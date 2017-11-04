Prosafe's (PRSEY) CEO Jesper Kragh Andresen on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Prosafe SE (OTCPK:PRSEY) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2017 4:00 AM ET

Okay. Good morning. And welcome to the Prosafe’s Third Quarter Presentation 2017. We start off with the mandatory disclaimer. There are no changes compared to last time. But I’ll just need a second or two before we move onto somewhat familiar agenda. We’ll kick off with some highlights for this quarter, and then I will speak. We’ll take us through the financial results and guidance. I will then take a through the section, we called plan to work, work the plan, where we touch upon a few key activities and topics. I will then return to the market and the section, status and outlook before we wrap-up the session with a summary.

Highlights for the quarter. We’ve had a good operating performance. We have experienced one technical issue lastly outside our control and pursue with a gangway that gave us some downtime over the summer period of about a month or so. Our utilization for the quarter stands at 38.9%, which is in line with the utilization last quarter and a bit lower than what we had a year ago. We have an accounting item this quarter relating to impairments. We have impaired goodwill, which is a bit more than 10 years old from a previous transaction. And then we have written down some of the value of older vessels and the Safe Scandinavia.

Importantly, for our revenue and EBITDA and at least to the Safe Boreas has now commenced 13-month firm period contracts on the Statoil fields Mariner in the UK. And in respect of our cost and CapEx, we are delivering on these indications and we are focusing on continuous improvement also in that respect. Wrapping up the highlights with our safety section, we have not experienced any LTIs or other serious incidents this quarter either.

I think that with those highlights, I will leave the floor to Stig to take us through the financial results and some of the guidance.

Stig Christiansen

Thank you, Jesper. Good morning, everyone. So starting off with the P&L. Revenues in the quarter just trialed $70 million. Of course, reflecting lower utilization and to some extent lower day rates, compared to the same quarter last year. Thinking about the Concordia and the Caledonia, utilization is just shy of 40% compared to just over 50% in the same quarter last year. Operating expenses are of course down, reflecting utilization but also cost savings. So a portion of that are affects of the significant costs cuts that we have been going through since, basically summer last year. And that gives an EBITDA in the quarter of $27.8 million.

Depreciation is slightly up compared to the same period last year and that is due to the delivery of the Safe Notos at the start of this year. And then of course, we have the accounting item that Jesper referred to, reflecting impairment on the goodwill that arouse in 2006 when we acquired the Consafe fleet, and then the older vessels as well as the Scandinavia. I’ll come back to that in a bit with little bit more detail. So that gives some operating profit or loss in the quarter of $616 million.

Nothing really to report on the financial items of significance, I think you will recognize those numbers pretty much. And on the tax side, some payable taxes related to current operations in the UK, in particular and some in Brazil. So that gives us the net profit in the quarter of net loss -- in the quarter of $635 million of course, mainly driven by the impairment that we have talked to.

So how does that impact the balance sheet? Well, it’s impacted balance sheet, obviously. Total assets coming down from about $2.6 billion to just shy of $2 billion. Booked equity now standing at 23% compared to previously just over 40%. Cash position is good and stable, steady despite weak market, that’s very important to us. There are some negative developments on the working capital side in the quarter, but it’s not an issue. It’s just reflecting contract portfolio and various times in payment terms.

We have, for example, a higher proportion of Petrobras revenue last year, down last quarter than this quarter in relative terms. And the shift to the Statoil, Mariner basically means that [indiscernible] standing is going up a little bit, but that’s cyclical moving relatively. I don’t think there are any other particular items to mention on the balance sheet other than those highlights. And of course, you can ask me questions later on.

So already addressed the impairment, goodwill of $226.7 million gone forever, which goes back to the Consafe acquisition in 2006, as I mentioned. And then we have specified the impairment amounts per vessel of the older fleet and then the new recoverable value or net book value per vessel, so in total, the $609 million in impairment, the comprising vessels and goodwill.

No effects from financial covenants and that is very important. Financial covenants relevant for Prosafe today is minimum cash $65 million that’s not an issue at all. And then we have an interest cover, which is not an issue at all. We have a couple other covenants coming back in effect to couple of years down the road. But at the moment, this has no bearing whatsoever non-cash and no impact on covenants.

