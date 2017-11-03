Vectren's (VVC) CEO Carl Chapman on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 03, 2017 02:00 PM ET

Executives

David Parker - Director of Investor Relations

Carl Chapman - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Susan Hardwick - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Ron Christian - Executive Vice President and Chief Legal and External Affairs Officer

Eric Schach - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

Paul Ridzon - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Shar Pourreza - Guggenheim Partners

Faisel Kahn - Citigroup

Joe Zou - Avon Capital Partners

David Parker

Thank you Keith and good afternoon and thanks for joining us on today’s call. This call is being webcast and shortly following its conclusion, a replay will be available on our Investor Relations homepage investors.vectren.com by clicking on the webcast link on the top of the page.

Yesterday afternoon, we released our 2017 third quarter results and this morning we filed our Form 10-Q with the SEC. You can access these items as well as today’s earnings call slide presentation through the investor relations home page.

As described on Slide 3, many of the statements will be making at on Analyst Call are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed in this presentation.

Carl Chapman, Vectren’s Chairman, President and CEO, will provide today’s comments on third quarter and year-to-date results, our outlook for the remainder of 2017 and the announcement. Susan Hardwick, Executive Vice President and CFO, will then provide details on the quarter’s utility and ambulatory highlights, Vectren’s recent regulatory accomplishments on the few closing remarks.

Also joining us on today’s call is Ron Christian, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal & External Affairs Officer and Eric Schach, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Following our prepared remarks, we will be gladly answering questions you may have. With that, I will turn the call over to Carl.

Carl Chapman

Thanks, Dave. And I too appreciate everyone joining us for today’s call during what we know the busy earnings season.

Turning to Slide 4, I’m pleased to share that our consolidated 2017 third quarter results showed continued improvement compared to the prior year, keeping us on-track to achieve our 2017 earnings target.

And equally important our utility made significant progress on the execution of our ongoing regulatory initiatives relating to both our gas and electric investment plans. Susan will provide the details later in the call.

Consolidated net income for the third quarter was $61.9 million or $0.75 per share up from earnings per share of $0.74 in the third quarter of 2016. Year-to-date consolidated earnings per share were in line with our expectations on $1.87 compared to $1.71 prior period.

As you can see on Slide 5 we are affirming our 2017 consolidated guidance range of $2.55 to $2.65 per share. This includes our utility guidance range of $2.10 to $2.15 per share and non-utility and corp and other range of $0.45 to $0.50 per share. With solid year-to-date EPS performance that’s right in line with our plan for the year. We remain confident that we will meet our 2017 earnings target.

The chart at the bottom in Slide 5 details our expectations for the remainder of 2017 as compared to 2016. For the utility, continue to expect modest EPS growth in 2017 despite the significant headwinds from the large customer moving to cogeneration, earlier this year as we had anticipated. Our continuing investment in gas infrastructure and ongoing focus on cost control is helping to overcome this one year hurdle to our consistent earnings growth goal.

The chart on Slide 5 also conveys that while the year-to-date EPS has improved $0.16, above the same period in 2016, we expect fourth quarter earnings should be down period-over-year, primarily due to the timing of pipeline project activity in VISCO.

As you may recall, the majority of VISCO’s Michigan pipeline activity occurred in the fourth quarter of 2016, well most of the Ohio pipeline activity occurred in the second and third quarters of 2017.

Turning to Slide 6, we want to emphasize that the key drivers for 2017 EPS growth that we laid out this February remain unchanged, keeping us on-track to meet our utility and non-utility earnings growth goals.

Turning to Slide 7, I’m pleased to highlight that yesterday our Board of Directors approved an annualized dividend increase of $0.12 per share or 7.1%. This brings to our annualized dividend to $1.80 per share.

The increase reflects the long term growth target announced in February of this year and marks the 58th consecutive year that Vectren and his predecessor companies have increased annual dividend paid.

We are very proud to have achieved this level of long term commitment to our shareholders. This increase the largest since Vectren has formed in 2000 reflected our continued successful execution in key strategic initiatives established in November of 2014.

With that, I will turn the call over to Susan.

Susan Hardwick

Thanks, Carl. Turning to Slide 8, third quarter results improved to $0.75 per share as non-utility pipeline construction offset the lower utility earnings that was expected due to the losses of margin from a large customer.

