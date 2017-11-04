Engility Holdings' (EGL) CEO Lynn Dugle on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Engility Holdings (NYSE:EGL)

Lynn Dugle

Thanks, Dave, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss our third quarter results. Over the last 18 months, we’ve made significant progress. We delivered a good third quarter with strong profitability, bookings and cash flow, and we remain on track to achieve our profit and cash flow goals for the year. And we are especially encouraged by the continued growth in our space and intel businesses.

Before I review the specifics of Q3 and planned growth drivers over the next 18-plus months, let me briefly comment on the macro budget environment.

We are closely monitoring the Hill’s efforts to pass spending bills prior to December 8. In the near term, Congress will be focused on tax reform and modifying the Budget Control Act caps, prior to the passage of the 2018 spending bill. As such, we think it’s likely that the short-term continuing resolution will be extended through the end of the year or early next. That said, we remain optimistic that we will receive a budget that reflects the nation’s very real need to increase military readiness, as well as modernize and secure our critical intelligence and space systems. We continue to believe the budget environment will be a net positive for Engility in 2018.

Regardless of the timing of an approved budget, our team is focused on delivering the capabilities that our customers need, with or without a continuing resolution.

Now, let me turn to our Q3 results. Revenue was slightly down from Q2, driven by softness in our products group and our federal civilian business which continued to be impacted from small business conversions throughout the year. Our profit and cash flow were up, beating our quarterly targets.

This strong cash flow enabled us to make $27 million in debt payments during the third quarter, and keeps us on track to meet our 2017 debt repayment commitment of $110 million.

With a book-to-bill ratio of 1.1 in the third quarter, we have successfully achieved a trailing 12-month book-to-bill ratio above one for five consecutive quarters, and our backlog increased by 7% to $3.7 billion. We were, however, disappointed by the loss of the rate compete for the DoD Joint Interoperability Test Command contract, or JITC. We’ve done a thorough post-mortem on that program and are taking the lessons learned to heart. While JITC doesn’t impact our long-range growth plans, it does make near-term growth more challenging.

On the plus side of the ledger, our Q3 bookings were bolstered by our better-than-expected TASC quarter results. In March, I shared with you that we had hired an executive to focus on our substantial IDIQ portfolio. Since that time, we’ve built a team and we are already realizing a return on investment. During the quarter, we won $100 million in TASC orders, reflecting the fact that we now have a strong operational construct to maximize all of our IDIQ vehicles.

Cybersecurity continues to be a very dynamic and growing opportunity for the company. Across the board, our customers are stepping up to improve the resiliency of their systems, so to better support their maturing cyber strategies we recently opened an office in Augusta, Georgia, expanding our presence in the growing hub of the Army Cyber Command, and our efforts are getting results. We are expanding our cybersecurity portfolio.

Two notable DoD cyber wins were the $30 million contract to modernize aircraft launch and recovery equipment capabilities, and a $28 million program to secure research and development networks and safeguard technologies from foreign exploitation.

In addition to our cyber successes, we also won a $49 million contract with the Air Force to deliver advanced R&D services to assess high-end, next-generation weapons system concepts. We were also awarded Sole Source extensions by a classified customer worth more than $100 million in total, including $40 million in the third quarter.

As these wins demonstrate, our customers are relying on Engility to deliver the solutions necessary in highly-complex, can’t-fail missions.

Looking ahead, we remain committed to our three strategic objectives: to grow organically; to attract, grow and retain talent; and to strengthen our balance sheet. We realize these objectives by delivering differentiated solutions, expanding our portfolio with key customers, and strengthening our brand as a premier company doing essential and exciting work.

As we deliver differentiated solutions to our current customers, as well as those in adjacent and new markets, we are taking commercially-developed tools and adding our domain and technical expertise to deliver proven solutions that can be cost-effectively deployed, but tailored for our specific customers.

