slowed down since Q3 of 2016. This large and sustained contraction in growth was no doubt due to the launch of Instagram stories on August 2, 2016. The pattern was similar across all regions, so I decided to share only the global DAU growth metrics.

Source: S-1 and 10-q filings

source: recode

The company has attempted to explain away the recent slowdown in DAUs by claiming that it was due to bad product updates – the impact was apparently more pronounced with Android users. Although the company does cover competition as a risk in their S-1 filing, they did not bother to reference it with respect to DAUs in the earnings call. This is clearly misleading.

Social media companies are in an arms race for capturing our attention. This battle is zero sum, and users have to allocate their time between these platforms. This is especially true between Snapchat stories and Instagram stories, given their similarities.

There are several reasons why Instagram stories has proven to be a worthwhile competitor to Snapchat stories, irrespective of the fact that it still lacks some of the features on Snapchat (discover/shows).

Instagram makes it rather easy to find and add contacts. Users have access to all their Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) friends, phone contacts and they also have access to suggested users to follow. In order to add your friends on Snapchat, one needs to either have their number, their snapcode, or their Snapchat URL. These options do not allow for much scalability of friends and viewership. When using Snapchat one has to write a user's name perfectly and in full in order to find them. Typing in a user or influencer's real name does not pull up the individual unless they are a verified user (of which there are few). I also will note that it is a bit of a chore attempting to find particular influencers on Snapchat. In fact, there is a website called Snapdex that was started earlier this year to make this easier. Instagram on the other hand has been quite diligent at verifying influencer, celebrity and brand accounts.

Snapchat historically ignored the value that influencers and celebrities have had on generating users on the platform. Some influencers have received the message that, “Snapchat is an app for friends, not creators," when telling management that they were thinking of leaving the platform. Others have been literally turned away at the door. Snap has, within the past month, changed their tune and has begun to reach out to influencers. While this is a step in the right direction, one wonders how spurned users will respond.

Some influencers on the platform make a living posting branded content and require further analytics regarding their marketing strategies. Snap does not have such tools, nor has it been attentive to creating them. In fact, some influencers will set alarms for 23 hours and 59 minutes after taking a post to remember to take a screenshot of the number of viewers. UEG claims it receives many screen shots when working with influencers, because it is important for them to have a comparison with how they spend their dollars. While some view Snap’s behavior as a careless error, many believe this is a careful and well intentioned strategic decision in order to create a “friends-and-family” feel that will differentiate it from rivals. There is an inherent paradox of Snap, in that it wants to create a culture of privacy and authenticity yet wants to claim that it provides a better ROI for advertisers. The downfall of Vine also was as a result of a lack of analytics and support from the platform. Consider the value of maintaining such a strategy.

Instagram on the other hand has provided “Instagram Insights” so that users can access basic stats for assessing ones Instagram marketing efforts. Many influencers have expressed much more opportunity and interest from Instagram to help them improve their marketing efforts. In addition to this, Instagram has a heavy presence at VidCon, the influencer conference in Anaheim, California. Snapchat does not send executives to the event.

The influencer marketing agency, Mediakix, recently did a 30-day study on influencers’ use of Snapchat vs Instagram stories in February and August of this year. They found that of the 12 top social media influencers they tracked, they published 2x more Instagram stories than Snapchat stories, there was 14% growth in Instagram stories published in six months, and there was a 33% decline in Snapchat Stories published in six months.

I wanted to test this out on my own, so I did some analysis on whether influencers who are using both platforms publish their content on either Snapchat or Instagram. I performed this analysis over ten days. Oct 11 – October 20. I tracked the amount of users who posted more content on either their Instagram or Snapchat accounts on each day. Although the study was only done for 10 days, I believe its insights are useful because it directly analyzed how influencers chose to allocate their time and attention given two similar and competing platforms in Snapchat and Instagram.

My first set included influencers from Snapchat as suggested from business insider and Izea. I only kept those individuals that had both an Instagram and Snapchat account.

