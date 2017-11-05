Barrick Gold: Searching For A Bottom

I have been out of the shares for a while now, but I'm looking to get back in soon.

Shares of Barrick (ABX) have been under pressure ever since the company released earnings late last week, as Q3 2017 showed a decline in production, revenue, earnings, and cash flow compared to the prior-year quarter.

Gold production for Q3 was 1.243 million ounces, down from 1.381 million ounces in the third quarter of 2016. Almost all operations experienced a drop in output year over year.

All-in sustaining costs increased to $772 per ounce compared to $704 per ounce in Q3 2016, and AISC for copper production also jumped 10%.

The lower production and higher cash costs resulted in a sharp drop in operating cash flow in Q3 2017 ($532 million vs. $951 million in Q3 2016). Free cash flow was $225 million, or 1/3 of what was generated in the third quarter of last year as a result of lower OCF and higher capex spending.

From the looks of things, Barrick is going in reverse. But there needs to be some perspective here as this story is first and foremost about deleveraging the balance sheet, not production growth. There continues to be major progress on that front.

Three years ago, Barrick had over $13 billion of debt and a net debt position of $10.4 billion. As of September 30, 2017, Barrick's total debt was $6.4 billion and net debt was $4.4 billion. The company had targeted debt reduction of $1.45 billion for 2017, and it has already exceeded that total as it has cut its debt this year by $1.5 billion. Barrick is looking to reduce total debt to $5 billion by the end of 2018, which would likely put net debt under $3 billion (assuming they maintain this $2+ billion cash cushion).

What's also important about this debt reduction is the annual interest payments are also significantly declining. That's one of the points I was driving home a few years ago, as cutting debt would also result in higher cash flow for the company on an annual basis due to interest savings. Total interest due on the outstanding debt at the end of 2014 was $9.574 billion, at the end of last quarter it was $6.92 billion. Part of the reduction was from interest payments already made, but Barrick has still saved over $1 billion in total interest. Interest payments over the next few years are about 40% less than they would have been had Barrick not paid back part of this debt. Most of this interest is on the longer-dated notes that mature after 2022. Once Barrick starts to pay these notes down, then total interest savings will accelerate and total interest due will drop dramatically. As a side note, the debt figures below don't include capital leases, which are included in the total debt.

The story with Barrick continues to be on this debt reduction. The headlines over the last week might have focused on rising cash costs and declining OCF, FCF, and production, but investors shouldn't be distracted by those negative analyses. This is still the best gold company in the world and great progress is being made on shoring up the balance sheet.

It's also important to analyze the big picture. While OCF and FCF were down sharply year-over-year, they were at the highest quarterly level for 2017. Q3 2016 was exceptional and it's a tough comparison to go up against. As long as Barrick is generating a couple hundred million in free cash flow per quarter, then it's hard not to look at this company from a bullish perspective.



It's a similar story for All-in sustaining costs, as while they jumped almost 10% QoQ and YoY, they are still basically flat over the last 2 years. Barrick continues to produce over 5 million ounces of gold annually at some of the lowest AISC in the industry. That's why I was never concerned about the debt.

As for the decline in production, Barrick has been divesting of assets over the last few years as it focuses on maximizing cash flow and paying down debt. Had the company not sold 50% of Veladero earlier this year, production would have been over 1.3 million ounces in Q3. Barrick was also expecting production levels to be lower in the third quarter, with higher gold production and lower costs expected in Q4.



If there was one negative for Barrick over the last few months it was the issues in Tanzania. The recent proposed settlement between Barrick (or more specifically Acacia) and the Tanzanian Government was very unfavorable for ABX, even though Barrick tried to put a positive spin on it. According to the terms, Acacia's operations would be split on a 50/50 basis with the Government of Tanzania. With the Government's portion being "delivered in the form of royalties, taxes, and a 16 percent free carried interest in Acacia's Tanzanian operations, in line with the country's new mining law." Acacia also has to pay the Government of Tanzania $300 million.

To make matters worse, the Government will "participate in decisions related to operations, investment, planning, procurement, and marketing" when it comes to Acacia. That seems like a recipe for disaster.

ABX's exposure to Acacia isn't significant, as it only makes up about 10% of Barrick's total production. It's not something that is going to weigh on the stock over the long-term. But it has been acting as a drag on the shares over the last few months and it's being used by the shorts as a way to distract attention from the real story.

Overall, it was a weak quarter for Barrick compared to last year's results, but this story remains intact. I have been out of the shares for a while now, but I'm looking to get back in soon. As for when, that depends on the chart.

ABX easily broke through near-term support of $15.00 - $15.50 after earnings were released, which was a definite sell signal. The shares continue to be under pressure and are quickly approaching the December 2016 lows. If $14 can't hold, then that would be bearish from a technical perspective. I do believe that if the price of gold starts to move higher, then that should help support ABX. But if gold remains rangebound then I'm not sure ABX has found a low yet. If it dropped to $10-$12, then I would become very interested and would most likely load up. For now, I'm holding off because I still see some downward bias as the market focuses on the weak Q3 and the unfavorable settlement with Tanzania. However, the continued fortification of the balance sheet and healthy cash flow will eventually make the shares an absolute bargain again - should they decline further from here.

