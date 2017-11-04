The Yellen/Powell Transition: What Can We Know?

Janet Yellen ruled the roost at the Fed since February 3 of 2014, about two years after the Fed had adopted an inflation ‘target’ or objective as part of its policy mix. Jerome Powell had been on the Board with Yellen, who was vice chair of the Board of Governors prior to that, as he was appointed in May of 2012 and then reappointed to a full term in June of 2014. Powell and Yellen have served together as members of the FOMC for a period of five years, the last three and one half or so during which Yellen was chair.

During the period they served together, Powell was not a headline maker and he never lodged a policy dissent.

The table below summarizes in a very compressed way what the Fed reacted to during Yellen’s tenure.

The chart above plots the actual year-over-year core PCE percentage change with 2% subtracted from it; it represents excessive (positive values) or insufficient (negative values) inflation. The blue line plots the rate of unemployment with the NAIRU rate (that is, the rate formerly known as NAIRU) subtracted from it. As a result, this is a chart of excesses and deficiencies. The Federal Reserve has a full employment (maximum sustainable growth) mandate and it has an inflation ‘target’ of 2%. When the lines on the chart are below zero, unemployment is too low and inflation is too low and there is a policy conflict. When the lines are above zero, inflation is too high and unemployment is too high and there is a policy conflict. The Fed has a dilemma only when both lines are on the same side of zero. If the red line is above zero and the blue below, we have classical overheating scenario and a policy rational for tightening. When the blue line is above zero and red is below it, we have a classical easing scenario as inflation is too low and unemployment is too high… at least theoretically

In 2012 (see Seeking Alpha here), I introduced this framework to discuss the Fed’s new inflation targeting program and to try to decide what problems we might see (and with what frequencies) based on past paths of unemployment and inflation. Not surprisingly, that analysis, while sound, did not prove to be a good prelude to understanding Fed policy. History being what history is (something different every time!) turned out to be a poor preview. And the Fed turned out not to obey its own rules very well and that was very unexpected. In the past 23 quarters, there have only been policy dilemmas in only the last four. However, because of unexpected decisions made by the Yellen Fed, we actually have eight quarters of policy quandary.

Note that the red arrow rises in December of 2015 indicating that the Fed began its rate rise operation then, and since then, the operation that has continued. The Fed began to hike rates when the signals were telling it to hold steady or to ease.

As I mention at the top of this paper, Jay Powell did not dissent on any of the Fed decisions even though the Fed was not obeying its own rules. And this includes the inexplicable decision in December of 2015 to hike rates even though the unemployment rate at the time was still ‘elevated’ by the standards of NAIRU and the inflation rate (both core and headline) was below target and had been since the target it was adopted.

Inflation was not accelerating. And the unemployment rate’s pace of decline was slowing. And yet the Yellen Fed pressed ahead with a rate hike. That hike was outside the rules… and Powell went along with it.

Would the Powell Fed do such a thing? Maybe not… let me make a couple of points about Powell and his lack of dissents. We really do not know what that means. Just like a court of law will never find you innocent (it might only find you ‘not guilty’ under the rules of adjudication), we should be careful what conclusions we jump to about Powell’s complicity in policy. I look at it as though it’s food. If he does not dissent, that doesn’t mean he likes it. It may mean he may only be able to tolerate it. But there is a strong presumption that he is not allergic to it. We can conclude that while Powell was on the board, it did not propose anything that he found abhorrent.

Why did the Fed hike rates in 2015? There were two or three reasons why the Fed moved in December 2015, here they are:

The nag factor: Every single Fed member had opined at one time or another during the year that ‘this year’ would likely be the one when rate hikes would start. So far as I know, this is the first time in the history of the Fed that off-the-cuff statements made by FOMC members in their personal and unofficial capacities led to a policy change. And it likely was that with all that unofficial but very public jabbering the Fed THOUGHT that its credibility was on the line to follow up its public statements. And its credibility was on the line, but in a different way. By hiking rates, the Fed began to undermine its own credibility by violating its own policy.

Every single Fed member had opined at one time or another during the year that ‘this year’ would likely be the one when rate hikes would start. So far as I know, this is the first time in the history of the Fed that off-the-cuff statements made by FOMC members in their personal and unofficial capacities led to a policy change. And it likely was that with all that unofficial but very public jabbering the Fed THOUGHT that its credibility was on the line to follow up its public statements. And its credibility was on the line, but in a different way. By hiking rates, the Fed began to undermine its own credibility by violating its own policy. The foresight solution: Still, the Fed realized that it had a problem. So to justify this rate hike, the Fed claimed that the sky had opened and it could now see the future, and that in the medium term, inflation would get to 2% so based on its OUTLOOK, rates could rise NOW.

