Starbucks Q4 And 2017 Report: Record Results But Expectations Were Higher

The dividend was raised 20%, and $15B in dividends and buybacks over the next three years was announced.

Starbucks reported record results and met expectations in the EPS department but not in the growth and same-store sales comps.

Kevin Johnson, CEO of Starbucks (SBUX), began the call:

"Today, Starbucks reported another quarter - and year - of strong performance, with each of our business segments around the world contributing to record results." He continued, "In fiscal 2017, Starbucks delivered record revenues of $22.4 billion, a record 19.7% non-GAAP operating income margin, and non-GAAP earnings per share growth of 11% over prior year."

According to Yahoo Finance, 29 analysts cover Starbucks with the low estimate being $0.53, the high at $0.57, and the average estimate at $0.55. Earnings for Q4 came in at $0.55 as expected. On an annual basis, expectations were for EPS of $2.06 and Starbucks also met results. In the introduction to both the call and the press release, it was noted that Q4 2016 contained an extra week at 14 weeks, and Q4 2017 only had the usual 13 weeks.

World-wide the company opened 603 new stores in Q4, which brings the total store count to 27,339 in 75 countries.



Comparable store sales is its most important metric. From the earnings release, in Q4, global comparable store sales increased 2%, driven by a 2% increase in average ticket and a 1% increase in transactions; up 3% excluding the impact from hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The market was expecting 4%.

The company also divided this into its two most significant markets. In the Americas segment, comp store sales increased 3%, driven by a 2% increase in average ticket and a 1% increase in transactions, and in the U.S. alone, comparable store sales increased 2%. When excluding the impact from hurricanes Harvey and Irma, U.S. comp sales were up 3%, driven by a 1% increase in transactions. In the China/Asia/Pacific (CAP) segment, comparable store sales increased 2%, and when looking at China alone, comparable store sales increased 8%, mostly driven by a 7% increase in transactions.



On an annual basis, the comparable store sales were similarly disappointing with the exception of China. Global comparable store sales increased 3%, comprised of a 3% increase in the Americas segment and a 3% increase in the CAP segment. When broken down into the largest markets, U.S. comparable store sales increased 3% and the China comparable store sales increased 7%, driven by a 5% increase in transactions. China alone added 550 net new stores, and China now has nearly 3,000 stores in 135 cities.

Separate from the earnings report, but released at the same time, Starbucks announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Unilever (UL) to acquire the Tazo tea brand. This is expected to close next quarter. Tazo is sold in grocery and convenience stores in the typical tea bag/box format, but also in K-Cup pods and bottled ready-to-drink teas. I think these offerings will suit Unilever well, and leave Starbucks to focus on the Teavana brand. I am not a coffee person (it’s best not to caffeinate me), but I am definitely a tea person. I like Tazo tea, but usually use loose teas. I have found the tea offerings at the Teavana stores quite pricey, but high quality, and they do a good job of upselling.

I will confess that I do remain loyal to my small specialty tea shop though, even though there is a Teavana retail location much nearer. Having the Teavana offerings within a larger Starbucks location would make me more interested in the ubiquitous products. Though coffee still seems to be the norm, some of my young friends, and both my children, are also tea persons versus coffee drinkers. I find it awkward to choose a lesser quality product when I go to Starbucks compared to what I make at home, but I do not go to Starbucks often, and never for the product. I go for the meeting place or social interaction.



I found the earnings presentation very interesting as Kevin Johnson discussed operations and strategies in detail. I would encourage investors to listen in on the webcast of the call to hear the tone of the call.



“Our strategic planning process serves as the basis of our long-term financial outlook and is informed by three guiding principles. First, Starbucks is committed to remaining a growth company and delivering well above industry average comp, revenue, and profit growth. Second, Starbucks is committed to streamlining our business, sharpening our focus, and making thoughtful investments that position us to play the long game. And third, Starbucks is committed to a value creation strategy that includes both consistent, long-term profitable growth and rewards shareholders by returning cash in the form of dividend increases and share buybacks. With those principles in sharp focus, we challenged ourselves to balance the growth opportunity ahead with the headwinds confronting all retailers, particularly brick-and-mortar and restaurant retailers.”

Plans to streamline the business have several parts as discussed on the conference call:

Doubling company-owned China locations by purchasing the remaining 50% of the East China operations.

Changing approximately 700 stores in Singapore, Germany, and Taiwan to a 100% licensed market model.

Closing Teavana retail stores.

Selling Tazo to focus on Teavana as the premium tea brand.

Eliminating the Starbucks e-commerce operation to better leverage channel partners.

As mentioned before, weather events around the world had a 1% effect on earnings. More than 1,000 stores were closed, some for an extended period, due to hurricanes Irma and Harvey.

Future financial targets was also an area that was a downgrade from previous reports. Other reports have called for EPS growth of 15% or comparable same-store sales growth of more than 5%. The Americas segment disappointed on that metric; these are reasonable targets, but the China story will drive the growth.

The company provided the following updates to long-term financial targets in the press release:

Annual global comparable store sales growth of 3% to 5%.

Annual consolidated net revenue growth in the high single digits.

Annual earnings per share growth of 12% or greater.

Annual ROIC of 25% or greater.

