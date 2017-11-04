Spero Therapeutics: An Exciting Anti-Microbial IPO

Investment Thesis

Spero Therapeutics (Pending:SPRO) has just begun trading as a public company following its IPO on November 2, 2017. It has offered 5.5 million shares at a price range of $14-16, with an additional 820,000 shares available to its underwriters (BofA Merrill Lynch, Cowen and Company, LLC, and Stifel). Shares priced at $14 for the IPO, providing a cash raise of $77 million gross, and subsequently opened at $13.50. The company has multiple exciting pipeline assets including two pre-clinical products which are expected to be in Phase I trials in 2018, and a single product currently in Phase I trials, and its lead Potentiator product prepared to enter Phase II trials in 2018.

The company's focus is on antibiotics, and improving on the effectiveness of current antibiotics via its Potentiator platform is a critical response to an ever increasing medical threat - drug-resistant bacteria. We are excited about the prospects of this company, its current financial position, and potential for rapid advancement in clinical trials over the next three years. We value its pipeline products at $15.32 currently and have a 12-month price objective of $18.63 on the stock. We expect that the company should see a short-term jump as analysts begin coverage and the underwriters provide their analysis in a few weeks after the expiration of the quiet period, making now a good time for investment to take advantage of this potential pop.

Spero Therapeutics

In the day of modern medicine, the headlines focus on the novel cancer treatments, gene therapies and miracle cures which are being developed by emerging biotech companies. We continue to develop the bleeding edge of science into addressing conditions which were death sentences only 10 years ago. In the rush to this bleeding edge, old diseases (M. tuberculosis, E. coli) have reemerged and now pose such a significant level of risk that they have raised alarms and calls for action among the CDC and WHO, yet so few are actually addressing: the need for effective antibiotics. Spero's approach to this is multi-fold (according to its pipeline website focusing on its most advanced products - although there are additional products in the pipeline):

SPR994 Oral Gram-Negative Program is a first-in-class oral carbapenem that has demonstrated potent in vitro and in vivo activity against a wide variety of gram-negative bacterial infections, including those harboring drug-resistant extended-spectrum beta-lactamases (ESBLs).

SPR741 IV Potentiator Platform is a technology designed to treat serious and life-threatening multi-drug resistant gram-negative pathogens, such as Enterobacteriaceae, with combination therapies.

Depiction of gram positive and negative bacteria.

So, what is it offering that makes Spero Therapeutics different? What's the focus, and more importantly, why is this needed? These are some of the key questions with regard to the future of the company and its potential. Spero Therapeutics is looking to develop antibiotics and antibiotic enhancers for both gram negative (SPR994) and gram positive bacteria - specifically pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterium infections (SPR720).

Gram negative Escherichia coli generated by the CDC

Gram negative bacteria are notoriously difficult to treat with chemical agents. The original antibiotic, Penicillin, targets a specific protein (peptidoglycan) in the cell wall of gram positive bacteria. Gram negative bacteria possess a lipopolysaccharide layer outside of their peptidoglycan wall which precludes the transition of antibiotics into the cells and doesn't readily expose the targetable peptidoglycan cell wall. The primary class of drugs that are regularly used for treating gram negative UTIs (the first focus of SPRO) are the fluoroquinolones. These drugs act by inhibiting DNA replication via interaction with topoisomerase IV or DNA gyrase, which assist in unwinding DNA for replication, which is useful considering that bacteria divide very rapidly. Bacteria have been able to develop resistances to fluoroquinolones by mutating these two DNA interacting proteins to prevent their interaction with (and inhibition by) fluoroquinolones. Spero's lead candidate in this space is SPR994, a carbapenem (beta-lactam) which is a class that's often used for gram positive bacteria as it disrupts the ability to properly form a cell wall. In gram negative bacteria carbapenems are surprisingly effective, as they are able to be brought into the cell via porins, where they can then interfere with cell wall synthesis.