Utility results of $0.37 per share were down $0.05 compared to 2016 reflecting the loss of large customer margin as Carl previously discussed and the impact of favorable weather in the third quarter of 2016.

The continued growth provided by our gas infrastructure programs helped offset some of that loss. Year-to-date utility results $1.47 per share are generally flat compared to 2016, driven largely by the same factors as in the quarter.

And our non-utility group third quarter results improved $0.90 per share over 2016, reflecting the work related to the Ohio pipeline project as well as other transition pipeline projects and continued strong demand for distribution replacement work by utilities. Lower corporate and net earnings in the third quarter reflected proceeds received in 2016 from company owned life insurance.

Let’s turn now to Slide 9, which provides an update on our key utility regulatory initiatives. As you can see we have completed all but one key initiative, an impressive accomplishment in such a short period of time. These accomplishments were achieved through outstanding efforts from our utility team in collaboration with several of our key stakeholders.

In September, we received Indiana Commission approval of Vectren’s seven year electric grid modernization plan. This order approved the plan we filed in February 2017 and we are pleased with the regulatory outcome and it’s timeliness that has allowed us to make good progress on that electric modernization work.

In fact, we have already made our first [indiscernible] annual filing began recovery of our initial investment. We also continue make progress on the implementation of our remaining key regulatory initiatives which is developing the integrated resource plan and certificate of need filing in Indiana for the company’s long-term electric supply needs.

Substantial strides that made to support that filing included the extension of our work force, joint ownership and operation agreement with Alcoa through 2013 and we have receive responses to our RFP issued earlier this year.

Press comments on our IRP filing made late last year, we received from Indiana Commission staff, which we have now taken into consideration as we work to finalize our generation resource plan.

The final IRP report is expected by the end of 2017 and is not expected to materially change our plan. We continue to evaluate all of these elements to ensure that we are writing the best solution for all stakeholders especially for our company. And in fact, we now expect to make the certificate of need filings in the first quarter of 2018.

I should note though that we expect the commission will continue to emphasize service reliability and therefore we continue to believe that the best option will be to either we build and own a new gas product generation plant or we own it after construction and completed by third-party.

Slide 10 provides a good visual on how much we have accomplished in that short period of time. Coupled with successful execution of our gas infrastructure programs in Indiana and Ohio. The electric regulatory outcome in 2017 sets the stage for a great future for our utility group, while focused on safety, reliability and costs for our customers.

Turning to Slide 11, our third quarter non-utility results. VISCO continues to see solid improvement in both quarterly and trailing 12 months results including record revenues in the third quarter. These improved results were driven by continued execution of work related to the large transmission project in Ohio, as well as other pipeline projects.

As you can see in the metrics, in the appendix on Slide 17. VISCO revenues for the quarter and year-to-date were up substantially compared to prior year driven primarily by the pipeline projects and continued distribution work load growth.

The strong demand for distribution work and increasing demand for pipeline maintenance, repair and station work drove VISCO’s backlog to $755 million at September 30, 2017 from $635 million in the same period in 2016.

Taking a step back from quarterly results for just a minute. VISCO’s 2016 and year-to-date results in 2017 reflects strong performance from large transmission project. These are the great projects for us and it’s driven on backlog quite a bit higher four quarters in a row now.

So the timing and recurrence of these large projects is less predictable. They do demonstrate our expertise in this area and provide very strong revenue. VISCO is positioned well to do this work. But our primary focus remains on the more recurring maintenance, repair and station work including shorter pipeline projects.

Now moving on to VESCO. Third quarter EPS was down just a penny from 2016. VESCO continue to be strong margins in the quarter and the sales funnel at September 30th of approximately $475 million was a record level.

These positive or somewhat over shadowed we look at investors year-to-date earnings compared to the prior year. Which are lower due to earnings fiscal 179 deductions in 2016 and increased operating costs related to efforts to continue to grow the sales and project development functions to deliver future sales growth.

Similar to last year, we expect, a strong fourth quarter for project signing since many projects in the record sales are only expected to close soon, which will drive higher backlog. In fact, we are pleased to sign approximately $60 million in the new contracts in the month of October.

As the backlog growth, total revenue as you can see in the graph on the bottom of Slide 11. Long-term we view [indiscernible] of the performance contract and infrastructure opportunities remain very strong and we expect growing demand from VESCO’S customers in the areas of energy efficiency, energy security and - infrastructure including renewals as the nation continues to focus on a more efficient production and use of energy.