In early October, we launched Synthetic Analyst, our artificial intelligence tool. Synthetic Analyst is specifically designed to augment, automate and accelerate how human analysts operationalize big data for more swift and precise mission execution. This unique tool was developed for the intelligence community and has now been introduced to our DoD and federal civilian customers. To date, we have received positive feedback from both our customers and industry.

The launch of Synthetic Analyst came on the heels of the Cloud ASCEND solution and the innovation centers that we announced last quarter, moving us further into higher-end markets. These tools allow us to deliver more, and deliver more quickly, which is a key part of our strategy.

During our recent strategic planning process, we also identified key customers for increased penetration and retention, and adjacent markets that most directly benefit from our mix of capabilities and where we have strong, demonstrated past performance. We streamlined our business into three groups. These groups are led by executives that have proven track records of strong customer relations and demonstrated success in expanding their portfolios. Our knowledge of customer mission and strong contract performance has also enabled us to capture Sole Source awards, which accounted for 1/3 of the contract awards we’ve reported this quarter.

Ultimately, our success starts with our employees and our ability to attract and retain the best people in our business. Therefore, it’s critical that we engage with current and future employees, create a vibrant workplace, and have a well-known and respected brand. This quarter, we announced two partnerships that exemplify our brand and help us attract critical talent in two growth markets.

We are partnering with the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation to bring attention to and recruit in the growing space community, and last month we announced our partnership with the Center for Cyber Safety and Education to offer cyber certification scholarships to veterans. This scholarship will help us recruit veterans with clearances and highly-sought-after cyber skills.

We are excited about these partnerships and our ability to support both the STEM and veteran communities that directly impact our customer and our business.

With that, I will turn it over to Wayne for a review of our third quarter results and outlook for the remainder of the year. Wayne?

Wayne Rehberger

Thank you Lynn, good afternoon, everyone. In discussing the details of our third quarter results, I will organize my remarks into five key areas: the income statement; cash flow results; balance sheet improvement; contract awards; and guidance. As a reminder, we will discuss certain financial results on an adjusted basis when we believe they provide a meaningful comparison to our prior or future financial results. GAAP reconciliation tables are provided in the press release and the PowerPoint presentation we issued earlier this afternoon.

Our third quarter was highlighted by strong profitability and cash flow results, and continued debt repayments. Beginning with income statement detail, we reported third quarter revenue of $487 million, a 2% decrease from the second quarter of 2017. This decrease was driven by unexpected softness in our products revenue, some reductions on federal civil contracts, and the ongoing impact from contracts designated as small business set-asides. These decreases were partially offset by growth in our intel and space businesses.

On an organic basis, our revenue declined approximately 2% year-over-year when excluding $13 million of IRG revenue from the third quarter of 2016, as this business was divested early in January of 2017.

GAAP SG&A costs for the third quarter were $33 million, an 11% decrease from the second quarter of 2017. This decrease was primarily driven by lower facilities-related restructuring charges, and continued cost discipline. The 15% decrease from the third quarter of 2016 was driven by the divestiture of our IRG business and continued cost synergy realization.

Third quarter EBITDA was $47 million, equating to a 9.7% margin, and our GAAP operating margin was 7.4%. These results were driven by solid contract profit, award fee adjustments, and a couple significant contract close-outs that occurred in the third quarter. While this benefits our EBITDA margins this quarter, we anticipate EBITDA margin to stay at the run rate level of approximately 9% for the full year and going forward.

On a GAAP basis we recorded a tax expense of approximately $6 million, and we paid $150,000 in cash taxes. For the full year, we will pay approximately $1 million in cash taxes, and we expect this will continue for the next seven to eight years.

Third quarter 2017 GAAP net income was $10 million, or $0.26 per diluted share. The significant year-over-year increase in our GAAP net income is driven primarily by lower net banking and refinancing fees. Recall in the third quarter of 2016, we refinanced all of our outstanding debt. In addition, we repriced our floating-rate debt twice in the first nine months of the year. As a result of these initiatives, we will realize approximately $31 million in annualized cash interest savings at today’s debt levels.

