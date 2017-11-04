Altice's (ATCEY) CEO Michel Combes on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Altice S A ADR (OTCPK:ATCEY) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Nick Brown - Head, IR

Michel Combes - CEO

Dexter Goei - President

Dennis Okhuijsen - CFO

Analysts

Philip Cusick - JPMorgan

Andrew Lee - Goldman Sachs

Jason Bazinet - Citi

San Dhillon - BNP Paribas

Ben Swinburne - Morgan Stanley

Dimitri Kallianiotis - Redburn

Jonathan Dann - RBC

Nick Brown

Hello, everyone, and welcome to Altice's Q3 earnings call. In a moment I'll hand over to Michel, Dexter, and Dennis who will take you through the presentation.

And with that, it's my pleasure to hand over to Altice's CEO, Michel Combes.

Michel Combes

Thanks, Nick. Hello, everyone. Starting with the key takeaways on Slide 4. Our focus remains on execution, execution, execution. We have a clear long-term strategy to be the number one operator for the quality of our telecommunication infrastructures, the number one convergence player and have best-in-class financial performance.

Revenue growth and margin expansion for Altice Group are currently being driven by the strong performance of Altice U.S. But we still have headroom for further improvements here and across all of our other operations. We are intensifying the operational focus to improve customer experience in Europe. Not everything is going right here at the moment. So we are working hard to address this.

We are aiming for much better performance in both France and Portugal than you can see in the Q3 numbers.

Supporting the turnaround in Europe, we are now expanding our FTTH coverage at an accelerated pace, as well as accelerating the rollout of new fiber network in U.S. And we are also quickly expanding into the media and advertising space. These are our fastest growing businesses in the group today.

Lastly, we have further strengthened our capital structure with recent refinancing activity as well as continuing to simplify the group most recently taking our ownership in SFR in France to 100%.

Slide 5 shows revenue performance shows revenue performance in our main markets. The U.S. and Israel continued to grow at 3% to 4% in constant currency terms. So we are happy with the performance here.

In Europe, although revenues have been relatively stable year-to-date, we have seen a year-over-year deterioration in both France and Portugal in Q3, as a result of mismanaged rate events in both countries. We have specific action plans to return these businesses to growth as we are addressing all the areas where we have been at a competitive disadvantage and losing customers.

Slide 6 shows how our EBITDA and operating cash flow margins continue to expand at the Altice Group level above the sector average. At the moment, Altice USA is the main area of support here. But executing on the large-scale transformation of our European businesses, including monetizing our recent content investments, will take these margins even higher. This will support a significant deleveraging in Europe down to our target level with a much higher free cash flow contribution once all of the restructuring costs drop away.

Moving to Slide 7. We are still targeting a run rate of over 4 million additional fiber homes passed per year. I want to repeat that this will be the largest, fastest FTTH deployment of any of our peers across Europe and the U.S. Again, this network differentiation will provide better quality services to our customers, including faster broadband speeds over 10-gig and provide us with additional operating efficiencies.

On Slide 8 as we only recently completed the acquisition of Teads, a leading digital video advertising business, I just wanted to give a quick overview of how we are integrating it into the group. The company can leverage data from Altice telecom businesses to deliver people-based targeting, including set-top box viewing data information enriched by consumer data allowing us to track buying behavior. This allows Teads to charge premium prices and generate higher advertising revenues. There are also synergies with Audience Partners as our IP data collection technology is currently being deployed into other operators' networks. Teads and Altice can now offer cross-screen targeting advertising solutions in the U.S. across consumers, smartphones, TVs and other connected devices. And the company is currently pioneering the integration of chat box into video advertising, which allows the user to interact with the content in a much more natural way.

The first iteration of chat box has a focus on text interaction. But the next iteration we are working on is voice activated advertisements so consumers can chat to a network like they would with a salesperson. So overall, we are very excited about the opportunity to grow this business further.

Now looking at our business strategy in France on Slide 10. The main point I want to make is that we are investing substantially more in France than some of the other operators in the market to improve the quality of our network and content window. This is now significantly differentiating our services as the market is segmented into the premium and low end. This should force more infrastructure and content-based competition rather than just price competition. So our strategy to drive growth is to continue to invest, to improve our mobile network, expand our fiber network and monetize our content investments.

The second phase of SFR voluntary plan will conclude in December 2017 with the final employees now agreeing to leave the business. The completion of this plan and recent change to management are expected to make it significantly easier to improve and streamline operational processes. The timing of the rebranding of SFR to Altice in 2018 is to coincide with the improvements in customer experience we are expecting and the launch of Champions League content going live on our sports channels. Lastly, having taken the business private, we can now integrate SFR more closely with Altice Group from which we should see further benefits.

Slide 11 shows how the significant improvement in the quality SFR mobile services is now being consistently recognized by independent third parties. In their latest surveys nPerf puts SFR at the top of its overall network quality, ranking for mobile Internet connections as you can see on the left. In the middle, you can see 4G Monitor ranks SFR as number one for mobile broadband download speeds as all of our competitors are seeing a slowdown in their own speed on the same basis.

On the right, you can see the average data usage for our mobile customers has more than doubled in the last year as we started offering unlimited data bundles. We are making the necessary investments in capacity to support the growing demand for the consistent delivery of high speed quality data connections, but not everyone in the French market is doing the same.

Slide 12 focuses on our B2C mobile postpaid trends. In Q3 for the fourth quarter in a row, our mobile B2C postpaid customer base continued to grow supported by our network improvements. The left hand side of this slide shows we added 16,000 new customers in Q3 compared to a loss of 73,000 in the same quarter last year. Our postpaid ARPU decreased slightly year-over-year, as we left the content and bundling initiatives implemented in May 16, which is why the mobile service revenue growth slowed as you can see on the right. But we no longer have a drag that we have had previously from continued subscriber losses, which should mean recent more for more rate event portion of our base will help us to remain stable.

