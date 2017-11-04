Bojangles' (BOJA) CEO Clifton Rutledge on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bojangles' (NASDAQ:BOJA)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 01, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

John Jordan - Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasurer

Clifton Rutledge - Chief Executive Officer and President

Analysts

Will Slabaugh - Stephens, Inc.

Andy Barish - Jefferies

Michael Gallo - CL King and Associates

Chris O'Cull - Stifel Nicolaus

Jake Bartlett - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Gregory Francfort - BAM

Jon Tower - Wells Fargo

Greetings, and welcome to the Bojangles' Third Fiscal Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call.

Good evening, and welcome to the Bojangles' Inc. quarterly conference call. I'm John Jordan, Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasurer, and with me today is Clifton Rutledge, Chief Executive Officer and President. By now, everyone should have access to our earnings release for the 13-week period ended September 24, 2017. It may also be found on our website at www.Bojangles'.com under the Investor section.

During our formal remarks and in our responses to your questions, certain items may be discussed which are not based on historical or current facts. Such items, including statements indicating our beliefs, trends, plans, expectations, assumptions, anticipations, guidance, projections, estimates and the like should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risk, uncertainties and assumptions, are not guarantees of performance, and are expressly qualified in their entirety by cautionary statements.

In addition, all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this conference call, Wednesday, November 1, 2017. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required under the federal securities laws. For more details, please refer to our earnings release and to the risk factors in our SEC filings.

Our remarks today will also include references to restaurant contribution and restaurant contribution margin, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted net income per share, which are all financial measures that are not defined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Investors should review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP results contained in our earnings release.

Clifton Rutledge

Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us. We appreciate you being with us today on the call. I hope you've had an opportunity to review our earnings release. Later in the call, John will take you through a deeper dive into our financials for the first quarter and update our annual guidance.

John will also walk through some of the specifics of our $50 million share repurchase program, which was just approved by the Board of Directors. Hopefully our prepared remarks will help you better understand where we are currently, what our plan is for some of the challenges we are facing and working through. We are demonstrating our commitment to shareholders by deploying capital to enhance their long-term value.

Unfortunately, we don't have to tell you folks that it was a challenging fiscal quarter for us, just like it was for some of our competitors. Without a doubt, we are operating in a very competitive retail environment, but this is especially true for regional limited service restaurant brands. The persistent headwinds affecting our industry, they're significant. Consumer spending remains soft, and it appears those with lower household incomes have been impacted more than others. The competition from convenience and grocery store is still a concern for many.

Consumers are staying at home more and using delivery. And of course, aggressive deep discounting from larger national brands with significant greater marketing budgets continues to attract consumers away from small regional players.

As we have shared with you before, and this isn't the first time Bojangles' has encountered challenges. We've been around for four decades, and we know how to work our way through difficult times by leveraging an experienced leadership team, and our experienced franchise community, staying focused on a clearly defined plan, and being willing to make adjustments if necessary to stay competitive. We will continue working our plan, effectively addressing the headwinds as we encounter them, and building this company in a way that is long-term oriented and sustainable. This approach to managing the business we believe is the best approach for the long term.

We remain confident in the strategic roadmap we have in place, and are focused on four main areas. Number one, our growth strategy, because we continue to believe that we have long-term growth opportunities through a strategic franchise development. Number two, operational excellence. We are committed to operating top notch restaurants by removing operational complexity and improving our four walls profitability. And third, effective marketing programs that continue to highlight our unique attributes, but also leverage the right value promotions for Bojangles'.

And finally, technology integration. We continue to explore ways to effectively drive sales through the use of technology, while maintaining high food quality standards and improving convenience for consumers. And of course, a strong dedication to creating the best Bojangles' experience possible for our consumers. We are proud with the Bojangles' experience and the way our brand resonates with fans across the country. It's one of the most attractive attributes of our company for potential franchisees. As you know, we signed several new franchise development agreements that we anticipate will result in multiple new restaurants, and we'll continue to expand the brand in several new adjacent markets.

We continue to expect franchise development, which may also include refranchising some markets outside of our North Carolina and South Carolina, will continue to lead our expansion efforts as we go forward. And for the foreseeable future, we anticipate opening fewer new company operated restaurants than we have in recent fiscal years as we turn our focus even more towards new franchise development. Actually, we are now actively looking for five highly qualified, experienced restaurant operators in several new markets. I can tell you that Bojangles' will continue to operate a company owned and franchise mixed model. However, our long term goal is for franchisee to ultimately lead our expansion efforts.

