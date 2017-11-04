RAIT Financial Trust's (RAS) CEO Scott Davidson on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 2, 2017 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Andres Viroslav - Investor Relations

Scott Davidson - President and Chief Executive Officer

Alfred Dilmore - Interim Chief Financial Officer, Chief Administrative Officer & Interim Treasurer

Analysts

Jessica Levi-Ribner - FBR Capital Markets & Co.

Benjamin Zucker - JMP Securities LLC

Operator

Andres Viroslav, you may begin your conference.

Andres Viroslav

Thank you, Matthew, and good morning to everyone. Thank you for joining us today to review RAIT Financial Trust third quarter 2017 financial results. On the call with me today are Scott Davidson, RAIT's Chief Executive Officer; and Fred Dilmore, RAIT's Interim Chief Financial Officer.

This morning's call is being webcast on our website at www.rait.com. There will be a replay of the call available via webcast on our website and telephonically beginning at approximately 12 PM Eastern Time today. The dial-in for the replay is (855) 859-2056 with a confirmation code of 95365064.

Before I turn the call over to Scott, I would like to remind everyone that there may be forward-looking statements made in this call that involve risks and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements reflect RAIT's current views with respect to future events, and financial and operational performance. Actual results could differ substantially and materially from what RAIT has projected. Such statements are made in good faith pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Please refer to the section entitled forward-looking statements in RAIT's earnings release issued earlier today and RAIT's other filings with the SEC for factors that could affect the accuracy of our expectations or cause our future results to differ materially from those expectations. RAIT does not undertake to update forward-looking statements in this call or with respect to matters described herein, expect as may be required by law.

Participants may discuss non-GAAP financial measures in this call. A copy of RAIT's earnings release and supplements issued earlier today, containing financial information and a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP comparable measures are attached to RAIT's more recent current report on Form 8-K available at RAIT's website, www.rait.com, under Investor Relations. RAIT's other SEC filings are also available through this link.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to RAIT's Chief Executive Officer, Scott Davidson. Scott?

Scott Davidson

Thank you, Andres, and good morning, and thank you all for joining us today. As you know we remain in the midst of focusing RAIT on a streamline business model that's committed to focusing on our world-class commercial real estate lending activities. We remain committed to the execution of our strategic plan of recycling capital from our legacy assets and reallocating that capital into quality senior commercial real estate loans, as well as reducing debt.

So far, we've made good progress executing on that plan. As of this call, our REO property portfolio is down to approximately $336 million. As – since the beginning of 2016, we’ve invested properties for $678 million and reduced related debt and corporate unsecured debt by more than $687 million. As importantly loan volume was up more than 300% to $375 million in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2017.

As expected, the progress we've achieved executing on our transformational strategy has resulted in a smaller balance sheet, less debt and compressed CAD. It remains our goal to be largely completed with the remaining asset dispositions, and our strategic transformation by early 2018.

Our transformational strategy remains focused on growing our core middle-market CRE lending activities, divesting our legacy REO portfolio, divesting our property management operations, reducing our outstanding unsecured recourse indebtedness, and reducing our total expense base.

As previously noted, we continue to recycle capital into our lending activities. During the quarter, we closed nine floating rate first mortgage loans totaling about $100 million, and during the first nine months of 2017, we originated a total of $375 million of loans, each release surpassing all of 2016 loan origination volumes, and matching our capital availability.

Our lending pipeline remains strong, and we're seeing consistent credit quality with our first-lien middle market focused product. We remain a leader in the floating-rate CMBS securitization market, and we are aggregating loans for our eighth RAIT sponsored floating-rate securitization, and our second transaction of 2017.

As I alluded to, our legacy non-lending asset dispositions continue, while we expect quarterly volatility in the timing and amount of properties disposed off during our transformation, we sold and divested 13 properties, totaling about $129 million from July 1, 2017, through November 1, 2017, bringing total property dispositions to $340 million in 2017 and $678 million since January of 2016. We currently have a property portfolio of 21 properties totaling about $336 million with 15 of those properties or about $238 million in varying stages of our sales process.

