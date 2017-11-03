Moog's (MOG.A) CEO John Scannell on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 03, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Ann Luhr - IR

John Scannell - Chairman and CEO

Don Fishback - CFO

Analysts

Kristine Liwag - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Cai von Rumohr - Cowen and Company

Michael Ciarmoli - SunTrust

Rob Spingarn - Credit Suisse

Ann Luhr

Good morning. Before we begin, we call your attention to the fact that we may make forward-looking statements during the course of this conference call. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of our future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual performance to differ materially from such statements. A description of these risks, uncertainties and other factors is contained in our news release of November 3, 2017, and our most recent Form 8-K filed on November 3, 2017 and in certain of our other public filings with the SEC.

We’ve provided some financial schedules to help our listeners' better follow along with the prepared comments. For those of you who do not already have the document, a copy of today’s financial presentation is available on our Investor Relations communications and webcast page at page at www.moog.com. John?

John Scannell

Thanks, Ann. Good morning, thanks for joining us. This morning we'll report on the fourth quarter of fiscal '17 and reflecting our performance for the full year. We'll also provide our initial guidance for fiscal '18.

Before I dive in I wanted to explain a change in our organizational structure and the associated reporting going into fiscal '18. At the end of September, Larry Ball retired. Larry was the President in charge of our component segment, since Moog required this business from Northrop Grumman in 2003. Over his 40-year tenure, Larry grew the business from $130 million to Over $500 million and delivered excellent financial results year-after-year. We miss Larry and we wish him well in retirements.

Going forward, we've decided to reorganize the component segments in just two major markets A&D and industrial underlying these markets with the other segments which starts similar customers and applications. Therefore, from the start of fiscal '18 we're integrating the A&D market into our space and defense segments and the industrials markets into our industrial systems segment. There was no change to our aircraft segment.

In our remarks today, and our supporting data pack, we described the fiscal '17 results in each of the four operating segments as in the past. However, when we describe our outlook for fiscal '18, we provide guidance for only three segments next year. overtime, we believe this change will improve our service to our customers leverage our capabilities more fully and simplify our reporting.

Now let me start with the headline numbers and then offer some thoughts on the year. First, it was a good quarter financially. Sales were up 5% operating margins were 10.7% the highest for the year and we enjoyed a lower than projected tax rate to yield earnings per share of $1.07. This brings our full year results to $3.90 per share $0.15 ahead of what we projected 90 days ago.

Second it was another quarter of positive free cash flow to end the year at just over 100% conversion ratio.

Finally, we're providing a first look at fiscal '18 today. we'll projecting sales of $2.62 billion up 5% and 100 basis points of operating margin expansion with a higher tax rate. The net result will be a 5% increase in earnings per share to $4.10 plus or minus $0.20.

As we reflect back on fiscal '17, the following highlights stand out. It was another year of first flight with Moog Hardware, this year we watched the first flight of the Airbus A350-1000 the Embraer E195-e2, the Boeing 787-10 and the COMAC C919. And in September the 787 celebrated its 1 million flights all safety completed with Moog flight controls. Our long-term investments in R&D to become the premier flight control supplier continues to come to fruition.

Second fiscal '17 was a better year for most of our markets after a tough fiscal '16. We enjoyed organic growth in most of our businesses. Our commercial aircraft business continued to grow our defense business is improved and our oil related businesses stabilized.

We experienced some continued challenges in our industrial businesses outside the U.S. but as the year flows, we started to see the orderbook firm in this market.

Third, we continue to shape our portfolio for the future, divesting our European Space facilities and selling up our product line we acquired as part of our additive manufacturing acquisition. In parallel we acquired [indiscernible] transfer systems and investments that strengthens our industrial [indiscernible] business in Europe.

Finally, to reiterate our overall results came in stronger than the we had projected at the start of the year. Sales were up 4% earnings per share up 390 were up 12% in that prior than last year and with another year of healthy cash flow. This year's results, included rise offs associated with our portfolio refinement as well as the associated tax benefits, also holds the net impact on both of these effects on earnings per share for the year was negligible.

After several years of restructuring and cost cutting, fiscal 2017 was the year, our businesses started to turn around and our focus shifted to growth. We're optimistic as we look to fiscal 2018 for continued growth, as always it was the dedication and commitment of our 11,000 plus employees around the world who made this all happen, and I'd like to thank them for their hard work.

Now let me provide some more details on the quarter and the full year. Sales in the quarter of $649 million, were up 5% from last year. Sales were up in aircraft, space and defense and components, but was slightly lighter in the industrial systems. Taking a look at the P&L, our gross margin was up 80 basis points from last year, on a negative shift in the mix in our aircraft segment. R&D was about flat with last year, the combination of lower aircraft R&D with higher spend in our space and defense and component segments.

SG&A was up in the quarter, but in line for the year. Last year, we incurred about $12 million of restructuring and impairment expenses in the quarter that did not repeat this year. Interest expense was leveled with last year. Our effective tax rate was low again this quarter at 20.8% and the overall results with net earnings of $39 million and earnings per share of $1.07.

Full year fiscal 2017 sales of $2.5 billion were up 4% from last year. Sales were up in aircraft, space and defense and component, but lower in industrial systems. Full year operating margins of 10% were up markedly from last year, we saw margin expansion in aircraft and industrial with component margins about even with last year.

