Sanchez Energy Corporation's (SN) CEO Antonio Sanchez on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kevin Smith

Good morning and thank you for joining us. Also on the call today are Tony Sanchez, Chief Executive Officer; Howard Thill, EVP and Chief Financial Officer; and Chris Heinson, SVP and Chief Operating Officer.

Please note that we may make references to certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are reconciled to their closest GAAP measure in the earnings press release.

Our discussion today will include forward-looking statements, which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully in our documents on file with the SEC, which are also available on our website.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Tony.

Antonio Sanchez

Thank you, Kevin. Good afternoon, everyone, on the call and thank you for joining us. We had a very good third quarter with quarterly production coming in at almost 74,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, which was at the high-end of our guidance and a 43% increase over the third quarter of 2016. This also set a new company record.

This quarter's production benefited from solid well results across our Eagle Ford assets. And as Chris will discuss in more detail, during the quarter we successfully tested multi-zone development in the Lower Eagle Ford, which has the potential to double our drilling locations in that zone at Comanche.

At Comanche today, we have brought online 83 wells, with an additional 103 wells either currently being completed or waiting on completion. We're on pace to complete all 132 gross DUCs we acquired, with the acquisition within 12 months of the transaction closing, which would have us completing the entirety of the acquired DUCs by the end of the first quarter of next year.

These DUCs continue to be a very efficient use of capital as it generates high rates of return and bring new production online quickly. We also saw improved operating margins during the third quarter as realized pricing moved higher and G&A costs moved lower.

One of the many reasons we believe our Eagle Ford acreage position is advantaged is the significant linkage to LLS pricing which is more closely correlated to Brent and is currently selling - which is currently selling for around $60 per barrel.

Over the last two years, we cumulated an acreage position in the dry gas window of the Eagle Ford, which we call Javelina, ultimately investing approximately $31 million. During the quarter, we sold this position for approximately $105 million. And while we didn't show a gain on the sale, because of full cost accounting, we did see a significant return on investment, with a cash profit of approximately $70 million.

During the quarter, we reduced capital activity, cutting our operated rig count from 8 to 4 rigs. As I said in the second quarter, we continue to be driven by a focus on capital efficiency and returns on invested capital and are motivated to deliver a balance - and motivated to deliver a balance between operational cash flow and capital spending by 2019, which we believe is achievable, assuming WTI pricing of $55 and natural gas of $3.

While we have not formalized our 2018 capital budget, we continue to work towards the 2018 capital spend plan, which should be between $75 million to $100 million lower in 2018 than 2017 spending levels. Again, this is reflective of our focus on prioritizing returns on invested capital over production growth. We still expect to have production growth, but at a much more manageable and sustainable levels.

Before turning things over to Chris, I would like to, again, say how proud I am of our team for meeting the many challenges this year has brought. The integration of a very large and world-class asset, weather issues with Hurricane Harvey, and then the second record rain event in South Texas, which brought flash flooding and facilities closures.

The team proved to be up to the task and we were able to deliver strong results for the third quarter. And we expect even better results for the fourth quarter and beyond.

I will now turn the call over to Chris Heinson, for an update on our operations.

Christopher Heinson

Thanks, Tony. The company's third quarter 2017 production averaged 73,783 barrels of oil equivalent per day, at the high end of the company's guidance for the third quarter of 2017 at 70,000 to 74,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. During the third quarter, our focus operationally has consisted of continuing our development programs in both Catarina and Maverick, in addition to focusing on development of the Comanche asset.

We have reduced our operator rig count from 8 rigs down to 4, while maintaining our completions operations pace. Currently utilizing 6 frac spreads with 1 in Catarina and remaining 5 working through the Comanche DUC inventory.

During the third quarter 2017, the company brought online 41 wells of Comanche, 23 wells of Catarina, and 8 wells at Maverick. We currently have a total of 2,047 gross producing wells online, with 126 gross wells currently in the process of or waiting on completion.

The third quarter saw unprecedented levels of rainfall and flooding in two separate events. Hurricane Harvey affected the entire Gulf Coast region. Almost a month later, local heavy storms created in excess of 16 inches of rain within a 36-hour period. Harvey had little direct impact to online production, but we did see regional disruption to our supply chain network, which resulted in delays for completions during the quarter.

Logistic delays that occurred were associated with fuel shortages and road closures. In addition, our regional sand sources saw proximately two weeks of shutdown at the mines, due to high water levels and reduced access.

Separate from the impacts of Harvey, a thunderstorm cell stalled over Dimmit County, between September 25 through 29, dropping 18 inches of rain in the region. During this period, there were extensive closures of lease roads and major highways.

As a result, we had shut in approximately 6,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day in Comanche for the 5-day rain period and approximately 4,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day for an additional 15 days in October. The remainder of production was kept running through automation and monitored by helicopter surveillance.

Similar to impacts from Harvey, we also experienced completion delays as a result of the flooding. Approximately 25 wells are planned to come online prior to year, are now expected early in the first quarter of 2018. Despite the severity of the disruptions during these weather events, strength in our base production, in addition to positive results during the second half of the year have allowed us to reiterate our fourth quarter guidance between 80,000 and 84,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Moving to the asset level, during the third quarter Catarina had strong production results, driven by a combination of new wells and strong performance from older wells. Our production base of older wells has responded favorably to initiatives to reduce inlet pressures on the gathering system.

