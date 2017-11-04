Reaffirming Buy On Revance Therapeutics After Third-Quarter Update

Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story should purchase a pilot position in the near term.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) have risen by 10% since I called the stock a likely fourth-quarter runner in mid-August.

Keys to the original bullish thesis included the following:

The company's central focus is progressing its unique neuromodulator, RT002, through clinical studies in order to target a $3 billion market expected to more than double by 2022. A better safety profile and longer duration of treatment could give it a leg up over competitors while promising phase 2 results from the BELMONT study in patients with glabellar lines serve to somewhat derisk the pivotal program (SAKURA-1 and SAKURA-2 studies).

Management's strategy appears sound, first targeting a lead indication in the aesthetics market followed by promising therapeutic opportunities. A mid-stage study in cervical dystonia revealed strong efficacy with significant improvements in duration while the third indication of plantar fasciitis represents a current market opportunity in excess of $250 million.

If positive data and approval come, a targeted launch focused on dermatologists and plastic surgeons appears quite feasible. I noted that management is well-equipped for the task, hailing from the likes of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), Allergan (NYSE:AGN), Genentech and Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD).

IP coverage appears substantial, with key patents expiring in 2027 and 2029 (in possession of over 180 issued patents and with 134 patent applications pending). I also noted that current cash on hand allows for an operational runway of over a year, but that a secondary offering after data is expected.

In mid-October, the company announced that enrollment in the phase 2 study (n=59) for the management of plantar fasciitis had been completed. Management reaffirmed that we can expect top-line results at year end, with the primary endpoint being the reduction in the visual analog scale (VAS) for pain in the foot at Week 8. A key secondary endpoint is the Improvement in the American Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Score (AOFAS). As no neuromodulator has been approved for this indication and current treatments leave room for improvement, investors and those interested in the company should stay tuned.

For the third-quarter, the company reported cash and equivalents of $153.4 million. Net loss increased significantly to $30.7 million while research and development expenses more than doubled to $21.6 million. Management guided for full-year cash burn in the range of $102 million to $112 million while operating expenses are expected to total $108 million to $119 million.

Clear guidance was given for the pivotal program in glabellar lines, with top-line data now expected prior to year end. We were also updated on the SAKURA-3 open-label safety study, which has enrolled over 2,100 subjects.

Another material event is the fourth-quarter meeting with the FDA to review results from the mid-stage study of RT002 in moderate to severe isolated cervical dystonia. Investors will be awaiting next steps for the program, including proposed design of pivotal studies.

The importance of the appointment of Mark Foley, the well-known leader of ZELTIQ Aesthetics (NASDAQ:ZLTQ) who led its sale to Allergan for $2.5 billion, to the Board of Directors should not be overlooked. I also note that its executive bench was strengthened through the appointment of Todd Zavodnick as Chief Commercial Officer and President of Aesthetics & Therapeutics. Before his appointment, Todd served as President of International at ZELTIQ Aesthetics and also as President and General Manager North America at Galderma.

Revance Therapeutics remains a Buy.

Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story should purchase a pilot position in the near term. I would look to build one's desired position size within the following month utilizing a "buy the dips" strategy. In the event of a significant run-up in share price, I suggest taking partial profits to manage risk while retaining shares for continued upside exposure.

Risks include setbacks with clinical trials and disappointing data, as well as dilution in the near to medium term. More specifically, a setback with the pivotal glabellar lines program would result in substantial downside. Plantar fasciitis provides us optionality; in other words, further upside in the event of positive results while negative data for this indication should result in slight downside. As stated in my prior piece and considering the company's current cash burn as compared to its balance sheet, I believe that a secondary offering after results is likely. Competition is a significant concern, as Botox provider Allergan has much more in the way of resources to expand indications for its treatment as well as for the purposes of aggressive marketing and promotion.