Margins in space and defense were negatively impacted by the continued portfolio and cleanup in that segment. Earnings per share were up 12% year-over-year, free cash flow for the year of $142 million was just over 100% of net earnings. The fifth year in a row of free cash flow conversion exceeded 100%. In fiscal 2018, we're projecting sales of $2.62 billion, up 5%. We anticipate single digit organic growth in each of our segments.

Operating margins of 11% will be up 100 basis points over fiscal 2017. Our tax rate in fiscal 2018 will normalize to 41% after unusually low rates in fiscal 2017. The net results will be earnings per share of $4.10 plus or minus $0.20. Free cash flow of next year is projected to be a $135 million or about 90% of net income.

Now to the segments. I remind our listeners that we provided a supplemental data package posted on our website, which provide all the detailed numbers for your models. We suggest you follow this in parallel with the text.

Starting with aircraft. Sales in the fourth quarter of $284 million were up 7% from last year. The strength was on the commercial side of the house where sales were up across all product categories.

OEM sales to Boeing and Airbus were higher on the 787 and A350 programs respectively. We also saw sales increases in our business jet product lines across the Gulfstream and Bombardier platforms. The commercial aftermarket was up nicely driven by strength in some legacy platforms.

On the military side, higher sales on the F-35 and other fighter programs coupled with [indiscernible] compensated for lower OEM sales on our helicopter programs.

The military aftermarket was also down from a year ago, as a result of the general softness across multiple programs, combined with the temporary product availability issue on the V-22 program.

Aircraft fiscal 2017 was a strong year for aircraft business, sales were up 6% organically to 1.12 billion with increase in both the military and commercial books. As expected the growth continues to be chose by the volume ramp up on our major programs the F-35 and the A350. We saw increases in our business shift product lines and in the commercial aftermarkets driven by higher 787 activities.

On the military side growth and fund development programs more than offset lower sales on several foreign platforms. The military aftermarket was lower across the range of programs and several onetime initiatives we enjoyed in fiscal '16 rolling down this year.

Aircraft margins; Margins in the quarter up 10.8% were up 50 basis points from last year despite an adverse shift in the sales mix. Higher sales on the A350 program low margin funded military developments and lower military aftermarket resulted in a lower gross margin than last year. However significantly R&D in the quarter more than offset the adverse sales mix.

For the full year aircraft margins of 10.1% are up 80 basis points from last year. it’s a similar story to the fourth quarter with higher sales and lower margin programs resulting in an overall lower gross margin however $13 million of lower R&D expenses and the absence of $7 million in restructuring charges from fiscal '16 resulted in overall improvement over the operating margin from last year.

Turning now to Space and Defense; sales in the fourth quarter of $101 million were up 4% from last year. Sales under defense side were up nicely and higher sales into military vehicle applications. Space sales were down compared to a year ago as a result of the divestitures we completed during fiscal '17.

Tuning the effect of the divestitures, organic sales in the space market were up 4% on robust satellite avionics business.

Whole year sales in space and defense were up 8% from last year. Story for the year mirrors the story for the quarter. Defense sales were up sharply as a result of record shipments of components from military vehicles. Space sales were about flat with last year but up 4% organically on strong sales of satellite avionics.

Space and Defense margins; margins in the quarter were 9.9%, we recently decided to transfer our additive manufacturing capabilities from Detroit to our Kansas at East [indiscernible] and we took a charge of $2 million in the as we disposed of some assets we have decided not to move.

Full year fiscal '17 margins were 9.5% these margins include $13 million in charges associated with the portfolio clean-up we performed this year, including selling our European space facilities and investing in product line we acquired as part of our additive manufacturing acquisition. Excluding these effects, the underlying operating margins in our space and defense business continue to be very healthy.

Turning now to Industrial systems; sales in the fourth quarter of $127 million were 3% lower than last year, sales were lower in energy and industrial automation but up slightly in stimulation and test. In the energy markets we continue to see an erosion of our winds markets in Brazil as a result of the GE takeover of Alturm and in Europe. Sales to wind customers in China were up marginally based on the introduction of our new products. In the industrial automation markets sales were generally lower across the various markets we serve.

Finally, the test and simulation sales were up with strength in both submarkets. Full year sales in industrial systems of 477 million or 7% lower last year. The energy and the industrial automation markets drove the lower sales.

In energy we had significantly lowered sales of pitch control systems in both brazil and Europe by sales to our industrial automation customers were lower across the broad range of markets we serve. On a positive note, we're seeing an improving order trend in the industrial automation market, which we believe bodes well for the coming year. Test and simulation sales were up marginally over last year.

Margins in the quarter were 8.3% and for the full year were 9.7%. We're seeing gradual improvements in the margins in this segment although our ongoing investment in the wind energy business continues to put downward pressure on our results. As we move into fiscal '18, our strategy in wind will shift from driving growth to improving profitability as our new products gained traction in the marketplace.

Turning now to our component segments, this is the last quarter we'll report on the component segment as a standalone entity. Sales in the fourth quarter of $137 million were up 10% from last year. We saw growth across each of our three major markets. sales were up modestly in aerospace and defense markets with stronger defense sales more than compensating for slightly lower sales of components for aircraft. Sales in our industrial markets were up strongly with over 70% of the growth coming from the recent acquisition of the Rotary Transfer System in Germany.

Within our industrial markets, sales into the energy business were modestly higher than the last year. Another encouraging sign that this market has stabilized after several years of decline.

Finally, sales into the medical markets were up nicely on strong pump and set sales.