Our third quarter 2017 GAAP net income includes approximately $8 million of acquisition-related intangible amortization expense, bank refinancing fees, and other costs. These costs are outlined in the footnotes of our adjusted operating income and EBITDA tables in today’s press release.

Now, I’ll turn to cash flow and balance sheet metrics. Our DSO for the quarter was 57 days, which is a one-day improvement from the second quarter of 2017, and within our 55-day to 60-day guidance range. We are targeting to reduce DSO by an additional day or two before the end of the year.

During the third quarter, we generated $54 million in operating cash flow, which exceeded our expectations due to the DSO reduction I mentioned, higher net income, and the timing of other working capital items. Our solid cash flow performance, coupled with our long-term tax attributes, enabled us to make debt payments of $27 million in the third quarter. In addition, we made another $10 million in debt payments at the end of October, bringing our total debt payments to $96 million so far this year. We expect to make total debt payments of $110 million in 2017, as Lynn mentioned earlier.

Now, let’s review a few key performance indicators associated with contract awards. We reported contract awards of $541 million this quarter, which drove our third quarter and trailing 12-month book-to-bill ratio to 1.1. While some of the large deals that we were expecting to be adjudicated earlier this year continue to be delayed, our third quarter book-to-bill ratio reflects the stability of our core business and our recent focus on winning TASC orders under GWAC and IDIQ vehicles. As Lynn mentioned, the bookings in this portion of our business grew to nearly $100 million this quarter, compared to $30 million in the third quarter of 2016.

We ended the third quarter of 2017 with a total backlog of $3.7 billion, a 7% increase from the prior year period excluding the backlog associated with IRG. We ended the third quarter of 2017 with $4.4 billion in submitted bids awaiting adjudication, which includes our large MSOC procurement.

Now I will discuss our guidance for 2017. Based on our solid third quarter profitability and cash flow results, and our outlook for the remainder of the year, we are reiterating our EBITDA, GAAP diluted EPS and cash flow guidance ranges. However, given the softness in our products and federal civil portfolio that I mentioned earlier, we are slightly lowering our revenue guidance range to $1.92 billion to $1.94 billion. We expect fourth quarter revenue to be less than third quarter revenue of 2017 as a result of fewer productive work days in the fourth quarter including holidays, and the impact of contracts that were designated small business set-asides by our customers earlier in the year.

The other key assumptions comprising our 2017 guidance are outlined on slides 10 and 11 in today’s PowerPoint presentation.

We haven’t finished our 2018 annual planning process, and looking ahead there are a number of large contracts scheduled for adjudication in the near term. Also, we expect to have greater visibility into the expected growth of the DoD budgets in the next few months. So, we’re not prepared to talk about 2018 in detail today. Nevertheless, I wanted to share some preliminary thoughts on revenue trajectory for next year.

Early indications are that 2018 revenue is shaping up to be in line with or slightly less than our second half 2017 run rate. However, this is subject to change as we obtain more clarity on the large outstanding opportunities over time. We will provide formal 2018 guidance in conjunction with our fourth quarter earnings announcement.

With that, I turn the call back over to Lynn for closing remarks before we take questions.

Lynn Dugle

Thanks, Wayne. We continue to work hard to deliver growth by performing well on our current programs, bringing solutions to new customers, funding strategic investments, and expanding our presence in targeted geographic locations. We’ve made substantial improvement over the last 18 months, delivering strong cash flow and profitability. We achieved a trailing 12-month book-to-bill ratio above 1.0 for five consecutive quarters, and attracted key talent to our organization.

Our space and intel portfolio continued to grow, and we have taken significant steps to improve our defense and federal civilian businesses.

Looking forward, our objective remains to achieve long-term organic revenue growth, which will be paced by our ability to win the large deals we have pending.

Now we’ll open up the line for questions.

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from Tobey Sommer of SunTrust.

