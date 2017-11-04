Tate & Lyle's (TATYF) CEO Javed Ahmed on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tate & Lyle Plc (OTCQX:TATYF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2017 6:00 AM ET

Javed Ahmed

Well, good morning, everyone. And welcome to the Presentation of Tate & Lyle’s Results for the Six Months to 30th of September 2017. The agenda for today’s presentation is on the screen. I will give you the key headlines, Nick will run through the financial results and the outlook, and then I will give a short business update before we take your questions.

We have made a strong start to the year with good performance across the group. Speciality Food Ingredients delivered broad-based volume growth in the core business and Bulk Ingredients delivered another excellent performance. As a result, the Group saw good profit growth and adjusted earnings per share progression.

Cash generation was strong and the balance sheet remains robust, giving us the flexibility to continue to invest for long-term growth. The Board has also increased the interim dividend. So, overall, an encouraging first half performance.

When we announced our results for the 2017 financial year in May, we laid out some clear priorities for the business in the year ahead. We have made solid progress against each of those priorities in the first half. It is particularly pleasing to see volume growth in core Speciality Food Ingredients in North America and progress on Food Systems. We have good momentum and we remained on track to deliver against these priorities for the full year.

And with that, I’ll hand over to Nick.

Nick Hampton

Thank you, Javed, and good morning, everyone. Consistent with previous presentations, I will be focusing on results of the continuing operations, which are adjusted to exclude exceptional items, net retirement benefit interest and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Percentage growth is in constant currency unless I indicate otherwise.

Let me begin with some highlights from what has been another half of strong financial performance. Group sales of £1.4 billion were in line with the comparative periods. Profit before tax was 13% higher at £169 million, with growth in both divisions. Adjusted diluted earnings per share on continuing operations were 6% higher at £0.276.

Cash management was once again good, with adjusted free cash flow £13 million higher at £151 million, driven by increased earnings and the phasing of capital spend. Net debt reduced by £81 million to £371 million.

The Board has decided to increase the interim dividend by £0.2 to £0.084 per share. This reflects the Board’s confidence in the business, while at the same time continuing to rebuild cash cover. So, overall, good profit growth and cash generation, strong operational performance, and a robust balance sheet.

Let me now go through the key factors driving profit growth. On this slide, we have separated our underlying growth from currency impacts. Profit before tax increased by £29 million to £169 million. Speciality Food Ingredients operating profit was £4 million higher, driven by solid performance in the core business, rebuilding earnings in Food Systems and continued good performance of Sucralose.

Core Bulk Ingredients operating profit increased by £10 million, benefiting from a more focused product line approach, good supply chain execution, solid demand and moderate margin gains secured in the 2017 calendar year contracting round.

Commodities contributed strongly, profits increasing by £13 million. Share of profit after tax of joint ventures was £7 million lower, but was in line with the second half of the fiscal 2017. Central and finance cost together increased by £2 million. The effect of currency translation increased profit by £11 million.

Moving to the divisional results for which all the numbers I will quote can be found in the half year statement. Within Speciality Food Ingredients total volume grew by 3%. In North America, volume increased by 1%, despite challenging market conditions, driven by share gains in our large customers and the benefits of our focus on higher growth channels and subcategories. Javed will talk about this in more detail later.

Sales in North America declined by 1%, driven by product mix with absolute gross margin in line. In Asia Pacific and Latin America, volume increased by 6%. Latin America delivered double-digit volume growth, with particular good growth in Mexico, where we saw a strong demand for our sweeteners helped by favorable market dynamics.

In Asia Pacific, volume run rate is positive and -- volume growth in the first quarter, with the second quarter lower due to the phasing of sweetener shipments in the comparative period. Our business in China continues to perform well, particularly in fibres.

In Europe, Middle East and Africa, volume increased 8%, benefiting from good growth in all platforms. We saw double-digit growth in fibres and sweeteners, strong growth in Southern Europe, including Turkey and double-digit growth in Central Europe.

Profit in the core business increased by 3%, with adjusted operating margins flat, reflecting both the focus on topline growth and continued investment in customer-facing capabilities in emerging markets in areas such as sales and applications development.