Fully year sales of the components group of $501 million were up 7% from last year. about 405 of the growth was due to higher sales of our medical pumps and sets. 35% of the growth was acquired growth and the remaining 25% due to broad range in both A&D and non-A&D markets. given the significant challenges this business face in fiscal '16 we're very pleased with fiscal '17 has been return to growth across most of the portfolio.

Components margins, we had a strong finish to the year with margins in the quarter at 13.2% to bring full year margins to 10.5%.

Now let me turn to fiscal '18. For fiscal '18 I'd remind our listeners that we have three operating segments going forward as we reorganize our component segment into space and defense and our industrial segments. There is no change to our aircraft segment going forward.

Aircraft fiscal '18 sales. We're projecting fiscal '18 sales at $1.18 million an increase of $50 million over fiscal '17. In recent years our growth has been fueled by new commercial programs. However, the projected growth next year is primarily on the military side as the F-35 program continues to ramp up and the military aftermarket improves.

On the commercial side, despite higher 787 sales, we anticipate our Boeing book of business will be down on lower production rates on our legacy programs particularly the 777. A350 program will continue to ramp up nicely and we anticipate our business jets will be about flat with fiscal '17. Regarding for softer commercial aftermarkets as we believe many of our airline customers fulfills their long-term 787 spares need in fiscal '17.

Aircraft fiscal '18 margins. we're projecting a continued steady increase in aircraft margins in fiscal '18. Fiscal '18 margins up 10.6% will be up 50 basis points over fiscal '17. The margin improvements are the result of lower R&D spending and continued cost improvements on our new commercial OEM programs offset by a negative shift in the mix as sales on our mature commercial programs are replaced by growth on the A350 program.

We believe that fiscal '17 was a turning point in our aircraft margin story. R&D came down significantly and production costs on our new OEM programs improved nicely.

This story will continue in fiscal 2018 and for several more years to come. We're projecting R&D at 6.8% of sales in fiscal 2018 with a longer-term target of 5% of sales. We continue to make progress on bringing the cost of production on our new commercial programs down, and as we look at out a couple of years, the aftermarket and these new programs will build. We believe that the defense spending is poised to turn up and anticipate that several of our foreign military platforms should recover.

In addition, longer term, our funded military development market today will turn into new production programs. Balancing these positives will be an erosion of our commercial legacy book of business, but the net result should be a steady multi-year expansion of our aircraft margins.

Space and defense fiscal 2018. As I mentioned at the start of the call, we’ll combine the A&D activities from our component segment into the space and defense segment going forward. We're forecasting sales of this combined entity in fiscal 2018 of $547 million with little approximately $200 million in space and $350 million in defense.

To us, it's the equivalent market in fiscal 2017, space sales will be 6% higher on strength and launch vehicles and satellite avionics. Defense sales will be 2% higher with higher missile sales and security sales compensating for lower vehicle sales.

Space and defense fiscal 2018 margins. Fiscal 2018, we're forecasting margins of 11.5%. These margins were up over a 130 basis points from the equivalent business in the fiscal 2017. However, if we remove the adverse impact of our divestitures from the space and defense operating profit for fiscal 2017, then operating margins are more or less in line as we move from fiscal 2017 into fiscal 2018.

Industrial systems fiscal 2018. Similar to space and defense our forecast for industrial systems in fiscal 2018, includes the industrial activities of our former components segments. The forecast income sales of the combined businesses in fiscal 2018 of $894 million placed into four major markets: Energy, Industrial Automation, Stimulation and Test and Medical. We are anticipating organic sales growth of 6% in total with growth ranging from 4% to 8% in each of the four major markets.

Industrial systems margins for fiscal 2018, we’re forecasting margins of 11.2%. This represents an improvement of 80 basis points over fiscal 2017 on the back of higher sales and an improving performance in our wind energy business.

Let me summarize our guidance. Our initial guidance for fiscal 2018 builds on a strong fiscal 2017. We're optimistic that we'll see organic growth in each of our major markets next year. We also believe that we continue to see that momentum builds over the following years as the aircraft book continues to mature in the portfolio focus in our space and defense and industrial systems segments play out. Our focus on top line growth, operating margin expansion and strong free cash flow remains unchanged.

I finish my year end comments as I’ve done in previous years, by looking at our business through the lens of the end markets we serve. Those markets are defense, industrial, commercial aerospace and energy space and medical.

Defense remains our largest single market with about one-third of our sales. Defense spending has gone through a multi-year down cycle, but the signs are now encouraging that the cycle is turning up. And there will be increased budgets in the future.

Our flagship F-35 program continues to ramp up and over the last two years, we won enviable positions on new Aircraft programs, most of which we cannot discuss. Our foreign military aircraft programs have been relatively quiet for several years, but there are signs of renewed activity.

Our missile business remains strong and we are investing to expand our scope on military vehicles by providing complete [target] systems.

Life science and future defense spending will increase we are taking a cautious approach and have not factored any significant increase in defense budgets, it's our FY'18 plan.

Commercial aerospace is our second largest market with about quarter of our sales. This business has grown dramatically over the last decades from less than 300 million in 2008, to over 600 million in 2017.

Our focus in this business continues to be on execution completing the development of our major platforms and optimizing the costs on our new production programs.

In fiscal '17 we saw the R&D expense come down significantly and that trends will continue in fiscal '18, slower pace.

