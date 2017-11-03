Buckeye Partners' (BPL) CEO Clark Smith on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL)

Q3 2017 Results Conference Call

November 03, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Kevin Goodwin - VP and Treasurer

Clark Smith - Chairman, President and CEO

Khalid Muslih - EVP and President of Global Marine Terminals

Keith St. Clair - EVP & CFO

Bob Malecky - EVP and President of the Domestic Pipeline and Terminal Segment

Bill Hollis - SVP and President of Buckeye Services

Todd Russo - SVP and General Counsel

Joe Sauger - SVP and Operations for Global Marine Terminals and Engineering Services

Gary Bohnsack - VP, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer

Analysts

Shneur Gershuni - UBS

Theresa Chen - Barclays

Tristan Richardson - SunTrust

Tom Abrams - Morgan Stanley

Selman Akyol - Stifel

Sunil Sibal - Seaport Global Securities

Operator

Good day ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Buckeye Partners Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participant lines are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I’d now like to introduce your host for today’s conference Mr. Kevin Goodwin, Vice President and Treasurer. Sir, please go ahead.

Kevin Goodwin

Thank you, Liz, and good morning everyone. Welcome to Buckeye Partners’ financial results conference call for the third quarter of 2017. On this morning’s conference call, Clark Smith, our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer will discuss key results and highlights from the third quarter of 2017; Khalid Muslih Executive Vice President and President of Global Marine Terminals will then provide further details on the segments performance as well as provide a strategic overview of our VTTI investment.

Please note that we have posted a related presentation on the Investor Centers section of our website at www.buckeye.com. Todd Russo will refer to this presentation in his prepared remarks. Finally, Keith St. Clair, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will review our financial results for the quarter.

Also on the call are Bob Malecky, Executive Vice President and President of the Domestic Pipeline and Terminal Segment; Bill Hollis, Senior Vice President and President of Buckeye Services; Todd Russo, Senior Vice President and General Counsel; Joe Sauger, Senior Vice President and Operations for Global Marine Terminals and Engineering Services; and Gary Bohnsack, Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. After our prepared remarks, we will take your questions.

Firstly, we would like to remind everyone that we may make comments on the call that could be construed as forward-looking statements as defined by the SEC. Future results are subject to numerous contingencies, many of which are outside of our control. Any forward-looking statements we make are qualified by the risk factors and other information set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and our most recent Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC and available on the Buckeye Partners’ website. We undertake no obligation to revise our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today.

In addition, during the call we will be discussing Buckeye Partners’ adjusted EBITDA and certain other non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the press release issued this morning as well as in the supplemental reconciliation. Both of which are available in the Investor Center Section of the Buckeye Partners' website.

With that, I will turn the call over to our Chairman, President and CEO, Clark Smith.

Clark Smith

Alright, thank you, Kevin and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us today. We are pleased to report from the hometown of the World Champion Houston Astros, another good quarter from Buckeye. Our successful and diversified business model continues to generate stable cash flows and provide a robust platform for the growth of our company. As we do every quarter, I will start today's call with the discussion about safety specifically I would like to recognize our teams for their exceptional planning and response to three category four hurricanes that hit our facilities during the quarter.

Buckeye's operations in the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Florida, and South Texas were all impacted by the powerful storms, and most importantly I'm happy to report that all of our employees and their families are safe and sustained no injuries. We also incurred minimal damage to the Buckeye facilities and there were no environmental impact. I'll also like to commend our employees who live in the storm affected areas for assisting in their community's recovery.

Many of them after taking care of their homes and families volunteered to help friends and neighbors. In addition, Buckeye made financial contributions to a number of hurricane relief agencies and organizations. Our employees commitment to Buckeye's culture of safety were saved the lives and protected our communities and assets, our commitment to team work and helping both our fellow employees and our communities is what makes Buckeye a special place to work, and I'm very proud to be a part of this great company.

Moving to our business report, we announced this morning that our Board of Directors approved a quarterly distribution of $1.2625 per unit. This maintains our history of paying a distribution every quarter since we went public in 1986. We did however depart from our recent track record of distribution increases as we maintained the distribution at the same level as the second quarter of 2017. We made this decision following a thorough assessment of our ability to derive the most value for unitholders. We believe the market is not adequately rewarding companies such as Buckeye for consistent distribution growth as demonstrated by our high yield and the reduced inflow of new capital into the MLP space.

We believe the greater value can be generated by retaining that capital rather than distributing at our current yield. In addition, this allows us to preserve our balance sheet and reinforces our commitment to maintain our investment grade rating. While this is a departure from previous guidance regarding our distribution growth, we believe it’s the most prudent course of action for the Company and for our unitholders.

We'll continue to manage our distribution growth rate in future quarters to maximize unitholder value. Buckeye's distribution coverage ratio on trailing 12 months basis is 0.99 times. This ratio includes a 3.8 million units sold in the block equity trade in September. Excluding the distributions declared on these units, our coverage ratio would have been one times for both the quarter and on a trailing 12 months basis.