In addition to taking our franchisees who understand the complexities of running restaurants, we must operate our company-owned locations at the highest levels as well. That is why we remain committed to operational excellence across the system. While we have recently seen some turnover in the leadership on the operation side, I believe our new but experienced leadership team is poised to take our store operations to a new level in customer service, in-store experience and profitability.

Now, I'd like to talk a little about the challenging and exceptional marketing environment we find ourselves dealing with currently. As you know well, many of our competitors, both national and regional players, are heavily discounting across our markets. So to combat those efforts, we have recently pivoted towards discounting of our own. This included our Welcome Home campaign in our hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina during August and September, designed to leverage our 40th anniversary, to drive traffic and transactions, and reward loyal fans with special rollback pricing on select menu items.

Also in October, we promoted a new Pork Chop Griller Biscuit for $1.99 and five hearty meal combos for $5. Along with these value promotions, we also are using PR, digital and social media to remind consumers that they can always find multiple breakfast biscuit sandwich on the Bojangles' menu for less than $2 each all day, every day.

We tried some things in the value front and learned a lot from our efforts over the past few months, and we will fine tune what we've learned. But ultimately, we believe that consumers are simply trying to balance the need for value and the desire to provide their families with quality, great tasting meal options made hot and fresh every day like what we do at Bojangles'. And because we don't have the marketing budgets and reach of some of our national players, we must be even more clever and creative.

We cannot offer consumers low-quality food at rock bottom prices just to get them in our restaurant. That approach simply isn't who we are, nor would it be possible for us. But what we can offer are complete, affordable meal options like our 12 piece Big Bo Box tailgate special promotions that can feed a family of 6 for less than $5 each.

Going forward, we need to determine what the right value promotions are for Bojangles'. Promotions that take advantage of the strength and familiarity of the core of our core menu and our established value proposition. We also have to be aware how those value promotions impact our franchise partners, because we realize our franchisees must have profitable businesses as well. So as part of that effort, we are reaching out to outside experts who can help us achieve our goals. For example, very soon we will be retaining a third party consumer research firm to assist us with developing a solid barbell marketing strategy, and evaluating efforts like our pricing strategy, marketing spend, to ensure we are getting a proper return on these investments.

And finally, technology integration remains a high priority for us. We are keenly focused on ways to effectively drive sales and increase purchase frequency through the use of technology. Today, I am happy to share with you that the Bojangles' BoRewards mobile payment and loyalty app is now available in the Apple App store and the Google Play store. The Apple's actually launched last week, and it can now be downloaded and used in more than 300 company-owned Bojangles' restaurants locations across the Southeast. In-store POP to promote the availability of the app will be deployed soon.

Consumers can now use the Bojangles' BoRewards app to pay for their purchases, and at the same time, accumulate points to receive exciting rewards like free Bojangles' food. While the BoRewards app currently can only be used at company-owned locations, we continue to collaborate with our franchisees, working to help facilitate their adoption of mobile pay and loyalty.

We are targeting fiscal 2018 to rollout the next phase of our app launch, which will include mobile ordering from a limited menu of select Bojangles' favorites like our Big Bo Boxes for tailgating and large catering events. We believe there is a huge, unique opportunity for Bojangles' when it comes to catering and large meal orders; something the next phase of our BoRewards app launch will help us realize.

And additionally, at the end of fiscal Q4, or early in fiscal Q1 of 2018, we anticipate launching a limited delivery service test. This limited test will only include 10 restaurants in our Charlotte, North Carolina DMA. We believe conducting the test here in our hometown, a significant market for our brand and close to our support center, is important as we evaluate the results of the test. Again, this will be a limited test focusing on gathering data and real-world learnings to help make the best informed decisions regarding future efforts towards delivery. And we believe success in these areas will open up new opportunities for impactful marketing and more consistent consumer engagement, and I'm excited about the future of these efforts going forward.

Well thank you, Clifton. I will now review our third fiscal quarter 2017 results, and then walk you through the revisions to our fiscal year 2017 guidance. Beginning with recent development, there were 10 system-wide restaurant openings during the third fiscal quarter of 2017, consisting of 4 company-operated and 6 franchise stores.

We also refranchised 1 company-operated restaurant, while another company-operated restaurant closed due to a relocation. The system-wide restaurant count as of September 24, 2017 was comprised of 316 company-operated restaurants and 433 franchised restaurants for a total of 749 locations. This reflects a net increase of 50 restaurants or 7.2% from the third fiscal quarter end a year ago.

For the third fiscal quarter of 2017, system-wide comparable restaurant sales decreased 2.2%, while company-operated comparable restaurant sales decreased 3.3%, and franchised comparable restaurant sales decreased 1.5%. The comparable restaurant sales decrease at company-operated restaurants reflected decreases in transactions and mix, partially offset by an increase in price.

