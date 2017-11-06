Happy Trails To You Twitter: Insiders Cashing Out

Many insider sales by various executives of Twitter have been taking place in 2017. Very little insider buying has occurred. This pattern of insider selling at Twitter is an ongoing concern.

Williams is not some distant affiliation who happened to become director. He co-founded Twitter and was previously CEO and Chairman. He is only 45 years old and in good health.

During college I worked as a bartender. Every night at closing, the DJ would play the Happy Trails song by Roy Rogers and Dale Evans. This meant that the party was over and while you didn't have to go home, you couldn't stay here at the bar any longer. Vamonos amigos, it's time to go.

The very large insider sale of direct ownership stock that has just been reported by director Evan Williams of Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) reminds me of that Happy Trails song and the accompanying message of, vamonos. Happy Trails to you Twitter insiders who are selling significant amounts of stock. Williams was actually a co-founder of Twitter, and held the positions of CEO and Chairman in the past. At only age 45 and in good health it raises significant questions as to why Williams is dumping his direct ownership stock so aggressively.

The latest sale by Williams is part of a much larger pattern of his dumping Twitter shares that he directly owns. It is noteworthy that Williams indirectly controls millions of shares of Twitter in a venture capital fund. But once his position of direct ownership shares has been sold, there are options available for him to dump his indirectly owned shares with less stringent reporting requirements.

In effect, it is possible that once Williams dumps his last 2.4 million shares of directly owned stock the market might not know how he chooses to divest of his remaining shares that are indirectly owned. If you wanted to cash out of the company that you co-founded, became CEO and also Chairman of, then this is exactly one way of achieving the goal of divestiture.

While it is clear that Williams is on his horse and rapidly riding out of Dodge City with a continual string of insider sales, he is not alone in his sales of Twitter. Numerous others have been selling Twitter stock also but very little insider buying is taking place. Hasn't CEO Jack Dorsey been telling investors that the company is in the process of making great progress and turning the corner towards a long-awaited period of success?

If the CEO's story is true, why are there so many insider sales of stock versus so few insider buys of Twitter's stock? And if a big move higher in the price of Twitter's shares is imminent, then why don't these insiders wait to sell at higher prices? Maybe these insiders know something that the CEO hasn't disclosed to investors.

Perhaps these insiders foresee Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) advertising business as ascendant and eating Twitter's market share. Possibly the insider's strategy to diminish the company with cost cuts while posturing for the markets about some kind of turnaround has now been played out. And insiders may feel that the ongoing game of using smoke and mirrors during the quarterly financial reports to buoy the price of the stock (more on this in a minute) is becoming increasingly transparent.

So these could be just a few of the valid reasons for insiders to want to sell their Twitter shares. It would be advantageous for the price of the stock to be higher while insiders are cashing out. So give credit to Twitter's management for doing an excellent job of propping up the extremely overvalued Twitter shares while insiders have been selling stock.

Widespread and pervasive insider selling with key individuals dumping all of their stock and exiting the company by degrees are classic signs of a company that is progressing further into the more advanced stages of decline. Keeping up the appearance of the chance for a positive future during the quarterly reports is crucial so as not to alarm existing shareholders while the insiders cash out.

Emotionally involved shareholders will be quick to defend this cashing out activity by Williams and others at Twitter with statements like, "These are planned sales that are common knowledge." Well, of course a director who is dumping stock on this scale would have to disclose insider selling. And using a scheduled plan with transparency is exactly how an insider exits a large position. Did we expect him to be selling shares by the roadside on California's Highway 1 under the cover of nightfall?

When investors get emotionally involved with a stock they will do their utmost to defend even the most obvious sell signals as being anything but what they are: a clear signal to sell shares. Insider selling is one of the clearest signals to investors that trouble is ahead for a stock. No matter how one would try to spin this insider selling it cannot be debated that a sell, is a sell, is a sell. And it is certainly not a buy.

Equally puzzling is the practice of emotionally involved investors trying to justify the sale of the stock by repeating the insider's given reason for cashing out. In the instance of William's sales, he states that he is dumping shares for, "personal reasons." Oh, okay. Why didn't you just say so? It's for personal reasons.