Image generated by a Scanning Electron Microscope - M. tuberculosis generated by Barnstable County Health

Gram positive Mycobacterium sp. includes the well known M. tuberculosis, but its prevalence in Mycobacterium infections has recently been called into question. Some studies suggest that non-tuberculous Mycobacterium (a.k.a. NTM) infections were responsible for as many as 59% of all mycobacterium infections, and currently have no approved treatment. SPRO's drug, SPR720, looks to provide the first oral antibiotic for NTM infections to respond to this increased prevalence of disease. The currently utilized therapy includes three separate antibiotics, including some which require injections for delivery and have a high potential toll on patients, and the therapy combination is not approved/designed to treat NTM infections.

The final major development that Spero is looking to address is the rapid rise of antibiotic resistant bacteria across multiple types, and the inability of science to keep up. Although we have developed many classes of antibiotics over the years since the discovery of Penicillin in 1928, the most recent class was discovered in 1997. The most startling developing in looking at the pace of antibiotic development is looking at how rapidly bacteria adapted:

Graph generated in Microsoft Excel using data from Kim Lewis

We had a few strong options that held off the development of resistance for up to 50 years (although their targets often result in lower use). The average time to first observed resistance for these drug classes is 10.8 years, and we're now 20 years out. This is not to say that we haven't been developing new drugs, just classes of such drugs, although the pace of discovery and approval of new drugs has slowed drastically over the past 10 years. We do still regularly prescribe these drugs, and to great effect, but the risks associated with drug (and multi-drug) resistant bacteria are growing. This risk encompassed over 2 million people every year, and drug resistant bacteria are responsible for an estimated 23,000 deaths annually, according to the CDC. To counter this slowing rate of antibiotic discovery and every looming threat of antibiotic resistance, SPRO is developing Potentiators - SPR741 and SPR206 - which are not an antibiotic themselves, but capable of significantly improving the efficiency of antibiotics they are given with by increasing their potency and range of bacteria they combat. The compounds as a whole make for an exciting set of options that SPRO is developing, and support the future potential of the company via an ever evolving threat that it is looking to combat in bacterial resistance to antibiotics.

Financials

As with many IPOs, there is limited information with regard to the financial trends for SPRO aside from its S-1 registration documents. Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30th were $36.3 million; while the IPO raised $77 million, we assume a net of $70 million after underwriter fees, providing a current estimated cash for November around $100 million (quarterly loss of ~$6 million is deducted). The company had 8.1 million shares outstanding (private) prior to its IPO and an estimated additional 2.25 million shares prepared for issuance via its stock incentive plan and stock options for 2017.

With the IPO, the total shares outstanding (including the planned issuance) are 15.85 million, with the potential for another 825,000 shares to be purchased by the underwriters. SPRO recognized revenue of $389,000 for the first six months of 2017 and cash used in operations of $15.9 million for the first six months of 2017. Its partnership with Meiji resulted in an upfront fee of $0.6 million, up to $3.0 million in milestones and single-digit royalties. Given these expenses, and SPRO's own guidance (p. 73), we expect these funds to be sufficient into Q2 2019. The shorter time frame before its predicted need for capital ($31.8 million/year current burn rate would put cash exhaustion at three years) is due to the multiple clinical trials it will be running concurrently and the potential costs associated with FDA filings and commercialization. It has applied for funding from government grants related to the development of antibiotics for resistant classes of bacteria, which may provide significant revenue, but is depending on highly competitive processes. If the time frame of 2Q 2019 is accurate, SPRO will have to raise addition funds prior to the completion of the pivotal Phase III trial for its lead candidate: SPR994.

Pipeline

Source: Spero Therapeutics

SPRO currently has four products as part of its pipeline, two of which are in Phase I trials (SPR994 and SPR741 - moving to Phase II). The company expects to see its other two products (SPR206 and SPR720) in Phase I trials by the end of 2018.

SPR994 is an orally administered carbapenem antibiotic (tebipenem) which is licensed from Meiji Seika Pharma. Meiji has sold the product as Orapenem, an IV administered antibiotic - the standard administration method for this class of drugs - in children since 2009. The drug has been seen as safe and effective in its original formulation, which supports the safety potential of Phase I trials for SPRO's oral formulation. SPRO's initial indication is for drug resistant UTIs, and its proprietary modifications to the compound increase potency and decrease administration frequency. This drug has been designated as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product for cUTIs, community acquired pneumonia and diabetic foot infections which provides priority review from the FDA and the potential for additional market exclusivity following approval.