Still, the Fed realized that it had a problem. So to justify this rate hike, the Fed claimed that the sky had opened and it could now see the future, and that in the medium term, inflation would get to 2% so based on its OUTLOOK, rates could rise NOW. The card ‘up my sleeve’: The ‘sort of’ third reason is a devious sort of contrarian thing... and it wound up being too clever by half. The Fed made this decision to hike rates, oddly, as global oil prices were unraveling. Oil finished December 2015 at $37.19/barrel for WTI but just 17mmonths before oil had been over $100/barrel. Oil had fallen to $42.87 in August of 2015 so the declines in oil prices were ongoing but diminishing. So this is a reason to hike rates for technical reasons? Well, yes. Newtonian economics tells us that what comes down must go up so the Fed was betting that oil prices would stabilize, rise, and begin to push overall inflation higher. In fact, past oil price drops had already driven headline inflation lower causing the Fed to look more at core inflation for guidance. And that distortion of the headline alone would lead to higher PCE inflation ahead even if oil prices did not rebound much. So the Fed hiked rates in December on a forecast and with what it thought was ‘a card up its sleeve.’ While there was some temporary pick up in ‘inflation’, it was not enough and it did not last. And now it leaves the Fed looking foolish... but still plowing ahead with rate hikes.

It will be the year 2020 before we will get a look at where everybody stood at the FOMC meeting in December 2015 and to find out what was said or promised to get such broad support for an ‘unwarranted’ rate hike. But the fact is while FOMC members during the year thought they would have the conditions needed to hike rates, as of December, they had not hiked rates and this would be their last chance to squeeze one in in 2015. While they still did not have the requisite conditions, they hiked rates anyway.

Looking at the graph, it looks as though Yellen had an unnatural fear of a low rate of unemployment. The thing that turns lower unemployment into an inflation risk is the Phillips Curve. But that curve has shifted so much that a low rate of unemployment is no longer associated with much wage pressure. Yet, with Yellen as chair, the Fed seemed to worry that this relationship was going to snap back into place like a formerly dislocated shoulder.

In contrast, Powell seems to view the Phillips Curve as having shifted and as being less of an inflation risk. He seems to take it at face value. We will see how this plays out as his view gets a chance to become more prominent.

Yellen came to the FOMC as a known Democrat, as a well-known economist and as one associated with Keynesian beliefs. Her fear of (undue respect for?) the Phillips curve is evidence enough of that. Powell is a Republican. He seems to be more of a listener and a pragmatist. I don’t think he is ‘lost’ or without a policy paradigm, I just think he will be less identified with schools of thought and is more likely to listen to topical arguments about economic performance. Yellen’s adherence to a Keynesian view and the belief in bottlenecks did not help the Fed to make better policy. Bernanke’s belief in inflation targeting did not cause inflation to levitate back to the target. Powell may be more inclined to vet arguments one at a time rather than to immediately identify an argument as a derivative of this or that theory. Certainly policy has to be made with reference to some framework.

What to expect… what to watch

Among the things I expect to remain and to create continuity are the quarterly SEP policycasts better known as the dots. The dots have been an important source of guidance by the Fed and a tool for communication to markets. In fact, the dots are the only thing placating markets while the Fed is off on its wild goose chase away from its policy rule.

I will be looking to see how Powell deals with the Fed’s clear policy divergence from its inflation rule. Will the Fed begin to talk of matter vs. anti-matter (too low inflation vs. too low unemployment)? This is a conversation we did not have under Yellen.

I will also watch to see how the Fed’s approach to bank regulation shifts. Does the Fed step back? Will small banks get more breathing room? Powell is more open to less regulation.

I think that coming to terms with its ongoing inflation miss is an important thing for the Fed to do and Powell now has a clear slate to deal with it.

The Fed has not even pragmatically said that because the economy is performing well it can allow inflation to drift below its target level and instead work on restoring rates to normal. The Fed can argue that it may give policy some flexibility to act later (an implicit reference to price level targeting). The Fed has many options.

But I hope that Mr. Powell does not decide to act as Yellen did and opt to stand mute on the question of why the Fed still believes in 2%. To not address it and to continue to express confidence that inflation is headed to 2% would be a disastrous approach. That is the kind of continuity we can do without.

Powell has a few real opportunities to make his mark without overturning the apple cart. It will be interesting to see what he chooses to do. It is clear from his lack of dissents that he will continue the quiet leadership from behind the closed doors of the FOMC. He will be a consensus builder. But when those doors are closed, we have very little idea how he will be trying to move the discussion. We will learn that in time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.