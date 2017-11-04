CEFL 15.9% Dividend Yield Still Attractive, But There Are Some Additional Concerns

Performance of CEFL

For the one-year period ending November 1, 2017, the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA: CEFL) returned 29.8% based on a purchase on November 1, 2016 at the closing price of $16.52, the November 1, 2017 price of $18.50 and the reinvestment of dividends through to October 2017. It does not include my projected November 2017 monthly dividend of $0.2117. This exceeds the total return on the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) of 24.5% over the same period, also with reinvestment of dividends. CEFL is based on an index of higher yielding closed-end exchange-traded funds. While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from CEFL are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN note based on the dividends paid by the underlying closed-end funds, pursuant to the terms of the indenture. There is an unleveraged ETF that is based on the same index, the YieldShares High Income ETF (NYSEARCA: YYY)

Since the price of CEFL is only modestly higher than it was a year ago, it was mainly the high dividends that generated the 29.8% return. The substantial 48.62% total return performance of CEFL over the last two years is also due primarily to the high dividends.

Analysis of the October 2017 CEFL Dividend Projection

As I indicated in: CEFL Still Attractive With 16% Dividend Yield, Despite Coming February Dividend Shock, there has been a significant change in the composition of the index as a result of the rebalancing that occurred in the beginning of 2017. On balance, the dividend yield on the closed-end funds that comprise the index is somewhat lower than prior to the rebalancing.

Since 27 of the 30 high dividend closed-end funds that comprise the index upon which CEFL and YYY are based pay monthly dividends, there is a minor seasonal factor involved with the CEFL dividend. In some months, some of the quarterly payers have ex-dividend dates and that boosts the next months' dividends. Only the Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (NYSE: EDD), Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE: TEI) and Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE: USA) now pay quarterly dividends. None of those three have October 2017 ex-dates. Thus, they will not contribute to the November 2017 dividend. This means that the November 2017 dividend will be one of the smallest monthly dividends possible with the current composition of the index.

There were some changes in the monthly dividends paid by closed-end funds that comprise the index upon which CEFL is based. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust IV (BTZ) decreased its dividend to $0.067 from the prior $0.0705. The Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) increased its dividend to $0.10759 from the prior $0.1075. The ex-dates of all of the components can be seen in the table below along with the weights, prices, ratio of price to net asset value, ex-dates, dividends and contributions to the index. One caveat is that the weights of the components of the index are as of February 3, 2017, the latest available on the UBS ETRACS website. The other high-yield UBS 2x Leveraged ETNs show the weights of the components of the index upon which they are based as of the previous day on the UBS ETRACS website. That was the case for CEFL until February 3, 2017. I have spoken to people at UBS in charge of the ETRACS and they said they are aware of the problem, which they attribute to possibly the purchase of the index by NASDAQ. They told me that they are working on the problem and still expect to have it fixed shortly. They also said that since CEFL only rebalances once a year in January, and there have been no corporate actions since January 2017 that could have changed the composition of the index, the February 3, 2017, weighting should be very close to the weighting on dates since then.

Equity and Fixed-Income Market Considerations and Risks

The risks that very unfortunate appointments to the Federal Reserve Board could roil the markets and the economy have subsided with the appointment of Jay Powell to replace Janet Yellen. More clarity has appeared regarding tax policy since the Congressional Republicans have released their proposed tax bill. There is likely to be changes in the final version and there is still even some doubt as to whether anything will be enacted.

There are many different ways to categorize households as between those that are middle class and those that are rich. Likewise, there are a number of ways to measure how a change in the tax code impacts various sectors in the economy. There are also different methodologies used to calculated what percentage of federal taxes are paid by middle class households as compared to the rich. However, by an conceivable way of delineating the middle class from the rich, and measuring the impact of changes in the tax code, any tax bill enacted this year or next will be the most massive shift in the tax burden away from the rich and thus onto the middle class.

We have seen this story before. It is not just a coincidence that tax cuts for the rich have preceded both the 1929 depression and the 2007 financial crisis. The Revenue acts of 1926 and 1928 worked exactly as the Republican Congresses that pushed them through promised. The dramatic reductions in taxes on the upper income brackets and estates of the wealthy did indeed result in increases in savings and investment. However, overinvestment (by 1929 there were over 600 automobile manufacturing companies in America) caused the depression that made the rich, and most everyone else, ultimately much poorer.