Sucralose performed well delivering 5% profit growth, supported by firm pricing and lower manufacturing costs driven by fully sourcing products from the manufacturing facility in Alabama. As expected, volume reduced by 17%, reflecting sales of excess buffer inventory in the comparative period, with sales decreasing by 15%.

Food Systems profit was £2 million higher, principally reflecting our restructured cost base following the consolidation of our European blending sites. Volume was 5% lower, largely reflecting lower shipments into the Russian market, following the termination of a distribution agreement in the second half of last year caused a by credit issue.

We are also in the process of rebuilding volume following supply constraints from the consolidation of our blending facilities in Europe. New products continue to show good momentum, with sales up 14%, driven by growth across sweeteners and texturants.

Looking now at the division as a whole, Speciality Food Ingredients sales declined by 2%, principally as a result of lower Sucralose sales while operating profit increased by 4% to £104 million.

Turning now to Bulk Ingredients, which once again performed strongly, volume grew by 2% overall and the core business delivered operating profit growth of 16% at £83 million. North American Bulk sweeteners volume grew by 2%, driven by strong export volume to Mexico, where demands of carbonated soft drinks remains firm, as well as modest growth in volume in U.S. bulk sweetener customers, reflecting good contract compliance and supply chain execution.

High fructose corn soup demand remained relatively stable, with consumption of regular carbonated soft drinks in North America decreasing slightly in the six months to September. North American Industrial Starches volume was in line with the prior period, as overall demand for paper and board remains steady.

Core Bulk Ingredients continues to perform well, driven by combination of strong product line focus, good commercial and supply chain execution, solid demand and moderate margin gains secured in the 2017 calendar year contracting round.

Commodities contributed profit of £10 million, an increase of £13 million, reflecting gains from the sourcing of corn and in co-products mainly from corn oil. Ethanol cash margins remained relatively flat. We manage Commodities to cash generation and look to damp some volatility through derisking strategies.

In the second half, the contribution from Commodities will be subject to market dynamics. Overall, strong performance from the core business and Commodities led to a 280 basis points improvement in the division’s operating margin.

We generated £151 million of adjusted free cash flow in the half, £13 million higher than the comparative period, principally reflecting higher earnings and lower capital expenditure. Working capital generated a £16 million inflow in the period. I continue to be pleased with our cash generation, which is more than 50% higher than the first half, two years ago.

Capital expenditure in the period was £61 million, with higher expenditure expected in the second half as we continue to invest behind long-term growth. For example, we recently announced plans to expand maltodextrin capacity at our facility in Slovakia.

Net debt of £371 million was £81 million lower than at 31st of March, with a strong free cash flow generated and the benefit of exchange translation on U.S. dollar debt of £21 million comfortably exceeding the payment of the final dividend.

To summarize, we had a strong first half with profit growth ahead of our expectations. We continue to make solid progress, growing Speciality Food Ingredients with core Bulk Ingredients continuing to perform very well and Commodities contributing strongly. Cash generation remains strong.

Pretax earnings increased by 13% more than offset the expected increase in the adjusted effective tax rate, which increased by 5 percentage points to 23.5%, following changes in U.K. legislation and our internal financing structure. As a result, earnings per share increased by 6%.

Turning to the outlook for the Group, we expect the adjusted effective tax charge will be in the upper end of the previously guided range of 21% to 24%. We also continue to anticipate capital expenditure to be around £150 million.

Overall, for the full financial year, we expect underlying adjusted profit before tax in constant currency to be modestly higher than we anticipated coming into the year, driven by the strong first half performance.

Thank you. And with that, I will hand back to Javed.

Javed Ahmed

Thank you, Nick. I’ll now give you a brief update on progress in the business before we take your questions. Before I get into the details, I want to remind you of our very clear and focused business proposition. Speciality Food Ingredients serves large and growing markets, has a strong portfolio of products, which lend themselves well to growing consumer demand for healthier food and drink globally.

We have developed an increasingly innovation-driven organic growth model, which can also be supplemented by acquisitions, where we -- company or asset is of high quality and clearly fits our strategy.

