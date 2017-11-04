Teranga Gold Corp's (TGCDF) CEO Richard Young on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Teranga Gold Corp CDA (OTCPK:TGCDF) Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Trish Moran - IR

Navindra Dyal - CFO

Paul Chawrun - COO

Richard Young - President and CEO

Analysts

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Teranga Gold Conference Call for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2017. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

Your host for today's call is Trish Moran, Head of Investor Relations. Ms. Moran, please go ahead.

Trish Moran

Thank you. Before I get started today, as a reminder, I'd like to ask everyone to please view Slide 2 of our third quarter slide presentation, which is posted on our website, to view our cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements and the risk factors pertaining to these statements.

The agenda for today's call is outlined on Slide 3. Starting off will be Paul Chawrun, our Chief Operating Officer, who will review the third quarter operating and development highlights. Next up, Navin Dyal, our CFO, will discuss Teranga's third quarter financial results. And Richard Young, Teranga's President and Chief Executive Officer, will wrap things up and open up the call to questions.

And now, over to Paul.

Paul Chawrun

Thank you, Trish.

So let's turn to Slide 5. We had a very busy quarter. We had solid operating performance with a 13% year-over-year increase in quarterly material movement and ore processed, keeping us on track to meet the top end of our production guidance and achieve our cost guidance.

At Sabodala, we increased reserves by approximately 400,000 ounces, resulting in an updated life of mine plan that shows over 200,000 ounces production for each of the next 5 years. And this represents a 20% increase over the previous plan; and free cash flow of $230 million over this period, double the amount anticipated in the previous plan as outlined in the technical report filed in August.

Together with the 1.2 million ounces in reserves announced with our Banfora feasibility study last month, we have increased our reserves base by 70% to 3.9 million ounces. On top of all of this, we delivered 2 sets of encouraging exploration results for our Golden Hill prospect in Burkina Faso.

So as shown on Slide 6, production for the quarter was just under 51,000 ounces. This is during the height of the rainy season, typically our most challenging time of the year. It was also our first full rainy season following completion of the mill optimization project completed last year.

Overall, it was a solid effort by the Sabodala operating team, as we mined close to 10 million tonnes and processed over a million tonnes of ore in the plant. With 3 consecutive solid quarters this year, Sabodala is on course to achieve the upper end of our guidance range of 205,000 to 225,000 ounces.

We continue to mine successfully in a multi-pit environment and are on track to mine close to 40 million tonnes, while reconciling positively to our reserves. Importantly, grade in the fourth quarter is expected to be higher with the majority of our ounces coming from the high grade Gora deposit from now until the end of the year.

So turning now to Slide 7, as mentioned, we recently issued a new technical report for Sabodala, updating the resource and reserves estimates and outlining a new life of mine plan. So if we look back, Sabodala started with reserves of 1.4 million ounces at the time of the IPO.

Rolling forward 7 sevens and after producing more than 1.3 million ounces, today Sabodala has a reserves base of 2.7 million proven and probable ounces, approximately 4.4 million ounces of measured and indicated resources with an additional 1 million ounces of inferred.

Our updated mine life extends out to 2031, and as I mentioned, our 5-year profile at Sabodala now has production in the excess of 200,000 ounces a year and free cash flow is estimated to be $230 million. But we're not done. We believe there is more at Sabodala, particularly once we have access to all the areas in the Niakafiri deposit and are able to fully evaluate underground potential in the coming years, as access to these reserves becomes more available.

So moving to Slide 8, recently we released results of the initial feasibility study for the Banfora Project, showing a base case internal rate of return of 15%. Like Sabodala, we expect to keep adding to Banfora's reserves life and extend it beyond what is currently a 9-year mine life. We are nearing completion of a 75,000-meter infill drill campaign on the existing resources.

This should be finished by the end of November, with the reserves update following in the first half of next year. We are anticipating a conversion rate of between 25% and 50% of the presently defined inferred resources.