Fiscal '18 we will see a continued ramp in the A350 program and the initial production on the E2 Jets. We are now on a study path to improve margins in this business a trend that will be further helped by the pickup in the aftermarket towards the end of the decade.

Industrial is our next largest market with just over fifth of our sales. This business is improved in the U.S. last year or so but European and Asian businesses continue to be slow. On a positive note over the last two quarters we have seen the strengthening of our order book outside the U.S. and therefore optimistic that fiscal '18 will be a return to growth. Our focus in this business is on expanding our scope of supply in industrial hydraulics and developing new actuation technologies in our electro mechanical products.

Our other three markets energy space and medical each represents less than 10% of our sales. Our energy market will continue to be a challenge in fiscal '18, on a positive note, our oil and gas businesses have stabilized and our investment in wind energy has resulted in new product we are introducing to the market. Over the next year or so we will learn if our wind investment strategy will pay off.

In our space market we are primarily focused on future U.S. opportunities, we are seeing growing interest in our satellite avionics products and are continuing to invest in propulsion systems which can benefit from the growth in the small satellite markets.

In addition, we remain committed to investing in the ground based strategic [to turn] program. This is a long-term play which could be a significant business for Moog in a decade or so.

Finally, within our medical market, our medical pump line performed very well again in fiscal '17. We are investing in next generation pump product which we believe will further strengthen our position in this market over the long term.

Our underlying strategy continues unchanged, with motion and control technology company that looks to create value for our customers by adapting our core products to their specific needs. Customer intimacy is our strength where our engineers work with our customers engineers to solve their most difficult technical challenges. We apply our products and applications where performance really matters where the cost of failure is high and reliability is must.

We serve a wide range of diversified markets which provides for financial stability and significant opportunities for long-term growth. We invest heavily in technology and take a long-term view of these investments. We think adjacent acquisitions which complement our strategy. Our internal initiatives to deliver on our goals have not changed, they are innovation, lean and talent development.

Finally, we are focused on deploying our capital to maximize our shareholder returns over the long term.

For fiscal '18 we are anticipating sales of 2.62 billion and earnings per share of $4.10 plus or minus $0.20 and similar to previous years we anticipate a slow start to the year with earnings per share of the first quarter of between $0.80 and $0.90.

Now let me pass it to Don who will provide some color on our cash flow and balance sheet.

Don Fishback

Thank you, John and good morning, everybody. We finished the year with 18 million of free cash flow in the fourth quarter, resulting in free cash flow for all of 2017 of $142 million and a conversion ratio of 101%. This follows strong results with an average better than 140% conversion over the previous four years.

The $142 million of free cash flow for the year compares with a decrease in our net debt of $92 million and the difference is primarily related to the April 2 acquisition this year of Rotary Transfer System's business from Morgan Advanced Materials with operations based in Europe. Rotary Transfer Systems designs and manufactures industrial slip rings and opens up the opportunity for us to expand our slip ring business internationally. The business has been managed as part of our component segment with second half sales in 2017 of $12 million in line with our projections.

Net working capital excluding cash and debt as a percentage of sales was 25.2% compared with 25.5% a year ago. Over the last eight years we've reported rather steady declines in this working capital metrics since we peaked it almost 34% of sales in 2009.

For 2018 we're forecasting free cash flow of $125 million reflecting a cash conversion ratio of about 90% as we shared previously over the next year or so we expect to see higher CapEx for growth related investments and facilities for engine propulsion testing and for the production ramp of the F-35 program. We're also forecasting the customer advances will begin declining after reaching their current elevated levels

Capital expenditures in the fourth quarter were $30 million including $4 million for the purchase of a previously leased facility. Depreciation and amortization totaled $23 million in Q4 and for all of 2017, CapEx was $76 million while depreciation and amortization was $90 million. For 2018 we're forecasting CapEx of $95 million while D&A will be about $90 million.

Cash contributions to our global retirement plans totaled $19 million in the quarter resulting in $92 million of contributions for the full year. This compares with $95 million for all of 2017.

For 2018, we planning to make contributions into our global retirement plans totaling $92 million the same as in 2017. Global retirement plan expense in 2017 was $63 million compared with $65 million in 2016 and in 2018 our expense for retirement plans is projected to be at $58 million.

Our effective tax rate in the fourth quarter was 20.8% compared with the last year's 31.3%. This year's Q4 rate included a benefit related to the utilization of a net operating loss for the business restructuring that took place earlier in the year. We had not factored this NOL benefit into our full year tax rate projections last year. We were able to recognize this benefit only after all tax uncertainties were addressed which happened this quarter. the magnitude of this tax benefit in the quarter was $3 million or the equivalent of $0.08 per share.

In addition, the mix of our taxable earnings for Q4 came in more favorable than we have forecasted three months ago helping to lower final year-end tax rate for all of '17 relative to expectations.

We reported quite a bit of quarterly volatility in our effective tax rate this year. In the first quarter of 2017, our tax rate was 17.6%, second quarter was 34%, third quarter was 17% and now our fourth quarter is close to 21%. The fluctuations quarter-to-quarter and mostly the result of tax benefits that are associated with divestitures, with related losses are included in our operating results. When we consider the divestiture related pretax operating losses and the associated tax benefits that we reported throughout 2017, the net impact on our 2017 EPS was negligible.

