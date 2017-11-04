SHU Portfolio: Value Versus Growth Stocks

But value and cyclical stocks are not immune to this either, and the latter bring the additional complication of timing.

This is a difficult market to perform in, and we started the SHU portfolio a month ago at what can only be seen as already elevated valuation levels after an already very lengthy period of both economic growth and positive stock market returns.

Add to that the unusually low volatility and the lack of any meaningful correction and things become quite tough. One of the questions is, what are you going to look for in this market?

For simplicity's sake, we divide the market into three broad sectors:

Growth stocks

Value and cyclical stocks

Speculative microcaps

Because of the large run-up in the market and the relative expensiveness of these growth stocks, we have been mainly looking at the second category to build a portfolio.

Growth stocks

We could make it easy for ourselves by picking a few of the near unassailable FANG stocks, the Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) and/or Netflix (NFLX) of this world.

We have not done that, but we might come around and have a second look. Despite much earlier (before starting the SHU portfolio here at SA) positive recommendations, we've also stayed clear of second tier growth stocks, the likes of Shopify (SHOP) and Nvidia (NVDA), simply on valuation concerns.

We simply think that many stocks in the growth area, even if they dominate their respective spaces, are not attractive on a valuation basis. Our prime example here was Tableau Software (DATA), but we've also soured a bit on one of our long-time darlings Ellie Mae (ELLI).

By the way, that didn't stop Tableau from rallying a lot more after we failed to see the long case, but after their recent quarter, the wind has been taken out of their sails at least a little. We still think having a quarter of your revenue in stock-based compensation is sort of silly.

What we have chosen in the growth stock area were three companies, Skechers (SKX); JD.com (JD), one of the top two Chinese internet retailers; and Nutanix (NTNX), basically because we deemed these stocks more reasonably valued.

We considered Skechers both a value and a growth stock when we bought it before the very well received Q3 earnings. The stock really was considerably cheaper than the competition, and the company situation and finances didn't seem to warrant that.

Nutanix has performed pretty well and will benefit significantly from an accounting change that will bring them much closer to profitability, but we have to await their quarterly results at the end of this month.

Shares of JD.com have misbehaved a little, but this is sort of in line with other big Chinese Internet names. We are a little torn between the fundamental size, which seems very solid to us, and the chart, which is pretty ugly:

When the shares crashed through the $39 support, we were a little afraid there is a head-and-shoulder pattern playing out here, and we were groping around to find reasons for the selloff.

The company will present figures somewhere in the middle of this month, this is something we're looking forward to. We are considering adding to our position.

The problem with growth stocks, especially when they are so richly valued as most are in this market, is that even relatively benign hick-ups can derail their shares big-time. Take for instance Ellie Mae, which is dominating its sector (automating mortgage origination).

Here you see two such mishaps. The first was Trump's surprising election victory and the substantial bond market selloff that this produced (on a reflationary platform that hasn't really arrived, hence the recovery in the shares).

The second one is an uncharacteristic earnings miss which, we gathered, could very well convict the shares to a lower growth path for quite some time.

Value/cyclical

We were afraid to chase expensive growth stocks higher to avoid the kind of mishaps that we've just demonstrated above with Ellie Mae. We preferred to hunt for much cheaper stocks of companies or sectors that were out of favor, or experienced some temporary setback or cyclical downturn.

It is great to buy the likes of ArcelorMittal (MT), First Solar (FSLR) or Micron (MU) at or near the bottom of the cycle. We were pretty close with Micron, not quite at the bottom with Mittal but still at half the price it's today, and had an epic call on SunPower (SPWR) back in 2012 (which went from $4 to $40 in a year and a half), although we were a little early with the solars the second time around but you would still have made solid money on that.

This is the main reason why we are so interested in the optical networking sector as we saw more stocks, many of which seemed very reasonably priced, with what we perceived as cyclical headwinds.

But as we have experienced with Finisar (FNSR), for instance, no matter how cheap it is, it can still sell off like any growth stock if the news is disappointing. We originally had three reasons to buy these shares:

They were much cheaper than their biggest competitor Lumentum (LITE) and we didn't really see a compelling reason for that.

The company has two coming catalysts, a revival in Chinese telecom demand and the emerging growth market in 3D sensing.

Well, what happened instead was that the one pillar that was remaining (demand from datacenters) looks to have become a little more shaky, and we're still awaiting that Chinese revival. These VCSELs for 3D sensing are ramping, but more slowly than we had expected.

So it looks like we're too early in investing in these, but we're going to persist simply from a valuation point of view. Realize that the company has $1.237B of cash on its balance sheet, adding another $22.6M in the last quarter (Q1). Against that is $715M in long-term debt (convertibles), so it's $507M in net cash or 23.5% of its market cap.

Value versus growth

With these cyclical stocks like the optical networkers, steel stocks or solars, you have to get the timing right. That is next to impossible (at least on a consistent basis), but if you are not too far off and have patience, you are still likely to make money. We have demonstrated that before.

Another ploy one should engage in is buying in tranches. This is indeed what we do in the SHU portfolio, we might very well buy more optical networkers if they sell off more, provided the outlook doesn't dramatically change for the worse.

Then there is always the wisdom of author David G. Allen, which was invoked by Jason Karp, the head of $3.4 billion hedge fund firm Tourbillon Capital whose flagship Global Master fund had a rough year and invoked the following from David Allen (from Business Insider):

"Patience is the calm acceptance that things can happen in a different order than the one you have in mind."

He argues that the market is frothy, and one of the elements of that is:

"The valuation spreads between growth (people are heavily overpaying for growth and quality) and value (one of the cheapest vs. growth ever)"

So they went for value stocks like we are going after cyclicals, and they paid the price for it underperforming the market. But some of these value stocks, after having been abandoned for months, years in some cases, can suddenly spring back to life:

"He cited Baidu, which gained 39% in the third quarter, and GM, which gained 43% in five months. And the letter identified a number of investment ideas: Fleetcor, Vantiv, Softbank, eBay. "Although it feels as though there has never been a harder time to fight the consensus, remain low-net and avoid the all-too-easy trends, we also believe there has never been a more important time to have patience," the letter said. Fleetcor is up about 14.6%, Vantiv is up 8.8%, Softbank is up 11.6% and eBay is up 6.5% from June 30 through the morning of November 3, according to Bloomberg data."

So we think that time will come for our JD.com and Finisar, and we keep hunting for more of these unloved stocks.

Conclusion

While we continue to (slightly) favor value and cyclical stocks, one category doesn't have a clear advantage over the other, as our growth picks Nutanix and Skechers have shown, and it's difficult to get the timing right in cyclicals like Finisar.

Basically, one has to take each case on its merits alone and with cyclicals especially work on the assumption that you haven't got the timing right, so don't go all-in at once.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNSR, NTNX, JD, SKX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.