Bulk Ingredients is focused on North America, serving predominantly the carbonated soft drinks and the paper and board markets. These are large and mature markets, where we have strong positions. This business is positioned to deliver steadier earnings and cash flow over time.

Both businesses are underpinned and supported by a high quality and scale asset base, strong operational discipline, deep innovation and technical expertise, and a rigorous capital allocation process. As we continue to prosecute our strategy, Tate & Lyle will be increasingly well-positioned to deliver stronger financial returns over time.

Now, taking the two business divisions in turn, Speciality Food Ingredients continues to perform well. I am going to talk about Food Systems and Sucralose later, but before I do that, I want to focus on three key areas, North America, emerging markets and new products.

Starting with North America, it was encouraging to see this region return to modest volume growth in the first half. As you can see from the slide, we outperformed what remained a challenging North American food and beverage sector in the period. Our go-to market approach in this region is focused on three main areas.

The first is to grow our share with larger customers. A number of these customers are finding it challenging to deliver volume growth in light of evolving consumer trends. In these circumstances, innovation and our ability to provide solutions to reduce sugar, calories and fat and add fibre are increasingly important.

As a result, while we have seen softness in some areas, a combination of our highly relevant product portfolio and our technical expertise has helped us to grow our share with larger customers in the first half.

The second objective is to broaden our customer base by penetrating faster growing customer channels, such as private label and foodservice.

The third is to focus on those higher growth subcategories, which play well into our expertise in sugar and calorie reduction, and fibre enrichment, such as health and nutrition, dairy and bakery categories.

The shift in our customer base and our category mix is a gradual process. We made solid progress in the first half, and importantly, while growing volume, we have sustained gross margins. I remained confident in our ability to grow ahead of the U.S. market over time.

Turning to the emerging markets, where our business is performing well. We continue to invest in both infrastructure and capability to drive long-term growth. In August, we opened a new applications lab Mexico City, which is providing an excellent platform for deeper collaboration with our customers in both Mexico and Central America. In Asia Pacific, we have expanded our applications lab in Singapore and are in the process of building a new larger applications lab in Shanghai to serve our growing customer base in China.

We’ve also added customer-facing resources in sales and application development in Latin America and Asia Pacific. Finally, the previously announced capacity expansion at our manufacturing facility in China to meet increasing global demand for our fibre products is now coming online.

Consumer taste and texture preferences are different across the world, which is why we have built a global network of application labs. A combination of our local presence and the expertise of our regional food scientists is highly valued by our customers, as this allows them to work closely with us to provide solutions that meet specific local consumer needs.

This close local collaboration is particularly important in the emerging markets, where customers’ speed to market is quicker. Overall, our businesses in Asia Pacific and Latin America are now of an increasingly meaningful scale and the growing exposure of our Speciality Food Ingredients business to these two regions is improving the division’s structural growth profile over time.

Moving on to new products, we continue to see good momentum in the first half with sales up 14%. Our sweetener and texturants platforms performed particularly well. Sales of our stevia and monk fruit sweeteners grew strongly, especially in Asia.

We also saw good demand in North America for our line of CLARIA functional clean label starches and our recently launched range of non-GMO starches. We have seen a high level of customer increased interactions in our expanded stevia-based product offering following our partnership with Sweet Green Fields. Overall, the pipeline remained strong and new products will continue to be a key driver of longer term growth.

Turning to Food Systems and Sucralose, as Nick outlined earlier, profit increased in Food Systems driven by an improved performance in Europe, following the challenges in fiscal 2017. With the restructured cost base and products available again in Russia, we expect earnings will continue to rebuild in Europe.

In China, having decided in the prior year to align our Food Systems business more closely with our core business, it was pleasing to see good growth in the half. Gemacom, our Food Systems Business in Brazil is doing well and -- extending its business to other South American markets.

Sucralose continues to perform well and benefit from the actions we took two years ago to refocus the business on a value-based market approach and to lower costs by moving to a single production facility in McIntosh, Alabama. The overall market demand for Sucralose continues to grow.