For the third fiscal quarter of 2017, our total revenues were $133.4 million, representing a slight increase of 0.2% compared to $133.2 million in the same period last year. The increase reflects a net additional 50 system-wide restaurants on a year-over-year basis, nearly offset by the decline in system-wide comparable restaurant sales previously mentioned. Company restaurant revenues in the third fiscal quarter of 2017 were $126.2 million, representing a slight decrease of 0.1% compared to $126.4 million in the same period last year. This was due to the decrease in company operated comparable restaurant sales previously mentioned, partially offset by a net additional 15 company operated restaurants year over year.

Franchise royalty revenues in the third fiscal quarter of 2017 were $7 million, representing an increase of 4.1% compared to $6.7 million in the same period last year. This was due to net additional 35 franchised restaurants year over year, partially offset by the decrease in franchised comparable restaurant sales previously mentioned.

Moving on to our four wall operations, beginning with company operated store level profitability. Restaurant contribution was $17.6 million, representing a decrease of 24.5% compared to $23.3 million in the same period last year. Our restaurant contribution margin decreased to 13.9% in the third fiscal quarter of 2017 from 18.4% in the third fiscal quarter of 2016.

Our restaurant contribution margin was impacted by negative company operated comparable restaurant sales, labor pressures, newer stores, and our shift to more value messages. We are continuing to evaluate and assess the proper balance between driving transactions, which while still negative and pretty sequentially from the second fiscal quarter, and restaurant contribution margin. Food and supplies cost as a percentage of company restaurant revenues increased to 32.1% in the third fiscal quarter of 2017 compared to 31.1% in the same period last year, primarily due to commodity inflation and menu mix changes, including heightened use of value messages, partially offset by menu price increases.

Company operated restaurant labor cost as a percentage of company restaurant revenues increased to 29.4% in the third fiscal quarter of 2017 from 27.8% in the same period last year. We incurred higher direct labor cost, partially offset by lower incentive compensation. We expect our restaurant labor cost will continue to increase due to the tightening labor market and higher medical cost, as well as certain labor initiatives across company-operated restaurants, including service initiatives and increasing the number of full-time versus part-time team members. In addition, we expect our restaurant labor cost will increase as a result of increasing the salaries of certain of our team members in response to the Department of Labor regulations that have been scheduled to become effective on December 1, 2016, and overall labor inflation.

Operating cost as a percentage of company restaurant revenues increased to 24.6% in the third fiscal quarter of 2017 compared to 22.7% in the same period last year due to higher occupancy and utilities cost, as well as our uniform refresh program.

General and administrative expenses increased 5.8% to $9.8 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2017 from $9.3 million in last year's third fiscal quarter. The increase was due primarily to $200,000 of expense recorded in connection with the identification and due diligence of potential new locations for company operated restaurants that we ultimately decided not to pursue, 200,000 of higher employee relocation expenses, and headcount added to support an increased number of our restaurants in our system, partially offset by lower incentive compensation. As a percentage of total revenues, general and administrative expenses were 7.4% in the third fiscal quarter of 2017, versus 7% in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the impact of certain items we do not consider representative of our ongoing operating performance and certain noncash items, decreased 26.9% to 16.3 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2017 from 22.2 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2016. Attached to our earnings release are reconciliations of our GAAP net income to our adjusted EBITDA. Interest expense decreased to 1.5 million in third fiscal quarter of 2017 from 1.8 million in the prior year third fiscal quarter, reflecting principal payments of 35.4 million on our term debt from September 26, 2016 to September 24, 2017. A reduction in our applicable rate, and lower interest expense associated with interest rate swaps, partially offset by an increase in the LIBOR rate.

Income taxes decreased to 2.2 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2017 from 4.1 million in the prior year third fiscal quarter. In the third fiscal quarter of 2017, our effective income tax rate was 23.7% compared to an effective income tax rate of 29.1% in the prior year third fiscal quarter. The effective income tax rates for both fiscal periods reflected a deferred income tax benefit due to a reduction in the North Carolina corporate income tax rate and the recognition of certain tax credits. In addition, the income tax rate for the third fiscal quarter of 2017 reflects the recognition of approximately 400,000 of excess tax benefits associated with the exercise of stock options.

On a GAAP basis, net income decreased 30.6% to 7 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2017 from 10 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2016. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net income declined 28.7% to 6.6 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2017 compared to 9.3 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2016. Attached to our earnings release are reconciliations of our GAAP results to our adjusted results.

