Editors' Picks Daily: Long Ideas To Ponder This Weekend

Picks of the Day

RH Will Likely Spike Much Higher Very Soon by Richard Pearson

According to contributor Richard Pearson, Restoration Hardware (RH) is a great long opportunity with a near-term positive catalyst. While the stock has done very well of late, management has some financial engineering tricks up its sleeve that should force shorts to cover, sending the stock higher. Read Pearson’s analysis to learn more.

Tags – Long Idea, Short-term

Is Hudson’s Bay The Most Undervalued Real Estate Stock? by Trapping Value

In this article, contributor Trapping Value discusses Hudson Bay (OTCPK:HBAYF), a Canadian retailer with presence in North America and Europe. The contributor presents information arguing that the value of the company’s real estate properties alone is greater than its market cap. According to Trapping Value, “HBC could be one of the most undervalued real estate plays”.

Tags – REITs, Long Ideas

Clorox: Excellent Corporate Governance Driving ROIC Higher by David Trainer

Contributor David Trainer argues that Clorox (CLX) is a buy. While the firm lacks growth potential, it makes up for with consistently strong cash flows and investor-friendly corporate governance. According to Trainer, market implied expectations are rather low, making this company a solid long-term play.

Tags – Long Ideas

A Horrifically Good Investment Strategy by Jeroen Blokland

In this interesting read, contributor Jeroen Blokland discusses something he calls the “Halloween effect,” which is just a name for the historic tendency for the markets to rally going into the holiday season. Will this year follow suit with those prior? Likely, but it’s a little more complicated. Read Blokland’s article to find out what he has to say about the markets this month.

Tags – Market Outlook

A Better Bucketing Approach: Financial Advisors’ Daily Digest by SA Gil Weinreich

In today’s Financial Advisors’ Daily Digest, Seeking Alpha’s own Gil Weinreich discusses asset allocation and presents an approach for managing the risk of one’s portfolio. Weinreich also provides links to a valuable BlackRock article about income options in today’s market.

Tags – Seeking Alpha

The market has largely ignored ConocoPhillips (COP) since it cut its dividend in 2015. While its price isn’t screaming buy, author Michael Fitzsimmons explains why he believes COP is a solid long-term play. Click the link to learn more.

Tags – Long Ideas, Oil & Gas

The Battle For Dawn, Part 1: The Making Of A North American Natural Gas Super Glut by David Addison

After a nearly a decade of losing market share, contributor David Addison proves that “Canadian natural gas producers have collectively decided to compete head on with Appalachian producers.” In this article, Addison talks about what the historical context of Canadian natural gas' erosion of market share and competitiveness with other sources of supply means for the future of the market. He presents a valid argument that “Stiffening competition is likely to result in an even larger supply glut as increasing supply meets greater infrastructure.”

Tags – Natural Gas, Commodities

The Science Of Income Investing by SA Marketplace

In this weekly series, SA Marketplace discusses how Closed-end funds (CEFs) and Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can offer compelling diversification opportunities without the complexity of individual stock picking. Seeking Alpha talks with contributor Stanford Chemist to find out what he has to say on the issue.

Tags- Income Investing, Dividend Ideas

Hedge Your Portfolio – Ryan Surber’s Idea Of The Month by Ryan Surber

We have extended our partnership with Cheddar TV to produce a Seeking Alpha 'Idea of the Month' segment. SA Marketplace author Ryan Surber continues with his idea of the month: covered call stock/option strategy. We're heading into a robust holiday season and may see the biggest buying we've ever seen, so we have to hedge our downside with call options.

Tags – Idea Of The Month, Long Idea, Cheddar

Stock Exchange: Pullback Fear? Consider Uncorrelated Stocks by Jeff Miller

Contributor Jeff Miller advises risk-averse investors to consider investing in strategies that are uncorrelated with the market. Using an interview format, Miller and his supporters inform us on some uncorrelated ideas.

Tags – Diversification, Portfolio Strategy

Regulation Is Killing Community Banks – Public Banks Can Revive Them by Ellen Brown

Contributor Ellen Brown explains how “strict regulations are driving small banks to sell out to the megabanks, a consolidation process that appears to be intentional.” In this article, Brown lays out an “example how publicly-owned banks can help avoid that trend and keep credit flowing in local economies.”

Tags – Banking Sector, Economy

Pro Pick Of The Day

ExOne And The New Breed by Esekla

In our Pro Pick Of The Day, contributor Esekla argues that investors need to look beyond ExOne’s (XONE) upcoming earnings report to measure the company’s future prospects. Is the company a long-term buy? Read the article to find out what Esekla has to say.

