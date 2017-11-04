Precious Metals And Miners: The Perfect Storm - Part 2

Elliott Wave Analysis is better when used with Hurst Cycle and a Value Approach.

In a previous article I posted on January 13, 2016, I summarized the merits of owning financially sound small-cap mining companies vs. the large-cap miners by comparing Argonaut Gold, Inc. (OTCPK:ARNGF) and AngloGold Ashanti, Ltd. (NYSE:AU). In this article, I will: 1. Assess what occurred after the 2016 article; 2. provide an updated analysis of metals and miners; 3. opine on the use of Value investing and Hurst Cycles with Elliott Wave; and 4. provide a similar analysis to my prior article, only this time comparing Argonaut Gold to Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX).

Stock Performance - ARNGF Compared to AU from January 13, 2016

At the time of my January 2016 article, ARNGF shares were $.55. The rally from January to August 2016 increased ARNGF's shares to a high of $3.38, or 6.15x the original entry price. Since then, as miners retraced off the high, ARNGF shares have dropped to $1.89, or 44% off their high, and are currently still worth 3x my original entry.

By comparison, at the time of my January 2016 article, AU shares were $7.58. The rally from January to August 2016 increased AU shares to a high of $22.96, or 3.03x the original entry price. Since then, AU has dropped 59% to $9.50 per share, or 1.25x the January 2016 level.

To put this into perspective, had one invested $10,000 into each stock at the time of my original article, their position in ARNGF grew to $61,454 and today would be worth $34,363. Whereas the AU position grew to $30,290 and today would be worth $12,532.

The comparison is clear that in a rising metals environment, all miners do well, but financially sound small caps with great reserves do better - with an emphasis on “financially sound with great reserves”.

There are plenty of gems out there for investors who are willing to do the work!

Gold is in a Cyclical Correction in a Secular Bull Market and the Time to Buy is N igh Upon Us!

Between 1968 and 1980, gold rallied during a secular bull market from $35 per ounce to $675 per ounce. During this rally, between December 1974 and September 1976, it experienced a cyclical correction from $185 down to $104. I can only imagine the public sentiment in respect to gold during this time frame as being virtually identical to that of today, with investors' views that new lows were nigh upon them, only to see gold subsequently rise from $104 to $675 in January 1980 (Figure 1).

Gold is now experiencing a very similar configuration to that of Figure 1. Since its 2011 high of $1,895, gold has experienced a cyclical correction that came to its conclusion in December 2015. Since then, it has staged an initial rally through August 2016, and is now in a standard wave 2 retracement off the August 2016 high, which is coming to a conclusion towards the end of this year and setting the stage for a continued rally inside the long-term secular bull market (Figure 2).

Figure 1

Figure 2

The precious metals mining sector moves in concert with metals, only at a greater percentage pace than metals in the prevailing direction (i.e. bull or bear market). To illustrate, since 2011, gold dropped 43% to its December 2015 low. During this same time period, the HUI Gold BUGS Index dropped from 640 to 103, or 84%.

In the last year since I posted my original analysis, both metals and miners have traced out what can best be viewed as an impulsive wave 1, and are currently in a wave 2 with an expectation of a low to occur in December 2017; see Figure 3 provided by Mike Richards (Timepriceanalysis.com).

Figure 3

So, while you may not be able to purchase miners' shares as low as we saw in January 2016, the sector is offering another chance to buy - perhaps the last for years to come.

Review of Fundamental ("Value"), Elliott Wave, and Hurst Cycle Analysis - Summary Comments

I have used a Value approach for over 30 years, and if there’s one conclusion I would make, it’s that a strictly Value approach is inefficient in identifying entries, price targets, and exits. However, as I’ll illustrate herein, it does have its place.

To bridge the gap, over the last seven years I have used Elliott Wave Analysis (“EW”). However, long experience has taught me that EW can be dramatically improved when coupled with Hurst Cycle Timing - a method used to determine the timing for changes in market trend. Readers familiar with EW understand Elliotticians provide two or more alternative directional counts, the “primary” count (primary thesis), and the “alternative” count (alternative thesis). Sometimes the primary and alternative counts suggest the same directional move, but more often they oppose each other. The Elliottician applies his/her own experience to establish their thesis for the primary vs. alternative count.

It is for this reason that the approach used by Mike Richards with Time Price Analysis is brilliant. By combining two modalities - Hurst Cycles with Elliott Wave - Mike Richards has been able to not only provide the most probable Elliott Wave price pattern as his “primary” count, but also provide the most probable timing for changes in trend for a host of market indices. With respect to the metals and miners, the Elliott Wave and Hurst Cycles are making a profound case for a significant low to occur in late 2017.

The use of Elliott Wave coupled with Hurst Cycles and a Value approach provides investors with a much greater advantage than Elliott Wave Analysis by itself.

To illustrate, allow me to explain. Presently, there are well over 1,000 publically traded mining companies worldwide. The industry is wrought with new startups, reverse mergers, mine conveyances, mergers, private capital infusions, and a host of other scenarios. The sector is inefficient with companies that might operate under the same name, but are completely different than 5-10 years ago. There are many great companies that don’t have a long price history, which makes forecasting retracements and price targets more difficult using a stand-alone Elliott Wave approach. A thorough review of company fundamentals ferrets out opportunities than an Elliottician might ignore. Moreover, if a mining company lacks financial stability, the Elliott Wave count is of no value if it stands a risk of taking shareholder value to zero.