Diluted net income per share declined 33.3% to $0.18 in the third fiscal quarter of 2017 compared to $0.27 in the third fiscal quarter of 2016. While on a non-GAAP basis, adjusted diluted net income per share declined 32.0% to $0.17 in the third fiscal quarter of 2017 from $0.25 in the third fiscal quarter of 2016. Attached to our earnings release are reconciliations of our GAAP results to our adjusted results.

Now for our fiscal year 2017 outlook. We have revised our expectations for the 53 week period that ends on December 31, 2017, based upon performance to date and updated expectations for the fourth fiscal quarter. We now project total revenues of 544 million to 547 million, down from $549 million to $553.0 million previously. We continue to expect system-wide comparable restaurant sales of negative low-single digits. At company-operated restaurants, preliminary comparable restaurant sales for the first five weeks of the fourth fiscal quarter of 2017 were down approximately 6.2%. Please keep in mind our fiscal October 2016 company-operated comparable restaurant sales increased 2.9%, which was higher than our fiscal year 2016 results.

Turning to development, we now project to open 50 to 52 system-wide restaurants, down from 53 to 56 previously. This consists of 25 to 26 company-operated restaurants, which did not change, and 25 to 26 franchised restaurants, down from 28 to 30 previously. The net increase in system-wide restaurants is now projected at 43 to 45 compared to 45 to 48 previously, of which 15 to 16 would be company-operated restaurants, down from 16 to 17 previously, and including the impact of refranchising 6 company-operated restaurants. And 28 to 29 will be franchised restaurants, down from 29 to 31 previously.

Restaurant contribution margin has been lowered to a range of 15.0% to 15.5%, down from 16.0% to 16.3% previously. Total general and administrative expenses has been lowered to a range of $39.5 million to $40.5 million, down from $40.0 million to $41.0 million previously. Cash capital expenditures are now projected at $12.0 million to $13.0 million, down from $17.5 million to $18.0 million previously. We now expect adjusted diluted net income per share of $0.77 to $0.80, down from $0.81 to $0.84 previously. And adjusted EBITDA is now projected between $73.0 million to $75.0 million, down from $78.0 million to $80.0 million previously.

As Clifton stated earlier, beginning next fiscal year, we're going to be slowing the pace of system-wide unit growth. This will be accomplished by limiting development of company-operated restaurants, and shifting our focus towards enabling new and existing franchise partners to lead brand expansion on a go-forward basis. While we will not provide fiscal year 2018 guidance until we release our fourth fiscal quarter 2017 results, we expect to open 10 or fewer company-operated restaurants in fiscal year 2018.

Finally, we are pleased to announce a new share repurchase program under which we may purchase up to $50 million of our outstanding common stock through April 30, 2019. This authorization represents approximately 11% of our shares oustandings based on yesterday's closing price, and may be extended, modified, suspended, or discontinued at any time. Purchases may be made in the open market in compliance with the SEC rules.

Please also note that we have no obligation to repurchase shares under this authorization, and the timing, number, and purchase price of any shares repurchased will be based on a number of factors including our evaluation of general market and economic conditions, the trading price of the common stock, regulatory requirements, and compliance with the terms of our oustandings indebtedness. We expect to fund the share repurchase program with either, or a combination of, existing cash on hand, cash generated from operations and borrowings under our revolving line of credit.

Thank you, John. I'll end our prepared remarks with this. We remain committed to the strategic roadmap we have in place. And today's share repurchase announcement reflects both our confidence to execute against it, as well as our determination to enhance long-term returns for our shareholders.

While we fully anticipate the external environment will remain challenging for several quarters to come, I'm confident our team is prepared to deal with those challenges in a well thought out and creative way. We will be sharper in our efforts to achieve operational excellence. And the energy of our teams, and putting in some things like our technology integration project, those are exciting. And we believe that these projects, including our BoRewards app, will positively impact our ability to communicate with consumers and continue to grow the business.

We thank you, and Operator, you may now open the line for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Will Slabaugh of Stephens, Incorporated.

Hugh Gooding

This is Hugh on for Will. My first one just being last quarter, you guys said that you were going to continue to innovate at both ends of the menu, both the premium and the value. And it sounds like now we're going to be pulling more of the value lever. I know it's early, but have you seen anything, any noticeable results from consumers, their response to that extra value?

Clifton Rutledge

You're correct in what you're saying there. We were earlier in the year, we went towards the premium message as far as our sandwiches that we put out there. And we pivoted, as I said earlier, as far as the campaigns that we put out there. There's no doubt about it; when you lower the prices, and do the things that we did, we saw some movement there. But when you come back off of those, then it didn't hold, for just a lack of a better word from that standpoint. That's why we're looking forward to this third party company to help us on what that barbell message will be from a marketing standpoint. That from a value perspective, we can't just give away, like I said earlier, rock bottom prices, because we can't make any money at that from that standpoint. And we need to lean on what's made this company, and that's the value of our -- or quality of our food. And a value, but we need to make sure we're doing it the right way

Hugh Gooding

That's great. Thank you. And just a follow up, shifting gears a little bit to the Bojangles' of the future, some more color on that. How are they progressing? Are they keeping in line with some of your internal expectations for those returns? And are we able to quantify some kind of comp lift or comp effect on those future stores? Thanks.