As we continue executing on our plan, we continue making progress rightsizing our base compensation and G&A expense levels. 2017 base compensation and G&A expenses are on track to meet our approximate $25 million per year goal. Third quarter expenses were approximately 17% lower than the third quarter of 2016. And when annualized, we estimated approximate 21% decrease in compensation G&A expenses from 2016.

When you look at expense levels prior to RAIT commencing its strategic transformation, compensation and G&A expenses are estimated to decrease by more than 45% from 2016 levels on an annualized basis. We are also managing our liquidity and focused on allocating capital to reduce RAIT's unsecured recourse indebtedness. Total recourse debt excluding RAIT's secured warehouse facilities declined by $12.6 million from July 1, 2017 through this call.

And since January 1, 2016, total recourse debt has declined by approximately $115.8 million. Based on our internal estimates, we expect to release approximately $200 million of capital from our existing portfolio over the next 12 months. That capital can be reallocated into further debt reductions, our lending business, and to our working capital.

As the dividends and RAIT's common and preferred securities, the board considered a variety of factors during its evaluation of the third quarter common dividend. After an evaluation of current facts and circumstances, the board made the difficult decision to spend the quarterly common dividend.

The Board felt that it was important to advance RAIT's financial flexibility as the transition continues. The Board expects consider whether to reinstate dividend on RAIT's common shares, after RAIT completes strategic transformation and exploration of strategic and financial alternatives. The Board also declared fourth quarter preferred stock dividends in the normal course.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Fred Dilmore, RAIT's interim Chief Financial Officer, to report on our financial results.

Alfred Dilmore

Thank you, Scott. As Scott highlighted, we are in the midst of our transformation to a pure-play commercial real estate lender. This process, which includes the unlocking of capital for lending and debt paydowns by reducing the balance sheet through our legacy asset sales and loan repayments remains active and ongoing.

Through the third quarter, we are reporting a GAAP loss of $0.26 per common share and a CAD loss of $0.01 per common share. The GAAP loss, includes a $4 million or $0.04 per share non-cash loss on deconsolidation of seven properties, which is expected to be offset by a gain on deconsolidation in future periods.

In addition, we incurred provision for loan losses against certain legacy CRE loans of $5.5 million and non-cash asset impairment charges of $3.1 million on certain REO assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. To date, all of our loan losses and non-cash asset impairment charges relate to our legacy assets. All of our post-financial crisis originated loans continue to perform as expected.

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2017, GAAP loss per share was $1.97 compared to a loss per share of $0.28 for the nine months ended September 30, 2016. The increase in the GAAP loss per share was primarily, caused by previously announced non-cash asset impairment charges and provision for loan losses as reported in the second quarter, on certain legacy CRE properties and loans. CAD loss per share for the nine-month period was $0.01 compared to CAD per share of $0.12 for the nine months ended September 30, 2016.

Our loan portfolio stands at $1.24 billion as of September 30, 2017 compared to $1.28 billion at December 31, 2016. The loan portfolio continues to experience levels of loan payoffs consistent with our expectations. Loan repayments were approximately $110 million in Q3, and $385 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2017. While loan origination totaled $101 million during the quarter, and $375 million for the nine-month period.

As Scott also indicated, we continued making progress, divesting out of the real estate portfolio, including the property sales that occurred subsequent to quarter-end, the total property portfolio is down to 21 properties, totaling approximately $336 million, a 61% decline from December 31, 2016.

During the year, we generated GAAP gains related to our property sales of nearly $23 million. RAIT's overall indebtedness declined by approximately $162 million during the third quarter and $331 million year-to-date. Total recourse debt, excluding RAIT's secured warehouse facilities declined over $10 million during the third quarter and over $115 million, since January 1, 2016, through today.

We ended the third quarter with a cash balance of $46 million and have recycled approximately $114 million of unrestricted capital during the nine-month period. As Scott mentioned, we expect to unlock an additional $200 million of unrestricted capital approximately from our capital recycling activities over the next 12-month period. This capital could be available to allocate towards debt reduction, working capital or reinvestment into new loans.