I'll now highlight the results for notably good quarter for Buckeye. This morning we reported adjusted EBITDA of 277.3 million. This is an increase from the 271.6 million in the third quarter of 2016, which as you recall was advantaged by a one-time buyout of the Albany crude-by-rail contract.

With respect to our global marine terminals segment, we benefitted year-over-year from the contribution from our VTTI investment. We also completed to take private transaction of the third quarter. This buyout is a public VTTI MLP together with the related termination of planned dropdown transactions are expected to further enhance the accretion from this investment to Buckeye. Todd will provide a deeper dive into VTTI and their growth initiatives in a moment.

Global marine terminals did have to weather the impact of the three hurricanes on this quarter's results although the combined impact to our adjusted EBITDA was not significant. A key success in this quarter is continued strong performance of our South Texas assets. Financial results from Buckeye Texas Partners improved compared to the year ago quarter despite Hurricane Harvey forcing the three day shutdown.

With respect to our global marine terminal storage, we did see a decline in capacity utilization as well as pressure on rate due to a less favorable market. Khalid will discuss our storage re-contracting later in the call. The domestic pipes and terminal segment achieved another good quarter on terms of both financial and operational performance. The ramp up from the first phase of our Michigan Ohio pipeline expansion project contribute to the improvements in pipeline throughput revenues over 2016.

In addition, our systems and upstate New York as well as Long Island benefitted from incremental volumes in the current quarter. As I mentioned earlier, the year-over-year EBITDA comparisons for this segment were impacted by the benefit in the year ago quarter from the Albany contract. Merchant services made a strong contribution in the third quarter results from both increased volumes and stronger reg margins.

Turning to our ongoing capital project investments, Phase 2 with the Mission Ohio pipeline is completely removed through Pennsylvania Utility Commission approval process, but hearing was respect to approval is scheduled to commence next week. We expect that we will receive a decision from the commissions by early second quarter 2018. In the interim, we continue to advance engineering and other planning activities to ensure that these regulatory timelines hold as we expect, we will be able to complete the project in the late 2018.

With respect to the South Texas Gateway project, we have continued our discussions with shippers to refine the scope of the infrastructure, transportation and terminal services that best fit their needs. The basin producers commandments have been delayed by uncertainty regarding at which point production will exceed takeaway capacity based on continue commodity price volatility. We will remain flexible of commencing the binding open season to stay aligned with the timing of the shippers' commitments.

The feedback from these potential shippers confirmed our belief that our pipeline solution is advantage by Buckeye's reputation as well as the assets and services at our Corpus Christi hub. We are advancing engineering and other planning activities on all phases of the project and we continue to target completion in late 2019. Buckeye continues to have a number of smaller growth capital projects either in process or in the development space. We expect these projects will generate meaningful incremental cash flows in the aggregate once complete.

In addition, we obtain for an evaluating a growing risk of potential growth opportunities across our assets platform. The VTTI development team is also evaluating a portfolio of potential growth projects in the international markets. I believe the combined roaster of both domestic and international investment opportunities provides Buckeye with a solid long-term growth opportunity set across the globe.

And finally more and very importantly, the 210 million equity block sales that we executed in September should eliminate the need to issue additional equity to fund these planned growth opportunity to at least mid-2018. The proceeds from this block trade were also utilized to fund Buckeye's equity portion of the VTTI's a private transaction. I'd like to note that Buckeye partnership units sold were purchased by an existing shareholder a long only MLP dedicated firm that added to its already significant position in Buckeye.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Khalid to discuss the global marine terminals including VTTI in greater detail.

Khalid Muslih

Thank you, Clark, and good morning everyone. The global marine terminal segment posted significantly higher EBITDA this quarter of $128.7 million compared to a $110.7 million during the same period last year. This was due in large parts of the contribution from VTTI a strong performance by our South Texas facilities and continued focus on managing controllable expenses. This strength was partially offset by lower utilization levels due to primarily to the exploration of a storage contract with the long-term customer at our Bahamian facility, until lesser degree, the impact of the hurricanes as well as project spend associated with South Texas Gateway.

As Clark mentioned, during the quarter, the VTTI take private transaction was approved by the MLP unitholders. This was an important step in maximizing the value to Buckeye of our VTTI investments. I’ll use the next few minutes today to provide an overview of the compelling strategic rationale underpinning our investment in VTTI’s global asset footprint. The accompanying presentation deck which is available on our website www.buckeye.com in the Investor Section will facilitate the discussion.

Turning to Slide 3 of the slide deck, I will quickly address the highlights of the take private transaction. As discussed, the transaction eliminates the public non-affiliated common unitholders and simplifies VTTI’s structure to build private transactions further enhances the accretion to Buckeye distributable cash flow and enables future expected growth of VTTI. Lastly, as Clark mentioned, we funded the equity portion of this incremental investment to our block trade in September removing any potential equity overhead.

