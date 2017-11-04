The Week That Was Review - November 3, 2017

Home prices rise in July the most since 2005, and auto sales continue strong, but for how long can it last?

The Employment Report from the BLS (Bureau of Labor Statistics) for the month of October showed 261,000 new jobs created.

Takeaways: The number was strong but fell well short of the consensus expectation for 325,000 jobs. The bureau did, however, increase 90,000 jobs to the previous two months, so if we take the reported number in aggregate, it was actually better than expected.

Wage growth was flat but that was to be expected. Last month wages grew probably as a result of employers in the areas devastated by hurricanes let low hourly wage employees go to control costs and because of slower demand. Now, as those local economies begin to right themselves (heading toward normal but not there yet), those same employers are hiring low wage employees again to meet rising demand at facilities that are open again. We would expect wage growth to remain flat for this reason for another month or two. Temporary holiday employment will also contribute to the trend of holding down wages, but much of that will be adjusted for seasonality. The impact of the hurricanes is a one-off situation that will just play out over time.

Almost 83% of the total jobs created in October came from the birth/death model estimate, 216,000. The BLS decided that a lot of small businesses were created last month. It’s like magic and sometimes it is true and sometimes it is not. Once more accurate information becomes available, the BLS makes a major annual adjustment to make its model estimates more accurate. Those adjustments can be up or down and often range into the hundreds of thousands. So, from our point of view, the monthly numbers may be bogus, but the important thing to track is the overall trend, which is positive.

The change at the helm of the Federal Reserve has finally come as anticipated. Chair Janet Yellen is out and Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell will take her place.

Takeaways: We probably will not see much change at the Federal Reserve anytime soon. Powell is dovish just as Yellen was so, while the wait is over, we can expect more of the same going forward in terms of policy. Officially it is being called the “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.”

The new Tax Legislation proposal released by Republican Congressional leaders looks like it may have enough support in Congress to get passed as a budget reconciliation bill. That will require only a simple majority in the Senate.

Some of the major changes to the tax code (if it passes as proposed - unlikely):

The top Corporate Income Tax rate will be reduced from 35% to 20%. 401(k) plans did not change. SALT (State and Local Property Tax) deductions will be limited to $10,000; other SALT deductions will be eliminated. No impact on the average household but it will hit the wealthy. The mortgage interest deduction will be limited to the interest paid on mortgages up to $500,000, a reduction from the current maximum of $1 million. No impact on the average household but it will hit the wealthy. Child tax credit raised to $1,600 from $1,000, but the exemption for each child of $4,050 will be eliminated. The impact on the average household will vary depending on how many children are in the family and whether both parent work outside the home. For most it could be a wash.

Alternative Minimum Tax eliminated. This removes a lot of complexity for many households but will benefit the wealthy the most. Federal Estate Tax to be phased out over time. This will not impact the average household but will benefit heirs of the wealthy. But it will also be a boon for small business owners who will no longer need to create plans in case of an untimely demise to avoid the IRS forcing heirs to sell a business to pay taxes. The worst impact will probably be felt by financial planners and the life insurance industry. Tax brackets will shrink from seven to three or four with the top rate remaining unchanged. This should have very little impact on the average household except to simplify planning. Filing will be simplified for most Americans with just 15 lines to be filled out. This would be a big time saver, saving the average household the cost of tax preparation. Obviously, the impact could be negative for tax preparation firms. The standard deduction would be doubled. This is part of the plan to simplify tax filing for the vast majority of households and should lower the taxes paid by most average taxpayers.

Home prices rose faster over the past year; the July Case-Schiller Home Price Index was up 5.9% year/year, the best in three years. You can read the report here.

Takeaways: The problems are twofold - not enough inventory available for sale, especially for new homes, and decreased affordability for would-be first-time home buyers. If homebuilders built more entry level homes, it could undermine the overall demand/supply imbalance and put downward pressure on the average price. This would be good for aspiring home buyers and better for GDP growth since new home construction creates more jobs than resales. But it could reduce profit margins for builders so we do not expect any changes in the current trend.

If the tax legislation were to pass without major changes to the parts affecting mortgage and SALT deductibility, we would expect that prices of the higher end housing to fall or stagnate. Whether this would put pressure on more modest home prices is debatable.

A personal note: my daughter has decided to build a "tiny home" instead of renting or buying. This is a very small movement but one that is gaining some momentum. My wife and I went to a weekend demonstration/festival where a company built a tiny home as we all watched over a three-day period. At 3 p.m. on the third day, they had a drawing and gave it away. The winning couple was standing right next to us. You would have thought that they had won the lottery! Anyway, there were over 1,300 people present and we are now aware that similar events are happening across the nation. Nothing to be alarmed about yet but probably a good thing to keep an eye on.

Auto sales continued at near-record pace in October at an 18.1 million annualized rate. This comes on the heels of an 18.6 million rate in September, the highest in about 12 years.

Takeaways: Well, it is not surprising that auto sales have surged after so many were damaged or totaled in the two hurricanes. People are just replacing what was lost as they continue to need transportation. Demand for new cars was trending lower over much of the year prior to the hurricanes hitting Texas and Florida, and once the temporary replacement demand dissipates (probably by Q1 of next year, if not before), we expect the trend of slowing sales to resume.