Slide 13 shows an update on our fiber deployment in France. At the end of Q3, we had a total coverage of FTTB, FTTH homes passed of 10.4 million. But you can see here we have been accelerating the expansion of our FTTH coverage with 224,000 additional homes in Q3 compared to less than 100,000 in the same quarter last year. This is expanding our addressable market for high speed broadband services, which would help us retain and migrate a larger portion of our DSL base as well as increase gross additions. It will also help us reduce the data and wholesale fees we pay to Orange and allow us to take a share of the wholesale market. We are committed to support the government ambition for national-wide fiber coverage, as we have a competitive advantage with our cost to build. We are deploying our own network across the entire country with a very good return on investments.

On Slide 14 we show SFR B2C fixed business trends. The subscriber trends in Q3 are in line with the same quarter of last year with a rate event in Q3 this year instead of Q2 last year. Yet we are not satisfied with this. We didn't try to match the very low priced DSL triple play offers, which some of our competitors put for longer promotional periods in Q3 than ever before, which has had an impact.

Our focus is on expanding our fiber network and offering attractive content bundles to reduce churn and improve ARPU. Our churn is still two-eyed, no doubts about it, for both our fiber and DSL customer base. We are still far away from our target of mid-teens annualized churn, but we are addressing all the areas where we need to improve.

Slide 15 shows progress we are making with improving customer service metrics in France. On the mobile side, we have seen a strong reduction of both our customer and technical service related calls in Q3 2017 versus the same period last year on the back of our mobile network quality significantly improving. Fixed customer service remains an area of specific focus. With the support of the teams from Altice Group management, this process has started, but we have a lot more work to do here to help us reduce churn.

Slide 16 is a quick recap on progress we have made with our media strategy in France following the acquisition of 49% of NextRadioTV. We now have 13 of our own TV channels, including the recent launch of Altice Studio, two radio stations and four print titles, which support our SFR price offer. BFMTV is still the market-leading news channel and has reported its best ever quarter in Q3 with record revenue growth of 17%, driven by record audience share. And we see many more opportunities to extract synergy from the convergence of these media assets with our core telecommunications businesses.

On Slide 17, I want to focus on the opportunities to monetize our pay TV content investment. First, we have the opportunity to grow our telecommunication ARPU, as we have more value to offer customers for higher prices. But as I just mentioned, we need to be careful in how aggressive we are here.

Second, the content investments will help us improve brand perception, especially as we are preparing for a rebranding of all the businesses to Altice. As we have said before, there has been some damage to the SFR brand with the historical under-investments in its networks before Altice took control of the business.

We want to give customers more reasons to come back to SFR with a more differentiated service, which is not just about access connectivity, which should also help us with retention and the early evidence is promising. We are seeing a churn reduction for customers taking content bundles and our own surveys show customers are valuing content more and more when choosing their plan as well are seeing a record audience share on our own free-to-air channels. Our combined audience share across all of our channels is about 12% today for our customers. So it's already a meaningful part of customer bundles even before we have a lot of the new content we have acquired become available for customers. Plus, we expect potential new revenue streams such as from whole selling our channels to other operators, offering OTT apps with our channels such as SFR Sport on targeted multi-platform advertising solutions. Overall, we expect these content investments will help us return to growth on a sustainable basis.

Turning to our Portuguese business on Slide 18. Our strategy is clear and very consistent with France. We are now the leading fiber operator in Portugal and well on track to expand our coverage national wide by 2020. We also have a number one mobile network and we are making further investments here to improve the quality of our service. Altice Labs, the center of our group R&D activity, continues to support our investments in innovation globally.

Media Capital would support our expansion into the media segments in a very similar way to NextRadioTV in France. And as we execute on significant products and customer services improvements, we will re-brand to Altice.

And lastly, it's worth noting we are one of the largest foreign investors in Portugal and we are committed to continue to support the wider economy here.

On Slide 19, you can see we continue to push MEO's national-wide FTTH fiber rollout at an accelerated pace, now reaching over 4 million home passed while expanding our addressable market here, which is forcing our competitors to invest more in expanding their coverage as well as they are no longer able to take market share from us in the same way as before. Fiber network is being rolled out in a way to support an upgrade of our mobile services tool as we will be running it as one converged network.

For example, 95% of our mobile base stations now have fiber backhaul which will support the move to 5G network services in the future. And we continue to expand our 4G coverage as well as investing in Single-RAN and two carrier aggregation technology to improve our network quality further.

On slide 20, you can see the fixed B2C customer trends on the left showing the best trend for 3 years in Q3 following our network investments. This is despite the impact of the regulatory decision during Q3 to give an additional window of 15 days for potential customer disconnections and we subsequently stabilized the customer base in October 2017 following a significant reduction in churn. Fiber net additions are accelerating as we are now able to migrate more of our DSL and DTH customers. However, higher customer losses are impacting our B2C revenue trends, which will continue to impact us in Q4 as we lap the rate event from the end of last year before it starts to normalize.

As the market shifts to more infrastructure-based competition, it will be more rational going forward. In mobile, an additional window for potential disconnections was also granted to our customers in Q3, which has had some impact on ARPU. Our mobile base is growing though, so we should see a revenue improvement here. And as our B2B business has stabilized for the first time in years, following a dramatic turnaround under Altice control, the total revenue trend in Portugal will be better from Q4.

So let me turn to Media Capital on Slide 21. To us, Media Capital offers still a lot of opportunities on the free-to-air broadcasting side by investing into programming, adding new free-to-air channels and marketing the content they already produce internationally, particularly in Altice markets. As with Altice Labs, which is spearheaded out of Portugal, we want to create an international content production hub for Altice in Portugal.

And finally, we believe the combination of our communications assets and Media Capital together with the capabilities of Teads will allow us to do well in the fast growing digital advertising market. We will run both Media Capital and MEO as open platforms and guarantee absolute editorial independence like with all our other media businesses. This transaction, which is currently under regulatory review is an attractive opportunity to us, but it will also safeguard Portuguese media employment, innovation, and pluralism at a time when the media sector is under even increasing pressure from global online competitors. We think there is no viable alternative for Media Capital in Portugal going forward.

And now, I will hand over to Dexter to give an update on Altice USA.