That makes everything alright. Unless the personal reasons are something like, "I didn't want to lose any more money as this stock nose dives on the next leg lower." And then we will hear among the usual litany of reasons for defending the insider's sales such as, "Well, he still owns X number of shares." For now, until his next "planned sale" for "personal reasons."

Twitter's Current Stock Price Appears Extremely Overvalued

The graphic below illustrates the extremely overvalued metrics of a nearly 50 forward P/E and a P/S ratio above 6. Twitter is a company with declining revenues in each of the first three quarters thus far in 2017, with the upcoming Q417 report also expected to again show a decline in revenues.

A shrinking company that has undergone several rounds of costs cuts and is experiencing an entire year of decreasing revenues would not typically receive a growth stock valuation in the price of its shares.

Twitter's decreasing revenues for all of 2017 clearly indicate that this is not a growth stock and is instead a company in decline. A company in decline does not justify the lofty growth stock valuation currently assigned to shares of the stock. Twitter's current share price is very much out of sync with the reality of decreasing revenues for all of 2017 that may extend into 2018.

A 47 forward P/E and a P/S ratio above 6 makes no sense for a company whose decreasing market share is being targeted by the rapidly emerging Amazon ads business. The valuation metrics shown below for Twitter could be cut in half and still be considered expensive for this company:

Twitter Is Being Impacted By Superior Competition

With both Facebook (FB) and also Amazon's emerging ad business each showing accelerating growth in their most recent quarterly reports it is likely that these superior companies are taking market share of ad dollars away from Twitter. This trend of increasing revenues at much bigger competitors, including Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), may be contributing to the decreasing revenues of Twitter. Even beleaguered Snap (SNAP) is growing much faster than Twitter and taking market share.

Revenue growth at these superior competitors is outstripping Twitter who has likely become a market share donor to these competing companies in 2017. This would partially explain Twitter's decreasing revenues throughout 2017. It is questionable whether Twitter's revenues can return to growth in 2018 or beyond as management suggests. With these somber prospects for a continuation of weak revenues there is little justification for a stock price valuation this far out of sync with the reality of Twitter's poor fundamentals.

Debunking The 3 Myths Of Twitter's Q317 Financial Report

The following excerpt is taken from the transcript of Twitter's Q317 conference call. Please note how CEO Dorsey does a masterful job of spinning another horrible quarter into something that appears to be positive. Only in the latter stages of a bull market would investors let a desperate CEO get away with the kind of questionable conduct that Dorsey has been engaged in throughout 2017. Let's look more closely at the "progress in three key areas" of Twitter's business that Jack says are positive:



Myth #1: "We grew our audience and engagement"

CEO Jack has been telling investors in each of the three quarters reported in 2017 that user growth and engagement is strong and growing. However, the decrease in revenues each quarter contradicts the statements made by Dorsey about Twitter experiencing user growth. It is commonly accepted that user growth precedes increasing revenues. So why are Dorsey's quarterly statements of increasing MAUs/DAUs for all of 2017 resulting in decreasing revenues for all of 2017?

One likely explanation is that the majority of user growth is coming from less profitable international accounts. Some international accounts can actually be a net money-losing relationship since maintenance costs for the user's account can exceed revenues generated from that account. Because the most profitable social media arena to compete in is the affluent U.S. market all competitors have primarily focused their businesses here.

This has caused the U.S. market to become increasingly over-saturated by social media companies competing for the same ad dollars. Twitter is one of the weaker competitors in the U.S. market and the company's user growth appears to have basically stagnated in this crucial market as illustrated in the following graphic:

Certainly Dorsey would be aware that virtually all of the new user growth that he was announcing in each of the quarterly reports in 2017 were from these less profitable or money-losing international markets and not the desired U.S. market. Why didn't the CEO disclose this fact to investors as a function of his fiduciary responsibility to shareholders?

This is the question that Dorsey needs to answer for investors. Because without a valid explanation from Dorsey we might believe that investors were intentionally misled about user growth in order to keep the price of the stock propped up while insiders continued selling their personal stock to the market.