So, before I wrap up let me make just a quick comment of the Federal tax reform bill that was released yesterday. It’s still very early to the product [indiscernible] just good to see that the utility industry issued, specifically its deductibility and extension of capital expenditures were addressed in the bill and there is much to analyze but our initial thought is that we do not expect any material impact to our long-term growth targets as the bill were passed as its currently written.

Now, with that said, turning to slide 12, I would like to reiterate our long-term earnings per share and dividend growth targets of 6% to 8%. These long-term targets are supported by a 10 year plan to invest approximately $6.5 billion both GAAP and electric utility infrastructure, which as you can see on the chart at the bottom of slide will nearly double, our utility rate base in that same period of time.

We expect our core utility growth to be complemented by non-utility growth driven by construction related to gas utility and pipeline infrastructure and developing and executing project design to improve the efficient use of memory across the country.

Vectren has a very compelling long-term growth platform and yesterday’s dividend announcement is certainly a reflection of our confident in our growth plan.

And with that operator, we would be happy to take questions.

Yes. Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And the first question will come from Paul Ridzon with KeyBanc.

Paul Ridzon

Good afternoon. As you look at your VISCO backlog, kind of what portion of that is good chunky projects as appose to your more bread and butter. And where is that a more normal time.

Carl Chapman

Yes. The thing to probably look at is when we give the split in the appendix, we give that split between blankets and also larger contracts. And so if you look at Page 19 of the estimated backlog, we give that split between those two.

Paul Ridzon

Okay. Thank you. And any comment on M&A?

Carl Chapman

No, we don’t comment on market rumors and so we don’t have any comment.

Paul Ridzon

Thank you.

Carl Chapman

Thank you.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we do have a question from Shar Pourreza with Guggenheim Partners.

Shar Pourreza

Hey, good afternoon guys. So, the only question we have here is can you just talk a little bit about what your balance sheet of financing needs are right now at this point Susan. And you guys do have a very strong growth outlook here do you envision the need for any incremental equity or balance sheet strong enough and you got the capacity?

Susan Hardwick

Yes. Sure, no changes in our plans at this point. I think we have talked publicly about the need for incremental obviously, to support the $6 billion spend plan that we have. Seriously a significant portion of their financing will come from just cash from operations, obviously utility [indiscernible] quite a bit of cash. And the mechanisms we have in place certainly help enhance that.

We will have some incremental long-term debt financing. We would anticipate over that period of time. Another key driver of financing for us will be cash flow from the non-utility companies and we would expect somewhere between $100 million to $200 million probably of cash flow over the next five years coming from the non-utility companies.

We did issue some debt earlier this year again very favorable rate. So we begin that first step in the long-term financing of this program. On equities, specifically, we have not disclosed any specific plans related to the use of equity. But I would tell you that our approach to financing will be what I would call sort of traditional utility financing. We will be focused on cash structures at the utility companies and we don’t anticipate doing anything that we would not be sort of normal utility financing.

So you look at cash flow from ops, debt financing, the funding from the non-utility companies, you can sort of fill in the gap potentially with equity. We don’t anticipate again there to be much in the five year period of time, I think fairly modest and probably toward the back part of the five year period.

A – Carl Chapman

No change to where we were Shar and obvious from our comments but maybe just highlight that when we laid out our earnings growth and as we continue to talk about it now. We have anticipated whatever equity needs there are. So that’s fully anticipated as we describe our growth rates.

Shar Pourreza

Okay. Got it. And then just remind me, I don’t have that handy, but your FFO to debt levels are – where are we at now as of the end of the quarter?

Susan Hardwick

I don’t have anything right in front of me actually to tell you that Shar. Obviously, the credit ratings that we have from S&P only support plus those metrics would require. We don’t see any change in that. We don’t see any reasons to believe there is an issue there.

Shar Pourreza

No. Got it. No. What I was trying to get at is you have a relatively high, I think, FFO to debt levels for utility. what I’m trying to get at is that a function of the fact that we do have a non-regulated business that you support. Is that a function of why your FFO to debt levels are – I think they are over 20%, 25%.

Susan Hardwick

And I would say looking backwards. So current calculation and even over the last probably decade, obviously, there is the use of bonus depreciations has been very helpful in that calculation. So that is a pretty significant driver.

