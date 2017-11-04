Cincinnati Financial's Q3 2017: The Premium Is Still There

With an increase in the book value and the stock price drop since one month, the premium paid by the policyholder to acquire CINF has been reduced.

It will be very difficult (or even almost impossible) for the company to deliver the same profit level as in 2016.

Most the figures are based on financial reports of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF)

Executive Summary

Last week, Cincinnati Financial Corporation shared its Q3 2017 results on the market. The P&C insurer was negatively affected by catastrophe losses, mainly hurricanes Harvey and Irma which brought considerable losses. On a year-to-date basis, the net income was lower than last year, because of the poor Q1 performance and the catastrophe losses that occurred during the third quarter. In spite of the increase in the book value and a quarterly dividend which remains sustainable, the P&C insurer remains unfortunately slightly overvalued with P/E and P/B ratios above its historical averages.

The Same Commercial Development Trend Since the Beginning of 2017: More P&C Premiums, Stable Life Revenues

During the last five years, Cincinnati’s earned premiums increased by 6% annually. During the first nine months of 2017, the insurer continued focusing on the development of its commercial portfolio in the non-life segments and maintained the same level of earned premiums in the life business. The total earned premiums amounted to $3,696 million, or a 5% increase on a year-to-date basis. In P&C, the earned premiums rose by 5% to $3,523 million, mainly driven by growth initiatives, price increases and a higher level of insurer exposures. Personal lines and Excess and Surplus lines grew respectively by 7% and 13%, while Commercial lines rose on average at a low-single-digit percentage rate (3%).

In Commercial Lines, the earned premium increase was mainly driven by Commercial Casualty, Commercial Property, and Commercial Auto.

Source: Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s Q3 2017 report

The breakdown per lines of business remained stable compared to the same period last year.

Source: Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s Q3 2017 report

In Personal lines, the portfolio repartition was also stable.

Source: Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s Q3 2017 report

Unlike Commercial Lines, all Personal Lines rose compared to last year.

Source: Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s Q3 2017 report

In life, the revenues were almost flat on a year-to-date basis. The increase in the earned premiums of the term insurance products (+5% to $118 million) was offset by the drop in the premiums of the other life insurance products (-7% compared to last year) and the decline in the premiums of the universal life insurance products (-18% compared to the previous year).

Source: Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s Q3 2017 report

On a quarterly basis, the earned premiums of the life insurance products declined by 3%. The drop was due to the decrease in the premiums of the universal life insurance products (-46% to $7 million), while the other segments grew (+5% for the term life insurance and +25% for the other life insurance products).

The commercial performance in life segment was not extraordinary, but it was not alarming as the life revenues represented around 5% for the first nine months of 2017 (5% in YTD 2016). As during the first half of the year, the company was focusing on developing its P&C portfolio, the primary source of the operating revenues of the Ohio-based insurer. Unfortunately, hurricanes Harvey and Irma brought considerable losses, worsening the combined ratio mechanically.

Irma and Harvey Made Cincinnati Financial Corporation Suffer

On a year-to-date basis, the net income decreased by 18% to $403 million. The decline in the net income was mainly due to the poor operating performance in Q1, and the catastrophe events occurred in Q3. During this quarter, the net combined ratio worsened by 6.9 percentage points to 99.3%, the catastrophe losses contributing 9.1 points to the worsening of the operating performance of the non-life activities.

Source: Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s Q3 2017 report

On a year-to-date level, the net combined ratio amounted to 99.1%, far away from the 5-year average (94.3%). Hopefully, the company continued to put pressure on its expenses to reduce the cost ratio and offset the increase in the loss ratio partially. Hence, the expense ratio slightly decreased by 0.2 percentage point to 31.1%

Regarding the results per segment, only the personal segment was unprofitable.

In Q3, the commercial business operating performance worsened by 4.4 percentage points, with a combined ratio of 95.2%.

Source: Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s Q3 2017 report

The main reasons explaining the deterioration of the margins were rather linked to the increase in the level of the attritional claims and the lower run-off level than to the impact of the hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Unlike the commercial business, the personal segment was strongly affected by Irma and Harvey. The catastrophe losses contributed 11.7 points to 103.1 percent combined ratio of the personal lines. Impacted in Q1 and Q3 by the financial consequences of catastrophe events, the profitability of the personal insurance business deteriorated on a year-to-date basis. With a 105.6% year-to-date combined ratio, the margin worsened by 5.2 percentage points.

Source: Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s Q3 2017 report

However, it seems relevant to mention that the combined ratio before catastrophe losses improved by 1.6 percentage points to 91.3% in Q3, letting some hope for higher (and positive) margins in the future (not in 2017 but maybe in 2018).

Affected by a lower run-off level than last year, the combined ratio of the excess and surplus line insurance segment worsened by 13.5 percentage points in Q3.

Source: Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s Q3 2017 report

On a year-to-date level, the operating performance remained higher than in 2016, mainly due to an excellent Q2 performance and a lower current year loss ratio (54.1% vs. 60.2%) for the first nine months of the year.

In life, the technical profit increased by $4 million on a year-to-date basis.

Source: Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s Q3 2017 report

The improvement of the technical profit was primarily due to more favorable mortality results that occurred during the first half of 2017.

After Q2 2017 results release, we expected the company to deliver a combined ratio between 96% and 97%. Between the second and the third quarters, the U.S. was hit by the hurricanes Harvey and Irma, causing billions of losses. After the release of the Q3 results, we are less optimistic than three months ago and revise our expectations regarding the FY2017 P&C operating performance downward. In our view, the FY2017 combined ratio should be within Cincinnati’s long-term target (as a reminder between 95% and 100%) but higher than the 5-year average (estimated FY2017 combined ratio: 98%-99%).

A Dividend Aristocrat, Still Overvalued, But Less Than in The Past

Cincinnati Financial Corporation lived up to its reputation: increasing its cash dividend gradually without deteriorating its financial situation by maintaining a low payout ratio. Since 56 years, the dividend amount has been increased, without deteriorating the solvency of the company. In 2017, the annualized dividend would amount accordingly to $2 per share. For a dividend seeker with a long-term horizon target, the overvaluation is not a problem as long as the dividend increases are sustainable. For another kind of investors, the intrinsic value is the core of the investment decision. With a $45.86 book value per share, the P/B is currently 1.53 (as a reminder, P/B was 1.77 in Q2). If Cincinnati would succeed to maintain its annual 10% book value increase target, we could expect a $46.77 book value per share at the end of 2017 or a forward P/B of 1.51. It remains higher than the 5-year average (as a reminder: 1.43). By picking the valuation peers chosen by Cincinnati in its latest investor presentation, Cincinnati seems to be slightly overvalued compared to the P/B median. In our view, relative to its peers and its historical data, Cincinnati is overvalued by around 5% if you consider only the P/B as a valuable metric for assessing the intrinsic value of the company. By mixing P/E and P/B ratios-based valuations, the overvaluation is around 20% (as a reminder the overvaluation was about 20-25% in Q2).

Conclusion

In spite of the constant increase of the book value, the overall picture remains worse than last year, as the company is still negatively affected by the high level of catastrophe losses that occurred in the first and third quarters. In our view, it would be almost impossible for the company to outreach the 2016 profit level. The FY2017 EPS target is $2.60-$3.10. Furthermore, Cincinnati Financial Corporation seems to be overvalued by 20%.