Clifton Rutledge

I'll speak to the ones that we've built from the ground up [inaudible] rebuild stores. Those are doing well, what we're seeing from the sales lift of what we expected. In some cases even a little more. The remodels that we did, and we'll be doing different things for next year, because of the length of time, with all length, we had to go back in for us to get permitting and all that, there was some disruption there.

So there's still some noise in there from that aspect of that, but we are pleased with what we've seen from the resource that we've got built. Now the franchisees are -- now that we've unveiled that, many of them have already signed up to remodel inaudible and as we go forward. But we'll be evaluating that next year as we go forward to make sure that we're getting the return of what we're putting into those stores. It won't be to the level, I can tell you, of the first three.

And we intentionally did that to see it from that standpoint. It'll be at a more moderate level from a spending standpoint as we go forward. But even with that, we got to make sure we're getting the return on whatever money we're putting into it.

Andy Barish

Is the difference in the company and the franchise same store sales, are you still cycling through some of the cannibalization in adjacent markets, or is there differences in what you and your franchisees are pricing or promoting? Maybe if you can just try to call out the difference between the two sets of same store sales numbers?

John Jordan

Yes. Andy, you're right on. There's really two reasons. Number one is the company is being impacted on the company-operated stores more from cannibalization and longer honeymoon periods than the franchisees, because they're more mature in the adjacent markets than our company stores are. And then number two is while a significant portion of the franchise community, they've run similar promotions as to us, there have been some differences in some markets, which has also resulted in part of the difference.

Clifton Rutledge

Andy, real quick on that. They did not -- we did it mainly in the company stores so that we would not impact the franchisees. There were a few locals that did the Welcome Home campaign. And with those lower prices, then you got lower tickets and the whole nine yards from that standpoint, that's a difference as well from that perspective, because we did not push that. We wanted to learn from the company side before we go forward by forcing that on the franchisee. There were a few that were in the Charlotte DMA, but that was a big difference as well.

Andy Barish

And then just a quick one on the labor line. I know obviously the wage pressure continues, but you should be starting to lap some issues like the overtime decision, some of the service initiatives. How do we think about that as it rolls through the 2018 labor line?

John Jordan

That's a great question, Andy. So yes, we will be lapping, when we get to the end of November, the increases related to the increases to our unit directors and some of the service initiatives. We do have some things that we're still looking at from the standpoint of potentially having more full-time versus part-time team members. We've had a couple of good years of medical cost, and we do think that's going to switch at some point in time.

And then the two other things that we're seeing is we're seeing, even though we don't have minimum wage issues as far as legislative in most of our states, we are seeing wage rate pressure. So we're seeing mid-single digit type inflation in wage rates right now, and we're seeing turnover, having increased pretty significantly not only over the last three years, but even more so this year. And I think that just goes to the tight market that's out there, and we're probably going to continue to see some pressure related to those.

Michael Gallo

Just a question. I know you talked about obviously opening fewer company stores next year, which I think makes a lot of sense, given where the trends have been. But I was wondering if we can think more broadly about where you think the longer term mix of company versus franchise should be. I know you refranchised some markets this year. But it would just seem to me that with you focusing more on the core markets and getting your same store sales and trends operationally where they need to be, that it might make sense to do something broader on the refranchising front. So I was wondering if you can give us an update on your thoughts there.

John Jordan

Currently we're 58% franchised, 42% company. And so by us going to 10 or fewer company restaurants going forward, that will naturally change that percentage some over time, but we're still obviously going to have a significant company presence. The one probably that's unknown right now is how many restaurants will we refranchise. And that's certainly something that we're evaluating and very open to, but it might take us some time to be able to walk through that. And so we are open to refranchising stores, and that could change the percentage more. But just the fact that we're going to open fewer company restaurants and try to put the effort on the franchise side, over time that should tick-up that 58% and drop down the 42%. And then if we can refranchise some stores, that differential will become even greater.

Michael Gallo

I know you've said in the past you may look at that. Is it a comprehensive process that it's going to take you a couple of quarters to work through? Are there certain markets you're thinking about, but you just need to find a partner? Help us think about how actively you're pursuing that, or is it more you're open to doing that if you found the right partner?

