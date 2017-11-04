Stornoway Diamond's (SWYDF) CEO Matt Manson on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Stornoway Diamond Corporation (OTCPK:SWYDF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Matt Manson

Thanks, Jodi, and thanks everyone for joining us this morning. We have just completed the third operating quarter for the Company and the first full quarter with an average processing rate of our plant's nameplate capacity of 6,000 tonnes per day. At this stage, we can say that we are achieving a good steady-state plateau of mining and processing to support the growth of the business. And again, we are reporting solid performance in mining costs and sales.

Our ore body continues to perform well. Our numbers on carats produced and the cheap prices say we are all moving in the right direction and good cost control is contributing to a strong cash operating margin. However, we do see plenty of room for improvement on our head line pricing [indiscernible] numbers with both a higher quality diamond products and higher throughput, and that's what we are focused on with our new ore-waste sorting circuit that was approved by the Board during the quarter and which we'll be talking about later in this call.

So we are going to take you through all of this in more detail in the normal tag-team fashion, and for the headline operating and financial results, I'm going to hand this off to Orin Baranowsky, our CFO. Orin?

Orin Baranowsky

Thanks, Matt. Referring to Slide 4 on your online companion materials, mining in the open pits during the quarter was on plan at just over 1 million tonnes, including 523,000 tonnes of ore. Approximately 506,000 tonnes of ore were processed, which was below our target of 540,000 tonnes, due principally to an extended maintenance shutdown in July. However, carat production of 442,000 carats came in higher than expected due to a 12% feed on grade at 87 cpht compared to an expected 77 cpht.

We are also happy to report that our cash operating cost came in below budget for the third quarter in a row, at C$58 per tonne or C$66 per carat processed, compared to a quarter plan of C$61 per tonne and C$78 per carat and the annual guidance of C$60 per tonne and C$70 per carat.

Capital expenditures during the quarter were C$22.7 million, principally related to the development of the underground mine. A breakdown of our capital and operating costs in more detail is shown on slides 14 and 15 in an appendix to the online materials.

Moving to Slide 5, we sold more than 405,000 carats during the quarter in two tender sales at an average price of US$95 per carat or C$119 per carat in Canadian dollars. This yielded proceeds before stream and royalty of C$48.1 million. These figures are slightly different than those that we reported in our quarterly operating update on October 10, owing to approximately 33,000 carats which were sold during the quarter in our last tender sale but for which revenues were recognized, will be recognized in the fourth quarter because of the timing of the receipts of the proceeds.

The sales in the quarter equate to C$50 million of revenue reported on our income statement, after consideration for the amortization of the upfront payments received by the Corporation under the Renard Stream agreement. Overall the quarter yielded EBITDA of C$15 million at a 30% margin, with a net loss of C$3.1 million or $0.0 per share.

Our balance sheet at quarter end remained strong with C$53 million of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, and total available liquidity by way of cash and available credit facilities was C$158 million. This positions us well to complete our capital spending in the remainder of 2017 and 2018.

We show our sales data in more detail on Slide 6 of the online materials. We have now conducted eight tender sales since mining began. Through the three quarters of 2017, we have seen average pricing achieved increase from US$81 to US$87 and now US$95 in the most recent quarter. The achieved sales price at any particular sale is strongly influenced by the specific quality and sizing mix that we are presenting, and although we sell our production run of mine, these factors have been quite variable from month to month as we have ramped up our production.

However, looking through the size and quality variations, we can see that the real price achieved for our production increasing in real terms by a healthy 19% between our first sale last year and our seventh sale in July, which achieved US$101 per carat on a standard run of mine sales mix. This increase reflected a positive reaction by the rough diamond market to our production and the good polished outcomes achieved by our clients in terms of yield and color. This is very encouraging.

However, between August and September we did see a correction in the rough market that we estimate at between 6% and 8% in the diamond tender market and is what is referred to as the secondary market. This market correction influenced the results of our final sales in the quarter, which achieved US$90 per carat and has served to slow the rate of increase of our sales pricing.