The foundation of the entire bull thesis for Twitter is based upon new user growth leading to an increase in future revenues. Now we find out that the user growth reported by CEO Dorsey in 2017 is fake. Hence, the decreasing revenues for Twitter in all of 2017. This is a very overvalued stock price at current levels with a nearly 50 forward PE. Half of the current valuation levels would be a more reasonable stock price for Twitter shares, albeit still too expensive based upon fundamentals.

The graphic below shows how anemic user growth has been for Twitter while superior competitors have been growing much faster. Worse for Twitter is that we are now learning that much of Twitter's new user growth is coming from unprofitable international users. Also, Amazon's ascendant ad business is becoming one of the fastest growing competitors in the industry, which means more significant competition for Twitter going forward:

Myth #2: "We made progress on a return to revenue growth"

Dorsey had a choice of speaking plainly and simply admitting that Twitter has experienced decreasing revenues in each of the first three quarters for 2017 and also expects decreasing revenues in the fourth quarter of 2017. But this straightforward honesty might have been negative for the price of Twitter shares bringing their price down to a level that is more appropriate for this stock. Dorsey didn't want that to happen. So an honest, plain spoken admission that Twitter revenues have been in decline in all of 2017 and will continue to decline in Q417 was not what investors heard from Dorsey.

Instead, Dorsey chose to spin the facts with wordplay. Because the Q317 revenue decrease of 4% YOY was less than the Q217 decrease in revenues Dorsey seized upon this slight difference to announce "progress on a return to revenue growth." Really? Talk about spin.

The truth is that Twitter has not been a growth company for all of 2017. Twitter has decreased employee head count. The company has also slashed its research and development budget from a peak of $202 million in Q117 down to $136 million in Q317. And the company has cut its stock-based compensation. Also, sales and marketing expenses have been reduced significantly.

This gutting of the company is being done as a necessary reaction to steadily decreasing revenues. Twitter is in every sense of the word a shrinking company in decline on several different levels. But while Twitter insiders are selling their personal stock to investors in the market, CEO Dorsey chose to spin the facts to create an illusion that this declining company might one day return to growing revenues.

Amazon's ad business is eating market share at an accelerating pace, so is Facebook. Alphabet's Google is growing ad revenue swiftly and so is Snap. While the four competitors of Twitter listed here are growing revenues, only Twitter is experiencing decreasing revenues. It is very possible that these superior competitors of Twitter are taking market share away from Dorsey's company. And this trend of Twitter losing market share to superior competitors that has become established in 2017 is in no way expected to slow down or stop in 2018.

The chances for Twitter to ever return to revenue growth in the future are uncertain at best. The very large competitors of Twitter are working hard to accelerate the growth of their own market share positions as you read this article. Twitter cannot stop them and is likely to continue to be a donor of market share in 2018.

Myth #3- "We achieved record profitability."

It must have required a high degree of discipline for Dorsey to make that statement in public with a straight face. As most investors understand by now the improved margins and profitability on a non-GAAP basis were due solely to cost-cutting measures. When revenues are decreasing the only way to achieve record profitability is by reducing costs significantly. The extreme cost cuts that have been made at Twitter have sacrificed the future chances for this company to ever grow again.

These cost cuts were necessary so that current quarters would not show exploding losses due to decreasing revenues. There was no great growth of sales of any Twitter products to create an increase in revenues that resulted in a non-GAAP profit. Gutting your company to eke out a meager profit is not something to be celebrated in the minds of most reasonable investors.

For instance, research and development, or R&D, is a crucial component of a tech company like Twitter. Without innovation and the ability to keep pace with the competition the Twitter platform would likely become obsolete in a short period of time. So R&D is a vital expense that requires significant investment and should be preserved to give a tech company the ability to compete in the marketplace.

Unfortunately, Twitter has cut its R&D spend from a peak of $202 million in Q117 by about 35% down to $136 million in Q317. Twitter also cut its sales and marketing sharply at a time when the rapidly emerging Amazon ads business just accelerated growth in the latest quarter. The future seems less promising for Twitter as a result of these cost cuts.

And stock based compensation, or SBC, has been cut deeply as well. While many in the market have applauded this move we see cutting SBC so deeply as a double-edged sword. The downside is in trying to recruit or retain top talent in the competitive tech industry if your SBC plan is not on par or better than the compensation plans of superior competitors. Now that Twitter has engaged in several rounds of layoffs and cut SBC the word is likely now out there in the marketplace for recruiting new employees.