John Jordan

It's on two fronts there, and it is something that we're actively meeting on at this point in time. But it's got to make good sense. What we don't want to do is to do something that's going to hurt the brand or hurt a franchisee. We want to make sure we pick the right person to be able to do that. That's from the internal side, from our internal franchisees. But we're also looking what's never really done before, some of these folks that have the ability to have strong operationals maybe with another company that's already got all their infrastructure already built and put in place, that makes sense for them to help grow out some of those markets that we may be in. But it is something that we're actively discussing. But again, it's got to make sense both from the franchise side and from the company side as we go forward, because we don't want to just make a rash decision on that. But it's probably to your point, a couple quarters before we would announce anything more on that, but we are actively meeting on it.

Michael Gallo

And then just one follow-up question. When I think about just operationally and you're opening fewer company stores, it also means the CapEx is going to go down on the company side, which is going to allow you to perhaps reallocate some of the capital towards company stores, be it reimaging or restaurant of the future, assuming that's a direction you'd think about going. How should we think about that shift in capital towards reimaging as you open fewer company stores, and how should we think about the potential cadence of those investments? Thanks.

John Jordan

Lowering the number of company-operated stores does not change significantly our cash capital expenditures, because we use the build-to-suit leasing and the equipment leasing to do most of that. They'll do some slight change, but it won't be significant. What we do hopefully plan to do is over time is maybe allocate some more dollars to the remodeling and reimaging program. If you throw out the last couple of years and go back over time, we used to allocate about $3 million or so to remodels and a couple million dollars to maintenance capital.

What we'd like to do over time is maybe that $3 million number would be increased to where we could do more remodels quicker, if we're seeing they were getting the same store sales lift and the return on investment. So I think we can do that, to be honest with you, regardless of whether or not we were opening the same number of company stores or the lowered ones, because we've been in the past pre-paying our debt pretty significantly. We pay -- not pre-pay, but total paid $35.4 million on term debt from the end of the third fiscal quarter this year compared to the end of the third fiscal quarter of last year. So I think we'll have the ability to do that without a significant disruption to our CapEx or our capital allocation.

Chris O'Cull

John, the implied revenue guidance, or the revenue guidance for the full year implies 4% to 6% growth in the fourth, which seems low when you consider the benefits of the extra operating week, the unit growth of the company and the franchisees. Are you assuming the company comps remain down mid-single digits or kind of this recent trend for the quarter?

John Jordan

So a couple things. Number one is if you sort of work through the math on it, it's about a 3.5% to a 6.5% company comp decrease built into that guidance that we've provided. And of course we were down 6.2% for the first five weeks. And then as we've been saying previously, our newer stores and year two stores have been performing a little bit less than what they have historically, and it's having some impact on the company revenues as well. But the implied guidance would be a negative 3.5% to a negative 6.5%.

Chris O'Cull

Does that extra operating week, any recommendations on how much of that benefit should be for revenue?

John Jordan

Yes. I think what I would figure in is about $9 million. Keep in mind that extra week is the week between Christmas and New Year's, which is typically a lighter week than normal. And then our business is, while January is our softest month of the year just due to seasonality, after the holidays, people are a little bit strapped, and so January's always a lower volume month than the other months of the year.

Chris O'Cull

And just as a follow up to the refranchising question earlier. Clifton, can you talk a little bit about the challenges that Bojangles' may have or need to overcome to refranchise a greater number of stores in adjacent markets? And more in particular, just how it's specific to Bojangles', any specific challenges they may have.

Clifton Rutledge

I think it's a couple things there that you want the franchisees to be successful. So whatever company forwards that we're running, we need to make sure first of all that if you do refranchise them, that they've got a chance from that perspective. The other side of that is that not only from refranchising, but are there going to be opportunities for them to continue to grow? And that part of it is something that when you sit down with the franchisee, they may buy whatever that it is, but are they going to build one-to-one of what they purchased? Is there even room for them to do that so that they don't get into that cannibalization mode of what we're seeing. We're not having any -- there's a lot of conversation right now. There's not any slowing down of those types of conversations because the franchisees, depending on where they may be, they are very successful, are interested in that. The outside folks coming in is where we want to make sure that we are really prepared for them. That if they were to buy something, that they've got room to grow, and that they're -- again from our side, what are we putting up front as far as marketing to, help, to introduce them in the markets, so forth and so forth. It's a challenge, but then again, there's a lot of interest right now, which is from that standpoint. And then do these folks have the correct amount of operation as far as how they can do that, are they new people there, on and on and on. But there's a lot of conversation right now taking place.

Kevin Robinson

This is Kevin Robinson on for Jake Bartlett. First question I have is a bookkeeping question. Can you tell us what your system sales and the mix in traffic and check was in the quarter?

