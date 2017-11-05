We Are Loading Up On This 7.4% Yielder, A REIT With 40% Upside

This research report was jointly produced with High Dividend Opportunities authors Jussi Askola and Philip Mause.

The Buy Thesis

What is the right recipe to achieving good investment results in the high yield space? We would argue that it is a combination of good growth prospects, low share price, combined with share buy backs and/or insider buying, in addition to a very juicy yield.

Finding a company that incorporates all of the above criteria is certainly rare, and this is exactly what makes the bull thesis of Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) particularly interesting.

This small cap owns a portfolio of 12 hotels that appears to be grossly mispriced by investors as a result of the firm’s small market capitalization, low liquidity, and what appears to be an irrationally high market pessimism due to an overextended balance sheet and a past misstep in share issuance.

Yet, once we dig deeper, it becomes quickly evident that there is a lot to like in SOHO:

Extraordinary low valuation : trading at only 5.6x AFFO compared to +10x AFFO for the industry average.

: trading at only 5.6x AFFO compared to +10x AFFO for the industry average. High yield : 7.4% dividend yield with a low payout ratio of only about 41% (or a 240% dividend coverage).

: 7.4% dividend yield with a low payout ratio of only about 41% (or a 240% dividend coverage). Strong growth : the 2017 guidance indicates potential for +15% growth.

: the 2017 guidance indicates potential for +15% growth. Favorable track record : multi-year growth in key operational figures. Average hotel EBITDA is up 80% and dividends per share have more than doubled since 2012.

: multi-year growth in key operational figures. Average hotel EBITDA is up 80% and dividends per share have since 2012. Massive share buyback: the REIT was authorized to undertake buy backs of up to $10 million of its own stock in late 2016 – that is more than 10% of total shares outstanding.

The combination of the above factors leads us to believe that there is substantial upside potential in SOHO. We are mindful that there is also significant risk as a result of the excessive debt load, but given the highly discounted share price, we consider the current risk-to-reward ratio to be very positively asymmetrical.

With the U.S. economy set to continue to grow in the next 12 to 24 months, we expect SOHO to strongly outperform.

The Hotel Portfolio: Small, Concentrated, But High Quality

SOHO is one of the smallest REITs out there with a market cap of only about $82 million. It owns a portfolio of just 12 hotels, which can all be seen in the picture below:

Source: Soho Investor Presentation

SOHO’s investment strategy is to focus on the higher range segment (upscale segment) of the hotel market with 55% classified as upper-upscale and the remaining upscale or independent. Hilton (NYSE:HLT) operates today about 44% of SOHO's portfolio with the rest being shared between IHG (NYSE:IHG) (19%), Starwood (NYSE:STWD) (8%) and other independent operators (29%).

The targeted properties are mostly located in Southern markets with superior potential for population growth and future demand for hotel rooms. At the micro level, SOHO targets properties that possess a very high "barrier to entry" and are well located in areas benefiting from multiple demand generators.

Opportunistic Buying Strategy

We believe that SOHO's investment strategy will outperform the broad hotel market in the long run. Focusing on top markets and on the macro as well as the micro level should reward investors with stronger cash flow growth and better value preservation over time. This is especially true if the assets can be bought at opportunistic prices due to prior managerial issues or deferred capex. SOHO has proven to be capable of doing exactly this as it regularly buys under-managed properties and then finds ways to increase the cash flow by improving operations. This is done by means of renovation, replacing key employees, or full-blown reconversions of the hotels and rebranding. Such aggressive management initiatives are what really sets apart outperformers in the hotel industry.

Favorable Track Record: Hotel EBITDA, RevPAR, CF and Dividend All Show Positive Growth

SOHO’s strategy has historically led to solid results as evidenced by the multi-year increase in numerous performance figures.

The hotel EBITDA has grown at an average growth rate of 15.6% from 2012-2016 and is guided to keep growing this year.

Source: Soho Investor Presentation

Similarly, the “Revenue Per Room Available” (RevPAR) has kept increasing at a nice pace since 2012 with a compounded average growth rate of 5.7%.