Dexter Goei

Thanks, Michel. Starting with Slide 22, just a summary of Altice USA's business strategy, remaining focused on investing in innovation, superior service and reliable network. This is driving better customer service, solid customer dynamics, positive revenue momentum, and a lower cost base. As a result, we already have industry-leading EBITDA and free cash flow margins especially considering our scale, but we have much more we want to do on that front.

Yesterday, we announced the launch of Altice One, which is just the beginning of our new simple experience for our customers, as we look to become an connected home provider of choice. We are confident this will further strengthen our competitive position. And as we invest more in our fiber project and digitalization, we will continue to improve customer service metricizes, further reduce churn and see additional efficiency savings combined with adding new revenue streams such as in data and advertising, this is the perfect example of the Altice way.

Moving on to Page 23, just a quick summary of Altice USA's B2C fixed line trends. As I said in September, we've actually seen an improvement year-over-year in video trends in Q3 as you can see on the left in what is normally a seasonally weak quarter for Optimum. Given all the noise around this, it's worth saying that we're committed to delivering attractive video products to our customers within profitable broadband bundles and this is where we are investing.

Altice One will be the perfect for aggregating OTT content within our pay TV bundles in a seamless way and we're already partnering with many new premium players, not just traditional players. Broadband is still our most profitable product with close to 100% gross margins and a lower cost to connect to customers. Demand for higher broadband speed tiers are driving our ARPU and cash flow is higher and we expect this to continue especially as video consumption is driving broadband usage up significantly. Our broadband customer trends are in line with last year with only a slight impact from the recent hurricane in Texas as you can see in the center of this slide. Also Altice One will support our broadband business since it's really an all-in-one connected home experience and we're actually adding telephony RGUs as we're getting a lot of traction with our triple play offers as you can see on the right.

Moving to Slide 24 to talk about our customer relationships year-over-year both for Optimum and Suddenlink, as ARPU is growing 2% to 3%. This contributed to pro forma revenue growth for Altice USA of 3.2% year-over-year in U.S. dollar terms in Q3. Optimum is still growing way above the level before we acquired the business with all reported B2C customer trends improving year-over-year reflecting our strong competitive position in this footprint and the efficiency of our operational processes.

For Suddenlink, growth was a bit slower in the quarter with about 8,000 lower broadband RGU net additions compared to Q3 2016 although video RGU trends were in line with last year. Suddenlink is more exposed than Optimum to satellite pay TV and low-end broadband competition, but this has been the case way before we acquired the business. The only thing new here is we've seen slightly more telco overbuild and aggressive promotions for new broadband customers at the low-end, but we're confident our investments in upgrading our network, increasing our broadband speeds, Altice One and adding content like Viacom back into our bundles at Suddenlink will help support better trends here. We're mindful of the competitive environment and we're very well prepared for it.

Moving to Page 25, you can see again how our network investments to increase broadband speeds available to our customers are paying off quarter-after-quarter. The proportion of Altice USA's new residential customers taking high speed broadband packages increased again to 88% in Q3 with a proportion of the customer base now enjoying over 100 megabits increasing to about 46%. Actually, the average broadband speed taken by Altice USA's customers has now increased above 100 megabits in Q3 for the first time. By the end of this year, all Optimum customers while have access to up to 400 megabit speeds and over 63% of our Suddenlink customer base now has access to 1-gig.

Note that the Suddenlink upgrade is a digital migration to increase bandwidth available for increasing broadband speeds, we're executing on this without a big spike in our CapEx. And our fiber investments should establish us as the most advanced broadband operator of any of our peers.

Moving to Slide 26, we summarize Altice USA's margin progression where you can see we've now reached 44.1% adjusted EBITDA margin in Q3 on a U.S. GAAP basis with operating free cash flow margins at 32%. I want to remind you again that our largest peers have about a 4 percentage point gross margin advantage over us because of their scale on the programming side. So adjusting for this, our EBITDA margin would be more or like 48%.

As a result, we've seen strong free cash flow growth again in adjusted EBITDA up 18.9% in Q3 year-over-year and operating free cash flow grew 13.9%. CapEx should continue to ramp up for the rest of 2017 as we're accelerating our FTTH roll out, but for the next five years, we are still committed to keeping CapEx within the historical envelope from before Altice took over the businesses.

On Slide 27, the launch of Altice One was announced yesterday. We have begun customer trials, which were delayed us from the summer and we have been making some adjustments and enhancements subsequently to ensure a smooth launch, but we're now commercially rolling it out in certain areas in Long Island next week, the first install will be on Monday, and we'll have a full launch across the entire Altice USA footprint early next year. This will be the most advanced home communications hub offered by any Altice Group business to-date.

The feature summary here shows that our product will be one of the most comprehensive solutions in the market with all of our key features that our competitors and peers offer and more. This will include an improved WiFi experience for our high speed broadband service. This is a key part of our strategy of enhancing the customer service experience and the first iteration of this new offering as this will have the capacity for ongoing upgrades.

Moving to Page 28, on our fiber rollout schedule. We have now progressed from the design stages to the implementation of the network rollout with about 150,000 homes passed currently. We are targeting about 1 million homes passed by the end of 2018 and we'll have all of these designed by the end of this year. The photos here are from our field force in Long Island and you can see the team over lashing our new fiber network over our existing aerial strands. This is happening every day at an increasingly fast pace as Altice Technical Services is scaling up.

I also want to mention we are integrating, fully integrating, our OSS/BSS platforms, which will bring meaningful cost savings and simplify our processes further, including with some integrated Altice Labs solutions.

On Page 29, further progress we're making with improved customer service matrices. Customer-related calls per customers are down 7% while we've seen further 14% reduction in technical service related calls per customer in the last year. As we have seen in other markets these kind of trends are leading indicators of reduced churn. Areas of specific focus continue to be trying to reduce repeat calls, average handling times and moving more towards digitalization of our customer experience. As part of this, we're preparing to start field testing, artificial intelligence solutions, including a new Altice chat box.