Kwan Hong Kim

Hi, this is Kwan Kim on for Tobey. First up, on the newly-released Synthetic Analyst artificial intelligence solution you rolled out in October, which types of government agencies are you marketing this towards today, which ones have shown the most interest, and how did it complement Engility’s cybersecurity sales efforts? And maybe expand among federal civilian customers?

Lynn Dugle

We’re excited about Synthetic Analyst for the very reason that you’re questioning, is that it is a tool suite that can be applied to all of our markets. So, the basis of the tool grew out of our intel business, where we have a longstanding history of sifting through intelligence, big data if you will. It was big data, before we knew it was big data. And the Synthetic Analyst tool is an open architecture, and what it does is, it allows you to actually host the software on any infrastructure. So, I’m saying anything from your phone, all the way up to supercomputing, so it has a broad base. And what you’re doing – any business, whether it’s NOAA who’s cranking through 100-year projections on weather, whether it’s our federal civilian agencies that are trying to work veterans’ benefits, whatever client we have, all of them are facing a drastic increase in data and there’s real value to those clients to be able to analyze it much more quickly. So, it really can go into all the markets that Engility serves.

Kwan Hong Kim

Thank you. That’s interesting. And how large is your addressable market today, compared to 18 months ago? And is having three business groups making it easier to expand the addressable market versus having seven, two years ago?

Lynn Dugle

You know, I would say that the addressable market is probably inching up as we get better budgets rolling through, but really the difference for us, in Engility, is not so much that total addressable market, but it’s how Engility – how are we going to the market, and how do we show up? And we spend a lot of time talking about moving up, getting involved in much more technical and complex services to our clients, stripping ourselves by conscious thought away from some of the commodity service, the LTPA things, that were a portion of our past. And so these kind of tools allow us to address more effectively, I will, whether the addressable market is tens of billions or tens of billions plus two billion. The real difference is how we’re going to our customers, and what we’re bringing to them.

Kwan Hong Kim

Got it. Thank you very much.

The next question is from Krishna Sinha of Vertical Research Partners.

Krishna Sinha

Hi, thanks for taking my question. So, it looks like you mentioned a couple of things on the revenue side, and I just wanted to kind of size those. So, you talked about a loss on the joint interoperability program, small business conversions, softness in product, and softness in fed civil. Can you size each piece of those, and what was the – because it looks like I think revenues are down, I don’t know, $70 million to $100 million for the year compared to where we were kind of estimating. So, can you just talk about sizing each of those pieces I just mentioned?

Lynn Dugle

Yes, I certainly can. Let me de-compose that a bit. Let me start with our products business. For a number of years, we’ve been delivering customized shelters to the National Guard. And so, the push in products was about $30 million of that annual drop. We had a customer who went into the end of the year, they re-prioritized their budget, and they made the determination to forego their 2017 purchase and retain their 2018 purchase. So, that was the majority of it. There were some other things in products, a few, a very small amount, that would push into 2018. We also experienced a larger-than-expected conversion of contracts to small business set-asides. So, when we analyze that, the numbers that I could give you is, as we came out we analyzed all of the programs in 2016 that then went to small business converts, and what that impact then means to us as we look into ‘18.

Historically, we’ve run about $40 million of small business set-aside. This year, we saw that number go to $80 million. So, approximately $40 million more than what we had thought about. On the JITC contract, that has no impact on 2017. And so, if you’re not aware, the JITC proposal award was protested by another company, and so right now we are anticipating, and we won’t know until that becomes official, that our contract would get extended another quarter or two while the government works through that protest and takes whatever corrective action. So, we will see an impact in 2018, but it’s difficult for us to give you an exact number on that until we understand exactly what will happen with the period of performance.

Wayne Rehberger

I just wanted to add, that I think – I just wanted to clarify, you kind of look at the midpoint of our guidance now, I think we will miss the consensus by about $40 million. I don’t know where you got $100 million plus. We missed by about $10 million this quarter where consensus was.