While the majority of our business is contracted to at least the end of the current financial year, we continued to expect that over the longer term, market prices will likely be affected by industry supply dynamics in China. So, in summary, Speciality Food Ingredients performed well in the half and I am pleased with the divisions overall progress.

Turning now to Bulk Ingredients, as you know, this business has been materially reshaped over the past few years to reduce exposure to regulated markets and to focus predominantly on the relatively more stable North American market. It was pleasing to see another half of excellent performance on the back of those strategic changes.

The performance of Bulk Ingredients is largely driven by two factors. The first being market and industry dynamics, and the second, the way we manage the business.

Looking first at market dynamics, the U.S. corn wet milling industry remains well balanced. The fundamentals of the key end markets we serve, such as regular carbonated soft drinks and paper and board are relatively stable, and consecutive years of good harvest have contributed to a period of largely stable and lower U.S. corn prices.

The current U.S. corn harvest is forecast to be at the higher end of historic levels, with inventories remaining high. The Commodities environment is also relatively stable, albeit, U.S. ethanol margins are at the low end of the historical range. This overall balance looks set to continue for the remainder of the 2018 financial year, although, market and political factors could obviously influence this situation.

To that end, as you know, in August, the U.S., Canada and Mexico commenced discussions to modernize NAFTA. The ongoing negotiations are complex and are expected to last at least into the first quarter of the 2018 financial calendar year.

As we have structurally reshaped Bulk Ingredients, we have also evolved and refined our operating model. These self-help actions have been key contributors to the division’s improved performance. These actions include a much greater focus on the end markets and categories we serve, which has in turn driven better commercial insights and execution, for example, in product mix and margin management.

We have made significant improvements to our demand and supply planning processes, and also increased our focus on improving operational efficiency and reducing costs. Dedicated Six Sigma teams are leading productivity and efficiency projects across our manufacturing and supply chain network in diverse areas such as reducing railcar turnaround times, reducing waste in our citric acid production process and debottlenecking industrial starches lines.

Overall, I continue to be very pleased with the performance of Bulk Ingredients. Our actions have resulted in a more streamlined and stronger business, better positioned to deliver steady earnings over time.

To summarize then, we have made a strong start to the year, both businesses are performing well, cash generation remained strong and we have a robust balance sheet. The dividend has also been increased.

Looking ahead to the second half of the financial year, our priorities remain unchanged from those we have coming into the year, to grow Speciality Food Ingredients, deliver steady earnings from core Bulk Ingredients and continue to focus on cash generation. Overall, I am pleased with the progress we are making.

Finally, the strong results you see today are ultimately driven by the talent and commitment of people across Tate & Lyle and I would like to thank them for all their hard work, skill and commitment.

And with that, Nick and I would be happy to take any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Javed Ahmed

Virginie Ferte.

Virginie Boucher-Ferte

Thank you. It’s Virginie Boucher-Ferte from Deutsche Bank. I’ve got a few questions on core SFI. The first one is on operating margins, which were down in H1, despite the good volume. Nick, I think, you mentioned, a mix effect, a negative mix effect, if you could explain why -- what this mix effect is about. And also is there any pricing issue given the pressure that your customers are facing, especially the large customers. And are there growth investments in those numbers, and if so, when do you expect those investments to level off and the operating leverage to be more visible? That’s my first question and I can ask the second one later.

Javed Ahmed

Let me talk to the operating margins. I think if you look at our operating margins on -- in the SFI, Virginie, in constant currency, it’s virtually unchanged. Our gross margins, very -- are very steady. We saw volume growth. So it was a good quality business that we got in terms of that. But we’ve continued to make investments, as I said, in terms of the -- our infrastructure, in terms of sales and applications development resources, because we’re looking at this business very much through our long-term lens.

And we continue to build where we see growth opportunities. So, I am not too concerned about operating margin. I think that leverages these investments payout will come over time on that. I am not sure I quite captured your second question. Could you repeat that?

Virginie Boucher-Ferte

Okay. I misheard. But I thought, Nick, mentioned a negative mix effect?

