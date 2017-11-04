Hornbeck Offshore Services' (HOS) CEO Todd Hornbeck on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 02, 2017

Todd Hornbeck

Thank you, Ken. Good morning, and welcome to the Hornbeck Offshore Third Quarter 2017 Conference Call. With me today is Mr. Jim Harp, our Chief Financial Officer. After my brief comments, Jim will take you through our numbers in a little bit more detail. We expected our third quarter results to show seasonal improvement, which they did. While the quarterly EBITDA of $10.6 million on a $54 million revenue base is improvement, it's a far cry from recovery or even long-term sustainability. But I won't belabor the point. The quarter was better than recent quarters, and that's a good thing. It shows that even a modest improvement in day rates and utilization for both our OSVs and MPSVs can have a pronounced impact on our results, given the cost-saving measures we have implemented since the inception of this downturn 3 years ago this month. I think it also shows that our fleet of HOSMAX 300 class vessels and our MPSVs remain relevant, and utilization of such vessels responds well in this market even with only slight increases in demand.

So strategically, I think we positioned ourselves effectively in an otherwise very challenging, competitive landscape that is marked by low demand and a high supply of vessels. I would be very cautious, however, about taking this quarter's results as a sign of structural market improvement or that future near-term quarters will be the same or better. In fact, there's been very little change in fundamentals for offshore activities in our core markets. That are 25 floaters under contract in the Gulf of Mexico, of which, an average of just 21 were working during the quarter, which is extremely low. One dynamic we are watching is contract roll-offs of deepwater drilling rigs and the rates and terms of their repricing. Of the 25 contracted rigs, about 70% are presently working at predownturn day rates of $400,000 per day or greater. So there is a large overhang of rigs contracted at high rates. As these contracts end, one of three things can happen, of course, the rig is not contracted or becomes idle or stocked, the rig is recontracted at a new spot or short-term day rate, the rig is recontacted at a long-term day rate. For the most part, we are seeing rigs being recontracted for short-term charters at rates significantly lower than predownturn levels. Rig day rates in the mid $100,000 range are not unusual. So that tells us there is an appetite for rig utilization at extremely low day rates and that rig owners are willing to work at that indifference pricing at least for now. That dynamic is necessary for the currently poor market conditions to not become even worse.

In other words, Gulf of Mexico conditions for OSVs could deteriorate further if demand for even low price rigs is not there or rig owners decide they would rather be idle than work at such low rig rates. So we're playing -- paying close attention to rig roll-offs. We think that something far more fundamental in the overall picture for oil supply and demand is needed to cause a sustained pick-up in offshore drilling activity in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico. While there has been a recent firming of oil prices, offshore operators are not likely to enter into long lead time, high-cost projects unless they have confidence that commodity prices are firm and likely to rise further. As we have said many times in the past, we think that will happen, but we cannot predict when. What we can say with a fair degree of confidence is that we don't see it happening in the next 12 months. Make no mistake, we are still headed into some pretty treacherous waters, and anyone who thinks that there's a cyclical upturn in deepwater OSV segment around the corner is extremely misguided.

On the MPSV front, we have seen improvement, which again, we believe is seasonal for the most part. While day rates are nothing to brag about, utilization for these vessels, even at low day rate, is impactful from a cash flow point of view, given their high daily caring cost. The fact that utilization of these vessels is less tied to drilling activity, broadens their opportunities for utilization across the field's life from development and commissioning to field maintenance, P&A and decommissioning. And we have worked across the entire spectrum this quarter for MPSVs, which continue to grow their resume with our customer base.

Important to our MPSV investment, we continue to push for regulatory enforcement of the Jones Act, as it pertains to the transportation services provided by MPSVs in the United States. For now, foreign competition in the Gulf of Mexico is limited due to the financial restructuring occurring across the space. Proper enforcement of the Jones Act is crucial to ensure that foreign vessels do not flood the Gulf of Mexico as market conditions evolve. So we continue to press regulators to enforce the law.

During the past 90 days, we experienced 4 hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico, 3 of them major. Despite the prompt availability of numerous Jones Act compliant vessels and the high-level of request for proposals to assist in hurricane relief efforts, particularly in Puerto Rico, we have been surprised, thus far, by the relatively low level of utilization of large offshore supply vessels and accommodation support vessels currently positioned in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. We have bid nearly 100 such proposals, exposing as many as 30 of our vessels for relief work in Puerto Rico, and have only landed 1 spot job here today. Reportedly, many of our domestic competitors have done the same with similar results.