Krishna Sinha

Okay, so on the product side you said it was a $30 million annual drop because the customer foregoed the 2017 purchase, but it’ll come back in 2018 because they’ll purchase the product again in their 2018 budget?

Lynn Dugle

They will. And so, we already had that in our 3-year plan, because they are very consistent in making those purchases, but they’ll be back in ‘18.

Wayne Rehberger

Just to be clear, we’re not going to catch up and double in ‘18 for these, but we will get back to kind of the run rate.

Krishna Sinha

Right, and then on book-to-bill, it was above one but it’s lower than we would have expected for the third quarter when the government customers usually clear the decks, so to speak, on their funding. So, what drove that? I mean, you’re not the only one. I think CACI [ph] and Leidos both didn’t have great book-to-bill. So, I’m just curious if your rationale for that is the same as theirs, or if there’s something else going on?

Lynn Dugle

Well, for us it’s real straightforward. We had a number of large contracts, two of which are under protest, JITC and MSOC, and the two large intel programs that we thought would be awarded in May and June are still not here as we enter November. And so, it’s just spotty on which programs, which proposals you’ve submitted and when they get adjudicated. You know, if you go back, our Q3 last year we had almost the opposite phenomena. We had a couple of very large intel programs that got protested, and the government at the end of the year said we want to get through these and award, so he saw [ph] up at two points. So, it’s a little bit counter-intuitive, but it’s just a matter of when our programs come through for us.

Wayne Rehberger

And we’ve talked about this before, we’re pretty much a service company. So, while some companies receive large material purchase orders and things like that toward the year-end, that is not the kind of work we do. And so, it’s very hard to plus up service contracts that are running at a certain level, with a certain number of people. We get those all year long, where the customers will add people here and there, but it doesn’t happen in the last fiscal quarter of the government year for a company like us.

Krishna Sinha

Okay, and then one final one. The civil forfeiture program is your largest contract, I believe it’s 7% of revenues, and that’s up for re-bid next year. Can you just talk about where you stand on the bid process for that, or if the government is considering extending your work on that currently? Because we’ve heard that from some of your competitors, that re-competes that would have normally gone through are just being extended, rather than re-competed. So, can you just talk about civil forfeiture?

Lynn Dugle

Yes, we were supposed to receive final RFP last month, and the government had planned for a new award in April of 2018. We’re still waiting on the RFP, so we are anticipating some slip in the award, but we have not had that quantified by the customer. FSA is a very strong program for us. I think we’ve talked quite a bit, it’s about 6% of revenues, but only 3% in profit. You never take anything for granted in a re-compete, but the team has performed well, and we – as you might imagine – have made this a company priority for well over a year.

Wayne Rehberger

And just to clarify, the 3% profit is what we book, because this is a joint venture. So, it runs about between 6% and 7%, but we get half of that.

The next question is from Brian Kinstlinger of Maxim Group.

Jeffrey Drezner

This is Jeff in for Brian. A quick question here, can you compare the procurement environment today compared to a year ago?

Lynn Dugle

You know, I guess in just broad strokes and then if there’s something specific you’d like to discuss we can come back to it. We continue to see award cycles lengthen. Many times, I’m asked, is the CR directly impacting your program, and so forth. And it doesn’t have a huge impact on us, directly on new program starts and that kind of thing, but there is just a general sense of ambiguity in the contracting world. I’ll share one thing that’s anecdotal, but it can be a little bit frightening. We see the acquisition core across multiple customers continuing to be more junior. We actually had a multi-hundred-dollar program that has now got a contracting officer that’s an intern. So, in general, I’d say more volume, more competitors, longer cycles as the customers try to read through all of the proposals that they’re getting, and a little bit more junior workforce.

Wayne Rehberger

And I’ll just add on top of that, if you’re taking work away, more protests. So.

Lynn Dugle

Absolutely, that’s a good point.

Wayne Rehberger

So, that extends it another three to four months.

Jeffrey Drezner

So a quarter ago, you had a large number of procurements submitted. Can you talk about the success on those procurements?