Nick Hampton

Yeah. We saw some mix effect between volume and revenue. Operating margins held and -- at the gross margin level and the operating margin level, and we continue to invest in front-line capability in emerging markets. So, it’s on balance, we feel pretty comfortable about the shape of the margin structure in the first half.

Virginie Boucher-Ferte

They are coming from the large customers?

Nick Hampton

We’re not seeing, we’re not -- I mean look, there’s always pockets of pricing pressure, but overall, we are pretty -- feel pretty good about volume and revenue balance.

Virginie Boucher-Ferte

And if I may, I have got two additional questions, more questions on the core SFI. When does the plus 1% volume growth in North America become plus 3%, 4%, 5%, in line with what your Food Ingredients peers are seeing?

Javed Ahmed

The system is not -- go ahead. I mean.

Virginie Boucher-Ferte

Yeah.

Javed Ahmed

I’ll just come closer here.

Virginie Boucher-Ferte

When does the 1% growth you are seeing in core SFI North America become plus 3%, 4%, 5% in line with what your peers -- Food Ingredients peers are seeing, assuming the market remains challenging as it is?

Javed Ahmed

I think there is -- if you look at what we’ve laid out very clearly a couple of years ago is our approach to North America. Fundamentally, it’s a challenged market. You’ve seen the numbers. Virtually, if I look at the food and beverage sector in North America, there’s very little growth. There pockets of growth. But there’s -- overall, the market is flat at best.

Three approaches we’re taking. Clearly, we’re looking -- we’ve got approximately 40% of our business with big food customers and they are challenged. But we’re actually quite well-placed and we’ve seen that proof-of-concept as we’ve gained share with these guys simply because what they are really looking to do is improve the health and wellness credentials of their brands, reducing sugar, calories, fat, putting a clean label on. So, we’ve gained business over there.

The second strand is going after the channels, which are growing faster, food service and private label in our case and going after specific subcategories. Both of those, certainly in the half, I’ve seen growth. So as our business mix shifts over time, clearly, structurally the business becomes much more of a growth business. It’s going to be a gradual process, but I am actually very pleased to be able to have modest growth given where we’ve been with this business and it’s on a good trajectory at the moment.

Virginie Boucher-Ferte

Yeah. Maybe a last quick one on Europe, plus 8% volume growth in core SFI, that’s pretty impressive. I think last year was low single-digit, excluding the Slovakian effect and is it due to the end markets improving or market share gains and…

Javed Ahmed

Across the board, I think, Nick mentioned it in one of his slides, where we’re seeing growth. We’re seeing solid growth coming out of Southern Europe including Turkey. We’re seeing double-digit growth come out of some of the Central European markets. We saw growth in Middle East and Africa.

So, it’s a big region and the Southern parts and the Central European parts are growing very well for us and it’s broad based, Virginie, it’s -- we saw it across all our platforms. So fibres were in growth, texturants were in growth, sweeteners were in growth. So it’s pretty broad-based growth.

Virginie Boucher-Ferte

Okay. Thanks. And there is no timing effect we should be aware of, one-off or…

Javed Ahmed

Yeah. There are always market dynamics, but that’s plus or minus as we go forward, nothing that would be a major call out.

Virginie Boucher-Ferte

Okay. Thank you very much.

Javed Ahmed

Martin.

Martin Deboo

Most of speakers like that.

Javed Ahmed

Yeah.

Nick Hampton

You see that.

Javed Ahmed

Most speakers.

Martin Deboo

Okay. Martin Deboo with Jefferies. A couple of things, Javed and Nick, and of course, my pet subject of tolling, you never talk about it. You saw sweetener pricing round, but you told us in the past that 75% of sweeteners were on tolling contracts. So it might be just worth that the starches just briefly if that’s still the case. And given how strong cornbelt, it’s been the imprints of brewery as you must be seeing higher tolling prices, is that correct? Can you just talk a little bit about how your tolling book is evolving in bulk?

First question, second question is, you remember the new appointments that you mentioned there, it’s just a -- the innovation guy, it looks like a bit of a marquee signing, Javed. Am I supposed to be impressed by that and I think, can you -- is the global operations just -- is that a new role or some change…

Javed Ahmed

Global operations always.