That will mean a slowdown in manufacturing and durable goods sales which will hurt GDP in the first half of 2018. It will also mean that the auto industry stocks could come under pressure in the not-too-distant future. The weakest carmakers will suffer most. Our Friedrich algorithm has identified Fiat Chrysler Automotive (FCAU) as a potential short candidate but we think it may be too early to take a position.

Notable Earnings from this past week

In this section we will spotlight a few companies that we hold, either long or short, in our model portfolios along with some others that may be of interest to our followers.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had a stellar quarter, and we expect the next report to set records when the company reports again in January 2018. A few highlights:

1) One of the most important beats in this earnings report (which was full of them) involves China - the company recorded sales of $9.8 billion in Greater China, beating expectations of $8.97 billion.

2) Macs did really well in the back-to-school quarter, with revenue up 25% year-over-year and unit sales up 10%. That’s really big after the same quarter a year ago was rather disappointing for Mac sales.

3) Services revenue hit $8.5 billion and is growing rapidly, which surprised everyone, up 34% year on year while "other products" like the Apple Watch saw 36% gains.

4) Despite rumors of terrible sales by the fake news, the iPhone 8 is the most popular iPhone to date with the iPhone X launching today (Friday, November 3, 2017).

5) With only six weeks of sales data, the Apple Watch is experiencing unit growth in excess of 50% for the third consecutive quarter.

6) CEO Tim Cook is expecting this holiday quarter to easily be the largest in Apple's history.

7) iPad sales grew 24% in China and 39% in India.

8) Apple has $269 billion in cash.

9) Apple Music subscriptions up 75%.

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) quarterly results were horrific as the company produced less than 20% of the Model 3 cars than it had forecast and it lost $200 million more than expected. The company produced only 260 Model 3 cars in the month of October after founder Elon Musk had promised it would produce 1,500.

This is really no big surprise to those who follow the company. With the cash burn rate, TSLA will need to raise cash again. Again, no surprise here either. The big question is about whether the company can find a way to generate positive free cash flow before its investors throw in the towel. We are not saying that investors should give up, but just wonder are there any limits to the support for the company. It is trying to have a noble impact on the future but can it maintain its lead and become profitable before incumbent auto manufacturers get their respective acts together and start competing with deep pockets for market share in the EV arena.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) is cooking its books again (pun intended) as it reported an earnings beat. Not much more to report other than this company’s stock jumped on the news and then fell back when realists got in on the short side. Notice the line in the Friedrich data file below labeled “Altman Z Non Financials.” When it is red for one year, we do not get too alarmed, but when it stays red year after year, it indicates that the accounting is less than squeaky clean (I am being generous).

Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) is in trouble. Unless the new CEO can right the ship and produce positive cash flow soon, the company may be headed for protection under bankruptcy laws.

Teva shares drop 8% on Q3 profit, revenue misses; lowered 2017 outlook

The drop today is just a continuation of the trend.

Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) missed in a big way and investors got concerned about weakness in bookings for the quarter sending the stock price down.

YUM Brands (NYSE:YUM) beat consensus estimates as its same restaurant sales at its Pizza Hut were stronger than expected.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) missed by $0.04 primarily due to the impact of Hurricane Irma.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) reported a loss of $0.38 per share with a consensus expectation of a $0.41 per share profit. That can’t be good.

Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) beat consensus estimates by $0.23 per share. The company was expected to lose $0.69 per share so it lost less than expected. The stock rallied immediately after the announcement of the huge beat, but then reality set in and it has been all downhill since.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) reported strong results for the quarter after generating sales growth of 63%. The stock surged but has fallen back since the report. This market is less forgiving that in the past few years.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) missed EPS by $0.53, reporting a loss of $1.22. This is why we tend to not include financial stocks in our portfolios. They are very unpredictable.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) beat earnings expectations by $0.13 per share. The company also announced that it intends to capture $3 billion in cost savings.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) beat estimates by $0.05 per share and announced a dividend of $0.94 for the quarter.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) beat on both revenue and earnings with EPS beating expectations by $0.31 per share. But somehow the stock has fallen after an initial bounce. Go figure, right?

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) beat by $0.11 on earnings and raised guidance. Are fears about losing Apple business overblown?

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) beat by $0.10 and reported revenue growth of almost 42%. And the stock has dipped. The pressure on the biotech industry is taking its toll.

MasterCard (NYSE:MA) beats on both earnings and revenue, posting another quarter of strong results. We keep saying this is one to own for the long term.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) beat on earnings by $0.02 and was in line on revenue (up 1% over the prior year).

Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) beat by $0.03 per share and jumped as a result on Monday. Guess the market was in a better mood early in the week than it was later.

If we did not include one of your companies, you can look it up on Seeking Alpha by typing in the ticker into the search box. If you want to know when a company either did or will report, you can find it all on the NASDAQ site for the earnings calendar. The calendar also includes the consensus estimate EPS for each company.