Lynn Dugle

If you’re referencing we talked about a number of large proposals, is that what you’re referencing?

Jeffrey Drezner

Yes.

Lynn Dugle

Okay. I think we mentioned them. MSOC and JITC were big. We talked about the classified program where we got the extension so we did well there. We’ve got a couple that were, we actually – I guess three or four here that we’re still waiting on.

Jeffrey Drezner

Sorry if I missed that. Just another question here, on the $541 million in awards, what percentage of that was for new business?

Lynn Dugle

It’s between 25% and 30%, it’s similar to what we’ve been running the last few quarters.

Jeffrey Drezner

And for the bids awaiting adjudication, same question, what percentage was for new business?

Lynn Dugle

What we have submitted, and also what we have in the pipeline, is about 75% new. 75%-76%.

Jeffrey Drezner

Okay great, and so in 2016 you added about $700 million or so in awards from new business at this point, and your revenue is declining a couple of percent organically in 2017. This year, you’re kind of behind that pace. Does that suggest organic growth is going to be a challenge in 2018, in your opinion?

Lynn Dugle

You know, we will absolutely grow, and it’s just a matter of when. If I step back and look at the company, our reality is that two of our businesses, our space and intel business, have grown over the last two years and two businesses, our fed civ and DoD businesses that we’ve worked hard to stabilize. And those businesses were the ones that have been the hardest hit by small business conversions. We have had some program losses, and we very consciously chose to shed some of our LPT and that low margin business.

So, we are definitely focused on growth, but we are not going to do it at the expense of our shareholders. We’ve restructured those businesses, we have new leadership in place, we’re making a very deliberate effort to leverage the broader capabilities of the company – things like HPC, like fiber, like synthetic aperture – and bring it to those client bases to help us grow there. And you saw that some of that is really getting traction, if you look at the three or four DoD wins, a couple of those being fiber.

So, you know, our business fundamentals, we continue to improve. I like the fact that our backlog is growing, our book-to-bill is up. We don’t feature it a lot, but I’m very pleased with the Sole Source awards that our customers are willing to give us. And then, we just start pacing on big wins. The other lever that we pulled that’s working for us, and I mentioned in my scripted remarks, was our IDIQ group, and that is especially helpful for our DoD business. So, we are not satisfied with our growth to date. We’ve got to continue to work the fundamentals, but definite progress in both DoD and our fed civ areas.

Jeffrey Drezner

Thanks, and then one last housekeeping item: what do you expect the quarterly interest to be in 2018, quarterly interest expense, rather?

Lynn Dugle

Let’s see, we’re down $31 million year-to-year, so Wayne, give me the quarterly?

Wayne Rehberger

Yes, quarterly interest is going to be about, let’s see.

Lynn Dugle

$70 million?

Wayne Rehberger

$70 million – no, $20 million. It was $70 million plus other debt.

Lynn Dugle

$70 million all total, okay.

Wayne Rehberger

$20 million a quarter.

The next question is from Lucy Guo of Cowen and Company.

Lucy Guo

So help us with just more directional unpacking of your 2018 revenue outlook. What are you assuming in terms of the re-competes that you’ve lost, due to again also the there’s a test and eval [ph], and what are you assuming on the fed civ softness, etc.?

Lynn Dugle

We gave kind of generic, Wayne walked through a generic. We’re not ready to give 2018 guidance. We’ll do that the same as we do every year, with our Q4 results. We’ve got a lot of unknowns at this point that would have a large impact on 2018, and so we’re holding here. We’ll see what gets adjudicated between now and the end of the year, and we’ll be back with specific guidance early next year.

Lucy Guo

Can I ask what’s the run rate on the JITC program?

Lynn Dugle

We ran currently, if you remember the current program is actually a compilation of multiple programs, and so we were running around $25 million a year. Upon a win, that would have gone up probably in the $40-ish million range.

Lucy Guo

$25 million run rate, or is it $40 million?