Recently, we installed boost field compression in South Central Catarina, as well as additional gathering lines with a reduced line pressure by up to 250 psi. As a result of these line pressure reductions, we've seen an increase in overall production, particularly liquids equating to approximately 900 barrels of oil per day.

Based on the success that we've seen, we're planning to expand boost compression across Western Catarina in 2018. During the third quarter, we brought online 23 new wells, several pads of which are currently outperforming the type curve and the remainder in line with expectations.

In Western Catarina, the D17 pad has been online for approximately 2.5 months. The wells were drilled with an average lateral line of approximately 62,000 feet and were completed with the company's standard design of approximately 1,700 pounds of proppant per lateral foot.

The 6 well-pad average 30 day rates in excess of 1,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day, exceeding our Western Catarina's type curve by 20%. D17 pad is on the transition between Western and South Central Catarina areas. This pad targeted a subzone in the Upper Eagle Ford, which we now believe will outperform regional Western Eagle Ford type curves.

We are mapping the transition and expect the extent of this trend to continue across approximately 50 wells. We are currently working on our 2018 development plan. And will prioritize additional follow-ups on along the term.

In the Northwest area Catarina, we recently brought online 4 wells, with average lateral lengths of approximately 8,200 feet. Peak 24 hour rates of average greater than 1,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day significantly outperforming our western stack type curve. Notably, the wells have continued to produce high liquid yields and are averaging nearly 700 barrels a day of oil. While these wells don't yet have 30 days of production through the first few weeks, but pressures in rates have remained above expectations.

Provided the standard completion design we use, we attribute much of the outperformance to additional lateral length. This supports our current development pieces for 2018, where we expect to increase lateral lengths across our asset base to average approximately 8,000 feet per well.

Also if note, with respect to Catarina development during the quarter, there's a performance of four wells, we've brought on-line in North Central Catarina. Approximately a year ago we referenced strong results from the B1 pad in the North Central edge of Catarina. The B1 pad came on-line with moderate initial rates, but very favorable oil yields.

Over the course of the year, the production decline has also been shallower than the West and South Central assets. We are currently estimating ultimate recovery of approximately 8,000 barrels of oil equivalent. Results from this oil well pad brought on-line this quarter are currently in line with the B1 pad, which is supported of our geologic mapping performed during the year.

The E44 pad is located approximately 2.5 miles to the southeast of B1 pad, plus still early in production pressures in rates associated with this pad continue to track the B1 pad. We believe this may confirm the zone targeted in the B1 is productive over a much larger aerial extent and maybe a significant new fairway in Central Catarina. The combination of shallow decline and higher oil ratios make this area of North Central area, the second highest rate of return region in Catarina, second only to South Central Catarina.

Based on the success, we're looking to follow-up with additional drilling that will define the productive fairway. In the South Central Catarina, we are currently in the process of completing four new 8,600 foot lateral [indiscernible] wells with the E32 pad. This pad is directly offsetting our highest returning E33 pad, and the wells are expected to come on-line prior to year-end.

So it's a close of the Comanche transition - transaction. We have steadily been increasing resources and currently have four drilling rigs and five trackers operating. By the end of the year, we will have brought on-line five drilling rigs and six trackers.

We've brought on-line a total of 83 wells thus far with 41 of those coming online in the third quarter. As Tony discussed, we are seeing a series of new wells come online in Comanche, which is largely confirming our views Lower Eagle Ford B target zone.

In Area 3 of Comanche, we now have 11 wells in the Briscoe Catarina North Ranch with 30-day rates averaging approximately 1,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day, all wells were targeted within the Lower Eagle Ford B, with average lateral lengths of 6,000 feet. These initial results are in line with expectations for this area of the ranch.

With respect to Area 5, we brought on-line wells in both Western and Eastern areas of the ranch. 15 Briscoe Cochina East wells, we brought on-line earlier in the third quarter. These wells are located in the far eastern portion of Area 5 and targeted the Lower Eagle Ford B with approximate lateral lengths of 60 to 50 feet. These wells came online with average 30 day rate of approximately 750 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Eight Lower Eagle Ford wells with average lateral lengths of approximately 7,500 feet, we've brought on-line with Briscoe Cochina West area, which is located in the western half of Area 5.

24 hour peak production rates averaged approximately 990 barrels of oil equivalent with approximately 80% oil rating. In addition to completing the DUCs in Area 3, we've also begun to bring on-line several infill locations that were targeted in the Lower Eagle Ford A and the Upper Eagle Ford, while results seem to-date show that well stack in the Lower Eagle Ford A have been performing consistently with overall Eagle Ford B.

As a result of this productivity within the Lower Eagle Ford A, we're beginning to adjust our development program to include an additional Lower Eagle Ford target zone across much of Area 3. We expect production confirmation of the Lower Eagle Ford A in Area 5 during the fourth quarter. The targeting strategy has continued to refine through evaluation and integration of core and log data from three new pilot wells.

Following the detail geotechnical evaluation in the new pilot well data, we targeted the Lower Eagle Ford A and the Lower Eagle B at an in-zone spacing of 500 feet or an apparent spacing of 250 feet. The development pattern doubles a portion of the company's Lower Eagle Ford opportunity set, adding approximately 800 gross Lower Eagle Ford well locations to the Comanche asset's drilling inventory.

Concurrent with the testing of the Lower Eagle Ford stacking, we embarked on a test program on stacking in the Upper Eagle Ford. Although all Upper Eagle Ford wells are still early in flow-back, initial results are encouraging. And calculate that similar productivity to the Lower Eagle Ford wells on the same pad.