For all 2017, the effective tax rate was 22.7% compared with 28.5% in 2016 with a decrease in mostly related to the tax benefits associated with our dispositions. We’re moving the effects of divestitures and the NOL benefit, previously mentioned. Our effective tax rate for 2017 would have been 20 - just under 28%. For 2018, we’re forecasting effective tax rate of 31%, reflecting a more normal base rate as we look ahead.

Our leverage ratio, net debt divided by EBITDA decreased to 1.8 times compared with 2.2 times a year ago. Net debt as a percentage of total cap was 33% down from 41% last year. At quarter end, we have $535 million of available unused borrowing capacity on our $1.1 billion revolver that terms out in 2021.

And lastly before I pass you back to John, I'd like to highlight that we’re forecasting a very slow start in 2018 for free cash flow, despite our forecasted conversion ratio of about 90% for all of 2018, our modeling tells us that our Q1 free cash flow could be rather soft. This will be a timing phenomenon driven by both receipts and disbursements and the latter quarters in 2018 will make up for this anticipated slow start to the year.

And with that, I’d like to turn you back to John for any questions that you may have, and Evan, can we ask for your help?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Absolutely. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Rob Spingarn from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Rob Spingarn

John, as usual and Don, a wealth of information. Thank you for taking us through all of that. Of course, when that happens sometimes we miss a few things. I wanted to highlight a couple of things you said. So, let's start with the $0.20 plus or minus in the guidance around the $4.10. That’s a 10% range roughly. So, what are the major swing factors here, what would point you to the lower end what would get to the higher end?

John Scannell

So, we started out fiscal 2017 with $3.50 plus or minus $0.20. And you know what happens through the course of the year was, all of our businesses came in stronger than we’ve been anticipating, Rob. And so, the plus or minus $0.20 is the margin that we are starting out, because we feel like there’s a lot of moving parts.

I would say what we would get, you know, if you ask me, so where is the upsides and maybe downsides, maybe that's also part of the question. I think, military, the defense spending, there's a lot of talk in Congress about pushing up those budgets next year, I think that could be positive for us. I think, where we would see the impact of that most immediately might be in the military aftermarket if there was a push to increase maintenance on some of the platforms we are B-22 and F-18. more of a push to get depose standing up in the F-35 so that could be a plus.

There may be some additional units on some of those particularly that will take a little bit longer to go through some of foreign military platforms that we are on have been on a very slow pace for the last two years they could pick up and that might be a little bit stronger.

So that I would say I would see the potential upside. I would say our industrial business is also turning up, we had a tough couple of years but we are starting to see the order book improved there for what I call the traditional hydraulic automation products. if that continues to be strong that could also be an upside.

And on the downside, I would say mostly on our energy businesses we have invested in wind for the last two years we have said that this is the year that we will start that really improve. We will see how that plays out. I can tell you at the moment that it continues to be a challenging market for us. We have new products we have new technologies, whether the market would adopt as we had anticipated and whether they will be willing to pay the price that we believe our sponsors value that we create it, will be the other thing.

So, I would say that probably on the energy side I would have more concern and then the upside I would say the sense will upside.

Rob Spingarn

So, the way you answered the question John was mostly on the revenue side, volume driven if I heard you correctly. Is there -- can we apply the same thing to margins and/or execution or its just really about revenue?

John Scannell

There is not a specific execution related issue that I can say that depending on how that plays out we should be a lot better about or a lot worse. So, it's really a margin-driven story and we are out in the period where we are forecasting on a nice organic growth for next year and you have between 4% and 8% across all of the various markets that we serve, and so the growth will help rise the margin. And as continued focus on cost there will be -- we have got couple of that little small portfolio things that we might do throughout the year, nothing of any real significance. So, it's a sales margin story associated with sales growth I would say.

Rob Spingarn

And then on the margins looking at some of the improvement that you are forecasting for next year you were clear that R&D comes down and so that’s part of it?

John Scannell

Aircraft R&D loss.

Rob Spingarn

Aircraft R&D comes down so in the segment I wanted to just clarify what you're calling for from a gross margin perspective given the mix shift. I think you said it but I don't know that I caught it in aircraft.

John Scannell

Yes, we don't go into gross margin by segment Ross so I didn’t say it and you didn’t miss it.

Rob Spingarn

What are the general gross margin trends then across the business as if you can talk to that because I don’t think all the margin improvement that you are forecasting here is just R&D dropping because that’s just the one segment. Space and defense, you were looking for margin that’s a bit above what you did in this last quarter here I assume that has to do with the cleanup in the portfolio maybe you can elaborate a little bit?

John Scannell

You can do gross margin for the company in total if you look at that obviously we provide that level of detail. And I think if you do that gross margin for the company in total has not changed that much, actually year to year it's kind of in that 29% to 30% that it pretty much stays in that range.

If I do by it segment though and if I look at '16 to '17 to '18 the gross margin is our aircraft businesses actually come down a little bit and the reason for that is the mix. So, if you look at the mix in '17 versus '16 it's got lower military aftermarkets, higher military funded developments and lower military OEM sales. So, you got these lower aftermarkets, lower material productions higher funding. And so that's a negative mix shifts.

And then on the commercial side, the aftermarket is as up a little bit in '17 other we're projecting it to kind a come down again in '18 because there is a lot of IP stuff position provisioning in '17 that wont repeat.

And then you have the commercial book growing but it's a 350, starting to grow and what we're seeing as we move into '18 as some of the legacy Boeing stuff particularly 777 is starting to tail off. So, you got legacy stuff tailing off replaced by growth in brand new programs and its slightly lower aftermarket in '18.