Lynn Dugle

So what I was saying is, under the piece of the program that we currently have, we’re incumbent, that’s about $25 million a year. As we looked forward under the new JITC program that brought in other work to that contract vehicle, we anticipated the program run rate in 2018 to be in the $40 million, $45 million a year.

Lucy Guo

And so in that the 2018 preliminary outlook, are you assuming anything for the two intel bids that you currently have, the larger bids?

Lynn Dugle

We have – everything that we have, we always factor. All of our bids. Re-competes, new business, and so on. So, in, but factored. And of course that’s why we say getting a few more of these unknowns to flip to knowns can really help us.

Lucy Guo

How about if you can talk to the different markets that you serve? Intel and space are still growing. What sort of growth rates are you seeing this year versus next year, and then on the legacy DoD business and federal civilian, what sort of growth rates for next year are you expecting?

Wayne Rehberger

So we’re growing in those two markets. It’s the low single digits this year. Next year, again, we’re not going to talk about 2018 because in fact, those markets, or those businesses, are going to be affected by actually I can think three or four different awards, which we hope to have done by the first quarter. So, we’re just not talking about 2018 in any detail.

Lucy Guo

You’re saying that the intel space market could be affected by three or four awards in Q1 alone?

Wayne Rehberger

The intel and space businesses have, yes, three to four awards.

Lynn Dugle

And a couple of those are the ones we’ve been talking about. Whether we get them here before the end of the year, or early next, they have a substantial impact on what would be our 2018 plan.

Lucy Guo

Right, and then in terms of award fees and close-outs, you mentioned those were higher than usual in Q3. How much were they?

Wayne Rehberger

Lucy, we think that we essentially, we’re not expecting a couple of these things to close out. We planned them for the year, and so that’s why we talked about our run rate about 9%. You know, you can go through a year and you can actually, you’re pretty good about forecasting a certain number. They happen, they continue to happen year-after-year. But we had a couple big ones happen in the third quarter. It was around slightly I think south of $3 million. We could have had those happen in the fourth quarter and then you know, sort of third quarter would be in line, and fourth quarter would be in line with that 9%. So, it’s just lumpy, so we did much better this quarter. We might not do quite as well in the fourth quarter, but I think what we talked about was our run rates. We still think our run rate’s right around approximately 9%.

Lucy Guo

And then maybe lastly, can you talk to the margin dynamics in terms of moving parts? SG&A has been at a lower run rate. You have the small business set-aside revenue that’s been doubling this year versus last year, and then next year, at whether it’s this year’s run rate or not. And, what sort of margin impact those may have? And also, the re-competes, being extended, what sort of margin impact that may have?

Lynn Dugle

Lucy, if I kind of step back and look at the broad things that pose headwinds for us as far as margin, our cost-plus programs are increasing. So, as we grow our space and intel businesses, that becomes a bigger percentage of our business. So, that’s certainly something that Wayne and I watch and then look to say how we can counter. We’ve been very clear that the NASA work, which is a targeted market for us and one where we’re gaining some share here, historically runs at lower margins and so that is on our watch list. And, we are going to continue to invest in the tools and products, and our overall business capture capability. And so, those are the things that we have to try to offset with cost savings in other areas. But, that’s how I think broadly about our margins.

Lucy Guo

If I may add one more, you lowered your CapEx guidance by $5 million but maintained op cash outlook. What sort of – was there anything one-time that helped Q3 cash performance that will reverse in Q4, and maybe give us some color there?

Wayne Rehberger

We said, we thought we’d be doing a $35-ish million a quarter after the last couple quarters. We had the DSO was helpful to get another day down, and then we just had some payables and some employee comp, or employee compensation accruals that increased more than we had anticipated in our forecast. Some of that will revert next quarter, but we still feel pretty good about our overall cash flow numbers and our debt paydown.

[Operator Instructions] The next question is from Brian Ruttenbur of Drexel Hamilton.