In addition to this program, evaluation of over a dozen targets for potential new resources will continue on the highly prospective areas of the Banfora property in Q4 and into next year. With respect to construction, the Banfora Project is advancing. We are assembling an owners' team and we expect to award the EPCM contract shortly. Site civils and infrastructure are scheduled to begin in Q4. Detailed engineering is set to commence and plant construction is on track to start in Q2 of 2018.

And now turning to Slide 9, although the third quarter tends to be the least active period for exploration in West Africa, we were able to continue drilling at both Banfora and Golden Hill in Burkina Faso. 3 drills continued working on the infill program at Banfora, and in addition to this, 2 drills were active throughout the quarter at our advanced exploration property in Golden Hill on the Hounde Belt. These 2 drills focused on expansion of the Ma suite of structural prospects and further evaluation of the Jackhammer Hill prospect.

Field observations from the recent drilling at both Ma and Jackhammer Hill continued to provide positive encouragement for widths and intensity of alteration. We will have another update on Golden Hill shortly that will include drilling results from both of these rapidly advancing prospects. Drilling success at Banfora, Golden Hill and Sabodala has led to an increase in the 2017 exploration budget to between $20 million and $25 million.

Our drilling activities for the fourth quarter will include continuation at the Ma, Jackhammer Hill, and Peksou prospects at Golden Hill; completion of the Banfora infill drilling campaign; reinitiating focus at Niakafiri in the Sabodala Mine lease; and drilling at the Guitry prospect in Cote d'Ivoire.

With that, I'll now ask Navin to provide more detail on our financial results. Over to you.

Navindra Dyal

Thank you, Paul.

We are three quarters of the way through the year, and we are on track to achieve guidance as we head into the final months of the year. Let's break down the financials starting on Slide 11.

Revenue was marginally higher for the quarter due to an increase in gold sales, partially offset by a decrease in the average realized gold price. Year-to-date, revenue was down due to a decline in ounces of gold sold. However, we expect a strong fourth quarter and for revenue to be higher than last year.

Slide 12 shows the positive effect of our productivity and efficiency program. Mining, milling and G&A costs on a per-tonne basis are at their lowest levels in 4 years. Improving unit cost either through reducing gross costs or by increasing the efficient use of our equipment is an ongoing priority.

For example, we have improved availability and utilization rates of our equipment by working closely with our supplier; the net result, improved equipment productivity, more material moved and lower unit cost.

Turning to Slide 13, as Paul discussed, the third quarter was expected to be the most difficult quarter of the 2017 mine plan. As a result, year-over-year material mined and processed each increased by 13% respectively, while head rate declined by 7%.

These factors drove the increase in this quarter's per-ounce metrics. However, they are not expected to recur in the first quarter, as the majority of ounces produced and sold are anticipated to come from the high grade ore deposit, as Paul mentioned.

Slide 14 shows where our per-ounce costs stand on a year-to-date basis. Our cost of sales and cash costs per ounce are expected to come in at the middle of our guidance ranges, while our all-in sustaining cost metrics are expected to come in at the upper end of our guidance ranges for the year.

Moving to Slide 15, EBITDA for the 3- and 9-month periods was $23 million and $69 million, respectively, both solid figures. As we drew down on ore stockpiles, there is a non-cash expense associated with inventory movement, reducing EBITDA. Adjusting for this non-cash expense, EBITDA would have been better year-over-year for both the quarter and year-to-date.

Slide 16 presents our operating cash flow for the quarter and year-to-date. When you look at operating cash flow before working capital items, it is higher in both the quarter and year-to-date periods. The decrease in operating cash flow for the quarter is mainly due to a decline in trade payables. And on a year-to-date basis, income tax and royalty payments increased by $9.4 million and $8.1 million, respectively, over the prior year period.

