Nationstar Mortgage's (NSM) CEO Jay Bray Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings (NYSE:NSM)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 2, 2017 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Amar Patel - Executive Vice President and Interim Chief Financial Officer

Jay Bray - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Douglas Harter - Crédit Suisse AG

Henry Coffey - Wedbush Securities Inc.

Frederick Small - Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC

Mark Hammond - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Bose George - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc.,

Mark DeVries - Barclays PLC

Operator

Good morning. My name is Candice, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc., Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After our speakers’ remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Mr. Amar Patel, CFO, you may begin your conference.

Amar Patel

Thanks. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining our third quarter 2017 earnings call. Before we get started, I would like to remind you that our quarterly press release and earnings supplement are available from the Shareholder Relations section of our website, www.nationstarholdings.com.

In addition, we will make forward-looking statements during today's call that are subject to risk and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations are detailed in our SEC filings; including the Form 8-K filed today containing our earnings release and quarterly supplement. Information about any non-GAAP financial measures referenced, including a reconciliation of those measures to GAAP measures can also be found in the earnings release and in the quarterly supplement available on the website.

I'd now like to turn the call over to our Chairman and CEO, Jay Bray.

Jay Bray

Thank you, Amar, and thanks everybody for joining the call. I'm very pleased to announce another solid quarter with adjusted pretax income of $67 million or $0.44 per share. Our Origination business had a strong quarter as we generated $46 million of adjusted pretax income and funded $5.1 billion in loans even as we made continued investments in our purchase strategy.

Xome increased third-party inflows and we made strong progress with our referral initiative to drive additional retail listings to our exchange platform. We posted 5 basis points of adjusted servicing profitability while boarding $58 billion and 347,000 customers during the quarter. Our servicing portfolio now totals over $530 billion and we have the pleasure of serving 3.3 million customers. We continue to believe our unique, integrated platform allows us to deliver incredible service to our customers and significant value for our shareholders.

Now let's talk about the Servicing segment. Since 2016, we have boarded an impressive $276 billion. This is an incredible achievement and is unprecedented in this industry. I believe this is a testament to our servicing team and the strength of our platform. The strength of the platform has never been more evident than today. We believe we are the lowest cost servicer in the industry. Our performance, as evidenced by the Fannie Mae STAR awards and other industry benchmarks is second to none.

Furthermore, our ability to offer recapture services provides a comprehensive solution to any owner of MSR assets. The power of our low cost, strong performance and recapture, combined with our robust risk and compliance infrastructure sets us apart from all other platforms. In the third quarter alone we boarded $58 billion. Through our focus on expense management, we are realizing the benefits of scale within our platform, as we boarded the loans without an increase in labor costs from the prior quarter.

The Company is on track to efficiently board $44 billion in the fourth quarter, which will complete the boarding of the previously announced New Residential sub-servicing portfolio. We anticipate ending the year with over $500 billion in Servicing. Even more exciting as we enter 2018, we believe our portfolio is self-sustaining and will grow 5% without any large bulk transactions. This is achievable with our current levels of sub-servicing origination volume, sub-servicing and MSR flow and smaller bulk transfers from existing partners. Larger strategic acquisition opportunities provide more upside to the portfolio growth.

Overall, the Servicing segment earned $65 million in adjusted pretax income or 5 basis points in profitability, a 13% improvement over the same quarter last year. In the third quarter, we were also able to provide over 12,000 modifications and workouts as part of our efforts to ensure that our customers remain in their homes. Year-to-date, our Servicing segment has achieved 5 basis points of profitability, on average, and we expect to exceed 5 basis points in the fourth quarter. I'm very pleased with the success Servicing has achieved so far this year and we look forward to ending with a strong fourth quarter.

Let's move on to originations. Originations earned $46 million in adjusted pretax income, which exceeded our quarterly target of $40 million. The segment has now posted above $40 million in 14 out of the previous 15 quarters. The team funded over $5.1 billion in loans, a 20% increase quarter-over-quarter. The volume growth primarily came from the correspondence channel. We've operated this channel for years and it provides an opportunity to create MSR assets at attractive returns.

I've never been more excited about Originations segment, and I want to provide an update on our growth initiatives. In our Purchase segment, we are adding seasoned purchase loan officers, launching targeted marketing campaigns, and leveraging our technology from Xome to extract new leads. We are also emphasizing Purchase engagement across every customer touch point from servicing cost to online interactions.