John Jordan

Sure. The system sales for the quarter were $319.5 million, and year to date $939.3 million. And if you look at this on some of the company-operated restaurants, our pricing was 2.3% in the third fiscal quarter, mix was negative 0.3%, and transactions were negative 5.3%. Keep in mind that that's an improvement in transactions from the negative 6.5% in the second fiscal quarter and the negative 7% we had in fiscal July.

Kevin Robinson

And another question I had as a follow up is competitors talk of highly valued oriented environment. But are you detecting any easing in terms of the promotional environment, either at lunch or at breakfast? Are you seeing any changes in day parts?

Clifton Rutledge

No. Unfortunately, we're not. If anything, it's intensified, and I feel like I say that every single quarter. We would have thought by now, because right now, it's two years pretty much this quarter, in fourth quarter, of when all that started. And in our markets, and I was just in Southern Georgia yesterday, it's not just here in Charlotte. We're seeing two for $2.50s and 2 for $3.00 and $1.69 that are at levels, it's almost like the $0.99 days; it's the new $0.99 back in 2008 and 2009. And it's not just one competitor.

It's all across the board, whether that be at breakfast, or whether that be on a lunch or dinner item. You're also seeing a shift just here recently in the last 3 weeks of people going towards chicken now, whether that's tenders or whether that's chicken sandwiches or whatever that may be, at a lower price. And so it's heated up on all fronts on that. That's why we've got to make sure what we're doing, that we're very clear on what the message is that we're going to put out there to combat that. Because we just can't compete at $1.69 on a vast majority of our menu. It just won't work. And that's because of the quality of our food. Giving things away for free and low, low prices are never going to go out of style. This will turn at some point in time, but we got to stay true to who we are.

Kevin Robinson

And my final question. In assessing the success of your recent deep value promotion in Charlotte, the Welcome Home promo, can you tell us how much of incremental traffic you held onto after the promotional period?

John Jordan

I think as Clifton sort of mentioned earlier, it didn't stick very well. And we did a broad number of items that we discounted. So while we improved traffic during the period, it cost us significantly on our restaurant contribution margin. And so that's why we're in the process now of trying to determine, and even with some additional third party help, to figure out what are the items we can bring in and promote that can drive those value seekers to our restaurants, but then keep our other customers purchasing what they normally purchase at full price. And so that's the challenge we need to work through right now, and we're going to be working on that to try to refine it and get that sort of balance correct.

Clifton Rutledge

And I'd like to comment on this is that we know a lot of the whats, unfortunately. What we don't, and while we're seeking some of these companies to help, are the whys. Is that what has happened. Why, if it's just a value meal that people are going after, so forth and so forth, if they're only visiting us once a week where they used to visit us three times a week, then what do we need to do from that perspective? And that's the help we're looking for as we retain these third parties, consumer research firms, to help us with is that the campaign worked. It worked well. No doubt about it. But at what cost? And we can't do that long term, and we're not going to do that to our franchise partners.

Unidentified Analyst

It's actually John Michael on for Greg. I just wanted to ask on the mobile app, maybe how receptive the franchisees' been. And on top of that, how you guys are thinking about introducing small order capability to mobile order and pay.

Clifton Rutledge

Right now, again, the app is for the 300-plus company stores. Again, the franchisees are -- they're letting us take the lead on that because they want to make sure we get all the bugs out of it. It's more complicated than just turning it on because of the POS systems, but we are working to be able to help with that as we go forward into next year. So that's one side.

The small orders, that's going to be down the road. We're going to start with the large orders. We learned from a lot of research and other companies that when we did our due diligence on that was to start first with large orders versus trying to just open up the whole menu. Our ultimate goal would be to we could figure that out and somehow to do all smaller items. The key to that, though, is that that's more of an operational model than it is from a technology standpoint. To be able to deliver that, and deliver that in a way that's not going to impact or infringe operations, or more importantly, it's going to infringe on the consumer that comes in. So that's a long-term goal for us, but we're going to start with the large orders first and then go from there.

Jon Tower

Just quickly on thinking about store level margins over time. I know this year's obviously had a lot of pressure because of sales falling, but you've contracted roughly about 300, 400 basis points this year. And thinking about the pressures on the business over the long term, labor pressures likely going to remain for a while, offset potentially by new store drag not being there in the future, but you might have a higher mix of value on the menu down the line. So can you help us think about where you expect store level margins to settle out over time?