Martin Deboo

Okay. Maybe if you could just talk about it, sorry, whether it will be useful.

Javed Ahmed

Okay.

Martin Deboo

And finally, guidance, you know, it’s such a strong half and yet you’re only modestly raising your expectations. How should we think about the shape of H2 that gets some movement after that that gets to guidance? Those are the three. Thank you.

Javed Ahmed

Let me take the first couple, and then, I’ll let Nick pick up the guidance. On tolling, Martin, there’s no fundamental structural change as we’ve guided before and I am not changing that. Approximately and it will vary, the exact number in any given year, but about two-thirds or 70% of our business is on tolls, plus or minus. Little bit depending on area.

And the tolling contracts, I mean, when we are renewing them, some of our in-year contracts, some of them are multiyear contracts, when we renew them, they’re subject to the same market dynamics as -- contract.

Obviously, the reason we actually do tolling contract, which we’ve discussed before, it de-volatilizes effectively the -- which is the objective of sort of steady earnings on BI, making sure that we can deliver those steady earnings over time. So, nothing, no real change to report as such. The ratio hasn’t really changed. As I said, it’ll vary, plus or minus a few percentage points here or there.

Martin Deboo

It’s a major. So when you’re writing new tolling business, now you’re writing that at generally higher prices as you renew?

Javed Ahmed

It will depend, I mean, obviously, where we’re writing, who we’re writing with, what we’re writing, which product we’re writing for, but it’ll depend on the market dynamics. I mean, tolling -- writing a tolling contract, frankly, is no different than writing, frankly, the market dynamics will affect both on that. So market conditions at the moment are well-balanced. So, we’re pretty well placed right now.

The -- your second question. No, I am very happy to have Melissa, Melissa Law who is -- comes us from Baker Hughes, 20-plus years at Baker Hughes and very well versed in operations, brings certainly a new dimension to us, will be based in the States for us. Obviously, it’s a huge manufacturing, our big supply chain footprint is in the States and it’s really great that Melissa can be based there. So, Melissa comes to us from Baker Hughes.

Andrew Taylor is comes to us from BCG. He was a senior partner at BCG. He actually kicked off the global innovation practice and was running it on that, spent some time in Asia as well. So, great experience. It’s lovely to have them both onboard, great additions to the team.

Nick Hampton

Guidance and let me come back on toll contracts as well, because I think, we talked about this in past. So, clearly, tolling work both ways for us, in a tight market, we’d expect to see prices to rise and in a loose market, they’ll drop. But in a narrow bandwidth, that’s the principle of forming long-term relationship. So, clearly, coming into the last contracting round, we saw some modest gains on tolls as with other contracts. I think that helps answer your question, Martin.

On guidance, I don’t see anything significantly different on SFI going into the second half. So it’s -- that’s one side. I’d say there are three factors on Bulk that are worth considering as we think about the second half.

Number one, we’re clearly just about to enter the quarter four pricing round and we don’t know what the outcome of that is yet and we’ll give appropriate guidance on that when we’re through it.

Number two, as we saw last year, we saw very, very strong contract compliance in the first half of the year and whether that continues into the second half or not yet, we’ll see, which is the contract that we’ve struck.

And then, thirdly, clearly, Commodities was a big positive for us in the first half and you can’t guarantee run rates on Commodities going to the second half. So, those are really the three principal considerations as we think about Bulk. But as Javed said, we feel very good about the commercial execution and the focus in our Bulk business and we’re looking for a positive acumen in the second half as well.

Javed Ahmed

Charlie?

Charlie Mills

Yeah. Charlie Mills, Credit Suisse. Nick, I wonder if you could give us a bit of detail on what went on in your associates line, given the strong U.S. sweetener profits in the year, slightly surprised to see associates only flat on the second half of last year. And perhaps you could talk us through the moving parts of Almex and Bio-PDO [inaudible] (32:32).

Nick Hampton

Sure. Bio-PDO, continued strong performance, no different to really what we saw last year, we feel very good about that business actually, and I think, it’s likely will progress with that business going forward.