Additionally, we redesigned our sales and marketing strategies to reach new customers and provide them with the opportunity to transform their home ownership experience. We are also launching a new team dedicated to driving new customer acquisition. We expect to achieve 75 basis points margin in this channel, leading to a low cost to create for the MSR, and correspondingly a high return. So we have some huge initiatives and I'm excited to provide additional value to our customers through our online platform, where we expect to launch a digital mortgage application portal in the first half of 2018.

Let's now discuss Xome. Xome delivered $12 million in pretax income for the third quarter, selling approximately 2,800 properties in the quarter and executing almost 100,000 title orders. I'm excited by the team's traction with third-party clients. Quarter-over-quarter, third-party property sales increased 34% and third-party inventory levels increased 41%. So we are gaining traction with the GSEs and other servicers as overall property inventory has stabilized, due to these recent third-party inflows.

We are also seeing positive momentum in our Exchange segment, driven by early success in our referral channel. Our referral relationship allows homeowner selling their homes to have access to Xome's exchange platform, real estate agent panel, and transaction support to facilitate the lending, title and overall closing experience. The program just launched this year and has already generated almost 300 closings, presenting opportunities for fee income, purchase originations and Xome downstream services.

In the Services segment, the Xome team gained nine new title clients, which will drive additional revenue in the future quarters. We are also launching new product offerings in this segment. Quantarium is a real estate analytics company within Xome that has developed industry-leading automated home valuation models, utilizing advanced statistical methods and complex algorithms.

As validated by an independent study, Quantarium has created the best automated valuation tool in the industry and we plan to roll this product out to third parties in the coming quarters. Additionally, to further capture EBITDA, we are exploring entering the field services business, which provides property inspection and preservation services to servicers. In the SaaS segment, we continued building out our white label product, which through our current and prospective clients will penetrate over 35% of the total mortgage market over the next year.

Moving to the next slide. As the third largest servicer, we operate a profitable best-in-class servicing platform that can compete and participate in both MSR and sub-servicing opportunities. We generated 5 basis points adjusted profitability year-to-date, while boarding a $128 billion. I firmly believe we are the best positioned servicer in the industry and we plan to leverage our scale to achieve cost efficiencies, while seizing market opportunities.

Our Origination platform has demonstrated the ability to provide competitive solutions and loan offerings in various market conditions. We will continue to make investments towards acquiring new customers and expanding the purchase business. Xome is providing services for leading financial institutions, mortgage companies, the GSEs, and we'll grow non-default property closing through our referral programs and provide additional products.

With the continued focus on improving customer service, over the last year, we have launched a new website and mobile app; moved call centers ops back to the United States; improved the customer boarding process. These enhancements to the customer experience help drive a 45% improvement in customer complaints in the last year.

And we're just getting started. Earlier this year we launched a self-service functions and features powered by Xome technology to help our 3.3 million customers become the smartest homeowner in the block. Customers in our current portfolio hold over $400 billion in equity in their greatest asset, their home. And we have the tools in place to play an active role in helping manage all things home. We are excited to continue to learn, innovate and provide more value to our customers through our online platform.

In closing, our performance this quarter assures me that we are the best positioned in the industry and we are well positioned to capitalize on future opportunities. Now before I turn the call over to the operator, I want to clarify a couple of things. One, the company maintains a policy of not commenting on rumors or market speculation, so we'll have no comments related to that.

And now, I'd like to hand the call over to the operator to open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from Doug Harter with Credit Suisse. Your line is now open.

Douglas Harter

Thanks. Jay, can you talk about the Seneca portfolio and kind of the outlook there and any impact that might have on the Servicing balances?

Jay Bray

Yes, sure. As you know Doug, the Seneca portfolio was a very clean agency portfolio. There were two investors in that portfolio. They made a decision to sell it and ultimately, it was purchased by a financial institution. The transfer is going to take place in December. It's around kind of like mid-$40 billion once it transfers. From our standpoint, economically with the de-boarding fees termination fees et cetera; we'll receive probably closer to a year's worth of servicing fees associated with that portfolio.

And candidly, when you look at the boardings that we have coming in the fourth quarter and you look at some recent wins, we still expect to end the year at over $500 billion and we still expect to grow the portfolio with our existing customers 5% to 10% next year. So that's how we're thinking about Seneca.