The next slide illustrates the breadth and scale of the combined asset footprint. This global network is situated across major logistics hubs around the world including the U.S. Gulf Coast, New York Harbor, Northwest Europe, The Caribbean as well as Fujairah and Singapore alongside key terminal locations in emerging markets. Our combined storage and handling portfolio of approximately 120.2 million barrels positions our business in the top Tier among global independent storage and terminal services companies. These facilities include state-of-the-art world-class marine terminals design with a focus on providing superior customer optionality most with multimodal capabilities to receive and deliver a wide array of petroleum products.

When we overlay the service match with Buckeye and VTTI, it is evident that the combination creates a complementary, geographically diverse footprint that provides Buckeye immediate access to new markets on a scale that will be very difficult to replicate organically. This transaction further improves cashless stability to a well-position portfolio of 22 marine terminals in key locations with appealing growth characteristics. The platform presents a broad set of organic and expansion opportunities capitalizing on a number of emerging market trends at attractive investment multiples.

Slide 5 highlights the resiliency and consistency in utilization that the VTTI assets have provided over the past decade. During that period, the market has experienced significant volatility in the benchmark, crude oil price as well as the contango and backwardated storage markets. Through these volatile also market conditions, VTTI has historically been able to maintain a consistently high average utilization rate as illustrated on the bottom graph on this slide. These results have been underpinned by an entirely fee-based revenue structure that shields the Company from commodity price volatility.

Slide 6 gives a sense of the future global oil demand and the growing dislocation between supply and demand thereby supporting global trade flows. These important drivers have fueled VTTI's rapid expansion today and are expected to drive additional growth opportunities as emerging sources of petroleum supply growth and developing markets continue to expand their use of fossil fuels. There is also a need for logistics and handling capabilities to support the incremental flows stemming from this projected demand.

Slide 7 illustrates VTTI's impressive growth track record. During the past 11 years, VTTI has steadily and successfully executed on a global expansion strategy through varying market conditions in geopolitical environment. The result had been the addition of more than 55 million barrels of capacity in several key markets in the world through a mix of greenfield and brownfield development projects as well as acquisitions. We believe that the new ownership structure will be able to further support future meaningful growth. That completes our review of the strategic rationale of our VTTI investment.

I'd like to briefly comment on our recent business performance and outlook within our legacy global marine terminal assets. Despite evolving market conditions that in the near-term can be less favorable facilities demand, we still were able to maintain relatively high utilization levels during the quarter, particularly factoring in that the year-over-year decline in utilization was largely attributable to new flexible capacity that was previously held by a long-term customer. We also continue to demonstrate positive results and re-contracting capacity as it comes due. We've re-contracted a significant portion of capacity that was up for renewal this year including the successful renewal of a multi-product agreement with an anchored customer on a long-term basis.

Moving forward, we remain confident that these assets will play an increasingly important role in supporting growing exports of crude oil and petroleum products in North America to global markets as well as accommodating shifting sources of supply to meet U.S. refined products demand. To that effect we're currently converting approximately 2 million barrels of capacity to handle a wider spectrum of products as well as further enhancing some of our service offerings to accommodate new business lines.

Looking forward, we're advancing several initiatives to improve our opportunities ahead and capitalize on emerging trends where our footprint is well positioned to create long term value for Buckeye. Our asset footprint in the U.S. Gulf Coast and Caribbean are well positioned to benefit from growing supplies of U.S. crude oil and petroleum products. In addition our expanding integrated across the New York Harbor positions us to meet evolving customer demand as a result of shifting sources of supply; we remain confident in the long term prospects of our business and look forward to reporting on our progress on future calls.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Keith to provide more detailed information on our quarterly financial results and go escrows.

Keith St. Clair

Thank you all and good morning everyone. This morning, we reported net income attributable to Buckeye unitholders of $116.2 million for the third quarter of 2017 compared to 156.4 million for the third quarter of last year. The decrease in net income was primarily attributable to lower operating income and increases in interest and debt expense mainly related to the long-term debt issued in the fourth quarter of 2016 to fund the portion of the VTTI acquisition, which was partially offset by increased earnings from our equity investments driven by our investment in VTTI.

Net income attributable to Buckeye unitholders was $0.81 per diluted units for the third quarter of 2017 compared to a $1.19 per unit for the prior year quarter. The diluted weighted average number of units outstanding during the quarter was 142.8 million compared to 131.9 million for the third quarter of 2016. The increase in the weighted average number of units outstanding is largely attributable to the units issued in the fourth quarter of 2016 to fund our initial investment in VTTI.

Additionally, during the third quarter of 2017, we sold limited partnership units in a block trade for approximately $210 million with the net proceeds from this transaction being used upon the equity portion of the VTTI take private transaction as well as the equity component needed to fund planned growth capital projects in the first half of 2018. Again, we expect this transaction to eliminate any need for further equity issuance through mid 2018 based on current planned growth capital spend.

Consolidated operating expenses were up approximately $8 million year-over-year largely as a result of the 5.7 million gain on a recovery of property damages recognized in the third quarter of 2016. Excluding this gain, operating expenses were up slightly over the 1% year-over-year and were down 2.7% sequentially, representing effective positive management.