On Slide 30, just a quick Altice USA B2B update. It shows how we're offering services to B2B customers through 3 business units; Optimum business and Suddenlink business, which is primarily serves SMB segment and Lightpath, which serves enterprise customers, primarily in the New York tri-state area. Our nationwide fiber backbone and dense metro fiber network in the New York tri-state area are our key assets, giving us a unique set of capabilities to serve our B2B customers seamlessly and cost-efficiently.

Our 2017 year-to-date revenue annualized B2B revenues are $1.3 billion, representing 14% of our total revenues, a share which is expected to grow going forward, give B2B revenues are growing faster at a 5% to 7% annual growth rate than our residential revenues. We have less than 20% market share of the $6.5 billion addressable B2B market, and we expect to steadily increase our market share going forward.

We have recently introduced new products in Altice Labs such as Altice Business Hosted Voice, Metro Ethernet over DOCSIS and Cloud Connect, which is really improving our competitive position.

On Page 31, an update on our efficiency savings as we continue to reduce our non-programming OpEx by applying something closer to a European cost model on the U.S. assets we've acquired. Firstly, on the left you can see as of Q3 how we have achieved more than $900 million of efficiency savings on a run rate basis so far. Over the same period, as you can see on the right, our programming expenses are growing percentage wise like our revenues, so much less on a cash basis. We've now renewed over 60% of our programming contracts since we've acquired Optimum and we're still comfortable with our guidance of high single-digit per customer inflation going forward. Actually, this year we're doing much better than this, as we've been negotiating very well with the programmers so far. As long as this trend continues, we'll see further significant uplift in margins and cash flow, which will support our investments for further growth.

And with that, I'll hand this over to Dennis for the group financial review.

Dennis Okhuijsen

Thanks, Dexter. And we're on Slide 33 that shows the Altice N.V. pro forma consolidated financials with the same parameter as the second quarter, except pro forma adjustment related to the sale of fresh titles within AMG France business in April and October 2017 and the incorporation of Teads.

For the third quarter of 2017 total group revenue of €5.8 billion grew 0.3% year-over-year on a constant currency basis or declined by minus 1.8% on a reported consolidated basis.

Group adjusted EBITDA increased to €2.4 billion at 4.2%, up on a constant currency basis, or up 1.8% on a reported basis. Altice USA saw another quarter of very strong growth in EBITDA of plus 19% in constant currency. The trends in Portugal EBITDA improved sequentially declining by minus 1% with the additional content cost compared to last year now starting to annualize. In France, the EBITDA trend improved as well with a decline of minus 3.2%, reflecting recently acquired content rights, partly offset by savings from some of the voluntary levers.

Group operating free cash flow was up by 6% on a constant currency basis to €1.4 billion or up 3% on a reported basis, mainly driven by the strong growth of Altice USA growing at 14% in constant currency.

For 2017, we still expect group revenue growth and CapEx of approximately €4 billion. Group adjusted EBITDA for 2017 is expected to grow at the lower end of our guidance range for growth of high-single-digits year-over-year, consistent with the year-to-date group EBITDA growth of 6% on a constant currency basis. In addition, we can confirm revenue stabilization in France.

Slide 34 shows our usual overview of our group debt structure which reflects all our recent refinancing activity. As before, it's diversified across silos and has no recourse to each other. Our target leverage remains four times at Altice in Europe. That's the consolidated view including the Luxembourg HoldCo debt and for Altice USA our target is unchanged at 5 to 5.5 times.

As of the end of Q3, the group net leverage was 5.3 times on an LTM basis and net leverage at Europe on a consolidated basis was 5.1 times. Leverage in France was in line with the prior quarter at 4.1 times leverage, whereas Altice International the net leverage has decreased to 3.6 times. Altice has now taken price at SFR through additional off-market private transactions and the subsequent public squeeze offer paid out in cash, taking our ownership of the French business to 100%. All the numbers included in this slide are shown on a pro forma basis for all these transactions.

We also announced yesterday an agreement for the SFR Group to acquire the French overseas territory telecom business form Altice International. As we are currently reviewing additional options to potentially simplify our structure at the HoldCo level in Europe even further, we're looking at alternative structures to create the two silos on a standalone basis. We're looking into potential exchange offers, as well as potentially selling Altice International away under the LuxCo HoldCo level.

Clearly all these refinancing activities will be leveraged and rating neutral. And the final point on this slide is our available liquidity at €5.1 billion remains very strong.

On Slide 35 you can see our U.S. leverage continues to come down rapidly. Suddenlink leverage reduced to 5.3 times on the last two quarters annualized basis in dollars or 5.1 time in euros on an IFRS basis. Optimum leverage reduced to 5.3 times on the last two quarters annualized basis on GAAP reporting or 5.1 times if in euros on an IFRS basis. So Altice USA is within its target leverage today, but will likely drop below this level in the near future, which should give us plenty of options as what to do next with that excess cash.

On Slide 36, you can see our updated maturity profile. The average life of our debt now is 6.3 years with a weighted average cost of 5.8% for the group, which is 0.4% lower than last year, generating savings of about €200 million annually.

We recently refinanced a portion of our SFR and Altice International credit pools and increased the size of the Altice corporate financing facility to fund the French cash squeeze-out. The chart shows, as before, that we have no major maturities at SFR until 2022, none at Altice International until 2023, thanks to our recent re-financings, and none at Suddenlink until 2020. Some of Optimum's debt matures in the near-term, but remember we still have a €2.1 billion revolver in place, which we can use to cover maturities for the next years if we want.

Finally on Slide 37, you can see in more detail the evolution of our maturity profile over the last 18 months. With our proactive refinancing strategy, we have managed to push €19 billion of debt to 2025 and beyond, leaving us with limited near-term maturities. Today, as you can see on the right hand side of the slide, only 44% of our debt is maturing by 2023 while the number was 82%, 18 months ago. We are very proud of what we have achieved in a few quarters demonstrating Altice productivity in terms of capital structure management and cost efficient model also in financial operations and this will continue.

And with that, I will turn the call over for Q&A.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. Our first question in the queue comes from Philip Cusick, JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Philip Cusick

I guess I'll start with leverage now down to 5.1 times. How do you think about your ability to keep leverage up through capital returns versus acquisitions or funneling money up maybe to Altice parent? And with the stock down, this is the U.S., are you willing to use it for deals or are strategic options off the table for now?