The quandary for investors can be described as someone who has seen the first and last page of a book, but does not know either how long the book is or what happened between the first and last pages. We know that a massive transfer to the rich will happen. We know that the middle class has a much higher marginal propensity to consume than the rich. We know that initially the rich, or if you rather the job creators, use their additional after-tax income to invest. This extra investment initially boosts securities prices. The higher prices for securities enables investments to occur that might have otherwise been undertaken. These can range from factories, shopping centers and housing. What we don't know is the path that equity prices and interest rates will take between the enactment of the tax shift and the eventual financial crisis or any other event occurs. At that point in time, the massive excess of supply of loanable funds as compared to demand for loans will push risk-free short-term interest rates down to near the lower bound, as was the case during the 1930s in Japan for decades and in America since 2008.

The length, path and magnitude of a tax-shift induced cycle is particularly important to investors in leveraged instruments, such as high yield 2X leveraged ETNs. No two overinvestment cycles are identical. This time the picture is cloudier since most of the shift from in the tax burden from the wealthy to the middle class will be via reductions in business taxes. Reducing taxes on corporations would not increase economic activity. A profit-maximizing corporation will make decisions relating to the level of production, wages and prices that maximize after-tax profit. Since corporate income taxes are a percentage of pre-tax profits, the level of output, wages and prices that maximize pre-tax profits are also the same levels that maximize after-tax profits. This was explained in: Get 16.8% Dividend Yield, And Diversify Some ETN Interest Risk. However, that does not mean that changing corporate taxes, other than the rate, cannot impact economic activity.

Allowing immediate expensing of capital expenditures or even just allowing vastly increased accelerated depreciation could bring forward capital expenditures that would have otherwise have taken place in the future. This would be particularly powerful if the immediate expensing or extra accelerated depreciation was set to only last for a specified period. Allowing immediate expensing of capital expenditures could even cause projects that would otherwise be not accepted on a net-present value analysis, be undertaken as a result of now having expected internal rates of return exceeding the hurdle rate.

There is also a "geographical Laffer Curve effect" when different taxing jurisdictions cause activity to shift from higher tax jurisdictions to those with lower taxes. Generally, this is more pronounced the closer the different jurisdictions are. People driving from New York to New Jersey to pay less sales taxes when they shop are an example. Lower corporate taxes in the U.S. could shift some activity from other countries. Allowing repatriation of corporate profits now nominally held in other countries or just eliminating taxes on foreign earnings could boost the value of shares in multinational corporations. These would include Apple (AAPL) and possibly even General Motors (GM). Most major profitable multinationals have ample access to capital regardless of where their cash is located. Thus, very few multinational corporations are not undertaking any projects because of where their cash is located.

In terms of reallocating the shares of the tax burden between the middle class and wealthy, the share paid by the rich would decline, although not as sharply, even in the unlikely event that Trump circumvents the Republican leaders and makes a deal with the Democrats. This might occur if the Republicans are unable to enact tax legislation, as was the case with repeal of Obamacare. In passing the debt ceiling and government funding legislation, Trump did work with the Democrat leaders, much to the consternation of the Republican leaders. As was described in How A Trump-Schumer Tax Deal Could Impact Financial Markets:

Totally eliminating the estate tax and the deductions of state and local taxes would probably be a non-starter for Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. However, many Democrats and some Republicans would be willing to go with a compromise that might increase the threshold below which no estate taxes are paid to $25 million. Likewise, Democrats and some Republicans might support keeping the deductions for state and local taxes, but limiting the amount that any individual filer could deduct to say $100,000. Compromise on estate tax and the deductions of state and local taxes could be viewed favorably by Trump. This would remove those topics that are now albatrosses around Trump's neck, since they are the clearest evidence that directly refutes Trump's promises that all middle-class taxpayers would benefit from the tax reform plan and that the very wealthy such as himself would not. The area where common ground could be found between Trump and the Democrats is corporate taxation. The falsehood that corporations do not pay income taxes, but rather their customers and employees do, has been repeated many times by those who do not understand economics and by some who epitomize Upton Sinclair's famous statement that "it is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends upon his not understanding it." Many, possibly including Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, do not know that the incidence of a corporate income tax falls entirely on the shareholders of the corporation. Even more, probably do not understand why that is case, nor could they explain it. Even if was widely understood that the incidence of a corporate income tax falls entirely on the shareholders, not all shareholders are in the top 1% or even wealthy. That could make it easier for Democrats to accept lower corporate taxes as compared repeal of the estate tax, which only benefits the extremely wealthy. To the extent that poor and middle class people are owners of shares the corporations, the incidence falls on them too. However, the reduction in corporate income tax receipts as a percentage of GDP has been the primary cause of the shift of the tax burden to the middle class from the rich. Corporate income tax receipts were 4% of GDP in 1969 and were 1.77% in 2016. During that same period, payroll tax rates as a percent of GDP have increased dramatically from 3.27% in 1966 to 5.95% in 2016. In computing the figures quantifying what the shares of the Federal taxes are paid by those in various levels of income, the government correctly attributes the corporate income tax payments to the households who own shares in the corporation. That is a major reason why today the top 3% of households pay 50% of Federal income taxes and the rest of the 97% pay the other 50%. In 1969, the top 3% of households paid 75% of Federal income taxes and the rest of the 97% paid only the other 25%. Some of those not rich own corporate shares indirectly or directly. While state and local pension funds are large owners of stock, the employees in most state and municipal governments are in defined benefit pension plans. This means that, baring extremely rare circumstances, the pensions of state and local employees are guaranteed and do not depend at all on the performance investments in their respective pension funds. In many cases, employees of corporations with defined benefit pension plans are like state and local employees who pensions are not dependent on the performance of investments in the corporations' pension funds. There has been a shift away from defined benefit plans into defined contribution plans, such as 401-Ks. This has increased the relatively small share of stock effectively held by the middle class and poor. However, lowering corporate taxes are second only to lowering estate taxes in terms of mechanisms for shifting wealth to the rich from the middle class. As I explained in "A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs": It is the compounding year after year of the effect of the shift away from taxes on capital income such as dividends over time as the rich get proverbially richer, which is the prime generator of inequality. Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), has said that "through the tax code, there has been class warfare waged, and my class has won. It's been a rout." While Buffet understands that lower taxes on corporations has been a major element of what he calls class warfare, many others do not. As a result the most effective and maybe the most politically possible way to reduce taxes on the wealthy is via lower corporate income taxes. The corporate income tax has been criticized as too high by members of both political parties. Thus, a reduction in corporate income taxes would certainly be included in any deal on taxes between Trump and the Democrats.

The general consensus is that tax reform will be favorable for the equity markets, while the inability to pass any new tax legislation would result in lower economic activity that could favor fixed-income rather than equity. In the short run that would seem correct, if only because so many market participants appear to believe it to be true.

If state and local income taxes are no longer deductible for federal tax purposes, many high state and local income tax jurisdictions, such as New York City, would be in a quandary. Unless they replace income taxes with property taxes, they will become much less attractive to employers. In theory, a wage earner whose New York State income tax was cut and replaced with an increase property taxes (up to a limit if one is retained in the final tax bill) would not be hurt. However, if politically New York is not able to do this, it would create a situation where moving an employee from New York to a non-income tax state would be like giving the employee a raise at no cost to the employers. This could cause significant problems for state and local governments. One result could be declines in state and local government employment and thus lower economic activity.

Leveraged High Yield ETNs and the Rationale for Holding All of Them

Many thought that the 2016 election results would usher in a period of higher interest rates. Rates have risen somewhat since the election. However, 2x Leveraged ETNs that I follow have done well since the election. Those are in addition to CEFL, the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: MORL) and the UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA: BDCL).

As I explained in the article, 30% Yielding MORL, MORT And The mREITs: A Real World Application And Test Of Modern Portfolio Theory, a security or a portfolio of securities is more efficient than another asset if it has a higher expected return than the other asset but no more risk, or has the same expected return but less risk.