General and administrative expenses were up in the third quarter of 2017 compared to the same period last year as a result of higher legal and professional fees associated with Phase 2 of our Michigan Ohio project and development expenses incurred in the late South Texas Gateway project. On a consolidated basis, we reported adjusted EBITDA as our primary measure of financial performance of $277.3 million for the quarter representing an increase of $5.7 million compared to last year's adjusted EBITDA of $271.6 million.

Now, I’d now like to discuss in further detail the adjusted EBITDA for each of our operating segments. For our domestic pipelines and terminals segment, adjusted EBITDA was $138.9 million for the third quarter of 2017 compared to $152.8 million last year. This segment's decrease in adjusted EBITDA was largely the result of the prior year's benefit from the crude by rail contracts at our terminal in Albany, New York and the associated termination payment from the early buyout of that contract.

The aggregate benefit from this contract in the third quarter of 2016 was approximately $20 million, partially offsetting this impact with increased pipeline in terminal throughput volumes along with higher average pipeline tariffs during the quarter. In addition, improved product pricing during the quarter as well as higher recovered volumes compared to the year ago quarter drove an increase in settlement revenues.

Our average pipeline transportation volumes increased 1.8% to 1.48 million barrels per day compared to 1.46 barrels per day last year. Our middle distillate and jet fuel volumes increased 7.3% and 3.4% respectively during the period as a result of overall higher demand and improved economic conditions within the markets we served. Gasoline volumes were essentially flat year-over-year. The increase in pipeline average tariff during the quarter was driven from tariff increases on our market based systems and a more favorable mix of product flows to long-haul destination included the contribution from Phase 1 of our Michigan Ohio project.

Our terminal throughput volumes also experienced growth during the quarter as volumes were up nearly 1% or 11,500 barrels per day across our portfolio of terminals with the largest benefit occurring in our Southeast terminals. Strong throughput volumes across these terminals have been driven by the return on capital investments as well as increased market share enabled by our continued focus on customer service.

Now turning to the global marine segment, during the third quarter of 2017, this segment produced adjusted EBITDA of 128.7 million compared to 110.7 million in 2016. The growth in adjusted EBITDA was primarily attributable to the contribution from our investment in VTTI. This increase was partially offset by lower decline in performance of our legacy assets, which saw an increase in capacity utilization.

Our investment in VTTI contributed 33.4 million of adjusted EBITDA and 23.3 million of distributable cash flows, which we'd expect to be distributed to Buckeye. Adjusted EBITDA contributions from this investments increased by $4.6 million sequentially over the second quarter as a result of increased terminal throughput volumes across the multiple locations including the recently completed Cape Town South African Terminal, which has been ramping up operations.

VTTI continues to perform as expected as the Company strategically position global portfolio of assets, realized capacity utilization of 97% for the quarter. The partial offset and adjusted EBITDA resulted from the decrease in revenue on storage and terminal services as a result of lower capacity utilization is the exit of the long-term customer from our Bahamian facility in the second quarter and overall weaker market conditions during the period of storage. The average available capacity utilization on our marine storage assets was 89% for the third quarter of 2017 compared to 99% for the same period last year.

As Clark discussed, the results of the global marine terminal segment were also affected by three major hurricanes during the quarter. The total revenue impacted by hurricanes primarily loss processing and other revenues at our Buckeye Texas Partner’s facility was approximately $2 million for the quarter. This lost revenue negatively impacted our global marine terminal segment adjusted EBITDA for the quarter.

The total impact from the storms including lost revenue combined with incremental expenses and equipment write-offs, which we excluded from our calculation of adjusted EBITDA and manage to less than $4 million for the quarter. We do however expect to incur some additional cost in the fourth quarter related to our continuing recovery efforts. These projected costs are primarily maintenance capital projects that we are completing following the storm passing.

The total impact to be incurred as a result of the hurricanes is expected to be less than $10 million in total. We were very fortunate that all of our employees and their families weathered the storm without injury and that our pretty strong preparation were effective and ensuring on assets weather the storm as well as they did.

Our merchant services segment reported adjusted EBITDA of $9.7 million for the third quarter which is an increase of $1.5 million or 19% over 19% from 18.2 million for the corresponding period in 2016. Adjusted EBITDA was positively impacted by higher rack margins and increased volumes in the markets we serve. This segment continues to generate meaningful contributions to our other operating segments results and is contributing $34.5 million to the Buckeye Umbrella on year-to-date basis.

Now turning to the transaction to take VTTI Energy Partners LP Private that we completed this quarter, as a result of the transaction, VTTI B.V. acquired all of the outstanding common units publicly held by non-affiliates of VTTI Energy Partners LP at a price of $19.50 per common unit for an aggregate transaction value of $473.6 million. Buckeye is the portion of this transaction equated to approximately $237 million, which was funded using at unit split of debt and equity including the portion of the proceeds from the equity block transactions that was completed during the quarter.

