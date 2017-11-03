Excuse Me: Do You Benchmark?

But there are some problems with benchmarking, and in my opinion, benchmarking has some intrinsic problems that many investors ignore.

But how do you determine what "great" total return results are?

There are some investors who think that the only goal for investing in the stock market is "total return."

Introduction:

There are many investors who believe that "benchmarking" their portfolios vs. an index serves to provide valuable insight as to how well or how poorly their stock portfolio is performing.

Most of the time, we see index performance results stated from the perspective of the beginning of the year to the end of the year, and the percentage gain is reported on that annual basis.

Here is a table that addresses that particular reporting concept:

This particular table shows the performance of the S&P 500 Index for each year, starting in 2008 and ending in 2016. If you would like to see an annual performance table for a longer period of time, you can follow this link, where I "captured" the table above.

There is nothing particularly significant about my reporting the annual performance for the S&P 500, beginning in 2008 and ending in 2016. It is nothing more than showing you a typical annualized return table and nothing more than that.

What You Should Know:

Most index performance tables tend to use this "beginning of the year vs. the ending of the year." Again, nothing sinister or an attempt to be clever by this author. Just pointing out the typical standard that index performance is usually reported.

These tables have a built-in flaw to their uses as a benchmark device. One that many people do not take into account when using them to measure the performance of their own portfolio of individual stocks.

How do you invest in the stock market? Do you make all of your purchases on the first day of the year? I don't, and I don't know many people that do.

Do you make purchases at different times, throughout the year? I do, and most of the people I know do the same thing.

When I used to invest in index funds, I did it through my 401k plan at work. Every paycheck (twice a month for me) put a certain amount of money into the index funds that I was using as investments, and every time shares were bought, my cost basis for my holdings changed. At the end of the year, my cost basis for the shares that were purchased would be different, in the aggregate, than the price of the index at the beginning of the year.

When I buy individual stocks, I can make purchases at any point in time during the year, and the purchase price that I pay for my trade will likely be very different from the price of that particular stock when I make that purchase, as opposed to the price I pay later in the year.

Some Real Time Examples:

With The Perfect Portfolio, we purchased 11 stocks in 2016, with the first stock being purchased on February 8th. That stock was Cisco Systems (CSCO), and we purchased our shares for $22.50 a share.

Let's look at CSCO closing price history for 12/31/15, for 1/4/2016, and for the price we paid for CSCO on 2/8/2016.

If we had made our purchase of CSCO on 12/31/2015 and held the position through the end of the year, then CSCO would have given us an 11.27% gain in price.

If we had waited to make our purchase until 1/4/2016 and held the position to the end of the year, then CSCO would have given us a 14.43% gain in price.

But we made our purchase on 2/8/16, and that gave us a 34.31% gain in price for the period, at the end of the year.

But What About The Index?

The S&P 500 gained 9.54% in 2016. That's the beginning of the year to the end of the year.

But what happens if we use the same dates as in our example? We use the annual beginning of the year to the end of the year, the performance for 1/4/2016, and the performance from 2/8/2016, the same day we purchased CSCO.

The annual performance number is enhanced when we compare the performance for our alternative dates.

When we look at 1/4/2016 through the end of the end of the year, the S&P gained 11.24%. When we compare the S&P from 2/8/2016 (our CSCO purchase date) through the end of the year, the index gained 20.79%.

Think About This:

I could be deceptive and suggest that my purchase of CSCO gained 34.31% vs. the gain in the S&P index of 9.54% and pat myself on the back. But that would not be accurate.

To be accurate, I have to compare the performance of my individual stock purchase on the date of the purchase through an ending point in time AND also compare the benchmark index with the same dates to compare apples to apples.

Otherwise, we are comparing apples to kumquats.

It Gets Even More Complicated:

We added 10 additional companies to the portfolio in 2016, and those purchases took place on different dates from the CSCO purchase.

We bought JPMorgan Chase (JPM) on February 11th.