Internationally, we have only slight optimism from Mexico and Brazil in the near term. While we have provided services to new international players in Mexico's recently opened offshore sector, we have seen 2 significant headwinds there. First, a July 2018 presidential election, which may introduce new political opposition to further opening third party exploration efforts in Mexico, or worse, a return to prior nationalistic policies. Second, a dispute over resource ownership appears to be taking shape between the country of Mexico and the new international players that have drilling success in the fields adjacent to Pemex on fields. This squabble might slow down drilling plans until the rules of the game are better understood by new market entrants. Unfortunately, this increased uncertainty for our customers will likely forestall what we had hoped would be a near-term resurgence in demand for our vessels there.

In Brazil, the National Petroleum Agency recently announced the results of 2 rounds of tenders held last week for production sharing in the presalt areas. Statoil is starting its latest drilling program, which is a positive sign and should soak up some of our excess supply in the spot market. We hope next year will be better than this year, but we do not see the need or opportunity to mobilize any additional assets to that region at this time.

Jim will discuss our liquidity with you in a moment, but as you've read, we recently disclosed the contours of dialogue we have had with certain holders of our 2020 notes. While we were disappointed to not complete a transaction, we remain committed to a constructive process with our financial stakeholders that, we hope, places the company on firmer financial footing for the future. We remain engaged with the 2020 noteholders at this time and are exploring a range of possibilities with them. I want to stress that it would be inappropriate for us to comment further on that topic, but we'll of course keep you posted as things develop.

Now let me turn the call over to Jim to take you through the numbers in further detail.

James Harp

Thanks, Todd, and good morning, everyone. Yesterday afternoon, we reported our third quarter results and updated the forward-looking guidance information contained in the data tables to our press release to provide fourth quarter and annual guidance for 2017 and limited annual guidance for 2018 for various categories of financial and operational data. Keep in mind, this information is based on the current market environment, which is always subject to change.

Our third quarter net loss was $19 million or $0.51 per diluted share, a slight improvement from $19.5 million loss and $0.53 loss per share as reported in the second quarter. As a reminder, due to the net loss, under GAAP, our diluted share count for purposes of calculating EPS is deemed to be equal to our basic share count of $37 million. Our reported operating loss was $17 million in the current quarter compared to an operating loss of $31 million in the second quarter of 2017. Included in the sequential quarter was a $15.5 million gain on early extinguishment of debt. Excluding the impact of such net gain on early extinguishment of debt, net loss and diluted EPS for the second quarter of 2017 would've been $30 million and $0.82 per share respectively. After adjusting for this reconciling item included in the second quarter of 2017, our third quarter net loss and diluted EPS would've been $11 million and $0.31 per share higher than the sequential quarter respectively.

EBITDA for the third quarter was $10.6 million, up from $13.9 million from the comparably calculated EBITDA for the second quarter of a negative $3.3 million. As we have said many times before, based on offshore activity levels, since the end of the third quarter and the typical offshore seasonality experience during the winter quarters, we expect EBITDA levels to trend down from this quarter's levels during the fourth quarter of 2017 and first quarter of 2018. However, given the historically low levels of EBITDA we are currently producing, it remains prudent to note that short periods of spot contract awards or downtime between spot jobs, especially for our MPSVs, can swing our quarterly EBITDA meaningfully, either up or down.

For additional information regarding EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial measure, please refer to the data tables in yesterday's earnings release, including Note 10.

Revenue for the third quarter of 2017 was $54 million or 44% higher than the sequential quarter. Breaking down our revenue a little more granularly by vessel type, revenue generated by our OSVs was roughly $6 million or 28% higher than the sequential quarter, while revenue generated by our MPSVs was $10 million or 131% higher than the sequential quarter. This overall sequential revenue increase was primarily attributable to higher average day rates for our MPSV fleet and seasonally higher utilization across our active fleet of OSVs and MPSVs.