Now turning to our balance sheet, at the end of the third quarter, we had $7.9 in cash and cash equivalence and $4.6 billion in long-term debt. In addition, VTTI had approximately $830 million of debt on its balance sheet, which I’d like to point out is non-recourse to Buckeye and it’s reflective in our consolidated balance sheet. In July of 2017, we repaid a $125 million principle amount and $3.2 million of crude interest outstanding under our 5.125% notes using funds from our $1.5 billion credit facility.

At the end of the quarter, we had nearly $815 million of incremental liquidity available on this facility. Our total debt to trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA ratio was 4.4 times at the end of the quarter. Looking forward that we have $300 million of notes that mature in January of 2018, which remain classified on our balance sheet, as long term since we have the intent and ability to refinance on a long-term basis.

Our distributable cash flow from the third quarter of 2017 totaled $181.9 million compared to $194 million last year. This decrease is due to the decline in adjusted EBITDA as well as the increase in interest expense resulted from the debt issue in 2016 to partially fund our investment in VTTI. As Scott mentioned, this quarter's cash distribution to unitholders of $1.2625 per limited partner unit represents a 3.1% increase over the third quarter of 2016.

Our distribution coverage ratio based on distributions declared on units outstanding at the end of quarter was 0.98 times for the quarter and 0.99 times for the trailing 12 months. Excluding the declared distributions on the 3.8 million units issued in connection with the block trade announced in late September the coverage ratio would have been 1.1 times for both the quarter and the trailing 12 months.

Now looking at Buckeye's capital spend. Maintenance capital for the third quarter of 2017 excluding the impacts associated with hurricanes was 32.6 million compared to 33.1 million in the third quarter of '16. We continue to anticipate 2017 total maintenance capital spend to be in the range of $120 million to $130 million. Recurring capital spend was 67.9 million during the third quarter and we expect return capital spend for the full year to be between 260 million to 280 million.

This anticipated reduction in spend is due primarily to the timing of spend impacted by certain permitting delays not the elimination of any projects. The third quarter proved to be another good quarter for Buckeye and while the performance at our operating segments was impacted during the quarter as a result of changing market conditions, we believe that our strategic position global network of assets will continue to deliver stable and consistent returns to our unitholders.

That concludes my remarks and now we'll open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Shneur Gershuni with UBS. Your line is now open.

Shneur Gershuni

Definitely pleased to see that you held the distribution flat and looking to move more to a self-funding approach, but a couple of quick questions about I guess your current business and kind of some opportunities. First off on the storage contracting, in your prepared remarks you did discuss that you've recently re-contracted and so forth. But I was wondering if you can sort of walk back in time a little bit to when you had a contango curve and then signed up a lot of this capacity? Can you remind us as the cadence as to how you put the contracts in? Can we assume that it was not all at once and there's different exploration of some of these contracts? And also given the fact that we're in a backwardated market rotated market, do all shippers actually go for spot? Or is that really just more those you trade? And are there a lot of physical players who understand that rental must be paid for storage? I guess what I'm getting at is trying to understand, are the peers over blown about the re-contracting capacity? And will the adjustment be more prolonged and not just air pockets stepped down?

Khalid Muslih

It's Khalid. Look I mean the contract profile is ladder, right. I mean we have contracts that expire from quarter-to-quarter just as a result of the fact that we got diversified site customers and obviously we're serving more a variety of different products. So I don’t know if there is -- will any trend or anything that I can point to. Like I said, it's just more of a laddered approach. I think with regard to your question on backwardation and cantango, clearly, the difference there is -- they are obviously in cantango markets. You obviously will see more activities clearly those that don't necessarily have a system and they're really looking to try to think advantage of whatever the fourth curve is providing.

Then clearly, yes, there is more demand in that particular activity, but quite we've done -- we've mentioned in the past a lot of our storage is integral and plays a part with many system players. And so, those systems players are looking to try even move molecules from producing areas and trying to get them to refining centers and from there into the demand locations. So, I think there is a combination of the two, but clearly our assets to play a very important role in that change. But the other thing to point is really, this is just a short-term cycle I mean I think there is also a used percentage given in the backwardated market. Obviously, it's just characteristics of how we utilized the asset changes, but the fundamental long-term value of the infrastructure does not.

Shneur Gershuni

To paraphrasing not to put words in your mouth. The assets will still get utilized they just are used differently and at the end of the day. Folks pay rent but the pricing dynamic is a little less favorable now versus when you are in the strong contango market. Is that the fair way to think about it?

Khalid Muslih

Yes, I think that's probably a bit fair. Again, it really depends on what commodity and there has been many commodities that I know there has been focused on crude oil here of late. But some of the other commodities have been in backwardation for a long period time and we're still able to lose those tanks. So I think what I'm trying to get out at is there is obviously the full service is an important factor, but it's not the only factor that comes into play with regards leasing out storage.

Shneur Gershuni

That's very helpful and maybe to follow on to that. Obviously, the U.S. has seen a big step-up in crude exports. It sounds like we are going to see more refined products exports as well too. At the same time, you've got a lot talking about the congestions in the Houston Ship Channel a fact that they can handle the very large crude carriers and so forth. Do you see Buckeye is being potentially positioned well for kind of like a hubs and spoke type of strategy where you are able to move product on smaller ships to your Caribbean assets your Bahamas assets and the blending and moving it on to VLCCs season so forth? Is that kind of an opportunity that Buckeye have?

