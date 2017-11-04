Ruger's Weak Results Foreshadow American Outdoor Brands' Losses?

Let's get the firearms earnings party started!

Ruger (RGR) has recently reported its Q3 2017 earnings results, and well, they were "bad."

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. announced today that for the third quarter of 2017 the Company reported net sales of $104.8 million and diluted earnings of 53¢ per share, compared with net sales of $161.4 million and diluted earnings of $1.03 per share in the third quarter of 2016. - Source: Ruger 8-K

Now let's put this out front... the company has reported earnings, and making money is always good. The "bad" is everything else.

On the revenue side, the company generated $104.8 million in sales.

Source: Estimize

Unfortunately, the reported sales were not only significantly below the previous quarter's sales and the year-over-year quarterly sales numbers, but also they were also significantly below the already lowered Wall St. estimates of $121 million.

On the net income side, the company reported $9.3 million in earnings or $.53 per share. This once again was below prior quarters and Wall St. expectations. This was also nearly half of what it was a year ago.

Source: Estimize

As per corporate policy, Ruger distributed 40% of its net income, and the company announced a dividend of $.21 per share.

The "New Norm"

Ruger reported horrible numbers, and as the most financially sound firearms related company (with ZERO debt and a responsible shareholder policy), this should cause concern for others.

One of the keys for me was the conference call, in particular the comments on the state of the industry.

Obviously, anyone who has read my previous firearms companies, this should not be ANY surprise. If you have not, please take a look at a few of my most recent articles:

One of the first comments from the call perfectly sums up why companies are having a rough time and it is getting worse all while this is still one of the best years for firearms sales on the whole.

Source: Ruger 8-K - Conference Call Transcript

As we know, adjusted NICS numbers are down about 16% q/q and 10% for the nine months to date. The company's sales however are down 25% and 16% over the same time period. The bad numbers are accelerating towards worse.

The key takeaway however is that beyond the lower demand, there are also higher inventories, and even more, increased manufacturing capacity that still needs to be used.

Remember those rising inventory numbers? Yep, they are still extremely high and manufacturers continue to produce.

Source: Ruger 10-Q

The inventories at the company level are more than 2x what they were just 18 months ago, and the total inventory including those at the distributors are at 189% of what they were in Q1 2016.

From the question-and-answer session, we had a number of gems, including the discussion of whether the Las Vegas massacre did anything meaningful to spur gun sales.

Source: Ruger 8-K - Conference Call Transcript

This further solidifies my main points from prior articles, the Second Amendment is safe under President Trump. Can anyone imagine what Las Vegas would do for gun sales if a Democrat like Hillary Clinton would be president?

While gun owners and gun rights believers may cringe at that thought, firearms CEOs are cringing that they were WRONG on the election bets. In either case, if you have not done so already, and particularly for American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) and to a lesser degree Vista Outdoor (VSTO) investors, I would either listen to the Ruger conference call or read the call transcript here.

Bottom Line

I do not currently have a position in Ruger, but I will dig further through the numbers.

The recent financial results are precisely what I expected, and I expect this to continue as we return to a new normal. The problems are far from over. As a company, I cannot say anything bad about Ruger. Yes, its products are generally boring, and I am not screaming go out and buy any of its firearms, but it serves to create reliable handguns and rifles at a value price.

From the corporate side, Ruger is quite conservative and responsible. It is also committed to doing right by shareholders by paying out 40% of its net income as a dividend.

While I do not have immediate plans to short Ruger, if I would, it would be for the fact that I believe the stock markets are not pricing in the new normal for firearms. It has NOTHING to do with corporate governance or anything related to Ruger or its products.

The big takeaway here however is for American Outdoor Brands investors. It would be wise to prepare for losses.

Unlike Ruger, AOBC's balance sheet is leveraged with debt and far more sensitive to slowing gun sales, particularly for the "scary looking" AR-15s and tactical style handguns. Unlike Ruger, AOBC has also gone on a buying spree, buying out companies to tuck in under the corporate umbrella; however, it now begs the question, "How good of a deal were those deals and were they at the top of the market?"

Below is a chart comparing the revenues for both. Over the last 10 years, the two companies have shared similar numbers. A bad quarter for Ruger, I believe may be a horrible quarter for AOBC.

AOBC Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

I believe there are a few reasons why AOBC may surprise to the downside when it reports its earnings at the end of November.

After its previous earnings release, I entered my initial estimates for AOBC.

Source: Estimize

While Wall St. expects a small decline from Q1 expectations of $147 million, my opinion is for $120 million or so. I may actually have to revise that further down based on Ruger's results and comments.

On an EPS basis, AOBC surprised everyone significantly to the downside, particularly as it has historically sandbagged its expectations over the last few years.

After its last earnings release of $.02 EPS, I estimated a gain of $.01 for the next release. Based on Ruger's results and comments, I may actually tweak those and it may turn into a net loss.

Source: Estimize

The really scary part here is even though the number of transactions still place 2017 as one of the top three years for firearms sales... AOBC may still lose money in this quarter... it sure came close to it last quarter.

I was short AOBC via put options in the last month but closed them out. Based on these results, I will be looking at another entry point.

I will in the next few weeks work more on the numbers and follow up with both, final thoughts on Ruger and initial thoughts on AOBC's expectations.

For Income Idea subscribers, I will in the next few days discuss a few options strategies for either or both companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in AOBC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.