In addition to our development across areas 5 and 3, we've commenced appraisal to assess future potential in the outlying areas of Comanche. Now, Briscoe Chupadera, which is located in area 7, approximately 18 miles to the southwest of area 3, we drilled 4 8,000 foot laterals that are currently waiting on completion. The Chupadera appraisal is significant. And if successful, will open up a large undeveloped section of Western Comanche with the potential to add 300 locations within area 7.

We had plans during the first half of 2018 to further appraise areas 2 and 4. We will provide further detail as we confirm our 2018 business plan in the coming months. Moving on to Maverick, during the third quarter, the company continued the development of the Western Frio area of Hausser Ranch.

We are now finished with all completion operations and are currently all well during the process of flowing back. Flow of the wells have already began turning to hydrocarbon with initial 24 hour rates of between 600 and 800 hundred barrels of oil per day, which is in line with our Maverick type curve.

Although not directly impacted as much as Comanche by the storms, delays in frac timing had a rollover effect on Maverick. [indiscernible] returned to production for majority of these wells. We expect all these wells to be producing hydrocarbons by the middle of the fourth quarter.

With those updates, I'll now turn the call over to Howard.

Howard Thill

Thanks, Chris, and good morning, everyone. Our third quarter revenues were approximately $185 million, a 5% increase over the second quarter revenues. Our adjusted revenues, which include hedge settlement gains amounted to approximately $195 million for the quarter. Third quarter revenues were comprised of approximately $92 million from oil sales, $49 million from the sale of NGLs, and $44 million from natural gas sales.

During the quarter, our realized prices, including hedge sediment gains of $10.5 million amounted to $49.18 per barrel of oil and $3.14 per Mcf of natural gas. And for NGLs, which we don't hedge, we realized $21.38 per barrel, a very nice 24% increase from the second quarter. For the calendar year 2018, we currently have approximately 20,000 barrels per day and 189,000 MMBtus per day hedged.

The average of these hedges is around $52 per barrel for oil and $3 per MMBtu for natural gas. These hedges included approximately 4,000 barrels layered on over the last quarter. And specifics on our hedge program can be found in our 10-Q.

We continue to believe the fundamentals are indicative of higher prices, particularly for oil. And we will continue to be opportunistic hedgers. Our cash costs for LOE and ad valorem taxes, exclusive of certain noncash items, increased this quarter. Total cash costs of oil and natural gas production expense, excluding certain noncash items, amounted to $11.16 per BOE.

This quarter's production expense was incrementally higher due to keeping wells on extended flow-back for better production measurement purposes as well as incremental water hauling costs. For the fourth quarter, we anticipate cash production cost to average between $9.50 and $10.50 per BOE.

Third quarter G&A expense decreased approximately $15 million compared to the second quarter, with the single largest component of that decrease being overhead reimbursements from working interest owners. Going forward, we continue to guide to cash G&A expense averaging around $20 million a quarter.

Through the first 9 months, capital costs incurred have been approximately $432 million with drilling, completions and G&G work accounting for 93% of that total. We now anticipate our capital spending for the full year 2017 to be between $525 million and $550 million. The increase in capital spending is largely the result of unbudgeted leasing, enhanced completions, drilling wells with longer laterals, and service cost inflation.

And as Tony mentioned, we anticipate our 2018 capital budget will be approximately $75 million to $100 million less than our 2017 capital budget, helping us better align capital spending with operating cash flow.

We actually have the quarter with liquidity of $629 million, including approximately $174 million in cash. This is the highest level of liquidity, since we closed the Comanche transaction March 1 of this year.

And finally, we are incompliance with our financial covenants with significant headroom on both the leverage ratio and current ratio.

And with that, I'll turn it back to Tony for some closing remarks.

Antonio Sanchez

Thank you, Howard. We're excited about the opportunities that are in front of us. Thanks to the drilling success of Comanche, we have significantly increased our Lower Eagle Ford drilling locations. However, we are far from finished, we plan to test other zones and areas across our Eagle Ford acreage position, and we'll update you on those results when appropriate.

As always, we continue to focus on driving operational efficiencies and operate with the best-in-class cost structure. We've developed a robust drilling inventory with substantial number of locations to deliver very attractive rates of returns, and are continues to work in the high grade this opportunity set.

We have shifted the company's capital and operating focus to prioritize returns on invested capital over production growth with the goal to reach full cycle cash flow generation. Fully funding CapEx through operating cash flows and other expenses with the target we expect to hit in 2019.

In closing, I continue to believe that our asset base core competencies and strong liquidity provide us with key competitive advantages related to future development or other opportunities that may emerge.

Operator, that finishes our prepared comments. So we're now ready to start taking questions.

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Ron Mills of Johnson Rice. Please go ahead.

Ron Mills

Good morning, guys, thanks for the thorough ops update. Maybe Chris for you, on - question, you talk about average lateral length next year kind of being 8,000 feet or so. Is that spread across all your areas? You're seeing longer laterals work better in particular areas. And is that what your plan is, as you start to delineate the remaining areas of your Comanche asset?

Christopher Heinson

Yeah, we've now had experience in all of our areas with pushing longer laterals. And we are seeing the consistent performance. EURs generally seem to be tracking almost one-year leap with lateral length. But you don't quite see that initial benefit on the IP, but you see a sort of trend to close it on the EUR. So it is a value-enhancing proposition across most of our assets. So going into next year, we're going to be pushing longer laterals across all of our assets.