In terms of guiding, we have consistently I would argue from the start of the year, guided an EBITDA for the full year ‘17 of about $120 million. And we continue to stick to that guidance of $120 million for the full year. We believe that’s a robust number bar, Act of God and that sort of stuff. So we will deliver $120 million for the full year ‘17.

CapEx in the last quarter, I alluded to, CapEx for ’17 coming-in in the higher end of the guiding. I can say now that we’ll probably end up somewhat above $15 million. The best number now is $17 million and the reason for the slight increase has to do with OTG works additional fleet works on the Safe Boreas project to going out to the Mariner field. Having said that, we will continue to keep CapEx at a very, very modest level going forward under the current market conditions.

Just to recap on the Slide. Obviously, offshore OpEx will vary with activity that goes without saying, but we have significantly reduced costs offshore, both in operation and not leave when the vessels are in layup, that’s a continues process and we’ve been able to bring down the cost level significantly for vessels in operation, and not leave in layup, but in such a way that could still protect the value over that vessels.

The important element tough is that the onshore OpEx, i. e. the SG&A and the onshore organization has been reduced by about 50% in terms of headcount and costs. And obviously, that serves to protect to some extent our financial runway, but we also believe still we have the capacity and the organization to take growth once growth again comes back in the marketplace. So we think these are significant reminders of us having delivered on the targets that we set last year.

And then just a reminder, currently with the current amortization profile under that on the current cost levels et cetera are cash breakeven. EBITDA is about $100 million. So at that level, EBITDA of about $100 million, we keep protection our cash flows, and that’s our financial runway. And that is critical, while waiting for market recovery. So I guess with that, I’ll leave the word back to you Jesper. Thank you.

Jesper Andresen

Thanks Stig. Then we look at on the plan the work, work the plan, where we just touch upon some key activities and key items. We are looking at short update on the dispute we have ongoing with Western Yard, following the conversion of the Safe Scandinavia, which experienced the cost increase overrun of somewhat dramatic proportions. As you know, we have paid $2.1 billion roughly through the yards in the region. As of today, the yard is claiming additional $300 million, we are claiming back additional $300 million. The case started on 20 October -- on 22nd August and ended on 20 October in the first instance. And we expect a ruling before 15th of January. And I'm quite pleased with the way we have presented the case to the court.

[Indiscernible] is another ongoing theme and in particular relating to the three vessels we have technically complete and in at preserved state at COSCO. And negotiations are ongoing and we have a standstill agreement until December this year. And we're looking for optionality and value creation, and looking at the financing terms, price and delivery flexibility. While we undertake these negotiations, we are preserving our cancelation rights due to delay, which have a value of about $60 million. I'm quite comfortable with our position. And I am quite optimistic that we will make something good of this situation.

As you know, these are not the only assets at yards around the world, and we expect the situation to be and remain dynamic. At the same time, as we are looking for organic growth, we are also looking to strengthen process and we get leading market position. As you know the industry is characterized by a number of operators of one or two assets. And that means that there are significant utilization and cost synergies and strategic corporation. And I believe that there are others or many others in the industry that share our view in that respect.

We can corporate rates, and I have mentioned a few under the opportunities. They could be by a way of pooling arrangement or joint venture, depending on where you leave the financing. Management let's say is -- we would say it's a leverage of our operational capabilities. We have probably the most extensive operational track record and capability, and also the best commercial worldwide reach, both in terms of closeness to customers and coverage. It could be acquisition other stranded assets; although, there are not that many fortunately in our segment, and both playing consolidation or mergers. This does not so much restless, but a reflection that different types of corporations maybe fit for purpose, depending on the region, the asset type and the other operator involved.

And Prosafe is attractive partner for many reasons. We are well positioned in our needs. We are, as you know, leading in our -- in the global niche of accommodation. We are the only business company and pure play company at least. And we are, as of last year, restructured and customized streamlines. We could add many other reasons to this list why we’re an attractive partner, but I will leave it for this.