Khalid Muslih

Yes, absolutely. I mean I think we're approaching it on multiple paths, but clearly for us what we don’t have a position in the Houston Ship Channel, but we absolutely believe that Corpus is an emerging locations for U.S. exports. And if we just go back and look at some of the recent history over the course over the last 12 months, a disproportionate share of exports are coming out of Corpus particularly on the crude oil side. We do believe that you’re going to see more of that on a go forward basis. We do believe that Corpus is going to be further advantageous given the ability to be able to build larger vessels vis-a-vis the Houston Ship Channel.

I know that there is obviously including Marcellus and other parties were all trying to figure out what is that the largest five vessels that can be accommodated out of that port. The reality is that it's going to be -- likely that it’s going to be fully laden VLCC. And hence when you think about proximity of specially our Bahamian facility and you think about multiple grades of oil that would be coming into the Golf Coast, I mean obviously there is light oil, WTI et cetera, that will be coming through Corpus Christi, but you have your fair share of heavy oil that will be coming down from Canada into Houston. That all is not going to get all tuned up obviously the refining demand in that location and that barrels going to want to get out onto the water.

And once it does, make sure there will be some opportunities where folks may go direct, but if you think about either A on the life of oil side, the quality of that oil, really wants to go the long-haul markets. And so therefore having an area where you can put focus something that I think that’s going to be very attractive in the long-term. And then secondly with regards to some of these marginal heavy barrels that we’re getting on the water, the ability to be able to upgrade the barrel to something else is also something equally important. And hence, the Caribbean I do believe will play a very important part in that trend shipment. And in fact, we’re actually starting to see early tell-tale sign of that by virtue of some of the business activity that’s ongoing at our facility despite the fact that you were now in a backwardated market.

Shneur Gershuni

In that activity, is that kind of like a reverse lightering?

Khalid Muslih

No, it’s basically transshipment of some of these great novel than I’ve mentioned coming into Caribbean facilities up from the U.S. blended and then from their export to other locations.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Jeremy Tonet with JP Morgan. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this is Bill on for Jeremy. How much money has been spent on the tank conversions at BORCO as you re-contract the storage from the terminated relationship?

Keith St. Clair

We haven’t really disclosed that amount obviously in our prepared remarks, but I would say that it’s really not material. It’s pretty much in line with what we’ve done with regards to some of our prior conversion projects. And again, I mean the way we look at is this is actually being able to re-contract that capacity and that use. It's a very attractive rates of return.

Unidentified Analyst

All right, thanks. And then the quarter end utilization for G&T. Was that higher or lower than the average utilization for the quarter?

Keith St. Clair

Say where we exited, where we exited the quarter?

Unidentified Analyst

Correct.

Keith St. Clair

Where we exited the quarter was really in line with what we’ve realized to the average for the quarter. There was no meaningful change there.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks. And then just one last one. Would you expect VTTI’s contribution to results this quarter to be a good run-rate going forward, obviously excluding future growth projects at VTTI?

Keith St. Clair

Of course, we do have various growth projects that will be coming in service in various stages of next year. And then of course as you’ll start to see the full run-rate as a function of consolidating the MLP and we'll start seeing that obviously in the quarters ahead.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Theresa Chen with Barclays. Your line is now open.

Theresa Chen

In terms of the decision to keep the distribution flat from the last quarter, do you intend this to be the final outcome for the distribution outlook? Or if the market continues to deteriorate and you continuously evaluate your unit prices under appreciated is an outright distribution reduction on the table?

Clark Smith

Theresa, it's Clark. Now, we look at every quarter, we look at our performance, we look at outlook, we look at market conditions. All those factors will be brought in, but I mean for the reasons we discussed in our prepared remarks, we felt like this is the most prudent action and we'll continue to do whatever we need to do to maximize the value for the unitholder.

Theresa Chen

I also wanted to follow up on the comments about evolving market dynamics and the answers are given already on storage. But in terms of the near-term large contract renewals coming up and in which we might see pressure in the rate due to the structure of the forward curve today and potential impact to utilization. For the Hess contract coming up this quarter, can you give us color on what kind of EBITDA impact do you expect, if any? And also, can you comments on your expectations for the Chicago CVR contract coming up for renewal in the first quarter? In terms of earnings impact and what you plan to do with the offset -- to offset losses in income?

Bob Malecky

This is Bob Malecky. We are in advanced discussions with Hess to with the successor of the Hess contract to extend that. And really, I don't think we're at a point to discuss the impact of it, but we do not believe it to be overly meaningful in any manner. But we do believe we'll continue with that.

Theresa Chen

Can you talk about what percentage of your storage contracts are really consist of traders that are more contango players right up there than a system players that Khalid mentioned earlier?

Bob Malecky

I would say that the vast majority of our players within the assets are more of system players. We do have a small number of folks that were more on kind of on the arbitrage side. I would say it's probably less than 20% to 25% at best.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Tristan Richardson with SunTrust. Your line is now open.