So gross margin in the aircraft business has come down a little bit and we're not talking about big movement, it's come down a little bit from '16 to '17 to '18. Now after you look out you start to see that improve again as we talked about. Military aftermarket starting to pick up a little bit. some of the foreign military stuff might pick up a little bit. We continue to come down the [indiscernible].

And then of course under that you've got the expense side the R&D is coming down. So that's what's happening in Aircraft in '18. And it's really a negative mix shift, a positive shift in the military side and on the commercial side away from legacy and lower R&D and lower expense still give you margin improvement.

And in our industrial businesses and space and defense businesses we probably see gross margins improve a little bit. WE think the industrial business should improve because the wind is going to start getting better and on the space and defense just slightly higher sales to start to get us a little bit of a better margin.

Rob Spingarn

Okay. Did I hear you say somewhere the commercial aftermarket should pick up for the end of the decade?

John Scannell

Yes.

Rob Spingarn

Okay.

John Scannell

The logical thing is just the 87 continuing to come out of -- keep in mind Rob, it's a five-year warranty period that you have on this stuff. There is no A350, there is initial provisioning but there is no A350 aftermarket yet and they won't be for another couple of years, 87 is just starting that but if you said the fleet is -- I'm going to pick a number 600 or 700 of them are flying there is probably a 100 or 200 that are out of actual warranty. So, it's a slow grind upwards. But it's starting to happen and we continue to see that as we get to the end of the decade and into next decade.

Operator

Our next question comes from Kristine Liwag from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Kristine Liwag

Hey John, how do you think consolidation in the commercial aerospace supply chain would mean for you. There has been clear shift in Boeing supplier strategy with how they adjusted the 777-X program. What do you need to do to keep your competitive advantage for the next step of commercial aerospace program?

John Scannell

So, I think you asked two questions. One I think was the consolidation of the industry and the other one was long-term competitiveness. So, I think obviously there are major shifts going on in the industry. My previous -- so Bob told me that probably 30 or 35 years ago somebody said, you guys with all the shifts in the industry you are going to be too small to survive. And I think over those periods of time we continue to focus on what we do really really well and we continue to grow the business.

And so, I think there were all be -- I think the aerospace business is a complex ecosystem which is based on a set of large primes and then a set of suppliers and the entire supplier network that's important in order to maintain the competition within that overall ecosystem. And I think there is a room, I think there will always be room for smaller and they're going to classify us as smaller and now I'll give some of the big guys that we got out there.

Suppliers with a real specialty who bring competition to some of the bigger guys who may want to bundle their products. And I think if you're one of the OEMs you actually want that competition. You actually want to have multiple guys out there that can be credible flight control suppliers. And that's just have a situation where you got one or two major suppliers who can leverage across the entire airplane. So, I think that ecosystem is necessary for the long-term health of the industry, and I think we can play a part in that, we continue as probably do, which is focusing on being, really good at the niche we are, but I remind you that that niche, that flight control is only about 40% of our business. We really are a technology company diversified across multiple markets. It's not that we are just a flight controls company, we got a lot of different businesses.

So that's my view of the industry and the ecosystem that I think it’s necessary over the long term to maintain the stability of the overall industry.

And then in terms of competitiveness, Kristine, I think it's - the same things that we've been doing for many years up until now, focusing on really great technology, focusing on working very closely with our customers to provide value in their applications, and focusing on lean and talent developments. That these are making sure that our operations are as effective as they can possibly be in these – there’s been continued pressure, I would say on cost across the industry and we continue to find our way through that by working with our customers. So, I believe, it's always about value, not just about cost, and I think we can bring real value to our customers and continue to do that in the future.

Kristine Liwag

That’s helpful. And maybe following-up on your comments about you're too small to survive and you’re saying that you’re not too small.

John Scannell

Yeah. I didn’t say that Kristine. Quiet opposite. So that was the suggestion a long-time ago.

Kristine Liwag

Okay. But in this world where in the consolidating industry, you're a smaller on a relative basis compared to your peers and some customers. In order to be competitive, does that mean that you'd have to have a higher R&D profile through your cycle, than you previously would have had to do? And how should that affect margins in a longer term?

John Scannell

Well, I think we've gone through that Kristine. If you look at R&D -- again I’m going to pick the aircraft business, it peaked at -- I think we were over 10% of sales, close to 10% of sales. So, on the sales back then, our total aircraft business, if you go back a decade was, I think around $600 million.

So, we've doubled over the last decade and I would say that we - in the specialty niche that we're in, we’ve essentially made that major investment. So even if there's another major program, we're anticipating long term R&D in our aircraft business running about 5% of sales.

Let's assume that sales are in the $1.2 billion to $1.5 billon as they build over the next two years, you’re still talking $60 million to $75 million a year, and I think that's sufficient to do the next generation of programs.

On the military side, typically, they fund the programs. So that's – we’re in pretty good shape there. And then on the commercial side, there's very few major programs that are out there on the horizon right now. So, I think we have sufficient funding, maybe it'll go up a little bit from 5%, you have an up cycle and down cycle, so it might ocellate between 3% and 7%. I'm not sure.

But I think the level of spending what we've done is we've caught up with the sales over the last decade to get big enough to be able to afford the types of programs that we do. Keep in mind again, we're doing the flight controlled system, we're not doing bigger parts of the airplane. So, I think we can fund that within the budget that we have forecasted.