I was originally drawn to 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs as a vehicle to take advantage of my macroeconomic outlook that interest rates would stay much lower for much longer than many market participants believed. MORL was the first one I considered since low interest rates would benefit the leveraged mREITs that comprise the index upon which MORL is based as well as amplifying MORL's dividend via the 2X leverage. In A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs, I explained my view that interest rates were not likely to rise in the intermediate future and the mREITs were a good way to benefit, if my outlook proved correct. Furthermore, MORL would provide a very high yield, in excess of 20%, because of its 2X leverage which involved implicitly borrowing at the 3-month LIBOR rate. This would generate a large positive carry.

After UBS came out with CEFL, a 2x leveraged high-yield closed-end fund ETN, I pointed out in 17.8%-Yielding CEFL - Diversification On Top Of Diversification, Or Fees On Top Of Fees? that those investors who have significant portions of their portfolios in mREITs and in particular a leveraged baskets of mREITs such as MORL could particularly benefit from diversifying into an instrument that was correlated to the S&P 500, as mREITs were not very correlated to SPY.

In my article, BDCL: The Third Leg Of The High-Yielding Leveraged ETN Stool, I said that BDCL is highly correlated to the overall market, but may be a very good diversifier for investors seeking high income who are now heavily invested in interest rate sensitive instruments. All leveraged ETNs have interest-rate risk since their dividends fluctuate inversely with the borrowing costs implicit in their leveraged structure. However, MORL has much greater exposure to interest rates than CEFL, and CEFL has more interest rate risk than BDCL. In the continuum from mostly interest rate risk to mostly equity market risk, MORL is the most interest rate sensitive and BDCL is the most equity market sensitive. CEFL is between the two and has some interest rate risk and some equity market risk.

The reason for the difference in relative sensitivity to interest rate and equity market risk amount in the three 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs is due to the composition of the indexes upon which they are based. MORL is based on an index of mREITs. Interest rates impact mREITs in two ways. Higher long-term rates are a two-edged sword for leveraged mREITs like Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY). Higher long-term rates reduce the value of their mortgage portfolio and thus the book value of the shares. The other side of the two-edged sword is that higher long-term rates and lower prices of mortgage securities provide an opportunity for mREITs to reinvest the monthly principal payments they receive in higher yielding mortgage securities. A highly leveraged mREIT with, say, 9 to 1 leverage and CPR of 11% would be generating new cash available for reinvestment from prepayments of principal each year approximately equal to the entire equity of the mREIT.

CEFL is based on an index of higher yielding closed-end exchange-traded funds. Some of the closed-end exchange-traded funds contain common stocks, usually the high dividend paying variety. Many of the closed-end funds in the index that CEFL is based on contain high-yield bonds. These junk bonds are considered to have some equity-like characteristics. However, to the extent that those bonds are longer-term obligations with fixed coupon rates, they are impacted by declines in the overall bond market like that which has occurred since the election. In contrast, it is highly unlikely that any of the business development companies that comprise the index upon which BDCL is based would hold any longer-term obligations with fixed coupon rates. The only debt securities that business development companies would normally hold in the course of their business would be loans to the companies that the business development companies have invested in. Those debt instruments would usually be convertible into equity and have adjustable interest rates. Thus, they would tend not to be hurt by higher interest rates.

Since CEFL yields not that much less than MORL, this suggests that a portfolio consisting of both MORL and CEFL would have close to the yield of a portfolio with only MORL, but considerably less risk. My article explained why adding BDCL to such a portfolio could result in a more efficient risk/return profile. The post-election performance of three UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged ETNs: MORL, CEFL and BDCL illustrates the advantages of diversification. All three have very high yields. However, a portfolio consisting of all three would have almost as much yield as a portfolio consisting only of any single one but considerably less risk.

Conclusions and Recommendations

I am still cautiously bullish on CEFL despite the price increases over the past year. CEFL is one of the few instruments that provide a very high yield and some ability to benefit from a rising stock market. However, some of the factors that made me bullish previously are not as pronounced as before. The yield on CEFL is not as high as it has been, and thus, is not now as attractive relative to junk bonds or some other high yield 2X leveraged ETNs. Additionally, closed-end funds typically trade at either discounts or premiums to book value. On balance, there is a slight bias towards discounts. Because of significant changes in the composition of the index, comparisons of aggregate discounts to book value from previous years may not be very meaningful. Using data available as of November 1, 2017, the average discount to book value of the 30 high dividend closed-end funds that comprise the index upon which CEFL and its unleveraged version YYY is based, was 6.3%. This is near the lower end of its range and suggests caution. As of January 27, 2017, it was 9.28%. As of December 28, 2016, before the rebalancing, it was 9.5%. It was 6.9% on July 28, 2016. This compares to the record 13.8% discount to book value for CEFL on September 18, 2015. Much of the price increase in CEFL since then has been due to the reduction on the discount to book value that the components were trading at.