Ron Mills

So does that suggest that, if you're not seeing as much uplift on the IP rate, what you're seeing is a flatter decline and that crossover is early enough in the wells life to generate enough EUR to make it more economic?

Christopher Heinson

That's correct. I mean, we see an uplift in IP, but it's not linear. So if we do a 50% longer lateral. You might see a 20%, 25% increase in IP, and then the rest of it will result in a shallower decline. Going into next year with the move to increase our average lateral length, so I think we'll be providing updated guidance, so you can look and follow the type curves which are largely based upon 6,200 foot laterals and figure out how to model those.

Ron Mills

Great. And then, as you picked through quite a few different areas, maybe with some other names that I wasn't as familiar with, when you talk about the Lower Eagle Ford stack or stack success in your release a couple weeks ago, today referenced more - seemingly more Upper Eagle Ford or the Lower Eagle Ford A zone. Are you testing those across both Catarina and Comanche? And the 300 location uplift, is that just in one particular area or - I just got confused with some of the details?

Antonio Sanchez

Yeah, so we have a lot going on with the in-zone testing. So let me see if I can re-summarize and clarify it. So within area 3, we had probably the most impactful new result on lateral zone testing. We had - and really the core, about the center actually, the Catarina, Briscoe Catarina West lease, which is dead-center in the middle of area 3. That's where we had the Lower Eagle Ford A results.

And those the Lower Eagle Ford A results had been tracking in line with the Lower Eagle Ford B. We believe that confirms the viability of the stacked Lower Eagle Ford wells in and around much of area 3, that's where those 800 locations are coming from. Now, we also have wells drilled in the Lower Eagle Ford A stacked with Lower Eagle Ford B within area 5 of Comanche. However, those wells will not be online until the fourth quarter.

So we we're waiting for confirmation there. If those prove to be consistent with what we're seeing in area 3, we'll be able to increase the number of Lower Eagle Ford locations added beyond that 800 that we mentioned in this press release. So in addition to the Lower Eagle Ford A testing, we've done step-out testing in the Chupadera Ranch area, which is located in area 7. That is the area furthest west and to the south on the Comanche acquisition. It's the one lease that is right on the border of Mexico, right on the river.

So during the quarter, we drilled four wells, and we have the four wells waiting on completion. The success of those wells will prove up an additional 300 locations out in the far west area.

In addition to everything we've done in the Lower Eagle Ford, we've also continued to test the Upper Eagle Ford. We have Upper Eagle Ford wells that are landed right now in area 3. They're more recent on flow-back, but they right now are trending with productivity in line with the Lower Eagle Ford B as well. However, we just don't have enough data as much as the Lower Eagle Ford A to come out and make more definitive-statements associated with the Upper's. But that they're trending very favorably, which is what we expected to see in area 3.

We don't have Upper Eagle Ford well results yet on the area 5 location. We'll be looking to add some further west later on in the fourth quarter and early into 2018. The Upper Eagle Ford was also further defined and explored in Catarina, particularly in the Central Catarina area. So in the Central Catarina area, we've been targeting a subzone of the Upper Eagle Ford, that's the Upper Eagle Ford C.

Its characteristics appear to change as you go from the North to the South. The impactful new results that we've gotten this quarter have to do with the step-out location, the E44 pad. We mentioned previously that we had a successful wall in the Upper Eagle Ford in the B1. That B1 results appear to be present in the E44, which is about 2.5 miles away, leading us to believe that the productivity that we've seen in that North Central Catarina area is over a much larger region. Does that clarify?

Ron Mills

Yeah, it does, and then one for maybe Howard. When you think about the CapEx, and next year, you're still tracking kind of the $75 million to $100 million less investment. What should we expect in terms of activity levels to get down to that level of CapEx from a both rig and completion crew standpoint? That's it.

Howard Thill

Thanks, Ron. Well, right now, we're working through that with the Board. I think it would be a little premature to give specific numbers. But as Chris mentioned, we're at four rigs today, four completion crews. You probably see that level of activity, maybe something higher to get to the $75 million to $100 million less than the 525 to 550 that we talked about today for 2017 capital.

So it's probably not as high an activity level as we saw earlier this year for the company, but something in between where we're at now in those levels, and we'll give you more information after we've approved that budget or had board approve that budget in December.

Ron Mills

Great. Thank you.

The next question comes from Neal Dingmann of SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Neal Dingmann

Good morning, guys. Let's say, Tony for you or Chris. Could you just talk about some of the down-space of the multiband spacing, I know, there was some competitors that had some issues were there. And I know, that really doesn't relate to you. So I'm just thinking more, I know, you've got some slides out that showed a Comanche on the multiband spacing, but I'm hoping you could do that on all the areas. Just kind of talk about what you believe the down spacing to be at this point?

Antonio Sanchez

Yeah, thanks, Neal. Look, we always believe that there's going to be multiple stacked locations, in fact that was core and central to our B system we acquired Comanche. Our mapping and our petrophysics here in the Western Eagle Ford is unique. It's not exactly duplicated anywhere else along the trend, and we've recognized that fairly early on and spend a lot of time, mapping and understanding what's going on within this area.

We see out here in the Western Eagle Ford, that they are the barriers between zones. And we see there is a distinct zone that is isolated and the target that we're referring to as Lower Eagle Ford A, and there's also another distinct zone. That's traditionally targeted across the rest of the Eagle Ford and the Lower Eagle Ford B.