Average new-generation OSV day rates for the third quarter of 2017 were approximately $18,500 or about $1,300 higher than the sequential quarter. As reported on our last call, we have 2 OSVs roll off long-term charters during the third quarter and expect 1 additional OSV to roll off during the fourth quarter, all at above current market day rates. With these 3 vessels repricing in the current spot market, we would expect to see lower average day rates for our OSVs in the fourth quarter of 2017. Utilization for our new-generation OSVs for the third quarter of 2017 was 26%, up from 22% sequentially. And utilization for our MPSVs for the third quarter of 2017 was 45%, up from 22% sequentially. Adjusting for stacked vessel days, the effective utilization on our active fleet of new-gen OSVs was 86% compared to 67% sequentially. Our effective or utilization-adjusted OSV day rates were approximately $4,900 or about $1,100 higher than the sequential quarter.

Geographically, our domestic/foreign revenue mix for the third quarter of 2017 was 70% to 30% compared to 83%, 17% for the year ago quarter. Foreign revenue was up 82% year-over-year and 178% sequentially. This shift to a higher mix of foreign revenue is indicative of the recent pick-up in activity we've seen in Latin America compared to the relatively anemic U.S. Gulf of Mexico in the past year.

Operating expenses of $30.1 million for the third quarter were about $1 million lower than the low end of our guidance range, and we're down $1.3 million or 4% from the sequential quarter. For the full calendar year 2017, aggregate cash operating expenses are now projected to be in the range of $119 million to $124 million. We project cash OpEx for fiscal 2017 to be down from prior year levels, primarily due to the continuing effect of several cost-containment measures we initiated during 2015 and 2016, including, among other actions, the stacking of new-generation OSVs and MPSVs on various dates since October 1, 2014, as well as company-wide headcount reductions and across-the-board pay cuts for shore side and vessel personnel. As a reminder, we have provided you with updated full year and fourth quarter 2017 OpEx guidance in our press lease issued yesterday afternoon.

Consistent with our cash OpEx guidance for prior periods, these estimated ranges are good-faith estimates based on best-available information as of today and are only intended to cover our currently anticipated active fleet compliment, geographic footprint, charter mix and industry market conditions. While our updated guidance is predicated on an assumed average stacked fleet of 43.2 OSVs and 0.8 MPSVs for the full year fiscal 2017, we may consider stacking or reactivating additional vessels as market conditions warrant.

Our third quarter G&A expense of $12.9 million was up $3.5 million or 37% compared to $9.4 million for the sequential quarter and was $900,000 above the high end of our quarterly guidance range. This sequential increase in G&A expense was primarily due to an increase in professional fees associated with our ongoing liability-management activities and higher long-term incentive compensation expense. Long-term incentive compensation was higher due to a mark-to-market adjustment on cash settle rewards to reflect the increase in our stock price during the 3 months ended September 30, 2017. For calendar 2017, G&A expenses are expected to be in the range of $48 million to $50 million. This full year G&A range includes the $3.8 million of additional bad debt reserve that was recorded during the first quarter of 2017.

I will now review some of our other key balance-sheet-related items for the third quarter. The aggregate cost of our fifth OSV new-build program is expected to remain on budget at approximately $1.3 billion, of which, $5 million, $10 million and $61 million are expected to be incurred during the fourth quarter of 2017 and in the full fiscal year of 2017 and fiscal 2018 respectively. From the inception of this program through September 30, 2017, we have incurred roughly 95% of the total expected project cost, including roughly $3 million that was spent during the third quarter of 2017, with almost $66 million left to go.

For an update on our historical and projected regulatory drydocking activity as well as expected cash outlays for maintenance and other CapEx, I will refer you to the data tables on Page 11 to 14 of our earnings release yesterday afternoon.

On September 30, 2017, our total liquidity was $317 million comprised of $113 million in cash and $204 million of availability under the First-Lien Credit Facility, which represents a $12 million or a 4% decrease from the end of last year -- quarter. Our net debt position, based on the carrying value of our senior unsecured notes and First-Lien Credit Facility, was $901 million as of September 30, 2017, up slightly from $888 million sequentially. Excluding the deferred gain from the carrying value of our First-Lien Credit Facility, net debt would be $881 million. We currently have a blended average fixed-cash coupon of about 5% or $917 million of total outstanding face value of publicly traded long-term unsecured debt, resulting in an annual run rate of cash debt service for our unsecured bonds in the amount of roughly $46 million. We also have a floating cash coupon of about 7.24% or $96 million of total outstanding face value of privately placed long-term secured debt, resulting in an annual run rate of cash debt service for our secured debt in the amount of roughly $7 million based on our current rate and currently outstanding balance, both of which will vary over time. Cash interest on our new First-Lien Credit Facility is variable, based on a 600 bps spread to LIBOR for the first year of the facility, which is currently 1.24%.