The flat outlook for the remainder of the year, we have cautioned that we will likely come in below the US$100 to US$132 per carat annual average pricing guidance established at the beginning of the year, although two sales remain to be completed in November and December before full year results are known.

Matt will now take over and talk in a little more detail about the nature of our diamond production currently. Matt?

Matt Manson

So on Page 7, we are summarizing the factors currently impacting the grade, pricing and sale results of the Company. Since we began in the project, we have seen better geology than expected in the open pit in the Renard Mine, [indiscernible] established to every label, and that's getting us a better than expected head feed grade as ores move to the plant. And so, as we process this ore, we are seeing higher levels of diamond breakage that we are comfortable with as well as higher than expected liberation of smaller minus 3 millimeter diamonds.

In our sales, we have seen a positive reaction to the goods to the market with, as Orin pointed out, stressing prices in real terms as our clients become familiar with the polished yields in the rough. And finally, we have seen certain developing market price trends, such as sustained lower prices for smaller and lower quality items and sustained strong demand on pricing for larger, higher-quality items. So, these factors all taken together in the aggregate explain what we have seen so far, positive grade reconciliation since the project began and a lower than expected pricing at sale.

In the schematic on the online deck, we tried to indicate how each factor individually affects grade, price and revenue, and we appreciate that these are complicated factors that interconnect and sometimes it's not fully understood by the audience for a reporting diamond producer.

So, after approximately one year of production and sales, we can see that there are areas where we are doing well, areas where we don't control, and areas where we can do better. So, principal amongst the areas where we can do better is this issue of reduction of the high levels of breakage that we have seen to date, diamond breakage and pack size distribution, quality distribution and grade, and at Renard it appears associated with the high proportion of hard internal dilution of the Renard ore producing an overly abrasive environment within the process plant's crushers.

Limiting the quantity of dilution in the ore feed will be key to mitigating the amount of breakage and increasing the quality and quantity of our diamond recoveries. So to this end, we have started construction on the ore-waste sorting circuit that was approved by the Board during the quarter that we talked about at the call for the second quarter results, and we expect to have this new circuit in commissioning mode in the first quarter of 2018.

We are going to refrain from giving any specific guidance on the impact of this equipment on our bottom line, as this is a process of continuous improvement we are engaged on here. However, we are obviously doing this because we see significant upside in the key revenue metrics of the project.

In the spirit of continuous improvement, we also want to maintain the high proportion of small diamonds we've been enjoying, as this is incremental revenue over and above that expected from our mineral resources, and we look forward to a general improvement in market pricing for these smaller and lower quality items as the diamond industry passes through its current momentarily moment of or relatively high production levels.

So I'm going to pass this over now to Pat who is going to take you through some of the operating areas that we are particularly focused on right now.

Patrick Godin

So on Slide 9 I will now discuss our health and safety statistics on the online deck. So I am happy to report that as in the previous quarter we saw no lost time injuries in the quarter and no incident of environmental non- compliance. Our overall reported incident frequency rate is 2.5, is excellent by industry standards and lower than Q2.

Turning to Slide 10, I would like to focus on our progress in the development of our underground mine. Starting next year, our production at Renard will transition from the Renard 2-Renard 3 open pit to underground production, with supplementary ore feed derived from our Renard 65 open pit. [Indiscernible] timely changeover between open pit and underground production is important for Renard, and in our underground mine [indiscernible] activities are the priority of the mining team.

Lateral development is ongoing on the 160, 240, 270 and principally on 290 levels, where drawpoint development and construction are ongoing. The main ventilation raise will be completed during the current quarter and will provide fresh air and a secondary emerging exit to work down to level 290.

Employees and contractors are fully mobilized to complete the underground infrastructures and drawpoints construction. The first production drill was received and commissioned in September, feeders transferred from open pit have been trained and [indiscernible] current performance [indiscernible] are in line with our expectation.

At the end of November, four production drills will be in operation to build up our drilling and [indiscernible] first production blast here at year-end. [Indiscernible] water removal or operational [indiscernible] being efficiently monitored and controlled. Surface support infrastructures such as the ATCO portal and wet shotcrete facility were also completed and fully functional.