So unlike where other operators have seen communication issues, where they've been stacking within essentially the same zone, the Lower Eagle Ford B. We're targeting a unique zone that's out here and it's isolated by some ash beds and some barriers out here. So the geology is not exactly analogous, but the end result is, we think, we can get stack locations in around that 500 to 600 foot in plain with another stack location coming in about 250 to 300 feet in between those existing wells.

Neal Dingmann

Got it.

Antonio Sanchez

With the tighter one being above it.

Neal Dingmann

Say that again?

Antonio Sanchez

With the tighter one being above it.

Neal Dingmann

Right, right. Okay.

Antonio Sanchez

So in plain, we are not - we are above 500 to 6000 feet. So many issues that we've seen from other operators in the area are from spacing that are in the 200 to 300 feet in plain spacing. We are not that type, we do believe that is too close and we stayed away from that.

Neal Dingmann

Okay. And then could you talk about the updated CapEx, I know portion of that went to just the change in drill bit. I'm wondering, whether it is that - and then will that kind of how will that carry over in 2018 for the new drill bit activity?

Antonio Sanchez

Well the change in CapEx, I think, could be really broken down into several buckets, roughly $20 million of that was an increase leasing for Javelina in 2017, and we then monetized. There's another portion that is due to completion enhancement, so longer laterals inclusive of that. Changes in prop unloading and fluid design, and some other sort of things that we're working on here proprietary have added some cost. But they're all around an enhanced completion design in longer laterals.

Service cost inflation our estimates of the increase, is really only about $10 million. So I think, we've got, while we are bearing some service cost pressure. I think, by and large, as a percentage of the increase it's not very much. And we are managing to retain a lot of the savings that we had achieved through our de-bundled strategy and our disaggregation of that service value chain, I think, it's now benefiting us in that, while we are experiencing some inflation in service costs to us, it's probably a lot less relative to what the rest of the industry is experiencing.

Neal Dingmann

Okay.

Antonio Sanchez

So I respect that. We've already accounted for that Neal in our - when we say that 2018 will be $75 million to $100 million lower that's accounted for in the adjusted 2017 increase.

Neal Dingmann

Okay, okay. And then just lastly, Tony, strategically looking sort of the plan doesn't look like you're targeting too much on the more very, very northern part of Maverick or what might describe as maybe the - maybe some western - southern parts of Catarina would those be in any plans to divest or maybe just talk about the general plans for next year for both acquisitions and divestitures?

Antonio Sanchez

Yeah, so Neal, I think, underpinning our plan here, from here on out is, it's really a drive to get to a full cycle corporate wide cash flow positive. And we're doing all of our modeling around that concept and that goal, and we're assuming oil prices stay relatively where they are. So low 50s to 55, and gas of $3. So that drives us towards, I think, we've got a line of sight to free cash flow neutrality moving into free cash flow positive potentially by 2019.

So as we look across our positions, we're generating some very good returns across our assets from Northern Maverick all the way to Southern Catarina. The profile of those cash flows are very different given the differences in commodity mixes plus the IPs and production profiles driven by differences in pressure regime. So when we look at everything we take all of that into account and we try to understand how that affects our working capital and our paybacks on our CapEx, really we're focusing on returns on capital invested, and as I mentioned before getting to cash flow positive.

So with that said, we're all - we're constantly high grading or drilling inventories. One thing we do have is a really large set of high grade and high return drilling opportunities. And I think, we're very - we feel pretty good about where we are in that regard, so now the question is what are we drilling, when.

And so, some of these assets, as you witnessed in Javelina, our intention in putting that land position together initially wasn't to go sell it, it was to drill some wells prove it up, and either develop it or sell it down. But the market moved in our direction and what we didn't realize was that we were going to drill it for a number of years. And so therefore we decided to divest it. The same thought process, I think will apply to our other assets really - Maverick, I think, if anything was going to be for sale in the next year it would be Maverick.

Again we're not necessarily that's not a sale of Maverick is not key to our plans for financing our operations. We're doing that with cash flow, but if the opportunity came along to sell that position and use those proceeds to reinvest in our core assets of Catarina and Comanche, we certainly would be willing to do it. So that's kind of how we're thinking about the multi-year strategic plan for now. But everything really is driven by returns on invested capital, and getting a cash flow positive.

Neal Dingmann

Thanks. That's what I was looking for. Thanks, Tony. Thanks, Chris.

Antonio Sanchez

Okay.

The next question is from Kashy Harrison of Simmons Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Kashy Harrison

Good morning, gentlemen, and thanks for taking my questions. So Tony, as you think about delivering growth within operating cash flow really even generating free cash flow in 2019 at the current strip. Could you just give us some just big goal post on whether this would be in the single-digit, double-digits just something to think about it?

Antonio Sanchez

Yeah. So we just - that's a tough question to answer. I'd say, it's probably less than 20%, I know that doesn't narrow it in too much, but I think that the - when we're it - when we're at a level of production of where we expect to be, by the end of this year and into next year, and I realize we have not given any projections yet, so I can give you specific numbers. Growing at those high rates on a large production base is very difficult and it strength the balance sheet.

And so whether it's a high-single-digit growth rate or a double-digit growth rate, I don't know, yet. But I'd be willing to say it's less than 20%, back when we were a lot smaller we could grow at 20%, 30%, 40% year-over-year organically. But I think that you can't have it both ways, you can generate free cash flow in grow at 30% or 40%, when your production rates are 90,000 to 100,000 barrels a day of production.