Likely the most important reason Value analysis should be the first point of consideration is the goal of an investor to own mining companies whose shares soar in value as they mine rich reserves, NOT to see them acquired for a modest premium by a larger company whose stock performance will be lacking through the cycle.

In the opinion of this analyst, to build a portfolio of mining stocks, one should start first with a fundamental examination of many candidates, and then include only those that are fundamentally attractive, then “overlay a host of technical indicators” to the charts of those that make the cut (i.e. Elliott Wave Analysis).

To suggest that a Value and Hurst Cycle approach should not play a major role seems decidedly off balance, as demonstrated by the comparison of ARNGF vs. AU.

EW by itself provides investors with multiple and many times opposing counts, where the primary count is based solely on the analysts' bias. By combining Hurst Cycles with EW, an analyst can more accurately identify the correct count as well as the timing of the expected turning point. Within the miner sector, there are many excellent investment prospects that don’t have a long history chart pattern, thus lend better to an initial Value assessment. Only after identifying fundamentally strong companies should an analyst apply an EW approach to determine entries, stops, and targets, all in the context of an EW pattern used in concert with a Hurst Cycle Timing analysis for the entire market segment.

Figure 4 demonstrates an Elliott Wave analysis combined with Hurst Cycles for the HUI Gold BUGS Index and Figure 5 is a long-term Elliott Wave with pricing targets for ARNGF, prepared by Mike Richards.

Figure 4

Figure 5

Value Analysis Approach to Companies from Within the Sector

There are many important aspects to consider when analyzing a miner from a Value approach (e.g., reserves, cash on hand, cost of production, jurisdiction, annual production, management, etc.). An investor's objective should be to allocate capital to the "correct" companies from within the sector - the safest companies that offer the most long-term upside potential.

Two areas I focus heavily on are (1) Enterprise Value and (2) Proven and Probable Reserves and Measured Resources ("Reserves"). The following are several terms to assist in comparing one company to another. For a more detailed explanation of the terms below refer to the “Value Analysis Approach” section of my previous article.

Enterprise Value (“EV”) - EV is Market Cap - Current Assets + All liabilities.

Proven and Probable Reserves and Measured Resources ("R&R") - As an investor, you are buying a company's Reserves and Resources and its ability to mine those R&Rs over a reasonable period of time.

Enterprise Value per Ounce ("EVPO") - The EVPO is the cost of each ounce of Reserves based on the current Enterprise Value.

Net Present Value ("NPV") - Based on a company mining all of its R&R over 10 years and subtracting its All-In Costs of production to determine net profit and cash flow using a discount rate of 10%.

NPV/Enterprise Value ("NPV/EV") - The Net Present Value of a company divided by its Enterprise Value.

Although value investing fails to determine with precision the future share price of a company, it is a solid in identifying those companies that have the potential to significantly outperform others from within the sector. The disparity, as you’ll see below from a comparison of Barrick Gold Corp. and Argonaut Gold is enormous.

Barrick Gold Corp Argonaut Gold Market Cap $18.474B $334M Enterprise Value 27.579B $272M Reserves - proven, probable, and measured (Gold Ounces 92.68M 4M NPV/Enterprise Value at $2,000 gold (equals the NPV based on "all in" cost of production to current Enterprise Value 3.05x 9.77 Enterprise Value per ounce $297 $67 All in cost of production per ounce $750 $938 Current Assets/Enterprise Value 3.67 3.76

Certainly, ABX is much larger than ARNGF, but that does not mean ABX is a better, long-term investment than ARNGF. Reasons as follows:

Notice ABX’s enterprise value is almost 1.5x its market cap, whereas ARNGF's enterprise value is 81% its market cap. This is because ABX has very high levels of debt and very small cash relative to its market cap whereas ARNGF's debts are small and cash is significant relative to market cap.

If an investor takes a view that they are buying the entire company, then in the case of ARNGF, they would be purchasing unmined R&R for $67 per ounce vs. $297 in the case of ABX. Effectively, when you buy shares of ARNGF vs. ABX, you are buying gold in the ground for 77% cheaper than ABX.

Perhaps the most revealing number of all is the NPV/enterprise value at $2,000 gold. NPV/enterprise value for ARNGF is 9.77 vs. that of ABX, which is 3x higher than that of ABX. One way to view this is that it suggests over the long term, ARNGF’s stock will perform 3x greater than that of ABX, as evidenced by the sampling we saw in the modest rally between January and August of last year.

Conclusion

A Perfect Storm exists within the precious metals mining sector where we may have one more chance to take advantage. Enormous value disparities exist between companies from within the metals/miners resulting in a "once in a lifetime" opportunity for investors willing to do their homework - or seek out the right professionals who do more than just an Elliott Wave analysis for companies.

Elliott Wave Analysis is more effective at determining macro opportunities when coupled with Hurst Cycle Analysis, but a Value approach should be the primary tool used to determine which mining companies should be part of an overall portfolio, and only then use Elliott Wave to determine the best entry levels.

