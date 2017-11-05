InfraREIT's (HIFR) CEO David Campbell on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

InfraREIT Inc. (NYSE:HIFR)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 2, 2017

Brook Wootton - VP, IR

David Campbell - President & CEO

Brant Meleski - SVP & CFO

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Brook Wootton, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Brook Wootton

Thank you, Andrea. Good morning, and welcome to InfraREIT 2017 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are David Campbell, Chief Executive Officer; and Brant Meleski, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to make everyone aware of certain language contained in our safe harbor statement. The company cautions that certain statements made during this call are forward-looking and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in our reports filed with the SEC. Our forward-looking statements represent our outlook only as of today. We disclaim this obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. In addition, during this conference call, we'll make reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures are available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

I would now like to turn the call over to David Campbell.

David Campbell

Thanks, Brook. And thank you to everyone, for joining us this morning. I know it's a busy day for earnings today. On today's call, I'll cover the highlights from the third quarter, and then provide a few comments on the pending asset exchange transaction and related rate case dismissal. And lastly, I will summarize Hunt's project development activities and then hand it over to Brant, for a discussion of our financial performance and our forecast for earnings and capital expenditures.

I'd like to direct your attention to the supplemental slides that we posted on our website this morning. Turning to Slide 2, we are reporting solid results for the third quarter. Lease revenue increased by 4%, primarily, driven by increases in our assets under our leases, with the growth rate mitigated by lower lease pricing due to a lower allowed cost of debt assumption. Our net income was down approximately 10%, due to expenses associated with the asset exchange transaction and depreciation and interest expense following generally in line with growth in assets outpacing revenue growth. We invested more than $56 million in the third quarter with investments focused on the addition of the second circuit and synchronous condensers in the Panhandle.

Third quarter and year-to-date performance for our non-GAAP metrics were slightly ahead of expectations and generally flat to last year as Brant will describe later in this call. The third quarter was busy for InfraREIT, as we made considerable progress for its completing the asset exchange and the resulting dismissal of the rate case. As a reminder, in late July InfraREIT's regulated subsidiary, SDTS and Sharyland Utilities entered into an agreement with Oncor, to transfer approximately $400 million of SDTS's retail distribution assets to Oncor in exchange for roughly $380 million of transmission assets and $20 million in cash from Oncor. The key closing conditions have been satisfied, and the asset exchange transaction is expected to be completed later this month, with the rate case dismissal taking effect at the same time.

Our key regulatory parameters, including our authorized return on equity and capital structure, will remain in place until our next rate case. SDTS and Sharyland will file a new rate case in 2020 using a test year ending December 31, 2019.

Slide 3 shows our current and pro forma asset base after the transaction, which will expand and enhance our transmission footprint across Texas. Through SDTS, InfraREIT will transfer its retail distribution assets located in the Stanton, Brady Celeste and McAllen service territories to Oncor. In exchange, Oncor will transfer two InfraREIT transmission lines of similar value in Central and West Texas. InfraREIT will also retain its transmission assets in the Panhandle, West Texas and McAllen.

Turning to Slide 4, we continue to benefit from a high degree of alignment with Hunt, our largest investor and our development partner. Hunt developed and constructed the Cross Valley and Golden Spread transmission lines, both of which were energized in 2016 and are currently operating. Other products that Hunt is currently pursuing include generation interconnections in the Texas Panhandle, the South Plains reinforcement project to increase wind export capacity and strengthen the grid in the Panhandle and opportunities relating to Lubbock Power & Light application to join ERCOT. In terms of timing, the South Plains reinforcement project is currently under review at ERCOT's regional planning group. If supported by the RPG, the review process would then advance to the ERCOT board, and subsequently, to the PUCT, the Public Utility Commission of Texas. The beneficial impact of the South Plains project, on a large part driven by connecting new wind generation of the ERCOT market to the prospect for this new line are dependent in large part on the number of committed new wind projects.

Earlier this fall, Lubbock Power & Light or LP&L advances proceeding with the PUCT to move the Southwest power -- to move from the Southwest power pool into the ERCOT market. Hearings before the public utility commission on this matter are currently scheduled for the first quarter of 2018. As of now a decision on LP&L's application is expected in the mid-2018 timeframe. One of the transmission lines in the South Plains project, could also be used to serve the interconnection needs of the LP&L proposal. If both projects are approved, the total cost of the LP&L integration would be reduced significantly by this overlap with the South Plains project.

Outside of Texas, Hunt is also advancing the Southline project in Southern Arizona, New Mexico. With all key federal and state permits now in hand, current efforts are focused on discussions with commercial counterparties and early work to firm up cost estimates. Another Hunt project, the Nogales DC tie, completed several milestones during the quarter. This proposed interconnection line is located in Southern Arizona, includes an interconnection between Arizona and Mexico. The project team is working on the required state and federal approvals and is engaged in commercial discussions with interested parties.