For detailed guidance and a granular breakdown of our GAAP interest expense as well as our projected cash interest and taxes by quarter and annually, please see our guidance tables on Page 12 of our earnings release yesterday, which are also available in Excel format in the Investors section of our website.

While not without risk, we project that even with the currently depressed operating levels, cash generated from operations, together with cash on hand and availability under the First-Lien Credit Facility, should be sufficient to fund our operations and commitments through at least December 31, 2019. However, absent a significant improvement in market conditions, such that cash flow from operations were to increase materially from projected levels and/or further management of our funded debt obligations, we do not currently expect to have sufficient liquidity to repay the full amount of our 5 and 7 [indiscernible] senior notes and 5% senior notes as they mature in fiscal years 2020 and 2021 respectively.

We remain fully cognizant of the challenges for -- currently facing the offshore oil and gas industry and continue to review our capital structure and assess our strategic options. We may, from time to time, depending on market conditions and other factors, repurchase or acquire additional interest in our outstanding indebtedness, whether or not such indebtedness trades above or below its face amount for cash and/or in exchange for other securities, term loans or other consideration, in each case, in open market purchases and/or privately negotiated transactions or otherwise.

With that, I'll turn it back to Todd for any further comments or to entertain questions.

Todd Hornbeck

All right. We will turn it over for questions. Before we do, I just want to kind of reiterate that while we've had some improvement quarter-over-quarter, 1 quarter doesn't dictate the trend of where the industry -- where we think the industry is going. We think we're still in a severe downturn. We still see day rate bidding below cash breakeven in the market. And very anemic opportunities in the future for any stabilization just yet. So just want to preface the quarter with that to make sure that the market and our investors know that we're still on a pretty severe downturn.

So with that, I'll open it up for questions.

Turner Holm

Yes, and Todd, I just wanted to touch on your last commentary there. I mean, when we look at the sequential improvement and utilization and day rates, and I hear you that you're not seeing a big fundamental shift at this stage, but clearly there's something going on, right? And I think that the investment community is wondering to what extent the improvement was driven by hurricanes or other extraordinary factors. And if it is some extraordinary factors, to what extent can we expect that strength to carry over into the fourth quarter?

Todd Hornbeck

I don't think we've seen any real fundamental increases in demand. I just think we have a unique fleet, that we've built the HOSMAX 300 vessels and that's what we remained in the market. And I think with the disruption that we're seeing across the whole spectrum with bankruptcies and financial liquidity of operators out there, we may be just seeing a little bit more utilization and migration to our assets because of maybe some disruptions with other companies, to be frank. And that's just -- and then we also saw the summer cycle. We thought maybe some of the construction would've started earlier in the cycle. Like in the second quarter, traditionally, it usually starts in early spring and goes through the summer. We saw more of that shift to the third quarter than the second quarter. So that was kind of anticipated.

We didn't know when we would get it, but -- so we got it in the third quarter instead of the second quarter. We think that will wane as we go into the latter part of the year and the first quarter. So the MPSVs enjoyed a little bit more work, but all of that work, you have to understand, is not -- it is spot, it is repair and maintenance type work, some decommissioning work. And as we get into the shoulder months, meaning the fourth quarter and first quarter, as weather starts to deteriorate, that should wane.

Turner Holm

Yes, okay. It sounds like there's combination of factors and a lot of seasonality in there. And to follow up on some of the dislocation -- financial dislocation that you touched on there, Todd. One of your large private competitors appears to be moving towards change of control, if you want to call it that. And I guess that seems like an opportunity, right? From a consolidation perspective, to spread more vessels across a fairly fixed SG&A base. And I wonder, if -- when you think about how to design the balance sheet going forward, you're keeping in mind those M&A opportunities. And I guess, what I'm really asking is can you keep the debt in some form and still play an accretive role in consolidation?

