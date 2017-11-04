RELM Wireless Corp's (RWC) Management on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

RELM Wireless Corporation (NYSEMKT:RWC)

Q3 2017 Results Conference Call

November 02, 2017 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Tim Vitou - President

Bill Kelly - CFO

Analysts

Tim Vitou

Thank you, David. Good morning everyone and welcome to the RELM Wireless conference call for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2017. Thank you all for participating this morning. As I’ve mentioned in my previous calls, 2017 has been a year of change and transition. Over the past three quarters, the Company’s leadership team has been changed and significantly strengthened in key areas of sales, manufacturing and engineering. Our staff capabilities today are better and more comprehensive than ever. The sales team has grown and its position to attack target markets and growth objectives. Likewise, changes in, an additions to the technology and engineering staff enhanced our ability to tackle the technology and development challenges in front of us. New leadership in operations is driving a positive change in all corners of manufacturing related processes.

All these changes are very recent with some filling process we've started to see positive impacts. Beyond the encouraging improvements to operations and manufacturing, we have had aspiring growth in sales. As the life blood of any company sales has undeniably one of the most important components of success. At $11.8 million and $30 million respectively, sales for the third quarter and nine months period are higher than any comparable period in the past 17 years other than last year. Last year, sales levels were driven by one primary customer, the Transportation Security Administration, TSA. The sources for this year sales are much broader, expanding federal, state and local agencies, and include both new and returning customers.

Excluding TSA for comparative purposes, this year's third quarter and nine months sales have the highest since the 1990s. It is noteworthy that this was accomplished without the benefit of one large individual contractor order, rather the sales performance is in many respects more encouraging because it's indicative of our products, services and reputation, gaining traction and acceptance with more customers, translating into more markets to penetrate, which will result in increased overall market share.

During the quarter, we were awarded three new Blanket Purchase Agreements, BPAs in contracts that are expected to contribute futures federal sales, in some cases immediately. Let me share some details. The first, BPA from the Air Force totaling $5 million over five years with RELM as a sole awardee, the agreement was immediately followed by firm past quarter totaling $440,000 that will be fulfilled this quarter. The second, BPA for the Forest Service for a maximum of $25 million over five years was RELM as a sole awardee. While delivery days and quantities are not specified nor guaranteed, the Forest Service is one of our largest and longstanding customers.

Accordingly, we believe that BPA will be substantially utilized over its term. The third award, a multi-awardee contract with the Department of Interior with maximum spending of $3 billion over the five years consistent with Forest Service BPA, delivery days and quantities are not specified nor guaranteed. The DOI however is also a significant and longstanding customer. As a basis for comparison, we received orders totaling approximately $19 million or the five-year term of the previous expire DOI contract which this new contract replaces.

These Federal BPAs and contracts were promising. However, the opportunities in state, local, public, safety markets are even larger. Obtaining a larger share of these markets is one of our strategic objectives. Toward that end, this year we have expanded our regional sales team to more effectively serve potential state and local customers. In coming quarters, this investment in people should yield sale growth and a greater portion of total sales attributed to the state and local agencies. Operationally, gross profit margins for the third quarter fell short of our expectations. This is mainly attributed to the combination of factors including product costs, sales mix and pricing.

As I mentioned on the second quarter call, we launched several operational improvement programs under the leadership of our new manufacturing senior executive. The programs are far reaching from supply chain and lead time management, the lean manufacturing processes, the Six Sigma level quality. I’m very excited about the future impact these efforts will have on our operation. They're still being implemented, but are beginning to take room. As I do, I believe the changes will manifest themselves and measurable such as lower product costs, higher gross profit margin and improved inventory turnover.

While keeping an eye on current results and improvement, we’re also looking to the future making substantial investments in new products and technologies. Our development of multiband product is progressing and is planned for introduction next year. Beyond that is the prospect of FirstNet, which we believe will be a significant opportunity in the public safety arena like we're starting in 2019 and 2020. Augmenting our core LMR business, strategic investments have played an important supporting role, generating cash and gains that can be deployed to further strategic initiatives.

In this year second and third quarters, we sold a portion of our Iteris Holdings for approximately $1.8 million in cash, while realizing capital gains totaling approximately $1.3 million. At the same time, we are continuing to provide capital returns to shareholders in the form of regular quarterly dividend, most recently paying at $0.02 per share dividend on October 16th, the shareholders of record on October 2nd. Additionally, we have repurchased approximately 127,000 shares of RELM common stock.

This concludes my overview this morning. And I would now like to turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Bill Kelly, who will review the financial and operating highlights for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Bill Kelly

Thank you, Tim. Following is a summary of our financial and operating results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2017. Net sales for the third quarter of 2017 totaled approximately $11.8 million, compared with approximately $14.7 million for the third quarter last year. For the nine months period, sales totaled approximately $30 million compared with approximately $43.5 million for the same period last year.