On Almex, two things happened versus this time last year. We saw significant uptick of sourcing of corn out of the U.S. into the Mexican business versus using local corn, which saw an increase in corn price -- pricing and we didn’t get the tailwinds we had on forex in the first half of last year. So it’s more like a normal run rate from the second half of last year and I would anticipate broadly that will continue.

Charlie Mills

First half this year was very similar to the second half last year?

Nick Hampton

Yeah. Correct.

Javed Ahmed

We’ve got a question here.

Alicia Forry

It’s Alicia Forry with Investec. Two questions, please. One, on the new product sales growth of, I think, it was 14% in the half that is a little bit of a slowdown from prior run rate. So, I was hoping you could maybe explain a little bit what’s behind that? And if there’s any difference in the sort of take-up, if you will, of new products across emerging markets versus mature markets.

And then, back to the margins again on Bulk. I know we don’t like to focus too much on the margin, but it is up year-on-year from -- on the Core Bulk business from 8% to 9.3%. Historically, Bulk has sort of been at 7%-ish, 8%-ish operating margin, but you’ve reported 9.3%. Should we now start thinking in our models closer to an 8%, 9% margin, given the comments you’ve made about rightsizing and making it more efficient with your Six Sigma teams and so on?

Javed Ahmed

Let me take the first question, Alicia, on that. 14% is a very solid growth rate for us. I think the CAGR for -- from 12% to 17% is like 43%, but it’s getting to be a much bigger business obviously, so now very solid. You’re not going to get linear. There will be phasing issues on new products in terms of what time we launch it, et cetera, et cetera. But it’s on a very solid trajectory, take-up is good, obviously.

Your second question is a good one, which is a take-up in emerging markets. Actually, new products form a much higher proportion of our business in emerging markets versus the more developed markets.

And the reason for that is, A, it’s just a much more, I would say, quicker environment in terms of more dynamic environment to what we’re seeing. The risk appetite of some of the customers in these emerging markets seemed to be a little bit different. But those are exciting markets for us to be working in right now particularly also from a new product point of view. So, it’s actually very good to see.

In terms of margins on BI, I will again stir you back to the absolute level of profits on that, simply because margins are a function of the input prices on that, because of the pass-through nature of that business. So when corns at about maybe 750 a bushel of something, the margins are going to look very different than it is at what it is now around €362 million a bushel or €370 million a bushel. So I would focus much more on the absolute level of profits and there we are guiding to keep them as steady as possible ex-Commodities.

James Targett

Hi. Good morning. It’s James Targett from Berenberg. Two questions, firstly, just going back to the product mix issue, you mentioned in North America in core SFI. Is this -- was this a mix impact just particularly to this quarter to the difference there between the pricing and the volume growth or is this part of the gradual transition of the category and customer base that you were talking about i.e. should we expect more negative mix impact from topline going forward?

Then, secondly, just -- pretty strong half for SFI, and obviously, a strong half of Bulk as well. But, SFI profits grew 4% above the profits grew 35% to 36%. How confident are you still that as you move toward 2020 that it’s going to be SFI which the key driver profits for Tate? Thanks.

Javed Ahmed

You want to take the mix one, Nick, and I will…

Nick Hampton

Sure. Let me separate that volume, price and gross margin, because there’s a lot built into the price, the volumes and price mix both corn price flow through relative cost base of starches versus sweeteners. So I will think about this drive slight topline momentum with volume and make sure you’re maintaining your gross margin, and over time then, the quality of the business will improve, and broadly in the first half, we saw that. So the volumes revenue versus the volumes gross margin are two different characteristics.

We’re very confident about the shape of the business. We will see variation between volume and revenues as the mix changes quarter-on-quarter, half-on-half, but we’ve got to see consistency in gross margins, so we can flow through to the bottomline and we’re pretty comfortable about the shape of that. And you have 3% -- 1% growth in volume with slight decline in revenue, but gross margins holding feels a good balance at this point.

Javed Ahmed

The second question, which is the 70/30, effectively, the 2020 ambition. Let’s put that in context. We articulated it in the context of where we want to take the company longer term and what’s happened is SFI has made good progress.

