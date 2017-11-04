STAG Industrial: The Paper Stag

STAG Industrial (STAG) has once again posted an earnings report with excellent numbers. Increasing Core FFO 38.8% year over year. Even taking dilution into consideration, STAG has increased their per share Core FFO 7.5%.

Today, STAG shareholders are doing victory laps as STAG is surging back above $28.50 and very likely could be setting new all-time highs in the near future.

I have been bearish on STAG for over a year now, and over that year, there is no question that STAG's share price has performed very well, with total returns of roughly 29%. Am I wrong?

Peer Vs. Peer

Several of my articles have compared STAG to other industrial REIT peers. Specifically, EastGroup Properties (EGP) and my personal favorite, Terreno (TRNO).

While STAG has objectively been a great stock to own over the last 12 months, so have most other industrial REITs. Both EGP and TRNO have soundly outperformed STAG.

Industrial REITs, in general, have had a very strong year. When considering the relative strength of STAG, it is important to keep in perspective the performance of the industry.

When you add in more peers, it becomes apparent that STAG's performance has been middle of the pack along with Prologis (PLD) and Monmouth (MNR). Which is admittedly better than I would have predicted last year.

While not competing with the high fliers, that STAG's return has been competitive with PLD along with a much higher distribution yield is noteworthy.

Behind The Growth

STAG continues to rely on new acquisitions for a very large portion of their revenue. In the first half of the year, STAG purchased 6.9 million square feet for over $385 million. STAG continued that aggressive acquisition pace with an additional 2.3 million square feet in acquisitions for Q3.

As a result, in Q3, only 71.5% of their revenue came from same-store properties. The remaining 28.5% came from new acquisitions. On the surface, this is not a bad thing. After all, STAG's share price is really strong and these acquisitions were funded mostly through issuing shares with minimal new debt.

STAG's balance sheet looks really strong and they have very healthy debt metrics.



Source

STAG has plenty of room in their capital structure to access capital if and when the ATM is no longer preferable. For the moment, at their current yield around 5%, STAG's investments at 7.5% are accretive.

STAG issues shares, buys properties that return more than the cost of the dividend and AFFO/share rises. Wash, rinse and repeat. Where could it possibly go wrong?

Long-Term Declines

Essentially, 100% of STAG's growth comes from new acquisitions, while their old acquisitions have consistently underperformed. Time and again, STAG has reported declining SSNOI and declining SS occupancy.

This is in a large part due to their strategy of buying 100% occupied buildings. The cash flow starts coming in immediately upon closing and boosts current quarter numbers. However, it is unrealistic to expect all acquisitions to maintain 100% occupancy. Over time, occupancy declines and the initial cash flow is reduced.

This has been a consistent and recurring issue for STAG. So far, they have been able to more than adequately make up for it through significant growth. However, there is no reason to believe that the buildings STAG is buying in 2017 are going to experience different growth rates than the buildings they purchased in prior years.

While every company and every industry is going to go through periods of same-store declines, STAG has seen declines more often than not. Additionally, the industry has seen significant increases.

While investors are feeling good about the additional $15.5 million per quarter in revenue they are bringing in, historical patterns suggest that the current portfolio will not be producing that much long term.

What It Means For STAG

As long as STAG can keep growing their portfolio enough to bring in 20-30% of revenues from new acquisitions, their SSNOI will likely not have a noticeable impact.

How long can STAG keep going? Potentially years. With their stock price so high, they can just keep issuing and keep buying more property. Even if the stock slows down, they have plenty of room on their balance sheet to increase leverage.

Unless there is some unexpected macroeconomic issue that crops up to prevent STAG from further acquisitions, this is not likely to be an impactful issue soon. I fully expect that in 2018 STAG is going to spend a record amount on acquisitions yet again.

However, it is an issue that is lurking beneath the surface and investors should beware. One day, STAG will not be able to rely solely on acquisitions for growth. They will not be able to purchase enough, and the lack of organic growth is going to go from a possibility lurking beneath the surface to a significant headwind.

This is the primary reason I consider STAG uninvestable. It is not a surprise that spending half a billion dollars leads to a significant increase in immediate cash flow, but is that cash flow durable? I do not believe that it is.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLD, TRNO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.