Is Apple's Long Forgotten Catalyst Coming Back?

Apple's (AAPL) fiscal 4Q17 was one of the company's most solid quarters in recent memory -- the widest top- and bottom-line beats since the March 2015 period. However one chooses to look at the numbers, whether by product category or geography, Apple seems to have lavishly outperformed, at least compared to prior periods.

Credit: hksilicon.com

But I was particularly excited to see one of my old, long-forgotten catalysts show signs of having a pulse once again: Greater China. The region delivered YOY growth of +11.6% that had not been achieved since fiscal 1Q16 (see graph below). Granted, the improvement was over a dismal fiscal 4Q16 quarter that saw sales nosedive by -30% after two equally soft quarters. Still, the geographic segment is so relevant for total company revenues that returning to growth in the region might have been the most important positive development in the September quarter.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from press releases

Let me explore a hypothetical scenario a bit to give the reader further perspective. Assume that Apple had delivered much less impressive growth (or lack thereof) in China that was consistent with last quarter's -9.5% rate. In that case, I estimate that the company would have likely missed consensus revenue estimates and possibly beat on EPS only due to below-the-op line items -- see my calculations below, which make certain assumptions on margins that are not disclosed by the company.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from press releases

Robust results in the region were credited to "unit growth and market share gains for iPhone, iPad, and Mac", according to CEO Tim Cook during the company's earnings call. Strength in services, also mentioned, did not surprise me. This segment had been performing more solidly throughout fiscal 2017, as hinted in Apple's recently filed 10-K. The more stable service revenues tend to be fueled more by Apple's installed base rather than new device sales. But double-digit increase in iPhones and +25% growth in iPads in China certainly caught me by surprise.

In the past, softness in the important Hong Kong market had been often blamed for the poor results in the region. I admit having been a bit skeptical of the resilience of mainland China during Apple's multi-quarter downcycle, wondering if Apple's product portfolio post-iPhone 6/6 Plus cycle had not been properly aligned with consumer preference in the country. But this quarter's nearly +12% improvement in the country happened despite further (but decelerating) contraction in Hong Kong, suggesting strength outside the archipelago.

Apple's success in fiscal 4Q17, particularly in mainland China, could be attributed to the company's wider pricing range. For a while now, bears and skeptics have been claiming that the Chinese market could not easily absorb Apple's higher-end, richly-priced devices amid tough competitive pressure at the lower end of the spectrum. Now that the Cupertino company has gone to market with lower ticketed items on both the iPhone and iPad sides, it is possible that Apple has finally reached an important portion of the Chinese market by casting a wider net.

If the hypothesis is proved accurate, strength in the country could very well gain momentum, possibly leading Greater China sales to much healthier fiscal 2015 levels by fiscal 2020, in my view.

Final words

I believe China will once again catch analysts' and investors' attention, after six quarters of dismal performance. Whether momentum will be carried forward remains to be seen. Hong Kong is an improving but still soft spot, and FX headwinds can always blow in the company's face. But I suspect that Apple is better equipped in terms of its product portfolio to address the needs of a very large, very diverse demographic group.

All accounted for, I continue to be very bullish on Apple for the next several quarters at least.