On Slide 11 of your material, we again show the schematic of the modified [indiscernible] for processed kimberlite deposition that we are now employing. You will remember that at the beginning of the operation that disposal of processed kimberlite was to be carried by way of dry stack with centrifugal dewatering the process material.

Since the beginning of the third quarter, we have been pumping fine materials from our process plant to the disposal site and using [indiscernible] construct from reject to contain them and filter water off. [Indiscernible] upon pumping that we are going to polishing that's been established and recycled water that's been processed and returned for reuse in the plant.

This system is working well, it is fully permitted, and we no longer consider processed kimberlite disposal to be a bottleneck in the future potential processing expansion of Renard.

Matt Manson

So, thanks Pat. So, in conclusion, Slide 12 is the wrap-up slide if you are following this online, we continue to perform well operationally, with mining, processing and cost in line. We have seen three quarters of steadily improving diamond sales results and we are generating strong operating margin into that. We remain focused on the completion of the underground mine on schedule and the establishments of our new ore-waste sorting circuit that we believe will contribute to improvement in the quality and quantity of our diamond recoveries. Our balance sheet remains strong and sufficient for the scheduled capital programs in the remainder of this year and 2018. So, with that, I'm going to turn this over to Tyrone, the operator, for questions.

[Operator Instructions] I have a question from Richard Hatch of RBC. Your line is open.

Richard Hatch

Three questions from me. First one is on CapEx. I think year to date you had about 63 million on the spend, guidance 79 million. I suspect it might be – will it be coming in a little bit above 79 million on the calendar that you're spending more money on the plant, that's the first one?

Orin Baranowsky

In terms of the CapEx, the 79 million that we had guided for does not include any of the CapEx related to the ore sorting circuit. We likely will come in a bit above CapEx on our guidance, but our OpEx will come in lower than what we had forecasted. So, the two of those together on a cashable basis would be a wash roughly.

Richard Hatch

Okay, cool, thank you. And have you got any steer on how much you're going to spend on the ore handling this year versus next?

Orin Baranowsky

I think on a cash basis, it will probably be about two-thirds to three-quarters of the 22 million that will be spent in this quarter.

Richard Hatch

[Indiscernible] Okay, thank you. Second question, on the balance sheet, can you just remind me of the availability in terms of your senior debt and do you plan to draw that down by the end of this quarter or not?

Orin Baranowsky

So it's available to us, and so, because [indiscernible] first. So we will likely draw upon it to allow us to cover our capital requirements to the end of this year and the beginning of next year and maintain a healthy cash balance on the balance sheet. Once drawn down, there is no prepayment penalty, so we are probably going to access it. This was debt of course that we were scheduled to have drawn down more than 12 months ago, during the construction of the project. So, any draw upon that is coming a lot later than we had contemplated.

Richard Hatch

Yes, nice, fair enough. You guys did a very, very good job in bringing that project online. And then my last one is, just for Pat, are there any – I mean what do you see as the biggest challenges to completing the underground sort of in time with your sort of planned timings please?

Patrick Godin

To mine underground is different than open pit. We are actually, we have the benefit to have more material was coming from the pit, that's helping us, and because we have some gains with the reserves in the pit. Underground, it's multiple challenge. What I can say is that we are developing really well, we are actually having development mainly because we tuned the mining method so to make it more robust. So, we are actually developing or doing our process to build to our point, things are going well for now.

And also we are really pleased by the drilling. Initially when you are drilling with ITH drills, 60 meters, 70 meters, you are expecting deviation but up to now we are really efficient, it's more expected in terms of precision. We expect [indiscernible]. So, the performance is excellent for drilling. So, I can say that what is going to be the challenge will be to build up the inventory of ore and stuff and actually we are in time to do it.

Richard Hatch

Okay, great. Thank you very much. Good luck with it.

Matt Manson

That was four questions, Richard.

Richard Hatch

Sorry about that.

Matt Manson

Richard asked everyone's questions I guess. So thanks everybody. We are happy with the progress of the business and we recognize room for improvement but I think we know where we are going on that issue. So, thanks very much and please tune in for our fourth quarter results in the New Year.