Competing with superior tech companies for the recruitment and retention of top talent in the industry is always challenging. Now try to compete for talent when it is well known that Twitter's SBC plan has been cut and the company is laying off employees while other tech companies are growing. It doesn't matter how strong of a corporate recruiter you happen to be, without a competitive SBC plan and the marketplace being aware of the several rounds of layoffs at Twitter any recruiter would be at a serious disadvantage to attract, recruit, and retain top talent.

Cutting costs so deeply may have appeared to be positive in the short term for Twitter but the deleterious effects of these cuts will be felt immediately and are likely to negatively impact financial results in the coming quarters.

The company has indicated that they are near a ceiling for cost cutting, which means that a continued decline in revenues would likely result in increasing losses. There just is no efficient way to shrink a company effectively and still remain competitive against superior competition when revenues are consistently decreasing over the course of an entire year. Smaller Twitter was failing to compete against larger firms in the past.

Now an even smaller Twitter is trying to compete against a growing number of bigger tech companies (Amazon's recent emergence changes the playing field) for ad dollars. The results for 2017 show that Twitter is losing this competition as proven by the consistent quarterly decreases in YOY revenues. The recent rounds of cost cutting have likely just made it even harder for Twitter to continue competing.

Twitter subtly intimated that they might be turning the corner to profitability in Q4 knowing full well that the marketplace would fixate on this hyperbole. Here is the truth: Q4 revenues are always the strongest quarter with a seasonal spike higher for revenues that drop off sharply again into Q1 and stay down for Q2 & Q3. Accordingly, the strong Q4 revenues combined with the sharp cost cuts may result in a tiny profit that is likely to be a one-time event.

This is a relatively meaningless event from a financial perspective but management has succeeded in manufacturing great public relations for the drive-by investor who simply glances at headlines without looking more closely at the facts. Investors want to keep in mind that the catalyst for such a one-time event as a possible small Q4 profit is cost cuts. There is no revenue growth at Twitter. Losses are almost certain to return to Twitter for at least the first 3 quarters of 2018 as seasonal revenues decline sharply.

Summary: Be Careful What You Ask For...

Twitter investors may want to be careful what they ask for. Since if Twitter were able to begin earning profits consistently (they won't), they would then find their stock price valued on metrics that would be based upon actual earnings. This would likely cut the price of Twitter shares down to much lower prices, perhaps less than half of their current price of $20. For now Twitter shares trade based upon an arbitrary valuation that has little relation to reality.

A stock with a 47 forward P/E having decreasing revenues being confronted by Amazon Ads, Google, Facebook, and even Snap is not likely to be priced aggressively when the market realizes the potential for future profit from Twitter is not good. But for at least 2018, there are not likely to be any consistent earnings from Twitter despite the hints, insinuations, and hyperbole emerging from the company's management.

Conclusion

Listen, I get it. Twitter is a super-cool product and we all want this underdog of a company to succeed. But investors must separate the product from the business plan when evaluating this stock. Ignoring the steady financial deterioration of this declining company along with defending insider selling is just not a sound investment strategy. Here is a suggestion for the diehard Twitter shareholders: I became a stockbroker in 1986 and then later managed a small hedge fund that I founded during the dot.com boom.

When I was a broker and I needed an emotionally involved client to sell a position, I had one last resort tactic that often worked. I would ask the client to simply exit the stock for just a brief respite of say 48 hours to breathe and think it over objectively. You see, when we own a stock we are naturally committed to the idea of this position working for us.

But when we exit that stock, we are able to weaken that emotional bond and think more objectively. Commissions were a lot higher back then so I would even offer to personally pay both his sell and also repurchase commissions if the client decided that he wanted to buy the stock back. I got stuck paying some commissions but I also earned a lot of long-term relationships.

If you are a long term, emotionally committed Twitter bull then I would suggest selling now and taking some time to breathe and think more objectively about this company and its overvalued stock price with a forward P/E near 50 and a P/S ratio above 6. After taking a more objective look at Twitter's stock, if you still hate your money, then you can always repurchase Twitter shares from one of the many Twitter insiders who are selling their stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TWTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.