The data, although showing similar usage across platforms, was slightly more skewed towards Snapchat which was not what I was expecting given my research. I expected Instagram stories to be used consistently more than Snapchat stories across the length of the study.

source: my own analysis

My second set included influencers from Instagram as suggested by Forbes. I only kept those individuals that had both an Instagram and Snapchat account.

source: my own analysis

Instagram usage against Snapchat usage among these users was considerably high. Much fewer influencers decided to publish more content on their Snapchat account versus Instagram Stories.



Interesting to note that most users were not attempting to simply copy and paste content from one app to the other. Content made for Instagram stories was generally only for Instagram stories, and content made for Snapchat stories was generally only for Snapchat stories.

The one thing I will draw from this study is that among Snapchat influencers, there still remains interest in publishing content between both platforms. It seems as though this is true despite the lack of interest Snap has shown to influencers. Given that the numbers are fairly close, I may do a second study in the future to see how influencer behavior changed over time, similar to Mediakix.

Whatever the studies have shown, it is true that for those users who value celebrities or influencers, they will reliably be drawn towards the platform on which those influencers publish. It will remain an important practice to analyze how these influencers are adjusting their publishing habits among competing platforms in order to recognize the opportunity or lack thereof in DAU growth.

ARPU

Irrespective of the DAU slowdown, the company does not seem concerned with user growth because they believe that revenue growth is not reliant on it. Instead, they believe that the nature of Snapchat's platform and the higher engagement they have with their users will allow Snapchat to sell their ads at a premium to a Facebook or an Instagram.

source: recode

Snapchat’s user engagement has grown over the past few quarters. Snapchat’s users currently spend about 33 minutes a day. For Instagram users, those younger than 25 spend “more than 32 minutes a day” on the app, while those older than 25 “spend more than 24 minutes a day” on the app. Snapchat’s user base is more skewed toward the younger generation.

One surprising thing that I have uncovered about Snapchat is that many of their younger users actually use Snapchat as a communications app. This means, rather than sending texts or using WhatsApp, they are primarily using Snapchat. What's interesting here is that 60% of DAUs post Snaps every day, while 25% of DAUs post snaps to their story everyday. Spiegel has stated that they will never publish ads within their chat service, since “it’s creepy.” This is likely a wise strategy, however, it also suggests that a considerable amount of content is not monetizable. Richard Greenfield from BTIG noticed this discrepancy and questioned Evan Speigel in the Q2 earnings call without receiving a clear answer.

It also is useful to notice that just because users are posting content everyday, it does not necessarily mean that they are more amenable to advertising and as a result, higher ARPUs. It is instructive to recognize that historically, the majority of ad viewers have been passive content consumers. Radio, television and film audiences all apply there. Facebook and Instagram likely follow the 1-9-90 rule (not precisely) in which the majority of their content is created by 1% of the users, 9% of users are commenters and raters and 90 percent of users are lurkers. Think about Seeking Alpha’s contributors and readers. The contributors have to be on average more engaged with the service, but does that mean that contributors are more likely to purchase the products in the ads? I do not necessarily believe that high publisher metrics encourage an increase in ARPU.

There also is a phenomenon of younger Instagram users creating “Finstagram” accounts. These are fake Instagram accounts where people post funny and embarrassing photos that would not make it on to their real Instagram. One wonders what the actual percentage of users are actually engaging in this activity and potentially increasing DAUs. From my research it does not seem widespread.

The discover feature includes ads in-between content. These ad revenue from this feature has been shared with publishers on a percentage basis, however, Snap has attempted to change this agreement to a fixed fee. The S-1 filing says that they still have a revenue share strategy in place. The ads can either be sold by the publishers or by Snap itself. Snap records ads they sell in the discover tab in full and record the publisher share as an expense. When publishers sell their ads, Snap will record their share net of costs. It will be necessary to see if Snap attempts to take more control over their ad sales and whether this may inflate revenue and costs yet return similar profits.