Brian Ruttenbur

Just wanting to beat the dead horse a little bit more, here. I thought you guys would appreciate that. But in terms of business development, can you talk a little bit about maybe potential changes you’re going to make internally, or do you not [Technical Difficulty] changes need to be made internally in terms of personnel, compensation, incentive, reviews, whatever? And are you getting underbid? What’s going on that’s causing this poor traction? I mean, book-to-bill of 1.1, two or three years ago we’d be jumping up and down, but today we’re expecting something higher. So, if you could address that a little bit?

Lynn Dugle

Yes, I think from a structural perspective, Brian, I think we’ve made the majority of the changes that I wanted to make when I came here, and that’s very much we started the GWAC center that really helped us out this quarter with the $100 million of wins. We created a capture group, very, very good capture managers with a track record of winning more than their fair share. We’ve completely redone our price to win methodology, to get us even better information on where we’re going to need to bid to, and our pricing group is really pricing much earlier in the capture cycle because what I don’t want to do is get to the end and only have margin as a lever to get into my price to win box.

We have changed out, I think I’ve shared before, that 50% of our BD team has changed over the last year, and that’s obviously something that as you bring those people in, their impact is felt not immediately but through some time, and will continue, especially – the changes that I see now would be along the lines of, as we came through our strategic planning process we’ve designated some agencies that we really want to do a deep dive on, and most certainly target as people who can really benefit from what we do well.

And so, we would be bringing in business development people that had much deeper relationships in those areas than we would have today. And Brian, the other thing I probably should have mentioned, is we are really looking at some targeted geographic expansion as well. So, I mentioned Huntsville, but we’ve got a couple of other cities – Orlando, perhaps Huntsville, that we’re in the process of determining when and how big to help us on that strategic plan as well. So, that’s another element that would be a little bit different from today.

The next question is from Ben Klieve of Noble Capital Markets.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Christian Urbosa [ph] on for Ben. A couple questions. So, you highlighted some of the initiative that you’ve taken to attract, retain and develop your employee base. Can you provide any metrics to quantify the impact of these efforts?

Lynn Dugle

Yes, we can – I think what we’ve always shared in the past, is really where we stand relative to industry standards. Last year, I talked about the fact that the market in general, the services businesses, were running at about 20% attrition. The market data that came out most recently had that 16.5%, 17%. We’re running under that, and so we feel good about that. We also continue to have about 30%, 31% of all of our new employees being referred to us by current employees, and that number was 11%, 12% eighteen months ago.

And so, we feel like the programming that we’ve done rolling new 401(k) plans, making some changes for people on PTO, TS/SCI, poly [ph] kind of things. We’ve rolled leadership training, program management training, we feel like those things are having an impact because certainly, we know – and I’m a huge advocate, if I can get below that industry average on attrition, it’s a competitive advantage for us in the market.

Unidentified Analyst

My other question is, do you think your most recent debt restructuring will be the last, or do you see more opportunity to restructure your debt?

Lynn Dugle

Well you know, I’ll brag on my finance team, because we are always spring-loaded. So, if the market says that’s a good idea, we – in fact, in our second repricing it was a good thing that we were loaded and ready to go, because if we waited even another week we probably would have missed the window. So, we’ll keep track, and Wayne, would you [indiscernible]?

Wayne Rehberger

You’ve answered the question. I mean, the market has to be there, but we’re ready to go. We have great advisors who we check in with on a routine basis, and so we’ll see what happens. In a couple of years, we’ll start looking at those, looking at the high yield bonds and seeing what we can do there, but we still have a few years to go before we can do something about those.

Lynn Dugle

You know, and it certainly feels good to see $31 million reduction in our payments. We can use that money, and put it to good use.

Thank you. That is all the time we have for questions. I would now like to turn the call back over to Dave Spille for closing remarks.

Dave Spille

Thank you for joining us today. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to give me a call. We look forward to seeing many of you over the coming weeks, and with that we’ll end today’s call. Have a great night.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today’s conference. You may now disconnect. Good day, everyone.