Douglas Harter

Great. And then on the commentary of exceeding the 5 basis points of profitability for the fourth quarter, what are the driving factors there? Is that more cost synergies to drive that profitability or is there something else that's leading to that comfort?

Jay Bray

No, I think we just think amortization will be lower a bit as well. Certainly, costs will come down as well. And then the boarding fees that I talked about will be in those numbers. I mean, I really – if you think about the third quarter, it's actually an amazing story. If you look at Servicing, operational – total income was up $10 million, operational revenue was down $3 million. But from a core direct expense, salaries, et cetera Servicing expenses were actually down by $7 million, despite boarding all those portfolios and amortization was better by $6 million.

So it was a great quarter. I'm really proud of those guys. We're able to board $50 billion without actually adding a dollar and driving cost down. And I think we're in the early innings of cost take out. I mean, we're kind of embarking on a project here at the end of the year to kind of make sure we're ready for 2018, where we think we can reduce our expenses another 20% to 25%. And so, I think we're still early-to-middle innings on the cost we can take out.

Douglas Harter

Thank you, Jay.

Operator

And your next question comes from Henry Coffey with Wedbush. Your line is now open.

Henry Coffey

Good morning, everyone. As you look towards 2018, what are the prospects for growth in origination volume?

Jay Bray

We think they're pretty strong. I mean if you look at what we're really contemplating for 2018, it's probably somewhere in that $25 billion range, Henry, so a reasonable amount of growth over 2017. The interesting thing and I mentioned it a little bit in the script, our portfolio today we have 400 – our customers have $400 billion in equity. And when you think about the unstoppable freight train of consumer debt with student loans, credit card, auto loans, we think we're going to see even a more material shift to kind of debt consolidation opportunities within our portfolio.

And if you add to that, I mean, I think the correspondent channel – that's a channel that we've been in for many years, I think we've actually gotten pretty darn good at it. When you look at our ability to recapture the correspondent channel, you look at the returns we're getting in that channel today. I think we expect to grow that. And then clearly, there is a ton of upside in the purchase business with respect to our existing portfolio. We are less than 5% recapture there. We've got a lot of new technology, and frankly, a lot of focus in the servicing center now on, let's recapture those customers as well. So I think those will be the three legs of the stool, but we would expect a reasonable amount of growth.

Henry Coffey

When you mean debt consolidation, do you think that's like sort of a cash out refinance or is it a home equity product or...

Jay Bray

I think it's more of a cash out. I mean, if you think about it, again, with the equity that our customers have today and we run quite a bit of data on a sample of our customers and we think we can save our customers $400 to $500 a month with a debt consolidation loan, which could have some cash out element to it, but certainly, the primary focus would be debt consolidation.

Henry Coffey

Would that be where you do the whole package with them together, instead of just giving them the cash?

Jay Bray

Exactly, yes. And then, to your point, I don't think it's going to be big for 2018, but clearly we have a second lien project that we plan to roll out in 2018 and a few other products I think that are going to help us with the whole home equity equation. So again, I don't know how much that will generate in 2018, but it's certainly going to be a big opportunity for us, I think, in the future.

Henry Coffey

There is a lot of capital out there chasing mortgage, Blackstone is probably the biggest, nobody heard of you – mortgage company, when you look at all that mortgage companies they own, what are your thoughts on where does Xome sit in the middle of all that, and how is that affecting the industry from your perspective?

Jay Bray

Well, I think, I mean if you look at some of those acquisitions, at least the ones I'm familiar with, a lot of them are retail branch focused, so more of a distributed retail approach, not all of them, but a lot of them, I would say. And from an origination platform standpoint, we're not huge fans of that channel. I'd rather focus on our centralized platforms and our kind of correspondent channel where we think profits are strong, the cost to create is low, and you have a lot of control.

So I mean I think that's a little bit of a different strategy that those guys are taken and it's not one that we plan on pursuing. From a Xome perspective, I think it brings opportunity, obviously. I mean Tony Ebers and his team, and the sales team there have had a lot of success working with the non-banks and starting to get – most of the new title clients are non-banks for this quarter. So I think it will be definitely to opportunity.

Henry Coffey

Great. Thank you.

Jay Bray

Thank you.