Operator

Our next question comes from Cai von Rumohr from Cowen and Company. Please go ahead.

Cai von Rumohr

Yes. Thank you very much. So, John, your contract loss reserve went up by $6 million in the final quarter. You mentioned the $2 million hit at space and defense. Maybe you could walk us through any additional adjustments positive or negative you have in the fourth quarter?

John Scannell

So, I give you a general answer to that, Cai, and I don’t know if Don wants to add some stuff. But we don't walk through individual contracts, Cai, and do that. There are so many contracts that we have that have puts and takes on them and in the end, you put them all together and that’s what ends up with that number. If you look at that a number over time, quarter-to-quarter it will go up or down by a few million dollars quarter-to-quarter.

And so, I think working our way through that first of all we don’t provide that level of detail and secondly, I don’t think it would help because I think all it could do is add a level of complexity that will be difficult for you models over the long period of time.

I would say that if we look at contract [indiscernible] the biggest component of them typically are new planes as we into production and typically there are small issues items that are associated with the new planes as we introduce that has to be truer and those get caught up on the contract loss reserve.

Don Fishback

The only thing I would add is kind of [borrowing] perspective that’s highlighted in that numbers we have already talked through and that’s the tax rate. But above the line in the quarter there really wasn’t anything of specific significance that I would single out then we would say the numbers are unusual so I would say it was a pretty normal operating result in the quarter, it was only the tax rate in the quarter that was usually low.

If we turn to full year the comments that we made try to convey that some of the noise throughout the year as it related to the divestitures and some of the -- I guess that was primarily -- I guess divestitures of the businesses that we managed throughout the year was essentially offset almost to the penny earnings per share wise by the tax benefits that we recorded throughout the year.

They didn’t sync up quarter-to-quarter but when we step back and look at what happened throughout the year and total it up, it's kind of a wash. So, the divestitures which was restructurers during the year that we reported throughout and the tax rate that we deployed or highlighted throughout the year that was kind of a wash in the end of the story.

Cai von Rumohr

And john you mentioned the aircraft R&D now under 6.8% but that kind of implies that your margin before R&D would be down some 70, 80 bps. You I guess alluded to the mix negative in commercial but really when we look at the growth most of it is coming on military and on the F32 which is going from development into more production. So why isn’t the margin a bit better before R&D?

John Scannell

It's because it's on the commercial side on the gross margin side Cai, its lower aftermarkets on the commercial side and its -- commercial looks flat, but A350 growth compensating for a loss on legacy problems that are really end of life programs 777 in particular as I mentioned and that puts gross margin pressure on there, and you put the whole together in the mix comes out with a slightly lower gross margin than what we have seen in fiscal '17 so you are right there is gross margin pressure that’s more than compensated by lower R&D.

Cai von Rumohr

And then CapEx 95 million seems like a big number and you don’t have any brand-new programs, what are you spending all that money on?

John Scannell

The two unusual items as we look into '18 and they are both building related Don has alluded to this. One is the F35 is going from 75, 80 up to 120 to the production rate next year and we have squeezing that because this is all domestic. So, we have been squeezing that into the operations that we have got and we just can't sit in, so we are building an extension for F35 essentially for the growth in the F35 program so that’s a big piece.

And then the other piece is we are modernizing the test facilities that we have for engine propulsion, this is a business that we bought from Ampac about six or seven years ago, to take a lot of old equipments we held out putting much money into it as we were kind of walking away through some other stuff and it's just gotten to the point where it's strategically important we believe long-term small engine propulsion is a business that we wanted to be in. It's also set the base of being on the GBSE program in years to come. And so, we're spending some money on those facilities. And so those two facility related things are the difference between what I said is the normal year and the year that we're looking into next year which is why itself.

The other thing I'd say though Cai, if you look at our CapEx spend. We typically run 3% to 4% of sales. That's kind of the way we feel. And over the last, I don't know, 5-6-7 years we've been significantly at the low end of the that and we've been running CapEx below D&A. And overtime if you continue to do that and you start to own your capital base. And for a company like ours where it's extremely high precision, it's trying to make sure we're using the most modern production techniques, the most modern equipment, then I think that over that erodes your base.

So, it should not be unexpected that at times we will flex up a little bit in CapEx to try to make sure that we got everything as modern as it needs to be to meet our requirements. And it will breath up and down.

So, there are two major things, but I would say broadly speaking running CapEx at the 3% to 4% range is something we should expect and we've been at the lower end of that for several years despite the big investments in programs. So, we squeeze in other places and we're just seeing a little bit of returns at more normal level I would say.

Cai von Rumohr

Thank you. And the last one your net debt to cap 1.8 times looks like it goes down to about 1.3 by the end of the year. you haven't talked about where any of that money is going to go. What are your priorities for cash deployment.

John Scannell

So right now, we talked about this I think year or so ago. Our focus is on growth guide. As we talked about looking adjacent acquisitions. We've done a lot of portfolio clean up over the last 4-5 years. we've slowed our acquisition activity partially because of availability of interesting opportunity and partially because we wanted to just make sure that the acquisitions that we learned for some of that positives and negatives from history.

And over the last year we've really strengthened focus on price we build that pipeline. We only converted one deal in the last year but we are starting to see more opportunities at cities that are adjacent bolt ons, and these are not transformational acquisitions. They are support of the broad strategy that we have to grow the business as a high-end performance company. And right now, we see that as the bigger opportunity as to reinvest in growth rather than continue to return cash to shareholder.