SPRO has been able to demonstrate efficacy of SPR994 against two IV competitors, even in antibiotic resistant strains of gram negative bacteria. Furthermore, the dose required for inhibition (the MIC) is comparable to MEM and significantly lower than LVX - lower required doses suggest the lower potential for toxicity. Additionally, SPRO has focused on extending the release of the drug into the system to promote a longer time between doses while retaining effectiveness and necessary concentrations within the body (both figures from SPRO S-1). Given these two points, and the already significant amount of information from the approved parent drug, we believe that Phase I trials will proceed quickly, as SPRO predicts, and allow for initiation of Phase III trials by 2H 2018.

SPR741 is the second Phase I product from SPRO and is part of its Potentiator platform. This class of compounds does not act as antibiotics, but instead acts as a gateway creator, promoting the influx of antibiotics into bacterial targets to increase efficacy of any associated antibiotic.

Initial studies using SPR741 have been very promising across multiple antibiotics, and the compound is expected to enter into Phase I trials shortly after an FDA meeting in November 2017. As seen below, the improvement on the effectiveness of two different drugs: ceftazidime (CAZ) and piperacillin-tazobactam (TZP) which are both standard of care for drug resistant Enterobacteriaceae. As seen below, both of these compounds became significantly more potent alongside SPR741 with CAZ moving its 90% inhibition concentration from 256ug/mL to 8ug/mL while TZP moved from 256ug/mL to 1ug/mL. These improvements are staggering, and may significantly impact the toll that these drugs may take on patients as well as drastically improve the outcome for those who would normally see complications associated with drug resistant infections.

Beyond the two compounds studied above, SPRO also looked into the in vivo effects of SPR741 in enhancing the effectiveness of three different concentrations of CAZ. It continued to demonstrate an ability to decrease the overall bacterial burden by a greater margin than antibiotics alone. This suggests that this compound may provide a significant level of improvement to various drugs which are on the market, and make for strong expectations in its upcoming Phase II trials. Phase I trials recently concluded, with data presented in October, and the data was supportive of the safety profile for SPR741 across repeated and ascending doses, and moving forward SPRO will use the highest dosing for Phase II trials.

SPR206 is the second Potentiator compound being developed by SPRO and has thus far demonstrated favorable safety profiles in pre-clinical studies. This compound is being focused on helping to enhance antibiotics which combat the notoriously difficult Pseudomonas and Acinetobacter species and an IND is planned so that Phase I trials can commence in 2H 2018. It has shown early effectiveness on its own (does have antibiotic capabilities), unlike SPR741, and acts by disrupting the LPS of gram negative bacteria which can also support its use in conjunction with other antibiotics for increased efficacy.

SPR720 is the final drug in SPRO's pipeline under pre-clinical development as a treatment for NTM infections with an oral dosing. Initial studies in non-human primates have demonstrated good results thus far, but little other information is available.

Valuation

Estimation of the exact market for SPRO's drugs is complicated, as it is unclear as to what indications different compounds, such as the Potentiator platform, may be approved for. Pricing will heavily influence overall valuation, but current pricing and cost associated with normal antibiotics (~$20) vs. drug resistant antibiotics ($2,500-3,000) provides a wide range. We are looking at the lower end of this range for pricing ($200), which we believe will improve uptake and insurance coverage.

Using the market for antibiotic resistant conditions focused on by SPRO for SPR994 (as per its website and S-1) for drug-resistant UTIs, the market is sizable with over 10.5 million new cases annually, 2-3 million ER visits with a societal cost north of $3.5 billion (although just $550-600/patient for treatment, indirect costs are significant). With E. coli representing an estimated 75% of these cases and associated fluoroquinolone resistance seen as high as 35%, it is possible that around 2.8 million drug resistant UTIs occur annually. If SPR994 enters this market as a preferred response to drug resistant UTIs, at a nominal cost of $200/patient, it may be worth up to $280 million annually if it penetrates 50% of the market just for this indication.