Shar Pourreza

Okay. And ex the non-regulated business you guys could actually support a much lower FFO to debt level and you could theoretically recapitalize. So it’s just a function of the fact that you got the non-reg business?

Susan Hardwick

Yes. I suppose that’s the fair way to look at it.

Shar Pourreza

Okay. Great. Well, thanks so much guys.

A – Carl Chapman

Yes. And the other piece we would just add to that, I think, is just the simple fact that we think out of the strong balance sheet gives us flexibility as we need to do things like as the CapEx that we are adding. And so that’s been pretty much historical approach.

Shar Pourreza

Excellent. Thanks so much.

Thank you. And the next question comes from Faisel Kahn of Citigroup. Please go ahead Mr. Kahn, your line is live.

Q – Faisel Kahn

Yes. Good afternoon guys. Can you talk a little bit about, now we have a little bit of more chatter around the tax, the change in tax code, how you guys are thinking about, how that might change your capital structure or even maybe even your corporate structure the way it is right now?

Susan Hardwick

Well, it’s obviously very early to do a whole lot of comment on it. Our initial thinking with this proposal, I would say it’s pretty consistent with prior proposals we looked at. On the utility side of the business, we would expect again there to be a fairly immediate reconciliation in rates from whatever impacts occur as we don’t think the lower tax rate and any other issues that come from that.

But we expect anything material from an earning perspective on the utility side. We have got sort of through what the interest, the now allowed interest deduction or the continuation the interest deduction and the [indiscernible] of expensing meanings to cash flow. So we need to sort through that a bit and obviously work those into our financing plans.

The non-utility side can very well be some immediate impacts as a result of the lower tax rate. And again our production would be much of that gets washed through eventually through the bidding process, so just another costs to recovered through margins.

Those are sort of our initial thoughts and again I try summarize a bit in our prepared remarks that. As it relates to our long-term plans and our long-term expectations we just don’t see it having much impact. Again, I think cash flow maybe the biggest question and we will just need to sort through what that means, but again I don’t view it have a material impact.

Q – Faisel Kahn

What about the [indiscernible] operations, I mean does that make enough of difference there or are you not paying - is your cash tax for the unregulated operations still not meaningful that’s enough?

Susan Hardwick

Well, lower tax rate will certainly help in that side of the business. And we would expect there to be some impacts as a result of that lower tax rate, but again they are competitive businesses. So it’s how that actually washes through the competitive process, we had to sort through as with everyone.

Q – Faisel Kahn

Okay that makes sense. And then I know you guys don’t comment on market rumors. But what are your current corporate governance structures in place around M&A. Do you guys have a staggered board or is everybody boarded in once a year and is there any other provision that’s are in place?

Carl Chapman

We haven’t had a staggered board for quite some time. So it is an annual election. But we don’t have any big concerns there, I think is the best way to say, I think we have normal governance practices and protections of that are appropriate. On the other hand, we are in Indiana, which we think is a shareholder friendly state of course. So anyway, I don’t think we have any major concerns there of any kind.

Q – Faisel Kahn

Okay, great. Thanks for the time guys.

And the next question comes from Joe Zou with Avon Capital Partners.

Joe Zou

Hey how are you. Just a quick question on your Indiana IRP. On your 54 megawatt of solar capacity there. Are you paying attention to the recent solar [indiscernible] filing and the proposed increased tariff. I wonder, whether there will be any change of economics in that project solar project in IRP.

Carl Chapman

Yes. We are paying attention to what might ever come out of the tariffs. Of course, what the ITC did this week was probably less than what a lot of people thought it might be in terms of recommendation. Obviously the Trump Administration has the authority follow those guidelines or to do something different.

But, we are following it very closely and at this point so what we are doing is making sure we factor that into the IRP, but anything that we observe right now from those changes, we don’t see any significant changes to what we had previously talked about doing relating to our IRP. And we believe that even with tariff changes, our projects would be fine and the cost will bear fruit for those.

Joe Zou

Great. Excellent. Thank you very much. I’m looking forward to see you guys in [indiscernible] next week.

Carl Chapman

All right. We will see there. Thank you.

Joe Zou

Thank you.

David Parker

Great. Thanks, Keith. I would like to thank everyone for joining us on our call today. On behalf of the entire Vectren’s team, we appreciate your continued interest in the company. For those of you attending the EI Financial Conference next week, we look forward to seeing you there. With that, we will conclude our call. And thanks again for participating.

Thank you. The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect.