If we were at 30%, I mean, 30,000 barrels a day of production, I'd probably be driving towards achieving both. But we're - if you just look at this quarter's revenue run rate, for instance, of almost $200 million and that's with oil still in the very low-50s and probably netbacks below it.

We're on an annualized last quarter average of $800 million of revenue plus, and so growing that assuming prices stay stable, growing that at high double-digits is very difficult, and that's why we have shifted towards. What I think ultimately every company's goal is to generate excess cash that could be returned to the shareholders through a number of different avenues, including debt pay down.

So that's a very clear goal for us now, I think, the last few years have really been defined for us, as accumulating our position in consolidating around this particular area of the Eagle Ford, I feel that that culminated with the acquisition of Comanche now it's time to focus on generating returns for shareholders on a cash-on-cash basis. So is that kind of a little bit of a long-winded way. But is that answer your question, Kashy?

Kashy Harrison

Yeah. That's helpful. Thanks very much.

Antonio Sanchez

Okay.

Kashy Harrison

And then switching gears a little bit, Chris, great job turning operations around second half despite weather-related headwinds. I know, you have a lot of quite a bit of assets right now, but can you help us for shrink your asset base, using your preferred profitability metric. And so, I'm referring to Comanche Area 3, Area 5, Western Catarina, and South Central Catarina, and Northern Catarina, and Maverick?

Christopher Heinson

Yeah, it's - we have a lot of that material in the Analyst Day presentation and we had earlier this year. Although, we probably will be updating and refining our guidance as we go into 2018 budgets, giving a little bit more precision on the type curves, there are still by and large accurate. In sort of that top tier your highest rates of returns, you have - you got a class of wells up there Area 5, South Central Catarina, they probably make up your highest followed closely by Area 3 in the Comanche.

And now this sort of new area that might be present there in North Central Catarina, they'd be - and then you put Maverick in that same class and everything else. It's probably falling in about the same area that Western stacked area, Catarina and some of the other drilling that we have available in the Comanche is probably write down around that third bucket. So - but by and large go look at the end of the material that we have present, it's still fairly accurate.

Kashy Harrison

Got you. Thanks for that. And then just last one for me, and maybe for Howard. How should we just given where LLS is trading about WTI? I was just wondering, how should we think about oil realization moving forward as a percentage of LLS and how should we think about NGL realizations as well, because those came in pretty strong during the quarter? That's it for me. Thank you.

Howard Thill

Well, I have and that's one of the reasons we like the asset is more there located, because of the takeaway capacity there, and getting something take more to LLS. On NGLs, we still look at NGLs even though they've came up dramatically, we're still budgeting, now I would say on a 35% or 40% of WTI actually. And on crude side, I think, were $6, John below LLS. Chime in on that, John Happ, who to heads up our marketing can get much more specific on that question.

John Happ

Yeah, Just Howard said, we are pleased with LLS differentials that we have - we had some outstanding contract that we took over from the Comanche asset that coupled with our Catarina sales bring that realization to what I'd say around a parity to WTI, so with the trading in the $5 range higher than WTI. We look at even hedging that number, unfortunately, we're unable to see those same realizations out into 2018 that market is [indiscernible] the LL, WTI differential we're not - we're seeing it every month converged to the upside not to the downside that you can get into 2018.

Howard Thill

Thanks, John. Is that help?

Kashy Harrison

Yeah, that helps. Thank you.

The next question is from Sean Sneeden of Guggenheim. Please go ahead.

Sean Sneeden

Hi, thank you for taking the questions. Maybe 2020 for you, obviously, I think, free cash flow literally has been a big theme discerning season, it appears that - the companies that are able to achieve that sooner rather than later have been generally already in the market. I know, you're talking about organically finding 2019. But could you give us a little that's how you think about 2018.

And I guess, specifically are there any mechanisms that you're kind of contemplating at this point. they could pull forward that free cash flow neutrality to next year?

Antonio Sanchez

Yeah, so it's a - I put 2019 out is the goal, I think that between where we are today 2018, it's an important road to get to that in 2019. Keep in mind that the capital we're spending right now through really the first half of next year, is that initial integration of the Comanche asset. So I view eighteen as being the first real level loaded year of us developing our assets. But even that said, the - there's a good number of DUCs that are coming, that are going to spill over in 2018. So whether it's a first quarter - whether we finished and by the first quarter, second quarter calendar 2018 itself, we'll still be characterized by some capital being spend on ducks, which drives growth.

So when you look at calendar 2019 that's the first calendar year, when we don't have any of the capital spending that's associated with those projects that came with the initial acquisition i.e., the DUCs. So I think a lot of that ramp will be getting towards a production level by the end of this year. And so in our internal modeling 2018, while still looking level loaded, I think, it's characterized by the first quarter and some of the second quarter still having the DUC influence in there.

So these assets are self-funding at the asset level, but I think, we're getting to a point where we can generate not only self-funding assets at the asset level, but enough to cover interest in G&A, and other costs above the assets, and when you look at the first calendar year that that would occur with level loaded spending with no DUCs that came with the initial acquisition that's 2019, because we're still spending some on DUCs in 2018.

So whether that transition happens or is achieved in late 2018 or 2019, it's still not quite clear yet, but it's you could almost think about it as mid-2018 to the end of 2019 in that timeframe.

Sean Sneeden

Okay. That's…

Antonio Sanchez

Sean, I didn't address one of your questions you asked. What are some of things we can do to accelerate that, I think, Neal had asked would we sell another asset such as Maverick. The answer that is, yes. The price has to be sufficiently high to offset. The drop in EBITDA and take that capital and reinvested and bring that cash flow breakeven going forward. That's what I would do in the accretive level of selling the assets. If we don't get that, we're not going to sell it, because then it would be dilutive to cash flow.