Tristan Richardson

Just curious on your earlier comments about Corpus broadly. I guess that alludes me that is, is there an ability to develop the market center and the dock expansions you guys have talked about in the past independent of a decision on South Texas Gateway?

Khalid Muslih

That's certainly a possibility and in fact we're actually evaluating, bifurcating, and then obviously we believe that there'll be a long-haul pipeline solutions coming out of the Permian and most likely that will be coming towards Corpus. However, we are also evaluating moving forward with the Buckeye Texas market center on a standalone basis. We've been obviously in discussion with various parties with regards to that particular project on a standalone basis and we do think regardless that project will fit very nicely once a long-haul line makes such as into the ship channel there. So that is something that we are envisioning.

I think in regards to see an expression on the dock. What we have been doing is making various improvements at our Buckeye Texas asset. More on the optimization side, we are going to facilitate further export of crude. We do have the ability to export an excess of 300,000 barrels a day to almost 350,000 barrels a day from that asset. We’ve got some optimization projects and debottlenecking that we have executed on. And that should enable us to turnaround vessels of the Suezmax variety at a much faster clip. So that's something that we are doing here in the near term, but I don’t see necessarily adding a new dock unless we are looking to tie that in with the long-haul pipeline projects at this point in time.

Tristan Richardson

And then in your prepared comments you talked about the 2 million of aggregate storage capacity being repurposed. Is that across the entire portfolio? Or is that particularly where you've seen the contract -- re-contracting schedules you discussed?

Khalid Muslih

It's specific I mean I think we mentioned that obviously we -- the primary decline from utilization year-over-year was largely attributable to capacity that was held by a long-term customer. And when you look at just the capability of that particular capacity, somewhat inflexible, we decided just given the shape of the market what we were seeing in regards to demand, it made more sense to take those tanks out and compared them to more flexible storage where we are seeing a better demand profile.

Clark Smith

And I would say we’re consistently looking for opportunities to create more value from our assets. So, the repurposing strategy we've been very proactive about for several years.

Tristan Richardson

And then just lastly on that I know you guys have mentioned it was at minimal cost. I'm curious just sort of the time line of just for a weak purpose schedule?

Khalid Muslih

Yes, I mean these are -- we should have these sometime in probably the second half of next year assuming that -- again we don’t have any whatever delays s on the project side. But again like Clark mentioned, I mean we look at not only just retrofitting the actual tank itself but we then look at other handling search is that, that we can provide and try to put it in combination with that as well.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Tom Abrams with Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Tom Abrams

I wanted to -- of course on the distribution, I totally support the going flight if you will. But just wondering as you think going forward, is it achieving 1.2 coverage or 4.0 debt to EBITDA or self-funding or 7% yield? What it is that's going to single to you that it's okay to reinstate growth?

Keith St. Clair

Well, again it will be -- every quarter, we'll be looking at this in terms of what the market conditions are. Yes, I went through in my prepared remarks Tom, and I think I mean we do agree that this market is just not rewarding distribution growth like it did two years ago and we just probably want to get back on a growth trajectory but it's our determine it can be determine by our performance in these market conditions and what our outlook is. So every quarter we will be review on that.

Tom Abrams

I appreciate the review, but I just wondered what metric or what will indicate to you that it’s okay, again.

Keith St. Clair

Well, it’s basically the balance sheet and our coverage ratio.

Tom Abrams

And then I wanted to ask about the Northeast pad 1, it seems to be an industry move to want to get more products from pad 2 into pad 1, backing up maybe some imports of crude and product. Let's say couple of hundred thousand barrels a day, 300,000 barrels a day that happens over the next say five years. How does Buckeye possibly adjust to that? Do you capture some of those flows offset by the loss of the import activity? Or can your terminals be repurposed or just how with that in a big way impact to you?

Bob Malecky

Yes, it's Bob Malecky. Following on Hollis and Clair's comment about that we build a lot of versatility in all our assets to purposely to make sure they’re flexible overtime. We absolutely a part of the view of where product flows are going over the longer-term from pad 2 to pad 1, and we’ve been trying to adjust our assets accordingly to make sure we can maximize value. All our assets on the harbor are connected to our pipeline systems throughout that entire a network, and as it continues to revolve, we think we’re in one of the better position to help facilitate change as it occurs.

Tom Abrams

And lastly, the Texas NGL line concept, it seems like there is a lot of capacity, other people throwing ideas out there. Can you just talk about your current thinking on handicapping that project? And perhaps what you sense the current appetite for it is.

Bob Malecky

Yes, they were continuing to have conversations with customers and frankly other strategic parties to understand, what is the best solution that we can offer, the good news for us is that we’ve got an established feature that in Corpus. We’ve got a fully-sizeable storage position there. We’ve got an excess of 1 million of barrels of refrigerated LPG storage. We’ve got the ability to handle VLGCs. In fact, we’ve exported LPG, VLGC from our docs.