Community acquired pneumonia averages up to 5 million cases annually, with 1 million requiring hospitalization. Up to 10% of these infections are due to gram-negative bacteria, suggesting that the market for SPR994 is 500,000 patients; with 50% penetration this indication may provide $50 million annually. The final proposed indication in diabetic foot infections, which affect up to 4% of patients suffering from diabetes annually. Given the trends in diabetes in the US (below), and the average of 23.35 million patients in the US, 4% is a significant number: 934,000. If SPR994 was used in half of these patients, the annual revenue would be $93.4 million. These indications combined would be worth $423.4 million annually.

Image generated by the CDC

Potentiator compounds are more complicated to price because of their position as a supporting role in treatment of drug resistant infections. Given the range of $18,500-29,000 to treat such infections, and the IV nature of the therapy, we would not expect a high price tag, but a price point of $1,000 is reasonable. Up to 2 million hospital related infections occur annually, and the prevalence of antibiotic resistance is increasing, but can be expected to be seen at a 3-10% rate of these infections. Keeping with our proposed 50% penetration of the market (30,000-200,000 patients), the Potentiator compounds may be worth around $30-200 million annually.

SPR720 is focused on treating NTM infections, which occur at a rate of 86,000 patients annually in the US. The cost to treat these patients is staggering with a median cost estimate of $20,000 for medications (although this can approach $71,000 for some patients). We expect that if SPR720 is capable of producing reasonable results without the significant concerns related to the multi-drug treatment, and associated and costly monitoring, the drug will experience significant uptake. We would expect pricing to be half the current median for treatment and again estimate a market uptake of 50%. This would result in SPR720 drug producing $430 million of revenue annually.

Compound Name Value Risk Royalty PPS SPR994 423.4 million 45% 5% $10.53 SPR741 (midpoint) 115 million 50% - $2.74 SPR720 430 million 90% - $2.05 Total $15.32

To establish a potential price per share value for each of these compounds (and a total value), we use the aforementioned potential values and then multiply a risk associated with the product's pipeline progress - a risk of 50% for SPR741 due to its presence in Phase II trials, 45% for SPR994 due to its use of a currently approved and proven compound and 90% for pre-clinical studies of SPR720. For this analysis, we have combined the Potentiator platform into a single Phase II trial for analysis, not valuing the second product, SPR206. We also assume that, as the company stated, it will require more cash prior to completion of Phase III trials for its lead candidate, and we will assume that an equity dilution will occur (in conjunction with continued share increase due to compensation) which will result in a total shares outstanding of 21 million. Using this assessment we arrive at a current value of SPRO's pipeline of $15.32/share. Stretching this out for a 12-month objective, we decrease the risk associated with both SPR994 to 40% as it enters into Phase III trials, SPR741 to 45% as Phase II results will be available, and SPR720 risks decrease to 80% as it enters into Phase I trials. This results in a 12=month price target of $18.63, a 62% increase over the Nov. 3rd opening price of $11.5.

Compound Name Value Risk Royalty PPS SPR994 423.4 million 40% 5% $11.52 SPR741 (midpoint) 115 million 45% - $3.01 SPR720 430 million 80% - $4.10 Total (12mo) $18.63

Risks

As with any clinical biotech company, there are significant risks associated with the success of the products which are central to the survival of the company. If any of the pipeline assets that SPRO has fails, this will decrease the overall value of the company significantly. Beyond pipeline risks, there are risks associated with cash flow, as this company is not profitable and will likely require additional cash prior to commercialization of its products. Competition and market penetration will heavily influence overall revenue achieved from each pipeline asset as well as insurance coverage and prescriber education.

Conclusion

This extremely new IPO has entered into the financial markets with a strong pipeline of potential assets related to antibiotic resistant infections. It has encouraging data from a Phase I trial, an ongoing Phase I and II trial as well as two upcoming Phase I trials supporting the company. Due to its youth, there is some caution related to financial statements and trends, but the company expects to be able to survive with cash on hand through 2Q 2019. We value its pipeline products at $15.32 currently and have a 12-month price objective of $18.63 on the stock. This company is expected to see significant volatility as it is still experiencing low trading volumes associated with its new arrival and lack of any significant analytical coverage. We do expect that as coverage increases, the shares will respond positively, as companies are able to provide information that we have provided here along with their own analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.