Finally, the two items worth highlighting. First, we reported a non-cash loss on deconsolidation of properties of just over $20 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. And expect this loss to reverse be a gain on deconsolidation properties in the coming periods, possibly in the fourth quarter.

As a reminder, this is being driven by a 10-property industrial portfolio that is encumbered by a single third-party cross collateralize loan, non-recourse to REIT, where RAIT no longer has an economic interest in the portfolio yet must continue to consolidate the portfolio, until the senior lender completes the process to divest RAIT of the remaining two properties to satisfy its loans. The senior lender began that process during first quarter of 2017 and once complete we expect to fully reverse the related non-cash debt loss into a gain on deconsolidation of properties.

And secondly, we expect to recognize the gain of $5.5 million in our fourth quarter results related to the purchase by RAIT for $20.5 million of warrants and stock appreciation rights pursuant to the exercise of a put right by the holder with respect to the warrants and stock appreciation rights. The gain represents the excess between the carrying amount of this obligation and the purchase price. So overall, we continue making progress towards achieving our strategic transformational goals.

Scott, back to you.

Scott Davidson

Thanks, Fred. As you are aware, during the quarter we announced that the RAIT board formed a special committee to begin a formal process of exploring strategic and financial alternatives for RAIT. The special committee continues to work diligently with Barclays and UBS Investment Bank on this process. Expressions of interest have been received from, and discussions are advancing with, multiple parties with respect to a potential transaction involving RAIT.

There can be no assurance that any transaction will result from this process or as to the timing and nature of such potential transaction. Therefore, we will not be able to take any questions regarding the process. However, we are glad to address other questions about RAIT, and with that operator, I'd like to open up the call for any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have a question from Jessica Ribner with B. Riley FBR. Your line is open.

Jessica Levi-Ribner

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question.

Scott Davidson

Good morning, Jessica.

Jessica Levi-Ribner

My first, which is beyond the pace of fourth quarter originations. Can you give us an idea of how that's looking already in the quarter?

Alfred Dilmore

Yes, I mean, the pace is pretty consistent with the year so far, we've got a number of loans under that, a number of loans closed. I don't know if there is anything out of the ordinary relevant to the third quarter or the second quarter.

Jessica Levi-Ribner

Okay. And I know that the new originations are coming in at slightly lower yields. Are you seeing the same trends in the fourth quarter end? And what can you talk about, I mean that's driven by competition what are you seeing in the space and how are you thinking about that?

Alfred Dilmore

Yes, I think, the good news is that while they are at the – obviously, the yield is a function of the individual loan, right. On the other hand, our financing cost and securitization market seems to be going down as that market does well too. So what we're able to do is pass along the benefit of the financing that we get to our borrowers, and we think, that we'd likely to end up with a higher yield to rate on our residual interest in the current environment than in previous environment. So I think that it’s actually somewhat is a good thing because what you're seeing is both sides of the spread market compression.

Jessica Levi-Ribner

Okay. And then can you speak a little bit to the liquidity that you have on hand? I know you guys talked a lot about being able to release about $200 million of capital in the next year. But today, what amount of originations did your liquidity support?

Scott Davidson

I think that we kind of targeted in the beginning of year $500 million to $600 million or so of loan originations, if my memory serves. I think that from a model perspective, we balanced both repaying debt as part of our strategic plan as well as allocating capital into our loan business. And I don't think that our notion of how many loans we have capital to available to originate for this year has changed or is changing.

Jessica Levi-Ribner

Okay.

Scott Davidson

What we have been pretty conservative about is managing sort of the property sales that we have create a little bit of some of unusual spike if you will in our cash availability, and we are pretty conservative about how we manage that or at least we try to be conservative and match that capital with our loan origination.

Jessica Levi-Ribner

My last question is going to be on the dividend. It sounds like, if we just kind of, think about the guidance you’re giving for the next quarter that there is going to be the reversal of the deconsolidation losses and you're going to have $5.5 million gain with the originations kind of holding steady quarter-over-quarter. How did you – can you explain a little bit on the thinking behind cutting your dividend altogether and how we can think about that?