Turning to Slide 17, our cash balance remains strong at $73 million as of September 30. During the quarter we spent $5 million in growth expenditures related to the Banfora Project, including feasibility study costs and construction readiness activities. This, combined with a $2 million change in working capital, reduced our June 30 cash balance by $7 million at the end of September 30.

Based on our forecast and depending on gold prices, we anticipate that our cash balance at the end of the year will grow to between $75 million to $80 million. Additionally, I would like to highlight that we have nearly $4 million in available-for-sale securities. Now as we look to prudently finance Banfora, it's imperative that we maintain our strong financial position. Therefore during the quarter, we put a hedge in place for about half of our Sabodala production over the next 5 quarters from Q4 2017 to the end of 2018 at a hedge price of $1,336 per ounce.

Now as a general rule, we have a non-hedge philosophy. But these forward sale contracts serve to lock in and provide more certainty around Sabodala's cash flows as we look to finance Banfora. We will likely extend this hedge program to 2019 if the opportunity presents itself.

Finally, I'm pleased to report that following a competitive selection process, we intend to execute a project finance mandate in the coming weeks that will further the development of Banfora. The mandate is expected to set forth a $150 million senior project debt facility with a targeted close in the second quarter of 2018, and is subject of course to the usual approvals, due diligence and legal documentation.

And now, over to Richard.

Richard Young

Navin, Paul, thank you very much.

We've had a really solid year. We set forward a number of milestones that we were looking to achieve as we move from a single-asset, single-jurisdiction company to a multi-jurisdiction or multi-asset growth company. And we are ticking off all those boxes.

Starting with operations, as Paul and Navin mentioned, we're on track to meet the higher end of our production guidance as well as all our cost guidance. And more importantly, with what the exploration and the development team have done, our 5-year and life of mine plan for Sabodala has materially improved, as Paul laid out.

And we are just getting started with access to Niakafiri over the next several years, we do expect our reserve base to grow at Sabodala and it will have a knock-on effect in terms of higher production and better cash flows from Sabodala, which already has a 14-year mine life as we stand today.

Sabodala is going to be a key component of our company's organic growth, as it will help fund both Banfora and future projects beyond that. So we're very pleased with our flagship operation. As we've indicated, the goal was to complete a feasibility study for Banfora and move that into construction, and we've done that. And we expect the Banfora numbers to improve with the completion of this infill drill program.

And we expect once we announce the updated reserve numbers by mid-next year, the IRR is going to improve materially. And it's only getting started, as we've got a number of targets around the proposed process plant that we'll be evaluating.

On the exploration front, things have moved forward even quicker than we had ever anticipated. We acquired Gryphon Minerals. We like the Golden Hill property. It is better than we ever expected. We gained access to that property in Q4 of last year. We started drilling in Q1 and we've now increased the spend twice through the course of this year. We will have another update in the coming weeks.

And again, we continue to get high-grade, near-surface results. It's going to be a multi-pit type of operation. And we expect to have maiden resources on a number of those deposits next year. So we're really thrilled at how quickly that's moving forward. We do believe there's an opportunity for that to be our third mine, and potentially take us to half a million ounces.

Beyond that, we are increasing our focus in Cote d'Ivoire. We're going to start drilling the Guitry property. We think that Cote d'Ivoire has a lot of potential in terms of high-grade large deposits. And I think you're going to hear more from us in the coming quarters on Cote d'Ivoire.

And last but not least, we've got the support of David Mimran, our cornerstone shareholder, as we embark on what we think is a tremendous growth profile. As we build this company at the bottom of the cycle and as gold prices move up, you're going to see much stronger production and cash flows as these new projects come into production.

So with that, I know that it's a very busy quarter and there's a lot of calls today. And if there aren't any questions, then we'll wrap this call up. As analysts and investors get a chance to digest the quarterly results, we are free and available for any questions that you may have. So thank you very much. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Richard Young

Jack, I think it's a busy morning with a number of calls. So I don't think there's any calls this morning.

Operator

Okay, this concludes our conference call for today. Please disconnect your lines and have a good day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.