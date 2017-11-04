CONE Midstream Partners' (CNNX) CEO John Lewis on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CONE Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNNX)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 02, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Steve Milbourne - Vice President, Investor Relations

John Lewis - Chief Executive Officer

Joseph Fink - Chief Operating Officer

Dave Khani - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

David Amoss - Heikkinen Energy

Ethan Bellamy - Baird

Vikram Bagri - Citi

Steve Milbourne

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to CONE Midstream Partners third quarter 2017 earnings call, earnings conference call and webcast. We appreciate your interest in CNNX. John Lewis, Chief Executive Officer, will start this morning's call with his remarks on the quarter. Joe Fink, Chief Operating Officer, will follow with some insights on our success in reducing operating costs. Dave Khani, Chief Financial Officer, will conclude with commentary about our financial position. Following their comments, we will provide an opportunity for questions from phone participants.

During this morning's call, we will be referencing slides in a presentation that is available on our website, conemidstream.com. The presentation is posted in the events and presentations feature box on the site's homepage and should also be available through the webcast link. Please keep in mind that during the course of this morning's remarks and in the answers to questions, we may make some forward-looking statements and refer to certain non-GAAP measures. These forward-looking statements and any comments about future expectations are subject to numerous business risks that are more fully described in our public filings with the SEC. Reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP measures may be found in this morning's press release and the presentation slides.

With that, we're ready to get started. John, please go ahead.

John Lewis

Thanks, Steve. Hello, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. Our third quarter results continue to show the benefit of our 2016 acquisition of the remaining 25% interest in the Anchor Systems late last year. Our bottom-line results were in line with internal expectations, with better than projected operating expenses, offsetting a modest volume underperformance. Comparing the third quarter of 2017 with the third quarter of 2016, net throughput grew to 946 billion BTUs per day.

Net income attributable to CNNX rose by 22% to $29 million; adjusted EBITDA was $34 million, an increase of 28%; and DCF was $29 million, an increase of 26%. We had 17 wells turned in line during the quarter, 6 in DevCo 1 and 11 in DevCo 3. On a pro forma basis, our operating cost attributable to the partnership for the quarter were down approximately $2.5 million or 31% compared to the third quarter of 2016. There were no unusual or one-time expenses or credits during the quarter. On a per unit basis, operating expenses net of power attributable to the partnership was $0.063 per MMBTU. This represents an approximate 15% reduction from our average unit cost of 2016. Joe, will be providing more details on our cost initiatives in his commentary.

As we announced earlier, our regular cash distribution with respect to the third quarter of $0.3025 for common and subordinated unit will be paid on November 14th to unit holders of record as of close of business November 3rd. This is our tenth consecutive quarterly distribution increase and represents a 3.5% sequential increase over the second quarter of 2017 and a 15% increase over the third quarter of 2016. Our cash distribution coverage for the quarter on as declared basis is 1.43x. We've now completed 3 full years as a publicly traded MLP and our distribution for the third quarter represents a 42% increase over the minimum quarterly distribution set during our IPO.

As noted in our distribution announcement, the financial test for conversion of subordinated units have been met and the subordinated units will convert to common units on a one-for-one basis effective November 15th. I know that investors have been looking forward to an update on projected shipper activity. During the quarter, we received development reports from both HG and CONSOL, which I'm pleased to report indicate increased activity on our dedicated acreage.

Slide 4 of the reference material provides a summary of the projected well connections or turn in lines for 2018 and 2019. On a net to the MLP basis, projected turn in lines for both years are up significantly from the schedule disclosed in our December 2016 Analyst Day presentation. We anticipate increases in the range of 15% to 30% or even higher, with a variability in the number of turn in lines driven by the uncertainty in timing of the well connects. Total connections in a particular year may change due to accelerations or delays in well completion dates, particularly those scheduled during the first and fourth quarters. For those working on financial models, I will suggest an assumption that 2018 activity is more backend weighted be appropriate, as that would best fit the timing currently reflected in our shippers' plans.

Finally, we understand investors are interested in the status of Noble's agreement to sell its general partnership interest in CONE to Quantum Energy and CONSOL's dispute of that transaction. We certainly look forward to the resolution of this matter. However, CNNX is not a party to the litigation and we're not in a position to comment about either the timing or the outcome of the dispute.

I've asked Joe to give us some more color on our continued success in improving efficiencies and reducing the operating cost and I would like to turn out the call over to him. Joe?

Joseph Fink

Thanks, John, and good morning, everyone. First, I want to reiterate John's comments about our efforts to control costs and commend the entire CONE team for their success. The teams efforts this past quarter resulted in the lowest total spend in our 3 year history and a unit cost of $0.063. The results demonstrate what can be achieved during what I would characterize as a fairly routine quarter. That said, outside of the slight uptick in cost during winter time operations, we do not foresee any recurring items within the next 12 months that would materially change our current cost structure. So what have been the keys to lowering cost? First, proper engineering and design of our facilities has delivered exceptional uptime and provides the platform for our operations team to succeed.