Scott Davidson

Sure. I think that the statement that the Board put out and that our Chairman highlighted is release I think sums up the board's thinking, which is we are in the middle of a strategic alternative process, keeping extra cash on hand provides extra flexibility for us over time. We do know that dividends are important to our shareholders, and something that's something that's very much in the forefront of the Board's thinking process. And what the Board has decided or wants to do is wait till we get through the strategic transformation process, and when we know how that process concluded, then to reanalyze and rethink about the best way to move forward as it relates to dividends.

Jessica Levi-Ribner

Okay, thank you.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Ben Zucker with JMP Securities. Your line is open.

Benjamin Zucker

Thanks and good morning everyone. Appreciate you taking my questions. I had one that I was going to ask about pricing trends and how pronounced those are in the smaller balance size of the market, but that was basically touched upon. Scott, If I have heard your prepared remarks, right, it sounds like, you guys are making really solid progress with the real estate sales now in 4Q 2017. And did I hear you right that all of the remaining held for sale assets are at least in some stage of the selling process, understanding that doesn't necessarily mean that they will all close in this quarter?

Scott Davidson

Yes, I think that's right. I mean we're very active – an active seller, obviously, until things close, you can't say that they closed. But we are working on every single asset. We have – and there are various stages of the process.

We are a disciplined seller, and we always reserve to right, if someone tries to change terms on us at the closing table or some other thing to pull it of the market and bring it back. But we're actively working on all of them. We feel good about the process, and it feels like we can see the light at the end of the tunnel, in terms of getting rid of that portfolio at appropriate prices.

Benjamin Zucker

That's great. I know this has been a long process, so nice to see the progress. On the other side of that, that remaining $97 million, $98 million for held for investment real estate. Is there a reason that's held for investment, I mean do you actually plan to hold those over an extended period of time or is that presumably the next wave of what will be divested once these initial assets are sold?

Scott Davidson

Sure, it's a good question. I think that there's as you would expect it's not just one asset, it's a little bit of a portfolio, and each asset has its own particular story or reason. In some cases, there are legal reasons with other parties and interest in those transactions that prevent us from selling them in the near-term.

In other cases, we know that there is some near-term events, et cetera that we think will allows us to maximize value on the asset sale in the longer-term and obviously, we really care about the value associated with the asset.

So there's a little bit of a different story with each, safe to say, when we get ourselves in the position and we think we can maximize value from the sale of the asset for the benefit of our shareholders. We don't plan on being a long-term real estate owner, but at the moment those are the ones – there is something we can do or something specifically preventing us from selling the asset.

Benjamin Zucker

That makes sense, and I guess, lastly for me, and this is kind of a more strategically on CMBS conduit lending, it's a business line, RAIT used to operate in, and I even think I recall, it was identified as an area that RAIT would continue to pursue and allocate capital to after the transformation?

And just giving, the spread environment that you guys obviously, have a good grasp on them, because of your floating-rate CMBS financing. Is this an area – and the lack of capital needed to get this business going, which has been just kind of an issue as you're dealing with the lumpiness of sales. Is this a business that we might start to see originations pickup in the near-term or do you think that it's just safe to say, you guys are more focused on the property sales on one side and originating these transitional loans on the other side?

Alfred Dilmore

Well, I think that you've identified a lot of things, most of with which, I agree. It’s a business that we love. It's a business that we've had great success in here and in the past, and it’s a business that we want to be active in. We have to do it with sort of the right financial circumstances and capital structure to accompany it and we're looking forward to being active in that business in 2018.

I think more reasonably then in this last quarter as we kind of moving through our transformation. So it's a great business its one we're set up to attack. We look forward to allocating as you said capital to it, described as a capital return relatively quickly, and we're excited about the prospects there as well.

Benjamin Zucker

Great, well, appreciate your comments, Scott and again congrats on the continued progress guys.

Scott Davidson

Thank you so much.

End of Q&A

Scott Davidson

Thank you everyone, and we continue to make progress executing on our plan to transition RAIT to a pure-play commercial real estate lender and we look forward to updating you on our continued progress next quarter. Thank you, all for joining our call today, and thank you for your continued interest in the RAIT Financial Trust. Have a wonderful day.