There’re few very high-level markets indicators that are looking positively for not just our industry but in general. Actually, the recent positive development of the oil price, the reduction of cash breakeven levels in the industry and even seeing some of our customers and most of them turning cash positive, as all bodes well for activity. And we are, as you know, exposed throughout most of the value chain installation commissioning [indiscernible] commissioning as we call the project it's very oil price driven. We have operations or MMO, which is oil price driven, but also reflective of each profile of the existing infrastructure. And then late life or decommissioning activities would also be a demand driver for us. So with the positive high-level indicators and our exposure among the value chains and there is potential.

Finally, go a bit to status and outlook little bit of the markets. A very important contract for us as commenced in August. It's important both from a utilization point of view, revenue point of view and at least EBITDA point of view. It’s a 13 month contract where the Safe Boreas is working at Statoil’s Mariner field in the UK. After the 13 month, there are six one month options. And although, does some time until that becomes relevant, normally there is good optionality for us in these hook-up and commissioning type of projects.

That’s all the value of the contract is about $130 million. Of which, we have received $30 million last year and about $100 million remaining over the firm period. As Stig alluded to earlier, before commencement of the contract, we completed some OTT strengthening works protecting against horizontal way process, not that we think it’ll be realistic, but that result in some CapEx of a minor size.

Safe Scandinavia, a brief slide on the status. As you know, we have a firm contract until June next year on Oseberg East. We have continued strong and efficient operational performance, staring in March 2016 and the vessel provide drilling support well intervention, accommodation and other services.

Looking forward, it is our preference to remain at the Oseberg field. There is no doubt about that. That is where the TSV is working very well. But we have naturally, for some time, looking another opportunities if that does not prove possible to remain at Oseberg East. It can work as TSV naturally, but we are also working with Blue chip companies and partners to promote the vessel within alternative use, P&A and decommissioning.

On the P&A, due to the characteristics of the TSV, we believe that it is a very efficient solution for P&A where our target is to reduce P&A time by about 30% to 50%, depending on well characteristics and number. Additionally, we can utilize the accommodation capacity on the vessel for making safe activities, which is the early part of decommissioning. So the simultaneous operations, given the efficiency and the multi-use of the vessel, means that it's interesting value preposition that is competitive. And probably prefer to other solutions. We have started the marketing, as I mentioned, and so the North Sea remains our focus for that vessel.

A quick overlook over our contract coverage. Not a lot of development here. We are ongoing in Brazil, Statoil Mariner has commenced. We are preparing for the Johan Sverdrup next year with the Safe Zephyrus. The TSV contract is well underway, and we have just recently completed the job in UK for Total after all options were called by the clients.

Our global activity indicator is our three year forward looking prospect chart. The bar over here contains the P50, which means that prospects where we believe that’s more than 50% probability of its going into tender. And the level remains at a relatively high level compared to historical levels. As you will note, our work to add is that 18 of the prospects are so called P90 where we believe it's a very likely that it will manifest itself in a tender. And most of those are for 2018 and onwards. And we will look a bit on the various markets, starting with the North Sea.

The North Sea is currently and held for some time have low tendering activity due to the low and deferred operator spending. Right now, there is also an element of seasonality in the North Sea, both in terms of work and tendering, as you know. Longer term, we do expect that the increasing maintenance backlogs will generate work, and we still see significant potential. The prospects we are looking at, at this stage, are mainly trending towards 2019 and onwards.

Going perhaps a bit back to 2018, but still it’s an important market for Prosafe. A bit of background is that Petrobras has since 2010, refined its technical requirements and its quite demanding from any operator at this stage. When we go back at the peak, we had nine vessels and eight operators in 2015. And presently, we are around here where five vessels are operating and then we have a steep decline in the contract backlog. So it takes us mid next year. There’s only one vessel left on contract and that is the Safe Notos.

That is at least unless something will happen in the meantime, and we believe that one vessel would be unsustainable in Brazil. And we believe that the sustainable level is probably around and much closer to the five. And we expect that Petrobras will achieve that through a combination of extension of some of the existing vessels and also new tendering activity late this year or early next year. So I think Brazil will be interesting for the coming months.

Mexico, as you know, has traditionally been a strong market for Prosafe. And currently, we don’t have any activity there and that we are working on changing. At the peak of the market, there was about 9000 bps on the high end vessels in Mexico. And currently, we are down to about 4000 bps, and five high spec or high end vessels are active. What remains is the aging infrastructure. And we expect that that will drive demand going forward. And we also see a bit of the same tendency as in Brazil as Pemex is focusing on better, newer and higher end vessels to perform the MMO work in a more efficient way.