Now if over next year or two it turns out that there is nothing there, and we find ourselves in the enviable position that we have significant balance sheet capability, we will try to make sure that we're allocating capital and the best way possible for our shareholders.

Operator

Our next question comes from Michael Ciarmoli from SunTrust.

Michael Ciarmoli

Good morning guys, thanks for taking the questions. Maybe John or Don, just to follow up on what cause line of question was there on the CapEx. So, should we think about your conversion, your free cash conversion rate on a go forward basis trending. I mean it's clearly going to trend lower from where it's been from the prior years, but should we be thinking about a more normalized level here in around that 100% given that you've been under investment CapEx.

Don Fishback

I'll try to take that one. We're certainly targeting to do a little bit better. But I think however the long-term that we look at 100% conversion, that probably is a fair so expectation. We do have further room on the balance sheet and we continue to manage that down to get the level that we like to get to and we continue to focus on that. But I think over the long-term, 100% conversion is probably a fair target.

Michael Ciarmoli

Okay. And then, John, I just wanted to go back, the industrial segment margins were very weak in the quarter, weakest of the year, and I guess some of that had to do with wind, but as we look into 2018, the industrial system segment is going to be a 11.2%.

Can you maybe parse out what's going to be - you're obviously combining the higher margin components in there, but what is to that legacy industrial margin from the product mix in 2017, in that segment? What’s that going to look like in 2018? It sounded like you have the order book was firming up a little bit, do you see any difference in the margin profile there? I'm just trying to get a sense of what the margin expansion kind of the core industrial margins going to look like, not with the added benefit of the components group?

John Scannell

Yeah. So, let me give the three major markets that we divide that into, Mike, so you've got industrial automation, you've got energy and you got tests and sims. So that's the historical industrial business. The margin was - in 2017 was pressured by the fact that the just the sales were lower in the business. So, you had lower sales were primarily coming out of the wind business, but you had lower sales across the various markets. And so that put some margin pressure on the business.

As we look into 2018, we're seeing the industrial automation, as I mentioned the book of business is starting to firm, we've seen that over the last quarter or two that the book-to-bill has gone north of one. So, we’re feeling like there's a lot of positive energy around that.

I think I’ve described in the past that our industrial automation business, the way to predict it is to kind of look at the headlines in the Wall Street and Financial Times, and if global GDP starts to pick up or as regional GDP starts to pick up about 18 months or two years later, we start to see that improvement in the capital investment cycle which is what we benefited from.

So, the U.S. has been doing well for quite a while, we've seen that in our components business, which is mostly U.S. business, but Europe is - only in the last couple of years, really stabilized and started to improve, and China has kind of gone through some ups and downs, but seems to have stabilized as well. And that's what we're starting, I think to see see-through now in the industrial business.

We anticipate the industrial margin, the industrial sales, our automation sales will be up and that would bring margin improvement with us. We’re anticipating that simulation and test is going to be around the same as, it’s been over the last couple of years. That's not a big shit for us over the - I would say that we have a nice -- very nice clip. And so that’s a nice business. It’s up a little bit next year, it was down a little bit this year, but more or less in the noise.

And then the energy business, that's the one I think and particularly the wind energy side, because that's the vast majority of it. That’s the one that in 2017 put more pressure on the business than we had anticipated. So ex-wind, the business did actually nicely. You include wind and wind was bringing it down, and as we go into 2018, that’s -- as I mentioned in my comments, the focus there is shifting from sales growth to margin improvements and just trying to make sure that business is contributing the way we expect it. So that's the one I think that we have most upside in, but also, I feel is the one that probably spent most time focused on.

Michael Ciarmoli

Okay. Got it. And are there -- just the segment reporting change, I think you called out, you can better service customers, leverage some capability, should we expect any potential synergies or cost savings or is this really just for reporting purposes?

John Scannell

It's primarily for reporting purposes, Michael. I think you're aware, our components segment, the guy who ran it is Larry Ball, runs a very tight shift. So, it's not as if he had a lot of excess capacity, and it was mostly a business that was organized by individual sites. So, most of the costs in the businesses were site-centric. They were what was necessary to run the site, whether it's the [indiscernible] or et cetera.

So, as we integrated with the other two segments, what we will do is essentially reallocate those sites, the sites are predominately aggregate either A&D or industrial. I make sure that we don't -- there may be some cost synergies overtime, as we take advantage just scaling but there is not any big number for that in '18 that’s not the primary focus.

Really, it's more about leveraging the channels to the markets we have had, because components are -- I'll take an example of missiles, and our space and defense service missiles, you have two [indiscernible] same customer and so we want to make sure that we streamline that and take more advantage of all the complete product offering.

Operator

We will take a follow up question from Rob Spingarn from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Rob Spingarn

Just a really quick one John. On GBST are you weighted more toward one team or the other?

John Scannell

We are trying to -- I just already said -- that we are trying to be involved with all of the teams and as far as that’s possible so we will try to play as many horses as we can because who the heck knows. So, I would say at this stage it's too early to say.

Operator

And it appears to me no other questions at this time.

John Scannell

Thank you very much everybody for participating in. I would summarize by saying '17 turned out better than we had anticipated. And we are optimistic that '18 growth and continued improvement. So, we look forward to come back into 90 day's time and continue that trend.

Don Fishback

Thank you.