Last year's third quarter and nine months periods included approximately $4.5 million and $18.1 million respectively from our contract with the TSA, which were not replicated this year.

Analyzing only sales to customers other than the TSA, third quarter sales were approximately 15% higher than last year's third quarter and sales for the nine months period were approximately 18% higher than the same period last year. The relative strength in the third quarter sales is attributed primarily to federal state and international public safety customers.

Gross profit margins as a percentage of sales for the third quarter of 2017 were approximately 32.3% compared with 31.4% for the third quarter last year. For the nine months period, gross profit margins totaled approximately 35.2% compared with 32.3% for the same period last year. Gross profit margins for both the quarter and the nine months period of 2017 reflect the impact of product costs, sales mix and pricing. For both periods last year, gross profit margins were impacted unfavorably by competitive factors associated with the TSA contract.

For the third quarter selling, general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $3.7 million compared with $3.5 million with the last year's third quarter. For the nine months period SG&A expenses totaled approximately $10.6 million compared with approximately $10.1 million for the same period last year. We incurred one-time expenses in the first quarter this year associated with severance arrangements, and product enhancements and rebranding.

During the third quarter of 2017, we sold shares of Iteris for approximately $928,000 in cash, realizing a gain of approximately $670,000. For the year-to-date, sales of Iteris stock totaled approximately $1.8 million, yielding gains of approximately $1.3 million. For the third quarter, this year we reported net income of approximately $600,000 or $0.04 per diluted share compared with $719,000 or $0.05 per diluted share for the same quarter last year.

For the nine months period this year, we earned net income of approximately $650,000 or $0.05 per diluted share, compared with net income of $2.6 million or $0.19 per diluted share for the same period last year. In October, we paid dividends of $0.02 per share and through September 30th, we purchased approximately 127,000 shares of our common stock.

I’ll now turn the call back over to Tim.

Tim Vitou

Thank you, Bill. With one dominate competitor achieving sales growth in our industry can be challenging. With that mine, I’ve been encouraged by our sales performance so far this year. Furthermore, we have invested and expanding our sales force to capitalize on this momentum and increased sales growth. We still have some work to do in manufacturing operations and product development; however, the foundation and teams are in place and we have taken the right steps to position the Company for success in the near future.

We’ll now move onto the question-and-answer portion of today’s conference call. I would like to remind everyone that we do not provide financial and operating guidance on a quarterly or annual basis, and accordingly we will not answer questions in that regard. David, we are now ready to open the floor for questions.

I got a couple of questions here. First one on the gross margins. They were down I guess 32% this latest quarter. In the past, we’ve been running some around here 41%, 42%. Is this something that’s temporarily do we expect to move back toward those levels? Or is there something more competitive in the market that's compressing these levels?

Tim Vitou

Gross margins, I believe is characterized right now is just a temporary low point. We’ve had some competitive situations in the sales arena most notably the TSA where we're in a very competitive fight that brought down margins. I think that you’ll see in Q4 and going into 2018 return to that 40%, 41%, 42% margin that’s what we’re anticipating any way coming out of sales.

And then next question I have is on the, a little bit on cash flow here. I notice both the payables and receivables were quite a bit higher at the end of this quarter than previous quarters. Is that because of a lot of the sales were towards the end of the quarter and we haven't follow through on the cash flow process on that?

Bill Kelly

That’s exactly right, Ed. This is Bill. Yes, we were a little bit back and loaded in the third quarter and it is just a timing matter.

Unidentified Participant

Okay. And then on inventories, I notice that the inventories have been suddenly moving up over the last four quarters here from about 13 in the quarter million to about 15 in the quarter about 2 million higher. Do we expect this to be a newer level? Do we expect to go back more toward that $14 million level on the inventories?

Bill Kelly

We expect to go back toward the $14 million level and frankly, our objective is to drive lower than that. And Tim in his comments referenced some of the operational initiatives that are ongoing now with our new BPA manufacturing. So this is a very key metric that we’re focused on. And of course, we use inventory returns as a metric for that so we expect to do much better in that moving into next year.

Okay. And then my final question is. I noticed in the 10-Q that under the purchased commitments for inventory, there were a $11 million at the end of this quarter, much, much higher than most other quarters, and I think last year at this time, it was about $3million or $4 million. Can I expect that the inventories are going to be remaining around that $14 million, $15 million level, which commitments is high that we should have a very good quarter, next quarters, for sales that we're not going to have that typical dip down in the first and second quarter that we've seen in the past?

Bill Kelly

We can't really read into that, Ed, what you're really seeing is a number of extended purchase orders that we placed that will go out through the duration of 2018. This is part of our lean and more efficient manufacturing process to get our suppliers more on the same page where they’re. So that they can plan their flow and that go part and parcel with us to eventually lowering our inventory level.

Tim Vitou

Thank you, David. And I would like to thank everyone for participating in today's call. We look forward to visiting with you again when we report our fourth quarter and full-year 2017 results in March 2018. Thank you all and have a great day.