Sean Sneeden

Okay. That's actually helpful. And forgive me, but I think you said early next year like January timeframe is, when you're planning to unveil kind of official 2018 guidance, is that right?

Antonio Sanchez

Yeah, that's generally our schedule. I know we're working on it now. We got another board meeting to finalize it in December. And we probably - I'd say, typically we've rolled it out in January timeframe.

Sean Sneeden

Okay. And then, just on NGLs, I guess, one, can you remind me of the composition generally speaking of your NGL barrel as you kind of go forward here? And then, I guess, two, I think Howard you said that you're modeling 3% of NYMEX for NGLs going forward, is that right?

Howard Thill

35% to 40% is the range and it's in the - the mix is, I'd say, it's just a typical white grade mix. There's not a lot of variation to it. John, unless you want to...

John Happ

Yeah, I'd say it's just our - kind of bring our barrel slightly higher in ethane than the normal Eagle Ford barrel. But Comanche volumes are commensurate with what you're seeing throughout the Eagle Ford.

Sean Sneeden

Okay, that's helpful. And if you don't mind, just two quick housekeeping questions. I guess, one is I just want to clarify, the $20 million additional spend this year on leasing Javelina, was that all - the stuff that you leased, was that all sold in Javelina package or do you now have something, kind of some stuff position left?

Antonio Sanchez

No, we sold Javelina as a package.

Sean Sneeden

Okay. Good. And then…

Antonio Sanchez

Our three core positions are now Catarina, Comanche and Maverick.

Sean Sneeden

Perfect. That's helpful. And then, just lastly, can you remind me what un-sub leverage looks like today?

Antonio Sanchez

Un-sub leverage is very low. It's probably one times.

Sean Sneeden

Okay. On a net basis?

Antonio Sanchez

Yeah.

Sean Sneeden

Okay.

Antonio Sanchez

And, in fact, we've already made several pay-downs on the revolver there. So it's generating excess cash and we're paying down the revolver. And so, it's - we've maintained it very low. I think that the potential to consolidate that position in the next three years is pretty high. So when we look at 2019 and beyond, we really look at it on a consolidated basis.

Sean Sneeden

Okay, that's good to hear. Thank you very much.

Antonio Sanchez

Welcome.

The next question comes from Jay Spencer of Stifel. Please go ahead.

Jay Spencer

Hey, thank you for taking the question. I've got some housekeeping question. It is mentioned that at un-sub that you're generating cash. Could you break out your quarterly production this last quarter, 73,000, 783 BOE per day, like how much of that is attributable to un-sub?

Antonio Sanchez

We don't break it up per se. I think you can dig around our Qs. And there's the section that deconsolidates it. I don't want to give you an exact number off the top of my head for risk of being off even slightly. But that's not something that we have been in the habit of doing from a financial reporting standpoint. But I think you could get to ours.

As I mentioned un-subs' leverage is about 1 times, so you can figure out what that production level has been. It's been very stable.

Christopher Heinson

Yeah, from a production standpoint, I mean, when we took over that March 1, 100% of that production went to un-sub. And then from that point forward, it's the DUCs and the other drilling and completions are split 40% to un-sub and 60% assay and restricted, which has not been - as Tony said, it hasn't been a lot of growth.

And so you're going to be something north of 30,000 of that production, is still with un-sub versus the restricted groups, it's in that range.

Antonio Sanchez

Yeah, so just to simplify it, when we took - when we bought the property and closed them, to put option net to us, really it's high 20s, 30,000 BOE a day, so it's stable and expected to grow marginally. But on the main purpose of that entity is to generate free cash and that free cash is going to pay down the revolver. In preparation for an ultimate consolidation up to the parent.

Jay Spencer

Got it. Got it. So unsub is paying down debt through cash flow, so that means there's probably very little CapEx to the extent at that level. Are you guys going to provide any kind of context as to much CapEx dollars in terms of overall budget is being split between the restricted subsidiary and the unrestricted subsidiary? Just how can we think about that?

Antonio Sanchez

Yeah, I'll give you a ratio. It's 40% of the development capital at Comanche is attributable to un-sub, 60% of the development capital at Comanche is attributable to SN restricted, the guarantor of the high yields.

Jay Spencer

Okay. All right, that helps. And the Javelina asset sale, just want to confirm like those proceeds came back to the restricted subsidiary, correct?

Antonio Sanchez

That's correct.

Jay Spencer

Okay. That's all I had. Thanks a lot.

Antonio Sanchez

Okay.

Operator

Joshua Gale

Hey, thanks for taking the question. I may just be reacting re-asking Neil's question from earlier. But subsequent to your last earnings call, another operator had coined the new term up-spacing on the idea that fewer locations at greater spacing just help the capital efficiency more than the overall resource recovery.

And I only asked the question because it was one of the wells called out in your presentation and it seems sort of a contrarian view at this point. So just wanted to see if you guys were following that and. would consider it for any part of your portfolio.

Antonio Sanchez

Well, I think I'm not sure which well you're referring to. If it's in our presentation, are we talking - you're talking about another operator. So around us would be Noble, Chesapeake, St. Mary's. You don't know who it was?

Joshua Gale

Yeah, this was the Blakeway well at 900…

Antonio Sanchez

Yeah, that's a Chesapeake well, right?