John Jordan

Obviously, we'll give some update on restaurant contribution margin when we give our 2018 guidance when we release our fourth fiscal quarter numbers. But I do think that when you look at slowing the new store growth, that that's going to be hopefully some benefits because A, those stores typically have lower volumes and they have higher cost in the form of occupancy, et cetera. And then also the fact that many of these stores in the adjacent markets in year two, the honeymoon's been more pronounced ,which means that's another impact on margin. And so I think that that we should see some improvement in over time.

This year, obviously right now in the fourth quarter, we've only got 0.9% in pricing working. We're not taking any more pricing this year. We'll continue to look at pricing in the future. And I think labor is going to be, as long as unemployment stays where it is, which is very low, we're going to see some labor pressures. The most important thing that will help our margin is growing our restaurant same store sales. If we can grow our restaurant same store sales, even with some value messages that could be the main thing that will help our margins. And we've improved, if you go back over time, our restaurant contribution margin, we've had a very strong track record of improving it. And we've had some obviously things impact us this year, and we're working very hard to try to figure out and isolate those to be able to make some improvements going forward.

Clifton Rutledge

And I think as you even look at the commodity side, I'm not going to say it's going to be flat because you never know. But from right now, pork is going to come down this quarter, and hopefully that will remain for a period of time. We may see some packaging things go up due to resins because of what happened down in Texas, a lot of the oils and the things that go to make some of our products. But I think as you take a look at that, there's nothing on the horizon that gives us any pause right now on commodities aspect of it. So our focus is what do we do from that labor perspective and make sure that we're doing that the right way? And if we do have to do higher wages, then how does that fit, and what does that work in our models as we go forward?

Jon Tower

And then just can you quantify the amount the new stores have dragged on store level margin in '17 so far?

John Jordan

We don't typically provide information on store level profitability on core and adjacent, other than we'll say that, we said this in the past, when you look at our AUVs, with the adjacent markets, it's about 1.4 million in AUVs. The franchise community is about 1.5 million, and they've got about 200 of the 300 restaurants. And the company is lower than the 1.4 million. And so obviously the lower volumes with the higher cost has a pretty significant impact on cannibalization.

Jon Tower

Then just going back to the conversation on franchise unit growth over time. Also, trying to think about that into the next few years. Obviously, you've talked about concentrating more of your resources towards that and away from the company side. But this year, we had a couple of negative revisions on even the franchise side of the business from an absolute number of net openings and just gross openings. So how should we think about that into next year? Will there be a step up, kind of to the original range you were thinking about for 2017?

John Jordan

We'll give guidance on that when we release our fourth fiscal quarter numbers. Obviously if you look right now at the pipeline between the company and the franchise side, we have about 60 stores in the pipeline, which includes stores that are opening in the fourth fiscal quarter of this year. The pipeline has obviously come down some. And I think that part of that has been due to the fact the negative same store sales. That obviously has an impact. And there's probably been some impact with the new building design. But certainly themselves are negative, that certainly puts people a little bit more cautious. So we'll give some more update, but we will say that right now, we're looking at about 60 stores in the pipeline between company and franchise, including what's going to open in the fourth quarter.

Jon Tower

And then just my last question on your delivery test. I know you talked about doing it in 10 stores in early 2018. Can you just talk about perhaps what would keep that from expanding across larger markets or a bigger set of stores over time?

Clifton Rutledge

Let me just real clear that -- and this is what we've learned. It's been a dramatic learning for us is that even if we were to just, say we're going to do 100% delivery and go. Because of meeting with whether it's UberEATS, DoorDash, Grubhub, whoever, if we overlay that over every one of our restaurants, all 700-plus restaurants that we have, it only covers about 13% of our restaurants. So getting -- that's without us having wrapped vehicles or something, which we're not looking at doing as far as our stores.

That was alarming to us. Because we got some states even that the whole state they don't have an UberEATS to be able to deliver or DoorDash. So those 10 stores, if we see that what they're telling us is incremental, then it's something that we will turn on quicker than later. But we don't know that. And you got the very, very high commission, 20% to 30% that they're owning off the top. If that's incremental sales, then great, if that's at nighttime and it's something that we wouldn't have got. But what would kill us is that if that same customer would be coming through our drive thru, that we're now taking away from that, then that just doesn't work. That puts you upside down on that. Because you take that 20% to 30% commission away right off the bat from that, that model doesn't work.

So that's why we're only doing it in a few stores, just in the company stores first before we would look to go forward. But if we're seeing that, hey, we're getting incremental sales on this as they're telling us that nighttime and those type of thing closer to colleges and hospitals, those types of things, then we'll look at that and ratchet that up going forward, if that's truly the case.

Clifton Rutledge

Well, thank you all very much for being on the call tonight. I wish you a blessed evening and look forward talking to you soon. So thank you and goodnight.

