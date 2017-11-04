CBL: This Is Disappointing

How the thesis has changed, and what investors must do.

I was right about the dividend coverage not being as strong as it seems.

Introduction

After CBL (CBL) reported earnings on Thursday, the stock has cratered to a recent price of around $6/share. The reason for the precipitous drop was not necessarily due to the faster-than-anticipated deterioration in same-center NOI growth, but instead due to their very surprising decision to cut the dividend. Make no mistake - CBL is no high flying growth company and thus the decision to reinvest further into the business should not be viewed positively. In this article, I explain how this changes my valuation estimates and my overall thesis.



The Bad

CBL cut their full-year 2017 guidance again:

(CBL Q3 2017 Earnings)

They comment that the main reason for the FFO guidance cut is a $0.05 lower than expected contribution from same-center NOI. In other words, things are getting worse faster than expected. Considering that the main investment thesis for CBL is that this is a “it won’t get worse that fast” play, that’s not something we want to hear.



The Very Bad

In the earnings release, CBL writes: “Based on our updated projections of taxable income, the common dividend is being re-set to a rate that will preserve an estimated $50 million of cash on an annual basis. This enhanced liquidity will help to fund value-adding redevelopment activity and debt reduction.”



Basically, they cut their dividend from $1.06/share to $0.80/share. I know that results were bad, but they were not that bad. The dividend is supposedly covered more than two times over with FFO. Why the dividend cut out of the blue?

Now A (Somewhat) Emotional Reaction:



Where Was I Correct, But More Importantly, Where Was I Wrong?

In my article, CBL: Wall Street Isn't Stupid, I indicated that dividend coverage based on FFO is very misleading and suggested using free cash flow (after subtracting redevelopment expenses) as an alternative. When using this metric, I concluded that the dividend was being barely covered. Clearly, this warning was correct.

However, in my next article, CBL: I Would Not Buy The Preferreds At These Prices, I wrote:

“Notice how for almost every year after 2009, CBL made a point of having the dividend covered after all capital expenditures (this was not the case before the recession). Sure, investors do not like to see any dividend cuts, but I believe that this is a case where having to do the dividend cut in 2008-2009 has made management very careful of making the same mistake again - they are a much smarter and more careful management now than before. This is a management team that will do everything in its power to not have to cut its common dividend ever again.”

About this, I was very, very wrong. Why did I think this way? Was I justified in thinking that management was committed to the common dividend?

They did imply this heavily in several investor conferences. For example, in the Q1 2017 conference call, CEO Stephen Lebovitz had this to say when asked if the decrease in FFO will impact the dividend:

“But, we still have a very low payout ratio of less than 50% of our FFO. It’s a dividend even with these decreases. And so, we see what's happening this year more short-term and we also - we’re looking at paying out tax full income, tax full income gets impacted by the dispositions and the gains on the sales. So, we got to look at all that together in terms of that consideration.”

(CBL Q1 2017 Conference Call)

In the same conference call, CFO Farzana Khaleel was asked again about the dividend and FFO payout ratio, to which he said:

“Our payout ratio is 100% of our taxable income and it's been around below 50%, so that’s the payout ratio.”

(CBL Q1 2017 Conference Call)



Salt On The Wound

Management provided this “Dividend Payout Ratio” breakdown in the latest earnings report:

Why are they still providing this chart?

(CBL Q3 2017 Earnings)

One thing that has become glaringly clear from these exchanges is that dividend investors must not use “FFO payout ratio” or “FFO coverage” to determine dividend sustainability. I strongly urge management to start using a metric like “funds available for distribution” instead. It is extremely misleading to be using a metric showing a payout ratio of around 50% and then cutting the dividend.

Putting This Into Perspective: Has The Thesis Changed?

Choosing to pay out less cash flow as dividends does not in itself affect a stock’s valuation. It’s what the company chooses to do with the cash flow that does. CBL said that the dividend cut will result in an extra $50 million to use on redevelopments and debt reduction. We can confirm the $50 million by taking the 199 million Operating Partnership units that I referenced in my previous article and multiplying this by the dividend cut, $0.26.

So what are they going to use it for, redevelopments or debt reduction? I believe that it will be a combination of the two: they definitely will be using some for debt reduction to help maintain their investment grade rating, but given that their long-term strategy has always been to redevelop their properties, investors should count on the majority of the $50 million being used for redevelopments.

Here’s the problem, given that they chose to cut the dividend in order to increase these redevelopment expenses, this almost confirms that these will be very recurring for the near future.

This creates a big risk: what if the redevelopments do not bear fruit? Would the dividend cut then be in vain? We need to come to the reality that their redevelopments are not going to magically transform their properties into high-end retail powerhouses. Their properties have been underperforming for years and I do believe that a big reason is the poor location, which is something that money will not solve.

In short, the following chart sums up what is happening to our free cash flow:





(Chart by Author)

This is the worst combination for free cash flow. FFO keeps coming down and capital expenditures keeps going up.

Let’s Try To Estimate The New “Dividend Coverage”

First, we use management’s FFO guidance and reconcile this to operating partnership unit FFO:

(Except for per-share numbers, units is in 000’s)



(Chart by Author, Data from CBL Q3 2017 Earnings)

Now, we can estimate dividend coverage moving forward (units in 000’s):



(Chart by Author, Data from CBL Q3 2017 Earnings, and 2016 CBL 10-K)

We can see that even the current $0.80 dividend may not be fully covered by cash flows moving forward.

Careful readers may have noticed that I used the entire $50 million from the dividend cut for capital expenditures. Is this fair? Herein lies the problem. Can we even rely on free cash flow anymore, considering that management at any time could decide that they need to cut the dividend further to spend even more on capital expenditures?

The thesis has changed completely. I previously stated that CBL has an 18% FCF yield which is dropping at a 7% rate for the next several years, and this creates a value opportunity.

It is clear that I was valuing CBL incorrectly. CBL should instead be valued based on its dividend yield - which at a current price of $6/share is 13.3%. Further, investors must be aware that this dividend has a very real likelihood of further cuts, should the redevelopments not go as planned, or even if management simply decides that they want to spend even more on the redevelopments. I believe that we may see FFO rebound in the future, but I do believe that FFO will remain range-bound and very cyclical in nature (small cycles, I know this is a REIT). There is a small chance that CBL does succeed in their redevelopment efforts and we see an increase in FFO and the common dividend, but I believe that it will be short-lived.



Verdict

Based on my portfolio principles, I already limited my allocation to CBL to “speculative” because:

It was not a SWAN (Sleep Well at Night Stock). It was not that cheap.

I advise investors who currently are overweight CBL to sell at least enough to bring it back to equal weight.

Now a great question is, would I buy more? Every value investor must have felt the temptation to always average down when their positions go lower. I urge that we should not blindly average down but must first reassess the new thesis. In this case, CBL has fallen drastically in share price, but due to the new valuation, it has not necessarily gotten much cheaper in proposition. Thus, I will not be buying new shares and further buying will only be due to reinvestment of dividends.

And finally: what have I learned?

Always trust what you find in the numbers over anything, especially management.

Author's note

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.