We expect to have the opportunity to engage in discussions with Hunt regarding the potential acquisition of these projects, both inside and outside of Texas. For the completed projects in Oncor, both InfraREIT and Hunt are considering the optimal timeline for these negotiations, as acquisitions of energized projects would require regulatory approval, by the PUCT. Over the long term, we expect a low growth in West Texas and the ongoing expansion of renewables in the Panhandle will continue to drive transmission grid infrastructure needs in ERCOT, which both InfraREIT and Hunt hope to support.

Slide 5 profiles a sustained upward trend in total oil production in the Permian Basin region of West Texas and Southern New Mexico. This area continues to be the most active of the North American oil basins. Ultimately, how this ongoing growth translates to new transmission opportunities for InfraREIT in West Texas, will depend on the specific locations where wells, midstream facilities and other sources of incremental power demand are concentrated. As a transmission provider under the ERCOT development rules, Sharyland will work with the local distribution service providers, primarily, Oncor, to identify the related incremental transmission system requirements.

Slide 6 shows the total number of generation interconnection agreements in the Texas Panhandle region, through 2020. While the addition of our second circuit and the synchronous condensers will expand the export capacity of the existing transmission system, further grid investments in the Panhandle will be required to accommodate significant new interconnections.

Slide 7 profiles our key investment highlights after the asset exchange transaction. Pro forma for the transaction, InfraREIT will have $1.5 billion in regulatory rate base, all in the ERCOT market. 90% of our assets will be transmission while the remainder in wholesale distribution assets. Complementing this attractive asset portfolio and the stable return profile of transmission, the company has a strong track record of growth.

ERCOT continues to be one of the most attractive markets in the country, with constructive regulation and strong fundamentals. We believe that over time, our asset portfolio will be well positioned to benefit from the infrastructure needs associated with growth in West and South Texas, as well as the ongoing expansion of renewables. We will focus our efforts on advancing our transmission-focused business strategy.

I will now turn the call over to Brant.

Brant Meleski

Thank you, David. Let me begin with details of our key financial metrics for the third quarter that are summarized on Slides 8 and 9.

Lease revenue growth was slightly better than our expectations at 4%, but less than the increase in our rate base, due to lower lease pricing reflecting a lower allowed cost of debt assumption. With our net income and earnings per share for the quarter were down by approximately 10% due to depreciation and interest expense outpacing revenue growth, lower AFUDC equity and expenses associated with the asset exchange transaction. Including the expenses related to the asset exchange transaction, these results were slightly higher than our expectations.

Non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.36, which was a $0.01 per share lower than in 2016, adjusted EBITDA grew 6%, relative to the third quarter of last year, and cash available for distribution was $22.6 million for this quarter, slightly higher than the previous year. These results were also ahead of our expectations.

Slide 10 and 11 cover the same metrics for the 9-month period, ending September 30, 2017. For that period, lease revenue grew 13%, while net income increased to $42.4 million. Lease revenue and net income grew slightly ahead of the expectations, but net income would have been higher if not for lower lease pricings, reduced AFUDC and approximately $3.9 million of G&A expense, related to the asset exchange transaction.

Earnings per share grew from $0.69 to $0.70 for the period. Non-GAAP EPS growth in the year-to-date period was limited by lower lease pricing in AFUDC similar to net income growth. Adjusted EBITDA grew 10% relative to the same period of 2016, and cash available for distribution increased 5%.

Slide 12 breaks out the drivers of our non-GAAP EPS changes. Non-GAAP net income was down $500,000 to $21.7 million for the third quarter of 2017, driven by a $2.2 million increase in the lease revenue, offset by an increase in depreciation of $1.5 million, higher interest expense of $1 million, and a $700,000 decrease in other income as a result of a reduction in our AFUDC equity. G&A increased $1.4 million, including $2 million of expenses related to the asset exchange transaction, that we removed from non-GAAP EPS.

Slide 13 covers the same metrics for the 9-month period ending September 30, 2017. Non-GAAP net income reflected a $100,000 decrease compared to the same period last year. That decrease resulted from a $14.8 million increase in the lease revenue, offset by a decrease in the base rent adjustment of $4.8 million, increases in depreciation of $4.7 million, and interest expense of $3 million, and a $2.6 million reduction in other income as a result of the reduction in our AFUDC equity. G&A increased $3.7 million, including $3.9 million of expenses related to the asset exchange transaction, that we removed from non-GAAP EPS.

Turning to Slide 14, and as we discussed last quarter, we implemented a change to how we calculate our non-GAAP metrics, by removing the adjustment for percentage rent. Under GAAP, we only recognize percentage rent once Sharyland's adjusted revenue has exceeded an annual specified breakpoint, usually in the third quarter of each year. Previously, our non-GAAP EPS calculation included an adjustment for the amount of percentage rent we collected each quarter under our leases, regardless of the amount of percentage rent we recognized. With our new calculation, our non-GAAP EPS only reflects the amount of percentage rent recognized in revenue. Since it was an inter-year adjustment, the change in approached percentage rent does not impact our full year non-GAAP EPS calculation, however, it will mean that our non-GAAP EPS quarterly profile will more closely match our EPS quarterly profile as seen on Slide 15.