Another way to increase the ARPU would be to create an ad platform that can target the exact type of user that would be amenable to a particular type of advertising. For example, advertising whey protein to someone who is interested in fitness or advertising toys to someone who has children. Snapchat's dogmatic stance toward privacy has forbidden them from accessing this kind of info. They do allow businesses to either upload email lists of customers and target them specifically, or using those email lists, find an audience that is a “lookalike” audience to broadcast the ad to.

source: Advertising on Snapchat

Instagram’s adverts manager is considerably richer. The dials that can be pulled to narrow down ones audience are census like. For example, I can find an audience of 23-25 year old men, who speak Korean and French, studied biochemistry, work at Amazon, are early technology adopters, are having a wedding anniversary within the next 61-90 days and who do not have a special affinity for yoga. This kind of granularity is absurd. As it stands, Snapchat has no way of developing an ad product that is comparable without considerably walking back their culture and views regarding privacy.

source: Instagram Business

According to Digiday, buyers say that the cost for ads on Instagram Stories is about $3-$4 CPMs (cost per 1000 impressions), and completion rates are between two and three times higher on Instagram than Snapchat. Snapchat Ads cost approximately $20-$40 depending on where the ad appears. I do not believe this pricing can be maintained given the larger viewership and the capabilities on the Instagram ad platform.

Snapchat also has been offering discounts and coupons for using their ad service. The purpose in doing so was to accelerate 2017 ad revenue given the Q1 earnings miss according to some marketing agency executives. Some media buyers have received 10% discounts, while other have said that the value of the discount varies from client to client, but that Snapchat has been aggressive. Snapchat provides no guidance as to whether these sales are recorded net of the discount or including it.

Main Driver Summary

In many ways Snapchat has pushed themselves into an advertising backwater. I have to concede that their younger audience identifies with the app and the culture of being able to share their life in a nonjudgmental way. They have adopted a stance that Facebook is creepy, Instagram is for showing off an unrealistic life, and that Snapchat allows you to be yourself and does not try to invade your privacy. These are all great value propositions to a user, however, they do little for advertisers. Consider that Spiegel felt it was wise strategy to denounce other social media companies for “growth hacking,” which is euphemistic sanctimony for adding notifications to encourage users to check your app. Apparently this became a major issue in which he disagreed with his engineers on how to deal with the slowing user growth. Snapchat has since added notifications for when a friend posts Snaps, and it was difficult for Spiegel to explain how they decided to change course. I believe the company will continue to walk a tight rope in which they are attempting to balance user needs with advertiser needs and this gives them a disadvantage that none of their competitors are subject to.

The other caveat that I will issue is that ad spending overall is still bundled up in TV. Seemingly more and more spend is moving toward the mobile segments. Snap states that mobile ad spending is likely to increase 3x from $66 billion in 2016 to $196 billion in 2020. Zenith believes that social media advertising will hit $50 billion by 2019. Part of Snapchat’s belief is that it will be able to capture a decent portion of this ad spend. I contend that this will remain a difficult proposition due to competition and their ability to provide ROI for advertisers.

Concerns and phantom opportunities

In addition to the primary drivers, there remains numerous troubling issues that should be cause for concern for any investor. I will outline these issues in no particular order.

Evan Spiegel

Spiegel is an interesting character and public perceptions of him generally falls between two extremes. Some believe that he is a genius product designer along the lines of Mark Zuckerburg, Steve Jobs, and Picasso. Others see a “deeply insecure” and “unbearably cocky” individual. There are accounts of Spiegel’s younger years in his parents' divorce documents as well as with leaked emails by Gawker, however, accounts of his strategies and behavior while running Snap has been equally disquieting.

As CEO of Snap he retains an incredible amount of control. He has an obsession with privacy and keeps even high level executives in the dark. All decisions go through Spiegel and his decisions are final. This has led to frequent turnover of high level talent. Earlier in this report I detailed his parochial views on increasing DAU growth which resulted in arguments with his engineers. Recode claims a source said “when you go to work at Snapchat you go to work for Evan, you don’t go to teach Evan. You don’t go to show him the ropes.”

He apparently fabricated his interactions with Mark Zuckerberg in a Forbes interview. Snapchat pays $890K for Evan Spiegel’s security detailed compared with $220k for Tim Cook. When asked whether he was worried about Facebook by his employees, he has often replied with one word answers, “no.” It feels as though he has set up the organization in such a way that he does not have to answer for any mistakes. Spiegel silos his work force in California among a variety of buildings, rather than encouraging communication. His employees do not recommend what competitors are doing due to fear of getting on his bad side.