Bulk over the last couple of years has materially over delivered. I mean it significantly exceeded all expectations. If you told me a couple of years ago that we’d see the kind of profit growth in Bulk that we have, I think, we might have a bit skeptical conversation on that. But so this is -- we’re talking about this not in the context of much higher profitability overall for the company.

So, I am not too fussed about that. I mean, if that’s the problem, it’s as good problem to have for us. What I am really focused on right now is just making sure that both divisions are doing what we want them to do, which is making steady progress. SFI continuing to see volume growth, translating that into operating profit leverage and Bulk being steady over time. So, that doesn’t change longer term where we want to take the company and that’s what we have tried to frame really with that, nothing more than that really.

James Targett

Okay.

Javed Ahmed

Another question there.

Arthur Reeves

I think I’ll hijack that. Arthur Reeves, Soc Gen. Two questions from me, please. You touched on M&A. Could you just update us on your thinking, has it changed, what are you thinking now with your strong balance sheet? And my second question is about currency, where do you feel you are for the second half now on currency?

Nick Hampton

I’ll talk to the M&A. Our thinking hasn’t changed. As I think I alluded to in -- when I was talking a little bit earlier on, that we continue to see that as a strategic supplement to our organic growth capability. But we do have provisors which is it’s got to be on strategy, it’s got to be a high quality asset. We’re looking at a number of things, as you can imagine. But unless they’ve kind of passed those two filters, I know the balance sheet is very strong. It has been for a little bit.

So I don’t -- we’ve never really felt constrained from a balance sheet point of view. It’s more about making sure that we get the right business and we get the right asset, because I’ve also seen M&A also leak a lot of value in companies and we’ve got enough to play for here from organic growth capabilities. That said, yes, we -- there are a few things we’re keeping our eyes on.

Javed Ahmed

The currency and I always hesitate to give a prediction on currencies in the current political environment. I’ll give you the situation that sits today. We clearly saw a tailwind in the first half, because of the sort of pre-Brexit strength of the pound in the first quarter of last year.

If you look at currency rates currently, second half will be a sort of moderate drag, but not significant and we’ll see how the pound revolves versus the dollars over the next few months after that. I don’t think it’s going to be a significant factor in the second half given where we sit today.

John Ennis

Hi. Good morning. John Ennis from Goldman. I got two as well actually. The first is going back to the guidance. When you talk about modestly higher growth, have I understood you correctly, is it fair to assume that with that you’re assuming sort of no major change in the high fructose corn syrup pricing negotiation that come to people?

And then, the second question I’ve got, actually relates to comments you made on Sucralose. You implied that pricing slightly to come under pressure in the future, but there’s a bit of lag before we start to see that really flowing through. Is it fair to assume that margins in FY19, the Sucralose business could come under pressure or is that maybe too soon?

Javed Ahmed

Do you want to take the first one Nick and I’ll take…

Nick Hampton

Yeah. Sure. So Q4 pricing round, we’re not making any assumption on movement either way at this stage. So we’re thinking about relatively stable market, because it’s too early to make any other assumptions and as I said, we’ll update when we got more clarity.

Javed Ahmed

On Sucralose, I think, if we look at the context in terms of the -- which we made our decision to realign our strategy a couple of years ago. What we have at that point is the demand/supply imbalance and that still continues. They still have heavily supplied market predominantly out of China.

We’ve insulated ourselves to an extent in terms of the value-based strategy that we’re pursuing. But it is still I haven’t seen any capacity leave the industry. So until -- demand is still growing, so eventually demand will catch up to the capacity, but for the, I would say, near to medium-term, it is an oversupplied market at that point and that’s all we’re highlighting at the moment.

How the margins and pricing will evolve? We’ll have to see as it goes. As I said, we’ve -- to our strategy, we’ve insulated ourselves somewhat from that but eventually now we’re going to see how the market evolves.

John Ennis

Thanks, Javed.

Javed Ahmed

Right. I think we have no more questions. Thank you all very much for coming. Okay, have a good morning.