Operator

And your next question comes from Fred Small with Compass Point. Your line is now open.

Frederick Small

Good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. In the Servicing segment, what drove the big swing to the other income line during the third quarter? I mean, it looks like from the consolidated P&L that there was a big jump in interest income?

Jay Bray

Yes. And I think you're now hit the nail on the head Fred. If you recall, we bought a reverse portfolio late last year and we officially boarded that in the third quarter. And so, as part of that boarding, the accounting related to that, we took some additional reserves, kind of, if you look at it quarter-over-quarter, we took about $20 million to $21 million additional reserve, which will show up, obviously, in the expense line item.

And then, we bought that portfolio at a discount. So we accreted about $20 million of discount to the below the line there that you mentioned as well. So it's a bit of a gross up, it had ultimately no impact to the overall results because we booked the reserve of $20 million and booked accretion of $20 million and so – or thereabouts, it wasn't exactly the same numbers, but thereabout so it was related to the reverse.

Frederick Small

Okay. It's related to the reverse. And then that extra $20 million is just sitting in the – that's in sort of on the consolidated P&L breakout that's in G&A?

Amar Patel

Yes, they'll come through in other expenses. That's right.

Frederick Small

Okay, great, thanks. Then on the gain on sale margin in the origination segment, what were the factors that pushed that lower quarter-over-quarter?

Jay Bray

Yes, the biggest driver was correspondent. We did more correspondent volume in the third quarter, quite a bit more and then, we did see in our direct-to-consumer channel, the margin come down there a bit as well. A little bit of it is a function of HARP continues to come down. But predominantly, in the second quarter, we had some really strong secondary gains as we were selling into kind of falling rate environment. And so I think the third quarter is a bit more normalized, but those were the main factor. Amar, would you add anything?

Amar Patel

No, that's right. I mean in Q2, certainly we benefited from that rate rally and so, secondary gains as well as gain on sale improved considerably higher than what we had experienced historically. And then Q3, we went down even though HARP went down a bit. But the gain on sale and FHA volume improved and so we returned more to normal kind of margins than we experienced in the direct-to-consumer channel.

Jay Bray

And I think, Fred, as we think about it, we are doing more FHA. We think we have very strong capabilities there and so I think you'll see the margins kind of – obviously, it depends on rates to a certain level, but you'll see margins be fairly stable; hopefully trending up from here based on that FHA penetration.

Frederick Small

Okay, got it. Just on the way that you're reporting the gain on sale margin now, it looks like the total number in the second quarter, the consolidated number was call it 340 basis points versus 335 basis points last year. This quarter it sort of dropped to – 340 basis points versus 335 basis points last year, so sort of in line there. But this quarter, it dropped to 275. So, just on a consolidated basis is sort of – is 3Q a better run rate?

Jay Bray

Almost all of that drop is correspondence.

Amar Patel

Exactly, the mix of correspondent is what's driving that change. If you look at direct-to-consumer, it's about that same inferences in terms of the year to last year revenue, but the correspondent revenue is approximately 50 basis point to 60 basis points and so that's what drives down the total number.

Frederick Small

Okay. And then, what was the percentage of HARP originations during the quarter?

Jay Bray

That was 25% of direct consumers. Yes, I think it’s 15% to 18% total of the direct to the consumer channel, around 25%.

Frederick Small

Got it. And then, I mean, if I look at the, if I think about $25 billion in originations as target for 2018, it implies something like 50 or 60 basis point pick up in market share of overall originations. Where do you think that comes from?

Amar Patel

It's kind of consistent with what I was chatting about with Henry, we think correspondent, we've seen some strong growth there. Our run rate today and correspondent is probably 30% or 40%. So we're funding close to $1 billion a month now in correspondent. And then, in the direct-to-consumer channel, I think there is probably two maybe three legs to that stool. One is, it's crazy even when you look at today the eligible customers in total or even in par that can save over $50 a month is still close to 600,000 customers in our portfolio. So there's a lot of runway there just from a kind of traditional rate refinance, rate-term refinance.

And then I really think Fred, this equity as we have done a ton of analytical work around that, we think there is going to be a massive opportunity for debt consolidation in our own portfolio. And then we have to get better at the purchase recapture and the good news there is we got a lot of smart people working on it. We now have our servicing center starting to focus on it as well as customers call and we engage with them and then we got a lot of tools that and a lot of predictive models, I think that will drive that recapture out.