Dexter Goei

Maybe I'll take the first question or the second question first, Phil. I think on the M&A side, we're extremely focused on the operational side of our business. There's nothing out there that suggests we need to be pressed into doing anything or using our currency for anything of any substantive nature. So the focus continues to be on the operations here and then we'll look at the capital return type of profile that we have an option.

Now I'll let maybe Dennis answer that since there's a kind of more of a group strategy side as well.

Dennis Okhuijsen

Yes, I think we are clearly are very comfortable with the leverage that we have and the targets that we have in the deleveraging profile of the organization. I think we will be running a very efficient balance sheet. We think today it's clearly much more attractive for us to buy back our own stock as we think that has a superior return vis-à-vis considering M&A activity.

As you know, we have a very proactive daily stock buyback program announced that is in operation at the NV level and we like to invest our financial flexibility that we have clearly in buying back our own stock at today's levels.

Philip Cusick

So should we read that as in the U.S. you would rather funnel money upward and then use it to buy back NV stock than buying back U.S. given the low float?

Dennis Okhuijsen

I think in the U.S. I think we have multiple opportunities I think to run an efficient balance sheet and make sure we are creating shareholder returns. So it's not necessarily that it's coming in the form of dividends going up to the parent to drive shareholder returns at the U.S. level, but we do feel comfortable with the leverage and the deleveraging profile and the free cash flow nature of the business clearly the sales is certainly cash flow available for shareholder accretive activity.

Dexter Goei

Yes, Phil, you got to remember that got 15% of our shareholder base which are natural sellers, which are private equity partners which at some point could be also a source of share repurchase force.

Philip Cusick

Understood. If I can follow-up synergies now reported higher than the €900 million target run rate. Can you talk about the potential to bring cost numbers down further from here Dexter?

Dexter Goei

Yes, I mean listen we've been pretty open that as we move into 2018 and onward, there are some discrete projects which are going to drive continued OpEx savings related to IT, real estate, ATS U.S. continues to expand its footprint across the rest of our operations, customer care as well remains a big source of our focus. Today, we continue to increase our spend in sales and marketing. We're about 10% up year-over-year. We've increased our costs relating to customer care as well. The two focuses of our business which underline primarily are B2C and B2B businesses and those are opportunities for us going forward to see whether we can optimize a spend in those functions, but IT next year will be a big focus given the consolidation of our BSS/OSS platforms with a full integration of those.

Today we're at about €920 million of annualized OpEx savings to date and we need to get to the numbers that we had suggested at the acquisition, which was about €1.1 billion. We'd expect to get that within short order in 2018 and then push further from there.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Andrew Lee, Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Andrew Lee

I was just going to stick to Europe because I'm sure there will be lots of questions on the U.S. On Europe, just firstly on French improvements you are making. You are making those improvements, but it is clearly going to take time for that to impact. So I wondered if there is anything that we can have absolute confidence in improving the trends before the Champions League content comes online in the fall of next year. Secondly, on Portugal, this was supposed to recover in H2. We had the unfortunate 15 day rate mismanagement incident in Q3. So at what point can you return to growth in Portugal and is that possible in 2018 even given the negative run rate on subs. And then just finally, if I may ask a third question on the buyback. You obviously chose to launch the buyback in August, so presuming at that point, you didn't see the French trends that have pressured results and guidance today, where's the incremental surprise come from since August and the buyback announcement? Thank you.

Michel Combes

Okay. So I will take the first two questions and I will ask Dennis to take the third one. PT first, so Portugal I guess quite straightforward in Portugal. As you have seen the pressure that we have had on our top line in Q3 in Portugal is mainly driven by the decrease in terms of customers in our fixed base and this was a result of let's say two -- of few items.

The first one is let's say, as you know on a yearly basis, we're done the price increase back in December. And usually those price increases are followed in the marketplace by our competitors, which has not been the case to start with by our competitors, which took this opportunity to try to drive for additional share, which has had some impact on our customer base in let's say late Q4 beginning Q1. And then once again, as you know, these let's say this date was re-opened in August because our price increase mechanism was judged not to be the right one by the regulatory agency not only for us, but also for Notche [ph] and it does add a little -- an additional impact on our customer base during the summer.

Good news is that since it's over I mean we have had our first month of positive net adds in October for let's say several years. So we are very comfortable in our ability to now let's say manage our customer base moving forward to stabilize and even to improve. Thanks to the fiber roll outs that we have delivered in the past few quarters and that we continue to accelerate. You know that when we have fiber, it's obvious that we are in a much better position to capture new customers and also to reduce churn. So all that combined, plus the fact that on B2B after several quarters of decline, we have had our best ever performance this quarter, we are nearly breakeven and so we intend also to renew with growth in B2B coming from minus 8% when we inherited from the business.

So on one side, stabilization and growth of our fixed base B2C on the other side, these B2B improvement will drive growth in the next coming quarters without any doubt in Portugal. So that's for Portugal.

For France, I guess that as you've seen, we, let's say, we have posted a very significant improvement in our mobile business in the past few quarters. For the fourth quarter in a row we are positive in terms of net adds and let's say our ARPU is more or less stable so which has allowed us to deliver stable revenue in mobile and so that will obviously continue in the quarters to come.

Now that let's say we experienced the best network in the country, we have fixed our issues in terms of customer care. We have the right offers in the marketplace and we have the two brands, SFR and RED which allows us really to capture all the different pieces of the market. So now we are working to deliver the same in our fixed business. In fairness, we have probably put a little bit too much emphasis on fixing the mobile business into lecture because this was the largest revenue contributor. So now we are increasing effort on the fixed side to deliver the same type of turnaround in the fixed. We are ramping up the FTTH rollout, as you can already see, increasing our addressable market with a more differentiated and reliable service.

