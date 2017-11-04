3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: November 4, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Seattle Genetics makes its first-line move in Hodgkin lymphoma

Company: Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

Therapy: Brentuximab vedotin, an anti-CD30 antibody-drug conjugate

Disease: Hodgkin lymphoma

News: SGEN recently announced the submission of a supplemental new drug application for brentuximab vedotin for the first-line management of Hodgkin lymphoma. This submission is based on positive data from the ECHELON-1 study, which showed that patient outcomes could be improved when substituting bleomycin in the standard ABVD regimen with brentuximab vedotin. Furthermore, ECHELON-1 results will be highlighted in the plenary session at this year's ASH meeting.

Looking forward: Not a shocker to see this, but it did take quite a while for the submission. Those top-line data were announced on June 29. It just goes to show you what kinds of timelines you should expect in biotech.

Regardless, I have little doubt that this one is going to go through with relatively little trouble. Brentuximab vedotin has a well-known safety profile, and ECHELON-1 showed that outcomes could be improved while avoiding the lung toxicity associated with bleomycin. This is important, considering many of the patients are young men, and chronic pulmonary toxicity would be a major drag on quality of life.

Alnylam finishes up the APOLLO study in familial amyloidosis

Company: Alnylam (ALNY) and Sanofi (SNY)

Therapy: Patisiran, an RNA-interfering molecule targeting the transthyretin gene (TTR)

Disease: TTR-related familial amyloidosis

News: ALNY and SNY presented findings from the APOLLO study, which showed that patisiran improved the primary endpoint over placebo, and with some ridiculous P values (28.0 points in the patisiran arm vs. -6.0 points in the placebo changed in mNIS + 7 score from baseline, P = .0000000000000000000000096, or as a colleague of mine once put it, "significantly significant"). Patients also experienced improved quality of life and activity in their daily lives.

Looking forward: Saving my thoughts for after the next section since the two amyloidosis therapies are being presented in such quick succession.

Ionis tees up significant data in familial amyloidosis, too

Company: Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

Therapy: Inotersen, an antisense molecule targeting TTR

Disease: Familial amyloidosis

News: IONS announced new findings from the NEURO-TTR study, which it presented at the first annual ATTR amyloidosis meeting. The primary endpoint of mNIS + 7 score was again met in this study, with a difference between treatment and placebo of 19.73 points. As has been noted before, low platelets continue to be a potential issue with inotersen therapy, in addition to kidney function.

Looking forward: It's an exciting time to be observing different translational molecular biology approaches to hereditary conditions being realized in the clinic. Though it is unwise to do so, I couldn't resist the opportunity to compare these two therapies, as their pivotal trial results are being presented at nearly the same time. It would appear as though patisiran yields a more pronounced improvement in functional scores for patients (difference, approx. 34 points compared with 19.73 for inotersen). Moreover, inotersen has the lingering issue of low platelet counts and impact on kidney function, whereas patisiran is generally associated with a mild adverse event profile. But patisiran requires an intravenous delivery, which may be inconvenient or undesirable for patients. Inotersen, on the other hand, requires subcutaneous delivery.

But we should not be too quick to rush to comparisons of these two similar therapies. The study populations were not the same, and this can make a major difference on the interpretation of findings, and it's generally why it is unwise to make cross-trial comparisons outside of the context of a carefully matched comparison.

Author's note: Thank you for taking some time out of your day to consider some commentary on recent biotech happenings. If you learned something and would like to receive email updates when new editions go live, please consider becoming a follower of mine on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.