So I think it's – those are the kind of the main areas that you're going to see the growth come from. I have like zero concern over hitting the $25 billion, to be perfectly honest because I think where the platform is positioned today. I've been here a long time and I think it's in the best shape that it's ever been in. So I'm pretty bullish on it.

Frederick Small

Okay, got it. And just sort of close that up, if the correspondent is a big driver of the growth there year-over-year, does that kind of overall – will that overall drive margin down or do you expect that the other channels – growth in other channels can sort of offset that and it seems like it's not slower margins?

Jay Bray

I mean I think the increase is probably – and you're correct, we're 50% correspondent and 50% direct-to-consumer, if you look at 2017 versus 2018, right. And then I think the margins will come slightly down given correspondent, but Amar you can...

Amar Patel

But I think with the new customer acquisition as well as purchase channels, there are going to be higher margin than correspondent. So that will be an offset. I think overall margins, it will be lower than what we've had historically, just with the mix of business that we're doing, but it's not going to be down materially in 2018.

Frederick Small

Okay, awesome. Thanks a lot.

Operator

And your next question comes from Mark Hammond with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Mark Hammond

Hi, Jay and Amar. I have two questions, a general one and a specific one. So on the general side, when you do purchase MSR or get hired to sub-service, what is the general length of time from initial talks to closing to servicing transfer?

Jay Bray

It's a good question, and it depends on the portfolio, right. We are Baskin-Robbins. We've seen all 31 flavors of the types of transfers, but if it's a small transfer, call it less than $10 billion, the purchase process is probably 30 days, the transfer process is probably another 30 to 60 days. I mean, you can move pretty quickly.

If it's of the size that we did with BofA back in 2013 or 2014, that was a $200 billion portfolio and it took us a year to do it. So it kind of depends. I mean in this market today, they are smaller in size and so I think we can transact and board within a kind of 90 to 120 day time period on almost everything.

Amar Patel

Yes, that's right. And it also depends on the predecessor service and their ability to transfer and their timing. We've done a lot of transactions. We've done transactions with same counter-party multiple times and so, contract negotiations can go fairly smooth. What is going to be little down is the operational piece is the prior service are ready to transfer the loans, if they are, we're ready to take them.

Mark Hammond

And then, the specific question is on cash taxes. So in 2Q, they were much higher than, really as far back as my model goes. I was wondering what's driving that. And then is that expected to continue or should cash taxes kind of go back to a really minimal level that they've been going at historically?

Jay Bray

Yes, I mean I think, we generally assume cash taxes are going to be – as we look at prospectively how we record earnings, so they're in the 36% area. And while we did get a bad incentive in Q2, I think prospectively, we are assuming that run rate.

Mark Hammond

Okay, thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Bose George with KBW. Your line is now open.

Bose George

Hey, good morning. Actually when you guys recapture loans that are in the sub-servicing portfolios, can you remind me how the economics work? Do you share that with the MSR owner and does it vary by contract?

Amar Patel

Yes, I mean, it can vary by the contract, but the normal theme is, we do earn the origination gain on sale. We may also earn another fulfillment fee, if you will for procuring the MSR. Hence we might participate in some of MSR economics, but ultimately that MSR gets transferred over to the MSR owner. We get gain on sale...

Jay Bray

We get gain on sale, points on fees, as well as in most cases, a fulfillment fee and then we give the MSR, if you will to the owner of the MSR

Bose George

Okay that makes sense. But when I think about the growth in your market share on the origination side, I mean I guess it seems to make sense that you're growing your UPB and so, I mean just – even if your recapture is stable, you are essentially kind of growing share piggybacking on that, is that fair?

Jay Bray

Yes, that's very fair. Yes, I mean the portfolio clearly has grown a lot year-over-year. And like I said, there is still close to 600,000 customers that are in the money today. And so that's attractive and then, I really do believe that that consolidation is going to be big. So it's all of those things.

Bose George

Okay. And then, actually switching to the Servicing, the pipeline there, can you just talk about what you're seeing in the market, are there any big transactions or is it all generally smaller ones, and then just sub-servicing versus servicing acquisition?