Source: Soho Investor Presentation

The strong performance of the sector is also well reflected at SOHO as the company has significantly increased its AFFO per share since 2011. The growth was not as consistent as the rest of the sector, but this could be expected from such a small REIT. The firm is leveraged and the hotel industry can be volatile, therefore investors should not expect perfectly smooth growth in cash flow. That said, the past growth remains very substantial with AFFO growing from $0.43 in 2011 to $0.90 in 2016. Most importantly, after two difficult years in 2015 and 2016, SOHO is expected to return to growth this year.



Source: Soho Investor Presentation

The reasons behind the decrease in AFFO per share in 2015 and 2016 is that SOHO made a large share issuance in 2015 which ended up being dilutive on a per share basis. Moreover, the 2016 figures were negatively impacted by one-time events such as the Hurricane Matthew and Zika scares.

Here is what the CEO, Andrew Sims commented back in the 4th quarter of 2016:

The company experienced a difficult quarter largely as the result of two events. Hurricane Matthew disrupted operations at six of our twelve hotels during the high season. Because we have not concluded negotiations with our insurance carriers, we have not included any lost revenue in the fourth quarter financials. In addition, the Zika scare had a negative effect on the Miami market that severely hurt our Hollywood operations in the fourth quarter. On a more positive note, for 2016, Total Revenue increased 10.3% over the prior year, exceeding industry averages for the same period. For 2016, Hotel EBITDA increased 9.8% and FFO increased 7.3%. With these two acts of God behind us, we look forward to returning to good operating metrics in the first quarter of 2017. [emphasis added]

While the 2015-2016 performance may look weak at first glance, it was really the result of one-time events that are unlikely to impact the performance going forward. This conclusion is also evidenced by the fact that the hotel EBITDA as well as average RevPAR grew during the whole year of 2016 at the exception of the 4th quarter. We should note that before suffering from these one-time events, SOHO's management was guiding to earn $1.25 of AFFO per share versus the actual results of $0.90 per share in 2016.

Positive Guidance: Potential for +15% Growth in 2017

Very encouraging is the guidance for 2017. Management is expecting to generate an AFFO per share in the range of $1.02-1.10 - or at a rate of 13.3-22.2% increase in AFFO compared to 2016.

Taking the mid-range guidance, we arrive at an expected AFFO of $1.06 per share, which equals a 15%+ increase in one year. This is very significant growth that the market seems to be ignoring. Yet, it is not all that surprising that SOHO is growing since it is recovering from a difficult year in 2016, and will benefit from a large share buybacks, and from operating metrics which have remained favorable to the most part.

Opportunistic Valuation: High Discount to Its Peers

The shares of SOHO have been volatile in the past few years:

From a 52-week low of $4.65, the shares went all the way to $7.66 in a short time period, just to quickly drop back to less than $6. We believe that the market is not properly pricing in the value of SOHO properties, causing extreme volatility in its pricing. While the share value fluctuated by up to 65%, the value of the underlying properties really did not change much, suggesting that there is "pricing inefficiency" here.

At today’s share price of $5.94, the expected 2017 AFFO multiple equals to about 5.6x compared to over 10x for the average of Hotel REIT sector today. We consider this discount to peers to be excessive; especially when you consider the high growth guidance, and the superior quality of the portfolio. Some discount is warranted to account for the higher leverage which creates more risk, but the point is that the extreme valuation differential to peers is unjustified. We believe that a fair multiple for SOHO should be at least 8x AFFO. Even at this lower multiple, which we still consider a cheap valuation for SOHO, it would still result in a share price of $8.5, or 43% upside from the current price.

Opportunistic Valuation: High Discount to NAV (50 cent on the dollar)

The price-to-NAV also indicates potential mispricing. REITs have historically traded "on average" at a low-single-digit premium to net asset values, and yet SOHO appears to be selling at a fraction of its NAV.

By capitalizing EBITDA of the properties with an 8% cap rate, the NAV would be approximately $12-13 per share compared to the current share price of $5.94, or a 50% discount to NAV. The discount is calculated as follows:

Midpoint expected Hotel EBITDA for 2017 = $ 41.9 million.