Todd Hornbeck

Look, I think we've always said through the beginning of this downturn and as this market goes through this fundamental shift, there's going to have be consolidation of the market. Not just domestically, but worldwide. There's just way too many players, way too much excess capacity out there. And as these reorganizations happen, there -- I think there will have to be, at some point, consolidation. You saw our First-Lien deal that we did this year. We made provisions in that deal to be able to participate in consolidation. That's how we will set up the balance sheet in our financial structure to be able to do that. We feel that Hornbeck is in the position to be the consolidator, and we're preparing the company for that to happen. When is that going to happen? Who knows. There's got to be 2 parties that can agree on how that happens, first.

And I think what we're seeing right now is as these companies run to the -- as this industry is -- we're 3 years into it now, if we think there's still several years left in this down market, cash is not available in these companies, operating cash. And as they're going through the restructurings, I think that will now have the opportunity for the new owners to come in and say, hey, what really makes sense to consolidate and streamline this business and get a lot of costs out of it. So I think that's -- it's a compelling case for -- as we look through the landscape, that how is it going to be done globally and domestically, I think we have some very unique views on that and look forward to talking to those owners as this happens and the changes happens.

Daniel Burke

I recognize 1 month, of course, doesn't make the quarter, but Todd, are you willing to comment on whether your MPSV utilization has held up to date in Q4?

Todd Hornbeck

Yes. We have some bleed over into Q4. But like I said, it's all -- we're working basically -- the whole industry is working on a spot day to day agreements. Even if some companies have frame agreements, it's still whenever the customer calls, you have to be there and the rates are not anything based on real economic, like we would do return on invested capital models or anything. The market is not at that place yet. Eventually, as we go through this downturn, the whole offshore space, particularly deepwater, is going to have to come back to some financial sense on how we price this. Whether it's boat, rigs, other services. The industry is not there yet, and we really are going to have to get back to basic business fundamentals and economics at some point. As these companies go through restructurings, I think that's going to be the opportunity that equipment should be rationalized, things streamline efficiencies with consolidation and then get back to a normal business model. Because where we're pricing things today across the whole spectrum of the offshore space is not sustainable for anybody.

Turner Holm

Got it. Also, it's modest dollars, but noticeable at the present. I mean, that was a pretty decent uptick in your international revenue from Q2 to Q3. Can you talk about, which international market supported that increase?

Todd Hornbeck

We're in highly competitive marketplace, as you can imagine, out there. I mean, it's -- everybody is fighting for every job, not just domestically, globally. So I'd like to not comment on that. It's just too competitive out there for it to get that granular.

Turner Holm

Fair enough. Then maybe just last one for Jim. If I squinted at the tables correctly, it looks like you guys are anticipating a cash tax refund at year-end, and I was just wondering what triggered that.

James Harp

A change in the law that allowed us to make that refund claim that -- for the first time this quarter. So it's a new provision in the tax code that we were able to request to refund of some previously paid alternative minimum tax credits.

Brad Bays

Guys, you all touched on this earlier, the Jones Act, but there's been some increasing talk in the media about repealing the Jones Act. Can you all add some color around your thoughts on that, please?

Todd Hornbeck

Yes. With the hurricanes that have happened in the Gulf of Mexico and also in Puerto Rico, it's been a lightning rod for the Jones Act and political opponents to the Jones Act, and they're using that. We think misguided, but it's a political football now. And particularly, what's happened in Puerto Rico. And that's why in my prepared remarks, I did say that we bid over a 100 times to authorities and to other companies to go to Puerto Rico with our Jones Act equipment, and we've 1 spot job today. And while we don't fit -- while we think it's misguided, you know the Jones Act is under attack for political reasons. Those opponents to it have seized on this opportunity. And I think that they could probably make some mileage in Washington and across -- just displace the Jones Act. And that just doesn't effect our MPSVs and that effects our OSVs as well. So it is an assault on that act. We think it's misguided, and we hope that'll dissipate soon. But it is something we're paying very, very close attention to. It is very serious. Thank you for the question.

Todd Hornbeck

All right. I want to thank everybody for joining us. And we look forward to talking to you about our fourth quarter results. That will be on February 8, 2018. Until then, everybody have a good holidays, Thanksgiving and Christmas, and sail safe. Thank you.