Jay Bray

I don't know that there is any huge portfolios right, I think we're – there's a couple of interesting sub-servicing opportunities that are in the $100 billion plus, but the MSR opportunities are smaller. They're anywhere from $5 billion to call it $20 billion of opportunity. And frankly on the agency side, that's gotten more competitive and so we just haven't been as active there. We're buying a lot of flow agency. We're buying a lot of flow Ginnie. And then on the bulk side, I think Ginnie is still attractive.

Sub-servicing, we've won quite a bit of sub-servicing lately. We think we will complete discussions with three sub-servicers that will probably transfer, call it $15 billion to $20 billion in the first quarter. In the last 90 days on the flow side, we've added six new clients, which is about $400 million a month in flow. So call it $5 billion a year. So it's both I would say, slow down on the bigger bulk side, but there're still definitely pockets to play and we gain a lot of traction in the sub-servicing space.

Bose George

Okay, great. Thanks. And then actually on the servicing profitability, when you look out into 2018, can you just comment on where you see that going? I mean, just given that you're finishing the year probably stronger than at least we had expected?

Jay Bray

Yes, I think we are highly, highly confident that we'll exceed 5.5 basis points next year. Will there be some lumpiness? Maybe, but I mean, I think for the full year we'll exceed that. Like I said, I think we're in the early innings of what we can do on costs. We have 1,200 people predominantly with a vendor that are doing kind of routine repetitive task that we think we can automate a ton of that. And so we got a number of projects underway and I think we'll continue to take out costs. So I think greater than 5.5, we feel good about for 2018.

Bose George

Okay, thanks. And actually one quick one, just on the MSR mark this quarter, was that just rates that came in a little bigger than we had expected?

Amar Patel

Yes, most of that was rate. Of the $48 million mark, $27 million was related to amortization at the fair value versus the cost basis which we put into amortization from an operating perspective. And then the balance of which are related to just overall valuation assumptions, which includes rates as well as portfolio.

Bose George

Okay, great. Thanks.

Operator

And your next question comes from Mark DeVries with Barclays. Your line is now open.

Mark DeVries

Yes, thanks. With the announcement yesterday that Ocwen is moving over on to Black Knights MSP, I think you guys are now the only kind of major servicer out there still running on proprietary systems, interested to get your comments on how you think about the trade-offs of continuing to run those types of services versus – in-house versus using a third party vendor?

Jay Bray

Great question. We've looked at this a number of times and we've done a really deep dive on the Black Knight system versus our existing system et cetera. I think there's two factors that probably come into the decision for us. One, just from a cost perspective, I mean, we think our existing platform is cheaper, and when you look at our total cost of service, I mean we think we're the lowest in the industry, so we want to continue to maintain that advantage.

Second, I mean the system – the core system we're on is LSAMS, which is an ISGN product, which is – we've been on that now for 20 years and it is a fine product. They continue to support it and we obviously have built things around it. And time and time again, we continue to believe we can – we actually now think that our technology capability frankly and our ability to automate and take cost out is a real competitive advantage and we believe staying our system is the right answer.

From a kind of control environment standpoint, as you can imagine, transferring over $276 billion in the last two years, we've had our system tested by everybody known to man, including regulators, FHA, Fannie, Freddie, Ginnie. So we feel good about it. I mean we are fans of Black Knight. I think we think their product is a good product. I mean, we just have been unable to make it work from a cost standpoint, and frankly, from a flexibility standpoint on what we want to do to continue to take cost out.

Mark DeVries

Okay, that's helpful. And then just one other question, I just wanted to get some clarification on your expectations for third-party revenue contribution in Xome. And I guess you note in the release you had a 41% Q-on-Q increase in the inventory, but revenues were down marginally. Should we expect with the inventory growing for the revenue contribution to start to inflect in the coming quarters?

Amar Patel

Yes, that is correct. I think we did say that the inventory was higher, but it takes a little while to close those loans. And so, when that ultimately happens, that's when we'll see the revenue pick up. But yes, I mean we did go down to 33% of revenue for third party, but with what we're doing on the exchange side as well as new business we're getting in title as well as we're going to be doing with Quantarium and then we would expect third-party revenues to increase over time.

Mark DeVries

Got it. Thank you.

End of Q&A

Operator

We have no further questions at this time. I'll turn the call back to Mr. Bray for closing remarks.

Jay Bray

Thank you, guys. Really appreciate your joining. Talk to you later.

Operator

And this concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.