I've also mentioned in the past that cost control from rightsizing our workforce and completing several debottlenecking projects. The debottlenecking projects have lowered the pressure of our gathering system and helped us to optimize staffing, pigging and chemical injection requirements. Today, though, I would like to highlight an area that is less obvious but has been a meaningful contributor to our success relative to cost and I believe differentiates us in this space, and that is our use of automation. On a macro level, the most obvious area where we see automation at work is within our gas control room. It's here we use all facets of automation to help reduce our operating expenses. Located in the Canonsburg office and manned 24x7 year around, the control room has developed from simply monitoring compressor run statistics and overall sales volumes to be in the central hub of our operation.

From our control room, we can monitor and control volumes and pressures of nearly 100 well pads and various other points all along our gathering system. We can stop, start and modulated the output of our chemical injection pumps, remotely pig our pipelines at the airport, and in the case of the Southwest PA region, we can switch gas between our McQuay and Majorsville stations. Within our stations, the library of functions we control and data points we monitor is well over 15,000. A simple example would be our ability to remotely stop, start, load, unload, speed up or slowdown nearly 60,000 horsepower of compression.

All of these tools allow us to quickly respond to ever changing field conditions while limiting the number of operators needed in the field to make these changes. And while I understand this type of control is not new, in fact I started my career in a control room that had some of these capabilities, it's certainly not universal and our application of this technology is reaching new levels, helping us maintain exceptional runtime.

On a more tactical level, our team has implemented a new mobile software that allows our field employees to use their smartphones to see much of the same information available in the control room. The system allows our operators to personalize the way they display and use this information, including customizable alerts specific to their area of responsibility that come directly to their phone. It allows them to view and send data often at a more granular level than would be monitored by our control room. This aids our team in identifying and addressing potential problems before they materialize.

Our objective has been to use automation to reduce cost and improve throughput. It is empowering us to move away from a work-by-routine to a more efficient work-by-exception approach to operations. Utilizing tools such as our control room and mobile software system, we expect to continue to reap the benefits from our cost optimization initiatives as we scale up our gathering systems in the future.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Dave.

Dave Khani

Thank you, Joe, and good morning everyone. I'll begin with some comments on our financial position and capital spending. The partnership's financial position remains strong, driven by excellent capital efficiency, 7 straight quarters of free cash flow, low leverage and high distribution coverage. The outstanding balance on our credit facility less cash-on-hand or net debt was $153 million as of September 30th. This puts our net debt to trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA at 1.15x. Our cash distribution coverage for the quarter was 1.3x, as John noted earlier. Total capital expenditures for the quarter were $11.5 million, with about $10 million net to the MLP. We continued to under spend our capital budget for the third quarter.

As we indicated in our last earnings call, the primary reason for this year's reduced spending is that we've managed spending to match our shipper's quarterly plans. We do expect to see the pace of capital investment pick up in the fourth quarter to support the current development plans of our shippers. However, the slower spend for the year-to-date has further reduced our full year guidance for 2017 net capital by about $20 million to $48 million to $52 million. Unchanged is our continued focus on capital spending efficiency, an approach that remains integral in future investments supporting our shipper development activity.

Based on our updated TIL schedule, our preliminary 2018 capital spending expectations are for a relatively flat program. The wells planned for 2018 are generally located in close proximity to our existing systems and will be efficient to hook up.

We do see some of the work originally budgeted for 2017 being pushed back into 2018, but our current expectation is that net CapEx for 2018 should be in a range similar to original expectations for this year. From a liquidity perspective, as of September 30th we had availability in excess of $90 million, including the remaining borrowings available under our $250 million revolving credit facility as well as cash-on-hand. We continue to see this as efficient to support our capital and operating needs for the balance of this year and through 2018. As John indicated, our results for the quarter were in line with expectations and remain on track to achieve our full year 2017 EBITDA and DCF guidance.

Again, as we stated last quarter, we believe we will be in the upper half of these ranges. The most recent shipper development reports project increased activity our acreage dedications and we remain comfortable in projecting ability to continue our current annual rate of 50% distribution growth while sustaining distribution coverage above 1x through 2018, and this is without an asset drop down or acquisition. The updated development plans that the shippers provide improve visibility beyond 2018 for both organic growth net to CNNX and continued EBITDA growth in our dropdown inventory. I'll conclude with a thought on valuation.

Slide 5 in the presentation material suggest our yield is roughly 150 basis point higher than what we expected when compared to G&P peers that are growing distributions. This is one indication that the market may not be properly recognizing the value of CONE. Current relative measures of valuation such as enterprise value to EBITDA show CNNX several multiples below our peers. Slide 16 offers such a comparison. You may recall that we observed this phenomenon in early 2016 as we've pointed out the valuation gap during our February 2016 earnings call. You may recall this phenomenon was temporary and was eliminated by a significant market reevaluation. Recognition of capital efficiency and balance sheet management along with the increased activity and visibility should help close this valuation gap.