The risks posed by the prospects of protectionism have faded in the eyes of many market participants; however, they cannot be ignored. The new tax law could initially cause a boost to the stock market. Lowering corporate taxes would increase earnings. To the extent that concerns regarding the federal deficit are either discarded or explained away with fantasy dynamic scoring, the fixed-income markets could suffer. Eventually, the shift in the tax burden from the rich to the middle class will result in a recession. The question is how long it will take. It took about four years for the Bush tax cuts to damage the economy enough to cause the 2007 financial crisis. The Democrats who blame the financial crisis on insufficient regulation rather than the inequality brought about by the tax code are not doing anyone any favors. A longer-term holder might want to hold a greater weight in fixed-income related ETNs like MORL based on the belief that the Trump tax policies will eventually depress the economy and force the Federal Reserve to lower rates. Alternatively, someone might want to weigh equity related ETNs like CEFL and BDCL if they thought that stocks would be more likely to rise when corporate taxes are cut.

If one was an extreme optimist in terms of the stock market, they might hold out hope that the trade bluster, disputes over tax policy and the now abandoned Border Adjustment Tax proposal might just be the crisis that enables the USA to replace much or all of the income tax with a value added tax. There would be tremendous benefits of doing so. That would be the ultimate example of turning lemons into lemonade. The alternatives of protectionism and possible worse scenarios are horrendous. See: Value Added Tax: A Way Out Of The Trade War Train Wreck?

This suggests large fat-tail risks in both directions in the equity market. This would lead investors, who have a significant portion of their portfolios in CEFL, to consider adding MORL to hedge against the risk of much weaker economic growth and BDCL to get the potential gain from much stronger economic growth. This would enable them to maintain the income in the high teens that CEFL now delivers. Likewise, MORL investors might want to consider adding CEFL or BDCL in order to hedge the against a high real growth scenario.

When choosing between CEFL, BDCL and MORL. There are a number of considerations. Even though the average discount to book value for the closed-end funds in the index upon which CEFL is based on has declined from earlier extreme levels, it still is significant. As I discussed in MORL's 19.9% Dividend Yield Has Produced Triple Digit Total Returns, But New Risks Have Arisen, the average discount to book value for the mREITs in the index upon which MORL is based on has recently declined so much that it has now disappeared and has turned into a premium. Thus, in terms of relative value as measured by average discount to book value for the components in the index, CEFL looks better than MORL. The discounts to book value are not available on a timely basis for BDCL.

The yields on all of the high-yielding 2x leveraged ETNs like CEFL are still compelling. However, the uncertainty regarding economic policy means that significant event risks exist in addition to the risks inherent with the ETNs use of leverage. This is in addition to the leverage employed by many of the components that make up the indices upon which these ETNs are based. I am diversifying the large proportion of MORL in my portfolio with some CEFL and BDCL since there is a small possibility of much stronger economic growth than I expect. That enacting the new tax bill will, at minimum, create a greater perception on the part of many market participants of much stronger economic growth should be considered by shorter-term investors. If something catastrophic were to occur, it would be expected that the stock market would decline sharply, but MORL could do better as investors seek the safety of agency mortgage-backed securities and the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates.

In view of the uncertainty and risks. Active traders might consider waiting until discounts to book value for CEFL components return to more attractive levels or wait until the Federal Reserve and tax policy pictures become more clear. However, a lesson we can learn from the last few years is that waiting for price declines in high-yielding instruments like CEFL can backfire, as the large dividends forgone by waiting exceeds the savings from a lower purchase price.

