Kala Pharmaceuticals: Taking A Look At This Summer IPO

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) fell to the mid-$13 range prior to Friday's rebound back above $15 on decent volume.

The company was not the usual speculative biotech firm tapping capital markets to progress an unproven, early-stage pipeline. They approached investors having already logged pivotal wins for their lead drug candidate and having a solid institutional backing.

Figure 2: Pipeline (source: corporate website)

The stock again popped up on my radar today with the announcement that they had submitted their NDA (New Drug Application) for Inveltys to the FDA. If the drug makes it to market, it would be the first twice-daily ocular corticosteroid approved for use in post-operative ocular inflammation and pain. According to the company, over 7 million ocular surgeries occurred in the United States in 2016 and that figure is expected to peak above 9 million by 2021.

The drug is unique in that the company's Mucus Penetrating Particle technology significantly improves penetration and distribution in ocular tissues (3 fold improvement observed in preclinical studies). As a twice-daily product would be much more convenient than the current standard of care (4x daily dosing), I suspect that the drug candidate could see significant uptake and market penetration if approved.

Figure 3: Concentration of loteprednol etabonate in rabbit aqueous humor after single topical dose of Lotemax suspension or KPI-121 MPP formulation (0.4% LE) (source: corporate website)

The filing came as a result of definitive proof of efficacy in two pivotal studies. In the first of these, complete resolution of inflammation at day 8 continuing to day 15 was observed for both KPI-121 1.0% and KPI-121 0.25% (no rescue medications needed). In the second study, the same primary endpoint was achieved along with all secondary endpoints for KPI-121 1.0% administered twice daily for 14 days. Results for both studies were statistically significant, with no treatment-related adverse events observed in either.

Readers should also be aware that the 180-day lockup expiration is coming soon (January 16th). Two parallel phase 3 studies are ongoing for KPI-121 0.25% for the temporary relief of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, with NDA submission expected for the first half of 2018 should all go well. If approved, KPI-121 0.25% would be the first product for the short-term treatment of dry eye disease (two-week course of therapy). Positive data from a mid-stage study (n=150) has already been reported, in which statistical significance was achieved for the primary clinical sign endpoint of bulbar conjunctival hyperemia at day 29 (p=0.0387). It is important to note that statistical significance was not achieved for the primary symptom endpoint of ocular discomfort (just "promising trends toward improvement").

As for management, I note that CEO and Chairman Mark Iwicki previously served as CEO of Civitas Therapeutics (acquired by Acorda) and management in a couple big pharmaceutical names (Novartis and Merck). Other top brass hail from the likes of Novartis, Alcon, Merck, AstraZeneca, Genzyme and GlaxoSmithKline.

Noteworthy institutional investors with sizable positions (10% or above) include Orbimed Advisors, Longitude Capital, and RA Capital Management.

According to their most recent quarterly report, the company reported a June 30th cash balance of around $26 million (does not take into account gross proceeds from IPO of $103.5 million). Net loss for the quarter amounted to almost $11 million.

Wedbush appears to be the most bullish of the pack of analysts following the stock, believing that "2027 gross annual sales for KPI-121 1% could reach about $271 million for post-op inflammation and pain and for KPI-121 0.25% about $1.9 billion for dry eye disease flares". They have a $46 price target on the stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals is a Buy.

Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the stock should purchase a pilot position in the near term. I would wait for further confirmation in technicals of a sustained uptrend before adding to the position. I think that the stock could do well over the medium and long term as well, as Inveltys could see significant uptake and market penetration in the event of FDA approval. I would also consider the company to be a possible takeover candidate with a buyout in the medium term being quite feasible.

A key risk here is the FDA decision for Inveltys. Dilution in the near term is not likely, but I would expect a secondary offering in the medium term. Setbacks with ongoing clinical trials, disappointing data (dry eye disease indication), regulatory submissions and other related endeavors are also a concern. The company is targeting highly competitive indications where other big pharmaceutical companies with significantly more resources are operating. Even if approval is reached, significant losses could be incurred in launch efforts that are by no means guaranteed to have success. There is also the possibility that the size of opportunities being targeted is much smaller than originally thought.