Gross Asset Value = $41.9 / 0.08 = 524 million (8% cap rate assumption)

Net Asset Value = 524 million - Debt - Preferred = 524 million - 323 million - 40 million = $161 million

Market cap = $ 82 million

NAV Discount / Premium = 82 million / 161 = 0.51 = 49% Discount to NAV

Buying real estate at 50 cents on a dollar sounds like a great deal to us and so we have been increasing our position in SOHO. We do not expect SOHO to close the gap to its NAV any time soon, but the potential upside is so large that we would not be surprised if the share price increased by 20-30% in the near future, especially knowing that the guidance is very positive.

Management also appears to believe that its share price is just too cheap. Consequently, it has been massively buying back shares and obtained the approval to buy back up to $10 million of its own stock in late 2016. Since the market cap of the REIT is only $82 million, this buyback is very significant.

The Board's approval of this program reflects our confidence in the Company's future. Repurchasing stock is one means of underscoring our commitment to enhancing stockholder value.”

Using the cash flow to buy back highly discounted shares is probably the best investment that the company can make and we expect it to unlock substantial value.

High and Growing Dividend: 7.4% yield, 41% Payout Ratio, 100%+ dividend growth since 2014

The dividend yield stands currently at 7.4% and represents only about 41% of its expected 2017 cash flow. Compared to other hotel REITs, it is evident that SOHO has one of the highest yields in its sector. The chart below is little out-dated - from August 28, 2017, but it can give readers an idea about the yields in the sector.

Source: Soho Investor Presentation

High yield usually comes with low/no growth, and yet, SOHO has more than doubled its payout in the last three years alone:

Source: Soho Investor Presentation

The dividend increases have been very consistent with 11 bumps in the last 15 quarters, resulting in over 30% increase in the last 18 months.

Given the low payout ratio of about 40% and the guidance for +10% growth this year, we expect the dividend to keep growing in the next years. Increasing the dividend once again should send a bullish signal to the market and we expect this to serve as catalyst and unlock upside to shareholders.

Biggest Risk: Overleveraged Balance Sheet

The largest risk that we see in SOHO is its capital structure. Due to its very small size and lack of capacity to issue new shares to finance new deals, SOHO has had to strongly rely on leverage to build its portfolio.

With $363M in debt/preferred and $76M in total equity, this results in a debt/preferred to equity ratio of 4.75 times. In reality, the leverage is lower after accounting for the fact that its equity is undervalued and that the true value of its asset is not reflected on the balance sheet. Nonetheless, the leverage remains high and above the average of its peer set. Given the massively discounted share price (based on all valuation metrics (AFFO multiple, Price/NAV, Dividend Yield), we believe that the leverage risk is more than priced in today, making SOHO a good contrarian play for dividend investors. Put differently, we believe the risk-to-reward ratio to be positively asymmetrical here.

Another risk to consider is the state of the economy. It is well known that the performance of Property REITs - and Hotel REITs in particular - is dependent on the health of the local economy. REITs tend to outperform during periods of economic growth, and underperform when the underlying economy hits a recession. Having said that, global recession risks are at their lowest since the last financial crisis. Therefore, the risks of investing in property REIT companies are currently pretty low. With the economy still in an expansion mode and expected to continue over the few years to come, SOHO should be able to manage its debt load without any issue, and its share price is likely to provide investors with a very respectable return.

Final Thoughts

There is a lot to like in SOHO at today's price. It is one of the cheapest REITs out there as measured by its low AFFO multiple and high discount to NAV, and yet it owns an attractive portfolio of properties that is being well managed. The market is focused on the perceived high debt load which we believe is exaggerated by the highly undervalued equity of the company (50% discount to NAV). In realty, for SOHO a higher share price (in-line with NAV), would significantly reduce the perceived high leverage. Furthermore, SOHO has issued a very positive guidance, owns good assets, while the highly generous dividends are very well covered.

We expect SOHO's return to growth to send a bullish signal which should unlock significant upside to shareholders. In the meantime, investors are getting paid a generous 7.4% dividend yield on a quarterly basis while waiting.

Value, growth, buy backs, high yield, and asset quality are what makes SOHO a STRONG BUY.