I will give credit to Spiegel for bringing the app to its current state and adding great features such as lenses, geofilters and the discover tab. However, investors must balance his successes with the concerns that I have detailed.

Zero Voting Rights

Snap has three classes of shares. Class A shares, which have no voting rights, class B shares are entitled to one vote per share, and class C shares are entitled to 10 votes per share. Together both Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy own 88.5% of the voting rights, giving them complete control over the outcome of all matters submitted to stockholders for approval, including the election, removal, and replacement of directors and any merger among others. There are basically no checks and balances on their actions, and one’s investment in this company requires faith in both Spiegel and Murphy to direct it accordingly.

Evan Spiegel managed to reach an agreement with his investors in 2015 which would award him 3% of the company’s outstanding shares as a bonus for IPO-ing the company (worth $800 million) with no other restrictions. This award more than replaced the $300 million of stock that Spiegel sold on the IPO. Spiegel and Murphy have control of board member seats and indirectly to the compensation committee. The opportunity to continue to award themselves excessive, unwarranted, and condition free compensation remains a major risk that investors must accept.

In addition to this, the S&P 500 and FTSE Russell have decided to exclude Snap from their indices for this less than shareholder-friendly characteristic. As a result, not only is Snap missing out on ETFs that would otherwise purchase their stock as part of their indexing strategy, but also individual investors who may be less likely to purchase the stock due to the dent in their credibility. Mind you, IPO shareholders had full knowledge of this arrangement prior to investing, so the market continues to price this in however it sees fit.

The lack of opportunity that is Spectacles/VR/Drones

Spiegel recently pointed to the fact that Snap has sold more Spectacles (150,000) in their first year (2017) than Apple sold iPods (143,000) in their first year. It should be incredibly obvious to investors how hollow it is to claim that there is an equivalency between both products. First of all, this is hardly a comparable product. Compared with Google glasses which sold 831,000 units in 2014 as estimated by Statistica, Spectacles sales are quite disappointing. The technological differences between 2017 and 2001 that would affect the sales of such a product would likely also result in skewed results. Not to mention that Spectacles are being sold exclusively through a vending machine that remains in each location for 24 hours with limited stock, so as to encourage sales. Neither the scene at the US open nor at Westfield Mall were encouraging.

source: Walt Piecyk's twitter feed

source: my own picture

Although I asked two Snap vending machine operators on separate occasions how many Spectacles they had left in their vending machine, the most I got out of them was “we have a handful left.” When I asked operators whether I could get their honest opinion on the product they did not want to reveal their opinions.

In addition to this, investors should not be encouraged by this “growth opportunity.” Hardware is capital intensive, and increasing COGs and capex are likely to hinder Snap’s ability to keep their promises on their asset light social media business that should have a considerably higher ROI. The same goes for the company’s purchase of Ctrl Me Robotics and of the alleged purchase of selfie drone company Zero Zero robotics.

Some have claimed that Snap has a unique opportunity to make inroads to the burgeoning AR/VR scene. Snapchat has created exceptional lenses and augmented reality functions on their app, however, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Sony (NYSE:SNE), Facebook and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are all making attempts at breaking into this new industry. Snapchat could very well be a beneficiary, but the future remains murky given the competition.

Whistle blower

In 2015 Anthony Pompliano was recruited from Facebook to lead Snap’s growth team. Pompliano claims that he was abruptly fired after he raised issues that the company falsified its growth metrics. While other executives boasted of Snapchat’s user growth, Pompliano claims that “DAU growth was actually often flat” between January and September 2015. Pompliano claims that Spiegel said that inflating DAUs were “no big deal.” When proposing to add users in international markets, Pompliano claims that Spiegel responded “this app is only for rich people, I don’t want to expand into poor countries like India and Spain.”