Operator, let's move over to Q&A and open up the lines for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. Our first question is from David Amoss of Heikkinen Energy. Please go ahead.

David Amoss

I was just hoping that you could lend some color to the trajectory on volumes now that you have the most recent development plan in place and specifically if you just think about the potential inflection point for net volumes to start growing again, if you could just kind of talk about what to expect generally over the course of the next couple quarters?

Dave Khani

Well, I'd say we would probably stay away from quarters, but just say that we are seeing, we've seen increased turn in lines in the second half of the year. So I think you'd expect that volume trajectory should start to change. As John mentioned, the wells in '18 are backend loaded. But I would say just '18 throughput looks up and probably '19 throughput looks up and I think we'll just stay away from percentages right now.

John Lewis

I would add on CONSOL's call, the mention of the additional rig coming to the property.

David Amoss

And then just trying to think about dropdowns, first part of the question is I guess that decision has to wait until there's some settlement of the suit that's going on. But just any anything you can say about how you're thinking about 2018 in terms of potential dropdown versus your previous commentary on the second quarter?

Joseph Fink

So for '18, and when we look at '18, and I think it's the same story we've kind of kept all along as, we don't really need to do a dropdown right now, but we won't wait until we have to do a dropdown to do a dropdown. And I believe in '18 we have about $40 million of retained EBITDA that are being built up in DevCOs 2 and 3. So that is available should the parties decide they want to do a drop down. But we're not, we don't, in our plans we build we don't put any dropdowns in. So all the comments we've made about staying above 1x for 2018 is independent of any dropdowns. They are obviously available and will be utilized as appropriate.

David Amoss

Can CNNX drop the water business into CONE without doing that in conjunction with the other half of that water business?

Dave Khani

Yes, I think, well, right now the water business is co-owned and really needs to be separated. I think that would probably be the first thing that really would happen. And so I couldn't imagine it would be dropped before that happened.

Operator

The next question is from Ethan Bellamy of Baird. Please go ahead.

Ethan Bellamy

So on slide four, and that's a helpful slide, I appreciate that, just to be clear, the legal assumption embedded in that guidance is that Noble is going to prevail on HG Energy. So that's HG Energy numbers in there?

Steve Milbourne

Yes, Ethan, this is Steve Milbourne. So, Ethan, it's nice to talk to you again. Noble has already sold the upstream, so there's no doubt that that will, so the numbers that are here reflect the development programs we received from our shippers, which are currently HG and CONSOL Energy. Does that answer your question?

Ethan Bellamy

I mean I guess the GP sale would impact, it may have some impact on the capital program at HG just given the comparatively better economics that they would receive all in if the PE from, on the GP as well.

Steve Milbourne

Yes, Ethan, that would be a question for HG, and so they will have to address their economics. But we're, we have contracts with both these shippers to move this gas and we're reflecting what they've told us at this time, what they plan on doing for '18 and '19.

Ethan Bellamy

And then second and somewhat related question, who is going to manage CNNX after the coal spin off and the potential GP sale I guess?

Dave Khani

So you're asking who the management going to be in the future?

Ethan Bellamy

Yes. I mean who's going to take your role if, for example, once you go run the coal business?

Dave Khani

Right now there's, right now we don't have any plans for any changes yet, so I would say it's very hard for us to answer that question.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is from Vikram Bagri of Citi. Please go ahead.

Vikram Bagri

I was wondering if you can provide a breakup of drilling by CONSOL and HG Energy in 2018 or any indication what percentage of this turn in line is attributable to HG Energy versus CONSOL? Is that something you can share?

Joseph Fink

No, it's not something we're going to share at this time. I'll just be blunt on that, because both parties are still finalizing their 2018 programs. And what we're going to be reporting from this point forward is the total expectation we see for the MLP and not breaking it out by CONSOL and HG. Because those are, you can ask those relative parties about what their plans are and I don't think they've announced them yet as far as number of turn in lines.

John Lewis

And I don't think it's appropriate for us to disclose each parties activities. That's really up to them.

Vikram Bagri

And in terms of your discussions with HG Energy, are you, how are the discussions going? Could you provide an update on that? And how often do you speak with them in terms of dropdown strategy, the assets potentially at HG Energy and so forth?

John Lewis

So the first thing I'd say is HG only owns the upstream section right now. So they really wouldn't be involved in any dropdowns associate in the CONE. But, yes, we talk to them. And I'll let Joe jump in and comment. Yes, we talk to them probably several times a week at the very least, making sure we're coordinating on what wells they want to drill and get our pipelines in there in time and et cetera, et cetera. So, Joe, anything?

Joseph Fink

Yes, I would certainly characterize it as a shipper gathering relationship, where there is open dialogue. And again, as John said, we're exchanging ideas on ways to improve each other's activities.

Operator

Gentlemen, we have no further questions in the queue at the moment. Do you have any closing comments?

Steve Milbourne

Okay. Thank you, everyone, for joining the call. We look forward to talking to you next quarter.

Operator

Ladies and gentleman, that concludes this conference call and you may now disconnect your lines.