Another element of potential positive demand driver is the energy reform in Mexico, opening up to E&P and not just for new exploration but also for potential farm-out projects of existing fields, which could drive modification and maintenance work and therefore, potential demand driver for us as well in Mexico. So we believe, longer term, Mexico remains a very attractive market for us.

That brings us to the summary, which should not contain surprises. A continued good operating performance. We have impaired some of the values on our balance sheet. The utilization stands at a same level as last quarter, but lower compared to a year ago. The Safe Boreas is well underway on a very important contract in UK of currently 13 months and hopefully considered it will be longer. We see good activity indicators in the Americas. We are delivering on our cost and CapEx reductions, and we will continuously improve that. And we are both working on organic growth and we’re being proactive in the industry restructuring. And finally, our HSE record remains very good and we have not seen any concerns or incidents this quarter either.

I think that brings us to the summary and we can take -- that ends the summary. And we can take any questions in the room or online.

Online, we have a question from [Sadiq]. Why impairment of tangible assets? Or the [first] to request? Long-term value will never recall?

Stig Christiansen

Did you say, at or who's request? The question was…

Unidentified Company Representative

Why impairment of tangible assets or the [first] request? Long-term value will never recover?

Stig Christiansen

Well, the auditor is of course a stakeholder in this, as you all know, but it's not at the auditor’s request. This is management and Board making our own evaluations. And in the situation, I mean, you all understand how valuations are made in terms of imperilment. So when you expect a market to be volatile and soft in the foreseeable future then it is more likely than not, to speak like a lawyer, that it impacts your forecast in the same period. And that’s how we have done that evaluation. Good thing is that goodwill is gone forever. Obviously, vessel values are not. That corresponds with the market improvement. And there is a future, it's just a little bit uncertain when it happens.

Jesper Andresen

Time will show whether we have whether we have or at the bottom, but we will see. Any questions in the room?

Haakon Amundsen

Thank you. Haakon from ABG. Just a question on Scandinavia. Has the outlook for it continuing with Statoil changed since last quarter? And secondly, the other opportunities you’re looking at, when do they start up?

Stig Christiansen

I think short answer to the first part of the question is no. I think, last quarter, we decided to just make it clear that they haven't called the options. So that’s the situation. But there is no doubt that the rest is performing well. We know that production is climbing significantly on Oseberg east. And there are a whole bunch of positive indicators on that, but they haven't called the options. So this could end up in some form of commercial discussion, at some point, which is our base hope. But the jury is still out.

So I think the situation is pretty much the same, but Jesper a little to what our main goal is. Our main goal is to continue to work with Statoil. The fall back or the future beyond Oseberg in any event are potentially these other opportunities. And do you want to address those?

Jesper Andresen

No I think we're not waiting for Statoil, that’s one thing. We have to be proactive. The other opportunities to say, I think, I don’t want to say so much about the timing, but I think what is important when looking at the value proposition and the efficiency that the vessel offers that would be more pronounced if you have larger campaigns of more wells. It’s more vessels, so in terms of start up. And so I think we’re also looking at what are the best value propositions and targeting that.

Magnus Olsvik

Magnus Olsvik, Kepler Cheuvreux. On the Caledonia that is now finishing up with Total. What is your plan, going forward, and where are you marketing it? And in the meantime, how is your layup costs the lower being going forward?

Jesper Andresen

The Caledonia will go to Scapa Flow and the Orkney Islands there to for lay up what has been before. And I think that where we will achieve the lowest cost. I don’t think I will give a target of that, but I think there will be a fairly efficient means of layup. We will market that vessel continuously in the UK sector of the North Sea.

Magnus Olsvik

And the second one on 2018 CapEx, where do you see that compared to 2017?

Jesper Andresen

Without being too specific in terms of numbers, unless the market recovers and we take a delivery of new build, then it will be noticeably lower than '17.

Magnus Olsvik

Okay, thank you.

Jesper Andresen

Any other questions in the room or online? Last chance, no. Okay, well thanks a lot for coming. And see you next quarter.

Stig Christiansen

Thank you.