Pompliano filed a lawsuit in January to compensate him for lost salary and stock awards as well as for damage to his professional reputation. The suit is ongoing. Snap has said that he is a “disgruntled former employee” while Carson Block believes he is a standup individual. It is worthy to note that Pompliano managed to get a new job at Brighten Labs shortly after being fired from Snap. Less than two months later he was fired from Brighten Labs. Pompliano filed a lawsuit against Brighten alleging wrongful termination as well as unjust denial of stock rewards.

Given the controversy, I would rather not draw any conclusions until the suit unfolds.

Management admits they have no durable competitive advantage

The S-1 filing clearly states “in a world where anyone can distribute products instantly and provide them for free, the best way to compete is by innovating to create the most engaging products. That is because it is difficult to use distribution or cost as a competitive advantage – new software is available to users immediately, and for free.” Snap’s strategy is therefore to innovate at a greater rate than their competitors.

Snap downplays the importance of distribution and the network effects that are incredibly valuable to Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Google search. I will give full credit to Spiegel and team for creating excellent additions to their platform, but recognize that none of these innovations are inimitable. Facebook and Instagram have significantly more scale and funds at their disposal. Once they shore up their deficiencies in their stories product and decide to innovate themselves, will Snap be able to match up?

Share dilution

Whestuizen carefully and objectively analyzed this issue. I will point you to his article in which he describes the share compensation plan as "legal theft."

Valuation:

Preparing a Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) analysis that likely captures the path that Snap will take is challenging. My research has led me to believe that Snap is particularly overvalued, and so what I would rather do is to plot out an optimistic view that would suggest the best case scenario for the company.

User Growth: Snap’s DAU’s have only increased by 3%-5% QoQ over the past four quarters (CAGR of 22% over a year). I decided to use a growth rate of 25% that gradually dropped down to 8% over the course of 10 years.

ARPU: I issued Snap an ARPU growth rate at 40% that dropped down to 5% by the end of year 10.

I made the assumption that Snap would be able to gradually reach 30% operating profit margins by the end of 10 years.

Other Assumptions:

Discount Rate: 10%

Terminal Value: Long-Term Free Cash Flow Growth Rate of 2%.

Other: Mid-year convention used, and FCF from stub period was subtracted from all calculations.

Conclusion:

Using conservative inputs, the suggested value of Snap is $9.62-$12.03 per share. When considering all of the concerns that I have delineated, however, I do not see how Snap can gracefully coexist with Instagram Stories. Snap would need to succeed on many fronts in order to achieve the growth and opportunity that some believe are possible. At the same time, the company is riddled with risk and patently questionable business strategies.

Snapchat has managed to break through tremendous competitive pressure in years past as Facebook launched Poke and Slingshot. Facebook has seemingly taken a shotgun approach to the competition that Snapchat has brought upon them by adding stories to Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. Unfortunately for Snapchat, the addition of stories to Instagram seems to be a real threat to their business. Instagram is now well positioned to overtake Snapchat, given their scale, funding, and management of influencer and advertising relationships. Innovation alone is not a sustainable competitive advantage that Snapchat can continue to rely on.



One analogue that I recalled during my analysis was the competition between Buffalo Evening News (NYSE:BEN) and the Courier-Express (NYSE:CE) in 1977. Once Warren Buffett took over BEN, the CE sued the BEN and launched a public relations war in which it portrayed itself as a tiny David fighting ruthless Goliaths from out of town. Although both papers were losing money, BEN’s scale and efficiency were above CE. Eventually CE shut down in 1982 and BEN absorbed the advertising spend and operating profits soared.



At the time Buffett said “Look. The economics in the business is inevitably leading to one newspaper in town. Survival of the fattest is what I call it. And you win. There is no second place. There’s no red ribbon. In the end, there isn’t going to be any competition because that isn’t the way it works.”

Now, this is certainly not a perfect example, and I do not suggest just blindly accepting Buffet’s claims on every topic. I do believe, however, that this analogue captures the principal forces that are currently at play between Snap and Instagram.

As previously mentioned, while I believe my analysis to be thorough and captures the primary factors affecting Snap, it is undoubtedly lacking some amount of information. If you disagree with my view of the company or feel that I have missed some salient details, I welcome you, dear reader, to stretch my intuitions so that I can come to a fuller understanding of Snap.