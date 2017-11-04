Retirement Strategy:  Should Shares Of Omega Healthcare Be Dumped Now?

There is no getting around the fact that Omega Healthcare (OHI) had a rough quarter and is facing fairly serious tenant reliability issues. There has been a flood of articles about OHI this week, but I've waited a few days to crystallize my own opinions. You know how I like to get right to the point, so for my readers I will list the negatives and the positives, and then my own opinion:

Negatives

2 important tenants have not been paying their rent, causing revenue and cash flow problems for OHI.

The 2 tenants account for about 11% of OHI leases.

If a satisfactory resolution is not agreed to in the near future, the result will be a blow to future earnings, revenue, and FFO for OHI.

The payout ratio based on AFFO will rise which could impact the dividends paid in the future.

The longer it takes to resolve the tenant issues, could negatively impact the share price.

Obviously a 15%+ price drop is not pretty to watch, especially if you made your purchase of shares close to $32/share. That being said, dividend growth investors for retirement might be viewing this as a buying opportunity.

Positives

The current yield is now well over 9%+.

The share price drop is a double edged sword because dividend income seekers might see this as a chance to buy secure income at a cheap price.

While the payout ratio has risen (based on FFO) it is still below 83% , and keep in mind that REITs are mandated to pay at least 90% of earnings to shareholders, as dividends, to maintain REIT status.

, and keep in mind that REITs are mandated to pay at least of earnings to shareholders, as dividends, to maintain REIT status. If worse comes to worse, OHI can either sell the property that is under duress, or find new tenants, or work out a favorable arrangement with the current tenants.

Even though forward guidance has been reduced (as per the earnings conference call), there is still enough cash flow, revenues and earnings to maintain the current dividend.

As proof, OHI just announced yet another dividend increase for its next dividend payment (21 consecutive years!). It probably would not have done that if the situation was dire.

My Opinion

As a shareholder of OHI I would not add shares to a position, nor would I simply dump shares because of these business issues. As far as investors seeking to open a new position in OHI, it might be a good idea to layer into a position with an allocation of no greater than 2-4% right now since there could be further price erosion and a chance to pick up income at an even cheaper price.

The Bottom Line

It is never fun to face headwinds and bad news, and every investor needs to do what they feel is right for them. Panic selling does not help and if you are inclined to sell, then sell into strength, not the current weakness, if you can. That requires a gut check for your own personal risk tolerance.

Perhaps reducing an over allocated position makes sense rather than running away from an entire position.

All of this being said, my opinion is that I would be prudent, and just not do anything until I have a clearer picture of how the tenant issues pan out, OR if the company gives any indication of cutting its dividend. If OHI cuts its dividend, I will probably sell. As of now, OHI seems committed to continuing paying and increasing its dividend and that is what I personally will keep an eye on.

For dividend growth investors, its all about the income and growing a reliable stream of income for a more secure financial future.

What are YOUR thoughts? Inquiring minds want to know!