The graph on Slide 15 compares our quarterly and annual EPS versus non-GAAP EPS over the course of 2016, using a revised methodology. While there are still differences in the two metrics due to the straight-line rent adjustment, the two metrics closely track each other. In 2016, reflecting the timing of a 1 percentage rent was recognized, more than 65% of our 2016 non-GAAP EPS occurred in the second half of the year. Based on our existing lease agreements and supplements, we expect this type of trend to continue in the future.

Slide 16 compares quarterly GAAP and non-GAAP EPS for 2016 in the first 3 quarters of 2017. As expected, non-GAAP EPS is turning higher in the third quarter of 2017.

Slide 17 highlights our 2017 and '18 forward outlook, ensures our EPS and non-GAAP EPS ranges for both years. Our full year 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share range is $1.20 to $1.24. Our GAAP earnings per share range is $1.15 to $1.19. We expect our full year 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share to fall in a range of $1.25 to $1.35. For GAAP earnings per share, we expect a range of $1.32 to $1.42 in 2018. In these guidance ranges, the only adjustments between our EPS and non-GAAP EPS forecast are for straight-line rent and expenses related to the asset exchange transaction. These ranges include an assumption that we expect to add the transmission assets that are being acquired from Oncor to our existing credit lease, which has a remaining term through December 31, 2020.

We expect the rent amounts for those assets to be determined in a manner similar to our existing assets, however, we expect the rent consist of only base rent and not a percentage rent component with respect to the newly-acquired assets. We also expect to maintain our quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, or $1 per share on an annual basis through 2017. Now that we anticipate the asset exchange transaction to close by the end of November, we are planning to discuss the dividend and additional information on our forward outlook during our year-end earnings conference call.

Slide 18 highlights our projected capital expenditures. Assuming the completion of the asset exchange transaction occurs later this month, our transmission capital expenditures for the company are expected to be in the range of $180 million to $300 million for the calendar years of 2017 to 2019, which excludes pre-closing distribution CapEx. This forecast is slightly reduced from prior forecast due to certain projects experiencing lower-than-expected investment levels and certain projects that are no longer required as a result of the asset exchange transaction.

Our capital expenditure dollars are tied to the expansion of generation interconnections, renewable development and improvements in reliability and relief of congestion.

On Slide 19, I'd like to point out that our growth and financing strategy has remained consistent since our IPO. Our strategy is to grow our dividends per share through investments in footprint projects and acquisitions of regulated assets. We also expect to fund our footprint project capital expenditures through the end of 2019 without issuing additional equity while continuing to target our consolidated credit metrics of 60% debt to total capitalization and 12% adjusted FFO to debt.

Thank you again for your interest in InfraREIT and participating in our call today. We'll now open the call to questions.

Our first question comes from Greg Gordon of Evercore.

Unidentified Analyst

It's actually [indiscernible] for Greg. Just, can you talk about your financing plan? And whether you see that you will need any equity through '19 given the CapEx projections that you have laid out?

Brant Meleski

It's Brant. We do not see the need to issue any equity to fund the CapEx plan that we have laid out and that's been consistent for quite some time, nothing changed in that outlook this quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Excellent Brant. One more follow-up, real quick on the -- in the slide where you show the earnings reconciliation from '16 on to '17, there is like a base rent adjustment that's $4.8 million year-over-year. Is that related to the change in accounting that you might have implemented this year on the percentage rent or there is something else driving that? Could you provide a little bit of color there?

Brant Meleski

Sure. That base rent adjustment -- and I believe you're looking at Slide 13. That base rent adjustment of minus $4.8 million that is associated with fixed rent and the GAAP accounting treatment of fixed rent that requires us to use straight-line rent accounting. And so, that is where over the life of the lease, we recognize flat revenue over the life of that lease or that lease supplement, but at any point in time, we may actually -- the lease is may allow us to collect more or less than that amount.

So yes, there has been many reporting periods where that has been a positive adjustment since we IPO-ed [ph], but given the fact that we are now near the end of the SBC lease, and we're now more than half way through the life of the credit lease, this adjustment has flipped to a negative but it's not having any adjustment on our cash metrics.

David Campbell

I want to add, and Brant, please correct me if you see this differently, but you can think of the lease revenue bar, where it's a positive $14.8 million plus the base rent adjustment in tandem to think about total lease revenue. So look at those two bars together.

Brant Meleski

Yes. And this was completely expected, this is -- I mean, we expected this, this was not a surprise and this was not a result of the change in our non-GAAP EPS accounting for percentage rent. This solely has to do with fixed rent.

Unidentified Analyst

And one last question. The $1.5 billion rate number, that's as of Q3?

Brant Meleski

That's correct. Yes.

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to return the conference back over to Mr. David Campbell for any closing remarks.

David Campbell

Thanks very much, everyone. We know it's a busy earnings day. We look forward to closing our transaction later this month, and to seeing our investors at the EEI conference next week. Thank you very much.

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation.