Joshua Gale

Yeah.

Antonio Sanchez

So we have - I wouldn't say there's no - there's no need to up-space, I'm just going by, I guess, the definition of the word, because we had tested down spacing in previous years really. And we, I think, pushed the boundaries of how tight we wanted to get now a while back. Multiple quarters ago, where we experienced degradation to IP rates and EURs because we were getting too close.

None of that affects the results of this quarter. I'm just giving you some of the take-away from our R&D in the past. So in our presentations, we put out 600 to 650 foot in-zone spacing. And I think that number is largely where we feel comfortable that, we do see some communication between wells. And there is some production that typically will always be offline, while we're developing and then it comes back.

But there's minimal to no degradation to EURs and type curves. And so, we think that's probably about as close as we want to get in this part of the Eagle Ford. Also taking into account that, in that kind of staggered and stacked development profile, there are zones above and below that are in-zone spaced about 600, 650-foot in-zone, but they end up being about 300 feet well on zones above and below.

And so, you know that's about where we feel is the optimal spacing to plan everything out, given our current completion designs. And so, we are also focusing on more near-wellbore focused completion designs to optimize stimulated rock volume, nearby as opposed to reaching out as far as possible.

And so, perhaps some of these other companies recently had tried to get within that and are going now back in the opposite direction. And that's I think where we're coming out and that's where I think is the optimal place that ultimately translates to better near-term production profiles and higher cash flows.

Joshua Gale

All right, I appreciate all that. And just for the last question, you referenced it on the Lower Eagle Ford A/B spacing. Just wondering if these tests indicated in your presentation or within what would be defined as the limited or the full-restricted zone for your joint operating agreement; and to the extent that these tests are proved profitable, if you kind of foresee over the next couple of years, amending that definition to do more widespread down spacing across Comanche.

Antonio Sanchez

Yeah, the limited restricted zone in those JDAs is really meant to minimize the effect of offset fracs. So that limited restricted zone, we put in place so that existing PDP wouldn't be knocked off by near-wellbore development. It has nothing to do with the A and B zones that we discussed in this press release. The A and B of the Lower Eagle Ford is very significant. And I think that the importance of that shouldn't be lost in this discussion.

This is the Lower Eagle Ford. It's a primary reservoir since the beginning of the Eagle Ford. And the fact that as we move into the western part of the Eagle Ford, and we get the thickening of that Eagle Ford section, what's happened here is that, there's an apparent frac barrier in much of the Comanche of position and within - contained within the Lower Eagle Ford such that the Lower Eagle Ford self is now becoming two independent reservoirs.

And so, it's just adding to the stack thesis, where we have - that's playing out in the western part of the basin, why we chose to consolidate here. I think we're now getting well results here that are actually supportive of our thesis. And so, effectively if you look at the Lower Eagle Ford resource, it could very well be that in many parts of the Comanche asset that Lower Eagle Ford resource has effectively doubled in size, because what we're accounting for earlier was one zone, now we might have two. And they're not connected to each other.

So two different concepts, A and B very important, but that has nothing to do with the restricted zones. Now, it may come into factor of what we could drill when. But we have so much acreage out here that this restricted zone is really applicable for a period of time. And that's really meant to protect the PDP.

Joshua Gale

Right, so that was - that's just for in-fills potentially on existing pad and not the new stagger-stack pads that you're doing.

Antonio Sanchez

Yeah, that's correct. Keep it like - Howard mentioned earlier, we put 100% of the PDP into un-sub and so the restricted zone is meant to protect PDP and un-sub, so that we don't focus, per se, as an operating at the detriment of un-sub. So it's really meant to protect those cash flows at un-sub. That doesn't mean we can't come back later and develop them. We can.

It's just we can't knock off wells right now, which we're fine with, because that protects our cash flows.

Joshua Gale

Right, fully clear now. Thank you.

Antonio Sanchez

All right.

The last question comes from Jacob Gomolinski-Ekel from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Jacob Gomolinski-Ekel

Hey, thanks for taking the question. This is just a really quick potentially clarification question. The $20 million increase to CapEx for 2017 related Javelina leasing. Was that sort of some sort of true-up payment that was due later in the year, given - I imagine the leasing would have been all done earlier in the year, so just trying to understand the change in CapEx late in the year versus the leasing activity earlier in the year?

Howard Thill

Javelina is the biggest part of that. I would tell you that there was other leasing that was included and we just - again, we're bucketing this into large components. So there has been other leasing, but the biggest component of that was Javelina. And we did not fully budget for Javelina in the first part of the year.

That's actually what drove the - when we kept talking about the high-end of the range in the last quarter or two to get to the 475, that was Javelina that drove us up to the high-end of the range, but there was other leasing as well.

Antonio Sanchez

Yeah, we're talking about now the updated numbers. Those are of full calendar 2017 year, right. It's not giving account - that we didn't say this quarter is increased. It was the year.

Howard Thill

Right, full year.

Antonio Sanchez

Yeah. But that $20 million is largely Javelina, maybe some leasing here and there in the Eagle Ford outside of Javelina. But I would attribute it largely to that in its past and we're just updating the full calendar year number.

Jacob Gomolinski-Ekel

Okay. Great. Just want to make sure I understood it. Thank you very much. I appreciate it.

Antonio Sanchez

Okay.

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Tony Sanchez for closing remarks.

Antonio Sanchez

Thank you, everybody, for joining us. We look forward to our next quarter and speaking to you soon. [Go asterisk] [ph].

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