Along with financial targets, there are plans for many new stores. The CAP segment is expected to open 1,100 new stores, Americas 900 new stores, and Europe/Middle East/ Asia (EMEA) 200 new stores for a total of 2,300.

Though I am not a millennial, I tend to live a lifestyle somewhat different from my GenX peers. I find I identify more easily with the values of the Millennials and I really like the Starbucks focus on social justice. This year, Starbucks surpassed its goal of hiring 10,000 veterans and military spouses and has now increased that goal to 25,000 by 2025. It also has 8,000 Starbucks employees enrolled in the College Achievement Plan.

A good portion of Kevin Johnson's presentation discussed Starbucks' six operational priorities. This presentation is definitely worth a listen or read. The well-defined future plans give me much greater confidence in the company. This is a summary of what was said on the call related to the six operational priorities:

Increased customer adoption of Mobile Order & Pay has resulted in a sustained increase in demand, particularly in the highest volume stores at peak. Mobile customers and regular store customers tend to have different goals and meeting the needs of both has provided challenges. Digital order management, labor deployment, and channel focused production have produced record customer experience scores across both types of customers. Innovation in food and beverage with a focus on cold. The Cold Brew platform, Iced Espresso beverages, and Teavana Infusion Shaken Iced teas, all contributed to Q4 growth. The highest growth areas are the Cold Brew, Draft Nitro, and plant-based additives, and it will be looking to develop these. Food purchases were a record at over 21% for Q4, and the company is looking to target 25% food mix by 2021. Starbucks Rewards memberships grew 11% YOY with per member spend increasing 8%. 36% of sales now come from members, especially the mobile app. Starbucks aims to expand this program geographically and experientially and provide payment services through it. Focus on long-term growth in China. As China has been discussed, I will only mention that the Shanghai Roastery opens next month. Roasteries and Princi. Starbucks was built on premium customer experience and the Roasteries and Reserve brand provide that experience now. Starbucks reports that these locations deliver double-digit comp growth and four times the average ticket sales. The first Princi Italian bakery will open inside the Seattle Roastery next week. Princi will go into each Starbucks Reserve Roastery. Gaining share of at-home coffee. This quarter had 8% revenue growth in the at-home market and it is looking to build on that.

This is an impressive list of six priorities that the team will be focused on, and I look forward to seeing how it executes on its plans.

Many other companies I have researched have experienced supply issues of main inputs - which in Starbucks' case would be coffee - and fluctuations with currencies. Alleviating those fears for me, and showing it has a solid grasp on main costs, Scott Maw, CFO, stated on the call:

“Neither FX nor commodities are expected to have a major impact on year-over-year profit growth, and our coffee needs are roughly 75% price locked for fiscal 2018. We expect our effective tax rate for 2018 to be approximately 27%, including approximately 6 points of favorable impact from the planned acquisition of East China.”

Starbucks’ dividend is small, currently yielding just 1.81%, but dividend growth has been excellent. Today another dividend increase was announced, moving the quarterly dividend to $0.30 per share, up 20%. The payout ratio is now nearly 50%. Starbucks also announced a new commitment to return $15 billion to shareholders over three years in dividends and share buybacks.

This excerpt from F.A.S.T. Graphs (used with permission) shows the dividend growth over the last six years which as long as Starbucks has paid a dividend.



It is important to note that the dividend growth rate and CAGR have been around 30%. The annualized total return has been 24%, but I am not expecting that trend to continue. I am okay with a slower growing Starbucks holding, especially as it continues to increase the dividend significantly. My personal goals are an average of 7-9% a year, and Value Line expects a total return of 13-19% from Starbucks. Value Line is also positive on the stock generally giving it a 1 of 5 for Safety (1 being the best rating) and a 2 of 5 for Timeliness, as well as an A++ for financial strength.



I am surprised to see the post-market trading driving Starbucks' shares downward (as much as over 7%) as I thought the earnings report was good. Not stellar and maybe not exactly as expected but solid earnings. I like the strategy going forward as well as the plan to divest Tazo and pull Teavana back into the regular stores. The huge growth period for Starbucks may be over, but 12% growth for a company of this size is very reasonable. I initially bought Starbucks as a future dividend champion for the long term in the portfolio. I think it can get there with the strategy and priorities it has in place. My ACB on Starbucks is not far from today’s price at $51.85. I have owned since April 25th, 2015, and have made several purchases over the years. Honestly, SBUX is on the chopping block for me. Without a sizeable dividend to make the waiting for growth worthwhile, it has been basically dead money. My patience for that in a generally overvalued market is pretty low. However, with this earnings report, I am seeing possibilities, and maybe others will too, so the holding stays in the portfolio, for now.



One final quote for you from the conclusion to the presentation part of the call from CEO Kevin Johnson:

“Going forward we will complement our laser focus on delivering profitable growth with a renewed focus on driving operational efficiency, and to streamlining and reshaping the company in order to deliver or exceed the new financial targets we introduced today, while funding our investments, increasing our operating margins, driving further returns on invested capital and providing outsized returns to our shareholders. As always, credit for our ability to deliver another year and quarter of record performance belongs to our store partners who proudly wear the green apron, and deliver an elevated Starbucks experience to our customers all around the world every day.”