Content bundles are starting to work. We've, let's say, a few points of churn reduction for the customers which are, let's say, taking those bundles. But the churn of our fiber and DSL customer base today is still two-eyed relative to the markets. And so that's what's we are tackling as well as expanding the fiber network. We are also upgrading part of our GSM network that has been -- become saturated. We are also improving different pieces on our cable networks where we have suffered, let's say, some issues on our services platforms. We have legacy CP issue in our base that we innovated from, let's say, previous years on a portion of our base that we are fading out in order to fix as well this issue. And we are implementing more effective churn policies, proactive and retention.

In Q3, we were impacted by more DSL promotions in the market than normal and we're right in the middle of completing our voluntary plan. So there was some degree of distraction in this market. And so there was a bit of perfect storm with the rate events inducing a bit of churn as well. But all of these issues are clearly in our hands. We know what has to be done in order to fix those. We have the right management in place in order to do so. We have made some management adjustments. And so that's where we intend to deliver now. So our priority and my priority is on fixed.

Dennis Okhuijsen

And on your last question, Andrew, when we announced a stock buyback in August, we clearly liked or redeemed our stock at that point in time the most attractive investment vis-à-vis any potential M&A. So we're clearly disappointed with the setback of the stock price today. But clearly, at today's levels, we like it even more. I think it's also fair to say that vis-à-vis the guidance as we're coming in at the low end, I think, of our EBITDA growth year-over-year that probably the biggest impact is that the voluntary leaving program in France, where we have 5,000 people leaving and where we are realizing €400 million annualized saving eventually. Only one-third of that number is going to sit in our reported numbers for 2017. And this is just a question how the phasing of the employees is working over the year. That is clearly impacting the growth rate to end up at the low end for 2017.

Your next question comes from the line of Jason Bazinet with Citi. Your line is open.

Jason Bazinet

Just one observation and then a question on the back of that. Your U.S. stock has gone down a fair amount since you IPO-ed yet you have delivered sort of all of the financial metrics and I think the Street has -- it has expected and everything that you promised in some cases exceeded it. When I've seen that happen in the past, it's usually because the buy side has sort of pivoted from a levered free cash multiple to an EBITDA multiple. And so my -- and my second sort of data point to that maybe what's going on is when the press was talking about a Charter-Altice combination. Charter got a bid but you didn't because I think the market was saying, oh, Altice may have to take on a lot of debt. And so with that backdrop, I was just wondering, have you -- since the whole sector hasn't moved to a levered free cash multiple, just you guys, what it tells me anecdotally is that the buy side is just a little bit uncomfortable with your target leverage. And so the question is, have you contemplated maybe lowering your target leverage to something that's closer to the U.S. peers so that the buy side will get more comfortable and begin to think about you as a levered free cash flow story as opposed to EBIT/EBITDA story?

Dexter Goei

I think we feel comfortable. I think with the -- from an operational perspective, I think we feel extremely comfortable with the 5 to 5.5 times leverage. It's clearly that the U.S. is a growing business and hence we feel we can leverage higher than what we are articulating in Europe. And we -- the leverage doesn't compromise any operational decisions that we're taking, as we can comfortably surface the interest expense and make the necessary investments in the business that are needed. So from an operational standpoint, we're clearly not pushed, we feel, to delever. And we think it's an attractive point for shareholder returns to be around the 5 times leverage mark, as we are articulating in the U.S.

Jason Bazinet

Okay, so that's a no. You're going to sort of hold your leverage as it is.

Michel Combes

Yes.

Your next question comes from San Dhillon with BNP Paribas. Your line is open.

San Dhillon

So a question on France to begin. Your EBITDA for a couple of years has been kind of stubbornly stuck around the €3.8 billion level. Given you are kind of rhetoric and stabilizing the top-line monetizing content and the labor cost coming, are you in a position to kind of feel like you can grow that EBITDA beyond the €3.8 billion level in 2018 and thereafter? And secondly on Suddenlink for Dexter. As you know the growth in Suddenlink has kind of fallen below Optimum, which is very inconsistent with what Suddenlink was doing in the past, which was a mid-single-digit growth company. What takes you back to that mid-single digit growth level going forward?

Michel Combes

First of all on France before giving the floor to Dexter. I am not going to give guidance for 2018 EBITDA today as you can imagine and we will give an update of that at our full year results as normal. I guess that maybe a few points. The voluntary leave plan and the deep cost savings that I have highlighted at different occasions are two of the biggest buckets of cost savings. It was the biggest because as you all know they are additional buckets of cost savings, mainly night fee as it was [indiscernible] U.S. but that has been in Europe and in France as well as customer care and -- or marketing and sales cost by let's say the move to more digitalization of our processes. So on this side, let's say, we have cost items which can still be tackled and reduced.

And then we have some additional content cost that we have already mentioned and that you all know is the target that was given for DSL 700 with the increase which will come from the [indiscernible]. So that gives you at least a flavor of the way the cost structure will evolve.

Then on top of that as I have alluded to, we are investing for growth in the mid long-term. That's the reason of our investment in fiber, that's the reason of our investment in content. We have not yet grabbed the benefits of those investments because we still have to fix a few basics as I have explicitly mentioned in my previous remarks and let's say which is clearly underway.

And then we will change gears in H1 of 2018 to really monetize our content in a much better way of cost leveraging the new assets that we're going to have, the main one being the Champions League. So that's -- those would be some pieces, just to give you some color on the way we, let's say, intent to develop the French business moving forward, which is a very solid business. We have, obviously, best network in the hand, the best content portfolio, I guess that it's clear that our strategy does deliver. When we have fiber churn lower, we capture more customers. Content starts to be really valued by our customers. We see that when, let's say, we look at more details in our customer base. So with those two assets in hands and with the potential of cost savings that I have just highlighted, we have, let's say, a nice way moving forward.

Dexter Goei

Sure. I think on the Suddenlink side, I think there is a couple of things to keep in mind on the comparisons year-over-year, right. So if you look at our 2016 numbers, where revenue was about 6.5% -- 6.7% overall a lot had to do with base management, change of policies relating to non-pay disconnects, as well as the billing practices. And a lot of that as you look at it from a year-over-year trend, obviously you suffer from big spike in the revenue growth in 2016 as we go into 2017.