So we actually have probably handful or so a different projects where we’re looking to bring more this commodity into Corpus Christie. Obviously it’s also believe by not only just growing supply of current channel and associated NGLs, associated with that, but frankly also the demand associated with just some of the existing petchem and future petchem capacity in that area. So, we are advancing, I don’t have anything, but I’d like to be able to report on, but we did have like I mentioned a handful projects that are geared towards that.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Selman Akyol with Stifel. Your line is now open.

Selman Akyol

Taking a look at your earnings on your equity investments, it seems rather robust this quarter and sort of on a year-to-date basis as well. Just wondering what’s going on there and do you expect continued strength?

Keith St. Clair

I think this quarter's results are more indicative of what we would expect to see on a go forward. Last quarter, there was a tax position in particular at VTTI that impacted that result. The other thing to that can create some volatility and the results are impacting the foreign currency gains and losses in the end while they -- while the VTTI hedges, the majority of their exposures, there can't still be some volatility.

Selman Akyol

And then also on merchant services, and also another strong quarter which I guess we think is sort of a seasonally weak quarter. So can you talk about sort of the variability that we're seeing there and maybe the cadence going forward?

Keith St. Clair

I think what we're seeing now is pretty typical of what the track record has been over the last few years. There's an inherent volatility in that area, but you do have offsets with respect to what the market structures give you versus what the rack marking are. Demand has been strong. Things are picking up in that area. We just continue to kind of dot the i's and cross the t's and do what we do.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Sunil Sibal with Seaport Global Securities. Your line is now open.

Sunil Sibal

Just couple of quick questions from me. I think in the past you've guided to a 4x kind of a desired leverage metrics and probably currently you're a little bit above that. I was just wondering, considering that VTTI acquisition and all that you're seeing in the equity space, is there any kind of updated thought on your desired leverage metrics?

Keith St. Clair

Again, I mean what we've communicated typically somewhat between 4 and 4.5 times. I mean certainly 4 times would be at the low end. Again, when you think about it from the perspective of the rating agencies, frankly their sort of bright line at least from the standpoint of sustained level, leverage is more like 5 times. So, where we exited the quarter at 4 times is comfortably inside of what the rating agencies are like to see as well as the covenant in our bankrupt facility which actually right now is 5.5 times and it's 5 times on a normalized basis excluding in a step-up for acquisition.

Sunil Sibal

Okay, so, it seems like no change on that front. And then on the recourse state that you have 800 million, could you remind us when that expires? Or is there anything in the future out there which might change their non-recourse nature of that?

Keith St. Clair

That's all the deficit VTTI and frankly they're in the process right now of recapitalizing the balance sheet from the standpoint combining and consolidating revolving credit facilities, and likely, we'll be looking to its term out over the debt that has been funded on their revolvers. So I can't give you the specific maturities related to that, but what I can say is there's sufficient assay type certainly from financial institutions to support their refinancing. And we don't anticipate that we're going to have any challenges with doing that.

Sunil Sibal

And then there's no chance of that non-recourse nature of that changing anytime soon?

Keith St. Clair

No, no, no, no. No, we are not guaranteeing any of that debt and that is not going to change on a go forward basis. That is all standalone supported crude line by VTTI's activity.

Sunil Sibal

And then on the South Texas Gateway project. I think you guys touched upon that. I was just kind of curious, if you could talk about what are the next few milestones we should look for that in terms of progress on that with potential customers?

Keith St. Clair

Yes, I mean like Clark mentioned, I mean we're in discussions with various shippers. We are obviously advancing our project engineering design to meet their needs. We do envision probably this hopefully being able to come out and speak more publicly about this perhaps early next year. But till that time, I don’t think we've got anything we see we can support on.

Clark Smith

And again, the reason for that as we are looking for commitments in order to be able to advance the project forward.

Sunil Sibal

And then potentially JV of that project is still an option that at you are looking at with other?

Clark Smith

Right, I mean I think look part of what is also taking perhaps more time is, we are looking to try to create a new industry leading solution. We're having dialogue with the variety of different parties in order to understand, what is the best strategic option that can be delivered, and it's a combination of different folks in order to put that together. And I do feel like we are making very, very meaning progress on that front.

Sunil Sibal

And then just last one. Have you broken out the capital spend part of that particular project in your guidance of any of your financials?

Keith St. Clair

No, we haven't. I think what we've referenced is that it's a project it's probably somewhere in the $1.5 billion plus or minus.

Operator

I'm showing no further questions in queue at this time. I'd like to turn the call back to Mr. Smith for any closing remarks.

Clark Smith

Thank you, Liz. Another positive quarter for our company, our diversification strategy and our focus on the strength of the balance sheet continues to ensure consistent cash flows and value to our unitholders. I'd like to conclude by mentioning that the strengthening U.S. and global economies as well as today's job reports are positive signs for petroleum product demand.

Our clients product volumes have already been correlated to U.S. and global economic conditions and we believe we are moving into a stronger energy demand cycle which should benefit Buckeye across our global footprint. We look forward to update you on our performance next quarter. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today’s conference. This concludes the program and you may now disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.