We bought Emerson Electric (EMR), International Business Machines (IBM), and Qualcomm (QCOM) on March 14th.

We bought Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) and Harley-Davidson (HOG) on April 22.

Finally, we bought Monsanto (MON), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), Schweitzer-Mauduit (SWM), and Western Digital (WDC) on April 28th.

So, in order to benchmark these stocks to the S&P, we should compare, not the original 9.54% annualized S&P gain, but we should compare each purchase to the index from our purchase date through the end of the year.

That would mean that each stock would have a different performance benchmark vs. the index, and the annualized S&P performance would become just as irrelevant as our comparison with CSCO.

Let's compound this even more. In order to take the 11 stocks in the portfolio as an aggregate and benchmark that performance vs. the S&P index, where do we begin our comparison?

My Simple Opinion:

For the most part, my investments are goal specific. First and foremost, I invest for income that comes in the form of dividends. I invest for capital gain second.

That means, my investments are centered on an annually increasing dividend income that comes from purchasing stocks that are Dividend Growth Stocks. That allows me to measure the key metric of DGI and that is "dividend growth." When I consider my stock holdings, I think in terms of the income growth that the entire portfolio is producing, first.

When I consider capital appreciation, I don't consider the entire portfolio as an aggregate. I consider each individual purchase, and I track those purchases on a spreadsheet as just that. Individual purchases. That means that if I purchase CSCO on February 8th of 2016, that is a "single event." If I make an additional purchase at a later point in time, then that is another "single event."

The performance of each purchase is tracked, relative to each purchase date. So, if the initial purchase is up in value 34% the second purchase is up or down, relative to its own purchase price relative to the current price. Nothing more. Nothing less.

Conclusion:

If you find some value to benchmarking your portfolio, good for you. I'm all good with that. No problems.

Personally, I would rather be searching for dividend growth stocks that are priced at a value to their intrinsic worth, have an annually increasing dividend that is greater than the rate of inflation, and have the probability of continuing to grow those dividends year over year.

The DGI investor is focused on dividend growth first and capital appreciation second. That statement seems to make lot of people who read these articles get indigestion.

But a dividend growth stock, purchased at a value price, will give you a larger initial yield, and for this DGI, an increase in the value represents nothing more than a validation of my valuation metric.

Since I am not planning the sale or do not have an exit strategy in place, the price of the stock is only relevant to me, relative to the valuation metric that I employ. I try to make purchases when the stock is priced at a value and not to make purchases of a stock when that stock, according to my own metrics appears to be overvalued.

So, if I own a stock like CSCO that was purchased at a value ($22.50 with a dividend yield of 4.4% vs. the current yield of 3.35%) then holding the position is something that I am more inclined to do, rather than selling the stock at this point in time.

At the current price of $34.21, the stock has appreciated 52% in price since our purchase in February of 2016, which is fantastic. But the last dividend increase was 11.5% which is also fantastic.

But CSCO has not given me a substantial reason to sell the position here. For an investor who seeks capital appreciation, the decision to sell here might be a very logical thing for them to do, based on the performance, relative to that troublesome benchmark.

Bottom Line:

I want to focus on purchasing shares of stock in companies that are priced at a value. I want to hold those positions and let them play out over a longer period of time. If during that holding period, the stock becomes a value once again, I will add additional shares to the position, if I have the available cash.

If the stock is not priced at a compelling value, I generally will be holding and waiting for any additional buying opportunities as they present themselves.

When looking for places to invest, the stock market always has a pony or two that are worth a look. You don't have to keep riding the same pony over and over. Look for a fresh mount and let the one you've been riding take a rest.

As for going through all the machinations of computing my own performance vs. an index? Frankly, I'd rather be on my boat in the Gulf of Mexico catching fish to grill on my Green Egg.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADM, CSCO, EMR, IBM, MON, MPC, QCOM, SWM, WDC, HOG, JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.