But as we look at the underlying numbers, as we look at recurring revenue, which excludes rate events and ancillary revenues relating to data caps which we have been phasing out or other types of billing practices such as installs, revenues. We are spot on in terms of the recurring revenues in the 2.5% to 3% across the Suddenlink business, which is what we saw in 2015, 2016 and now in 2017.

On the broadband RGU side, even though the comp was a little off relative to last year, we continue to have net adds in broadband RGUs in eight of the nine months of this year except for June, which it's the big university month where we see regular churn in June and outside of that, we're seeing consistent regular trends across the board in each of our regions on the Suddenlink side. So for us, there's nothing peculiar to be looking at. We are seeing a little bit more low-end broadband competition, which specifically affected one of our university campuses in the third quarter, but outside of that, it's pretty much business as usual; really a lot of it has to do with year-over-year comps as you look at it from that perspective.

Your next question comes from the line of Ben Swinburne with Morgan Stanley.

Ben Swinburne

Dexter, I have two questions for you. And obviously there's a lot of focus on the competitive environment across U.S. cable and I believe you guys are looking to lap some pretty big rate adjustments in the fourth quarter. How are you thinking about pricing on broadband and video at this point versus a year ago given some of the behavior by Verizon, AT&T and others? And also the emergence of these streaming bundles, does it change anything in your mind and if not, maybe you can just help us understand how the new set-top box maybe playing into your view on pricing? And then I just wanted to ask you on the programming side, your new box seems to be a very elegant solution integrating OTT, you've recently renewed with Disney, I believe they have an ESPN over the top service coming out in Q1. How are you thinking about leveraging OTT apps in this service as you deploy this across your footprint?

Dexter Goei

Sure, Ben, I think on the pricing side, we have gone out with a slight rate increase around the 2% level. I think, as we did a lot of base management over the last 18 months, we've gone in really with a slight incremental surcharge rate increase on the video side. So nothing on the aggressive side relative to some of the peers that go kind of 3% plus on that front.

I think on the pricing strategy, we do have, again two very different constituencies between the Optimum footprint and the Suddenlink footprint. The Optimum side, we continue to see very heavy triple play penetration, which continues to drive good video RGU performance in many respects. We are focused on making sure that we have attractive promotional offers, but nothing that would drive a distortion in the market. We're not seeing a significant amount of competitive pressure either from Verizon or from OTT providers in this region given the success of the bundling and the high penetration of bundling you're seeing across our footprint, but I would assume as well across the Verizon Fios footprint.

On the Suddenlink side, it is clear that we see promotional offers depending on which region we are. We are in five different regions and each region has a different mix of over builders and then on top of that overlay some of the national providers, such as an AT&T. So we are calibrating ourselves to each one of those markets appropriately to see where we need to be more aggressive on competitive footprints versus less competitive footprints, but by and large, we do have a national strategy on pricing, triple play driven, where we're seeing very attractive price levels there, which is really going to continue to drive our pricing strategy and product mix over the next two years to three years, it's of a big, big focus on our side to continuously analyze our base -- our subscriber base and make sure that we are approaching each one of the segments of our base appropriately both on rate, but as well on making sure that we push through the right promotional activity in the various segments across the region.

So we can take this offline and get much more specific on some of the stuff, but outside of that, it's pretty much business as usual across both footprints. In terms of the programming side of our business, we are the first MVPD to reach an agreement with Disney on their DTC platform, which I think is a good indication on the nature of your question, which is we are embracing OTT as part of the key differentiating features of our platform. We want to make sure that there is a seamless experience by our customers as they go from the Netflix of the worlds, the YouTube's to the Disney DTC products and we're looking to work with all the large premium and non-premium OTT providers to make sure that they get integrated into our box and provide the best experience for our customers.

At the end of the day, as you look at the video subscriber as part of the economics of our business, it's really a tale of two stories, one of which is the existing base of triple play subscribers is a materially profitable business relative to a data only business on a margin basis and then looking at the gross ad ARPUs of new entrants into our base is a lot closer call in terms of video RGU unit versus an adjusted data only unit. And so again, a lot of what we are doing going forward is focused on making sure that our subscriber is very a profitable data subscriber. And then thereafter, as we think about video margin, that could be video margin on our traditional linear cable side, but as well as adding margin on the OTT side. So those are kind of the different branches of our strategy on the product mix as we go forward.

Your next question comes from the line of Dimitri Kallianiotis from Redburn. Your line is open.

Dimitri Kallianiotis

Got three questions please. Just the first one, actually the first two just on France regarding the -- in the press release, you talk about mismanagement of rate events and the negative impact of price increases on churn, but you've raised prices again in France in August. So I was just wondering why you did that and if it would be rationale for us to expect another poor performance in terms of both the net additions in Q4? And then regarding my second question is more on your content strategy in general. I mean, we've seen that you are spending a lot more money in France and even in Portugal in terms of new content, but we haven't seen really yet the benefits in terms of better I guess the customer net additions and I was wondering if you have changed a bit your view on the content strategy or if you felt you still wanted to invest even more in content. And my last question would be just because of the current share price weakness, if you could confirm that nobody within the senior management has any margin loans on the -- that they used to buy Altice shares? Thank you.

Michel Combes

On the first two questions. So first concerning the rate increase. I guess it's fair in our industry, we believe the enrichment of the offers to increase the rates on a regular basis, which is let's say all the players are doing and have done in the past few years and that's what we have done extremely successfully in the past few years. So no doubt that in any case that supported the growth of our industry. We are in let's say we are in a market which is let's say fully penetrated.

When I was referring to mismanagement, I was referring for France and for Portugal. For France, it was not let's say the mismanagement term, let's say was a little bit biased. I was just referring to the fact that in France we only had a partial impact in Q3 from the recent rate event, which was much later than the rate event we have had in 2016. So that was an unfavorable comparison between 2016 and 2017. But given that the rate event which was, let's say, implemented this year, which was in the fixed business on Optimum base, based on additional content, which was delivered to our customers, was well suited in order to give a chance to our customers to be exposed to our new channel, Altice Studio.