My calculation projects a November 2017 CEFL dividend of $0.2118. The implied annualized dividends based on the last three months would be $2.741. This is a 14.9% simple annualized yield with CEFL priced at $18.45. On a monthly compounded annualized basis, it is 15.9%. With a yield around 16%, without any reinvestment of dividends, you get back your initial investment in about six years and still have your original investment shares intact. If someone thought that over the next five years, equity markets and interest rates would remain relatively stable, and thus CEFL would continue to yield 15.9% on a compounded basis, the return on a strategy of reinvesting all dividends would be enormous. An investment of $100,000 would be worth $209,529 in five years. More interestingly, for those investing for future income, the income from the initial $100,000 would increase from the $15,900 initial annual rate to $33,015 annually.

Table I. CEFL Components

Name Ticker Weight Price NAV price/NAV ex-div dividend frequency contribution Doubleline Income Solutions DSL 4.43 20.89 21.81 0.9578 10/11/2017 0.15 m 0.0118 Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund EDD 4.37 7.86 8.72 0.9014 9/28/2017 0.15 q Backstone /GSO Strategic Credit Fund BGB 4.32 15.92 17.03 0.9348 10/23/2017 0.105 m 0.0105 Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend AOD 4.31 9.11 9.97 0.9137 10/23/2017 0.0575 m 0.0101 Calamos Convertible Opp&inc CHI 4.31 11.62 11.35 1.0238 10/10/2017 0.095 m 0.0130 Eaton Vance T/a Gl Dvd Incm ETG 4.3 17.34 18.28 0.9486 10/23/2017 0.1025 m 0.0094 Blackrock Multi-Sector Income BIT 4.28 18.55 20.06 0.9247 10/13/2017 0.1167 m 0.0100 Calamos Strat Tot Return Fd CSQ 4.28 12.37 12.76 0.9694 10/10/2017 0.0825 m 0.0106 Liberty All Star Equity Fund USA 4.23 6.18 6.77 0.9129 7/26/2017 0.13 q Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fundd GHY 4.23 14.72 16.5 0.8921 10/12/2017 0.09 m 0.0096 PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund PCI 4.21 22.66 23.79 0.9525 10/12/2017 0.164063 m 0.0113 Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund EAD 4.2 8.58 9.36 0.9167 10/13/2017 0.05641 m 0.0102 Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund HYT 4.17 11.2 12.34 0.9076 10/13/2017 0.07 m 0.0096 Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Inc RQI 4.14 12.55 13.45 0.9331 10/17/2017 0.08 m 0.0098 BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust BTZ 4.04 13.43 14.87 0.9032 10/13/2017 0.067 m 0.0074 First Trust Intermediate Duration Prf.& Income Fd FPF 3.94 24.67 25.25 0.9770 10/2/2017 0.1525 m 0.0090 John Hancock T/a Dvd Income HTD 3.68 25.86 26.3 0.9833 10/11/2017 0.138 m 0.0073 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund EVV 3.53 14.04 15.15 0.9267 10/11/2017 0.0806 m 0.0075 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi Sector Income Fund ERC 3.27 13.05 14.28 0.9139 10/13/2017 0.10759 m 0.0100 Western Asset High Income Fund II HIX 3.06 7.13 7.78 0.9165 10/19/2017 0.049 m 0.0078 Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund Inc AWF 2.8 12.95 14.02 0.9237 10/5/2017 0.0699 m 0.0056 Templeton Emerg Mkts Inc Fd TEI 2.64 11.66 12.99 0.8976 9/27/2017 0.1119 q Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fd ISD 2.43 15.18 16.69 0.9095 10/12/2017 0.0925 m 0.0055 Western Asset High Income Op HIO 2.16 5.06 5.65 0.8956 10/19/2017 0.029 m 0.0046 Nuveen Pfd Sec Income Fd JPS 1.99 10.33 10.45 0.9885 10/12/2017 0.062 m 0.0044 First Trust High Income Long/short Fund FSD 1.75 16.77 18.13 0.9250 10/2/2017 0.1266 m 0.0049 Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund JPC 1.56 10.53 10.83 0.9723 10/12/2017 0.065 m 0.0036 Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund JQC 1.32 8.32 9.19 0.9053 10/12/2017 0.0475 m 0.0028 Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund NCV 1.16 7.1 6.63 1.0709 10/11/2017 0.065 m 0.0039 BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc. DSU 0.91 11.69 12.79 0.9140 10/13/2017 0.0685 m 0.0020