What probably we need to, let's say, do better in the next coming quarters is to be more targeted in the way we implement those rate events. So as not to trigger churn, as you can imagine, we have different type of, let's say, customers in our base, and it's obvious that, let's say, the rate increase has to be adjusted to the type of customers that we have within the base in between the ones which have been with us for many years, and which are probably on, let's say, rates which are higher than the rest of base, that we have to avoid to waken up. So that's the reason why we want to leverage much more data analytics, as we already started to do in our different geographies in order to make it much more relevant. So you can expect from us, let's say, to continue, let's say, this -- moving this trend. To do that, let's say, in a proper and orderly manner in some of our countries in the past few years we have had several, let's say, price increase in the same year.

I guess, it's obvious that we would like to, let's say, be more rational on that and stay focused on one per year and to be much more targeted. So that's what we were mentioning and we are doing a lot of work in that direction in order to make it even more efficient than what we have achieved up to now.

So then for your content strategy, which was your second question. I guess, there is no doubt whatsoever in our minds that this content strategy does deliver. Of course, we're still at the beginning there as we started this content strategy only 12-months ago. So we had source to secure some rights and content. Then we had to produce the channel to editorialize all these, let's say, content strategy and to give us access to this content strategy to our customers for many of them we were not perceived as a content player per se. So we have to build our positioning in that field and that's where also the rebranding of the company to Altice will kick in, let's say, second half of 2018.

As you know, let's say, what we are looking for is, let's say, first to grab additional customers and we have seen that, let's say, some of the customers we have launched in -- during the summer, dedicated offers even based on sport and -- or on movie. And so we have at Altice the great success on these very designed bundles, for the ones which like these type of, let's say, content. Then of course, it's an opportunity for us to upgrade our pricing, that's what I was referring to, with a strategy which we have called the privilege offer that we implemented in August which was based on additional content, which was given to our customers in exchange for some price increase. It's a way also to improve churn.

As I was alluding to we've more or less four point reduction of churn for the consumers which are engaged in our content. So all of that started to deliver and gives us, let's say, good benefits for the mid long run. On top of that, of course, as you know this content can we also distributed outside of our base in an wholesale manner, on an OTT manner, which will allow us not only to capture additional revenue but also then to capture additional customers because we can attract customers first for content and then bring them back in our telecommunications offer. So that's a way for us to increase revenue and to attract even more additional customers. So no doubt for us that our strategy which is based on two pillars, ultra broadband networks and content investment, is the right one moving forward and that's the one that we intend to continue.

Dennis Okhuijsen

I think on the margin loan question, just to take that one, there are no margin loans outstanding to acquire Altice or Altice USA shares.

Our final question comes from the line of Jonathan Dann with RBC. Your line is open.

Jonathan Dann

The first question is on U.S. fiber and competition. Could you just -- is there a logic or an opportunity to actually use some of the CapEx for fiber extensions to get more homes passed? And then secondly, is there any way of putting some color on whether the lower broadband number was sort of churned to say VDSL or if it's I guess on this side of the pond we're hearing people talk about unlimited wireless being a threat to broadband? And then on Europe, Michel, I think historically, you've given some commentary around broadband gross adds in France. So I guess it would be helpful to understand whether this quarter -- whether 3Q was just sort of weaker -- lower gross adds as you competed less or if it was churn changed? And some of your competitors like an Iliad would give a commentary around how October and November has trended if they had a weak number. So I guess it'd be helpful if you could sort of give us an idea of how things have trended through into the beginning of this quarter.

Michel Combes

Jonathan, on the fiber extension question, clearly new home builds continues to be a focus for us. Obviously in the Suddenlink footprint we've got the opportunities to do larger new home builds than in the Optimum footprint. But we are aggressively always looking at opportunities to extend the network on the B2C side. As well there are a lot of pockets in the Suddenlink footprint where we are in a B2C franchise, but have not extended our network to reach certain B2B enterprises or SMBs which would make a lot of sense for us to do. So that again is a big focus.

But I think we would expect to see in 2018 a higher amount of new home builds executed than we see in 2016 and 2017. And as you may imagine the penetration levels, when we do new home builds or what we call infills are very, very high when we do that.

In terms of the churn question you had, I mean, specifically on the Suddenlink side, we lost 1 campus to a much more aggressive broadband provider. That was about 5,000 RGU units. And that kind of was the big, let's say, negative from that quarter. But outside of that, we haven't seen any material changes in -- where we're losing broadband subscribers to, definitely not to wireless providers there. It's really about low end or more promotional offers. And so we're much more focused here on the triple play price levels that we're offering with a much better experience, better content portfolio, and as well as onboarding people on the data side with much more attractive bandwidth and price level. So those are the things that we continue to work on. But the recurring revenue, again, the underlying recurring revenue that we're seeing in Suddenlink is spot on with our historical trends.

There are no further questions at this time. I'll turn the call back to presenters for closing remarks.

Michel Combes

In France -- sorry, I have not answered to the last question which was rate in France. I guess, that it's fair to say that the main challenge is on DSL, let's say mainly on churn and it's obvious for the reasons that I have mentioned, the aggressiveness of the market. Have in mind that, let's say, the full summer was a real promotional period with some of our competitors being in the market for more than 11 weeks in a row with triple play offered at 199, that we have elected not to follow and plus, let's say, our internal issue that I have already highlighted from a network perspective, as well as from some of our performance perspective in boxes. But we are fixing those. So I have no doubt that, let's say, we will come back in a much better situation in DSL in the coming months.

As far as the ultra broadband piece of our business is concerned, I guess -- let's say we are -- of course, we could do better and we still have also churn which is a bit higher than normal, triggered a bit by the rate increase that we have done, but all in all I guess that validates your trouble business during the way we wish and we will accelerate it. So my priority is fixing DSL and accelerating ultra broadband.

There are no further questions at this time. I'll turn the call back to presenters for closing remarks.

Nick Brown

Thank you for joining today and do let us know if you have any questions. Otherwise, we look forward to catching up in the next few weeks. Thank you.

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

