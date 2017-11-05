Whiting Petroleum: Bakken Performance Offsets Redtail Mediocrity

Bakken assets may be worth around $5.2 billion compared to debt of around $3 billion based on recent transactions.

Whiting may be able to pay down its debt by over $200 million at $55 oil in 2018.

Q3 2017 results were solid, with production growth driven by the large amount of capital expenditures during the quarter.

Whiting Petroleum's (WLL) Q3 2017 results ended up being solid in terms of production, as a surge in capital expenditures ($321 million or 34% of its $950 million full year budget) led to a noticeable increase in production during the latter part of the quarter. Strong Bakken results are putting Whiting into position to reach its year end production target, although I believe that its Redtail results are still pretty mediocre.

The rise in near-term oil prices may allow Whiting to grow production by mid-to-high single digits without increasing debt, but longer-term prices haven't improved as much and are still fairly close to Whiting's breakeven point.

Q3 2017 Results

Whiting's Q3 2017 production ended up being on the low end of its previous guidance at 114,350 BOEPD, although that was partially due to its Fort Berthold sale (which closed at the beginning of September and reduced quarterly production by 2,543 BOEPD) and third-party gas processing plant issues that knocked out another 2,717 BOEPD. Whiting mentioned that production would have been near the high end of its guidance after adjusting for those items.

Whiting appears to be on track to meet its year-end production targets, largely due to good performance from its Bakken wells offsetting the mediocre performance of its Redtail wells. Whiting had previously expected to average 133,500 BOEPD in Q4 2017 and now expects 126,000 BOEPD, but that 7,500 BOEPD decrease is due to the effects of the Fort Berthold divestiture.

Whiting's oil differentials to WTI have also improved, largely attributable to the Dakota Access Pipeline. Whiting mentioned that it is getting its oil to the Gulf Coast markets now, where oil trades at a price close to Brent.

Redtail Remains A Fringe Play

Whiting's Q3 2017 Redtail production was somewhat stronger than I expected as a large number of wells delivered first production in the latter part of the quarter. Whiting mentioned that it completed 58 gross operated wells during Q3 2017, with 48 of those wells achieving first production in August or September. Whiting's average working interest for Redtail is 84%, so that means it could have completed around 49 net wells during the quarter.

Although Whiting's Redtail production increased significantly from Q2 2017 to Q3 2017 (a 78% increase from 6.6 MBOE per day in Q2 2017 to 11.7 MBOE per day in Q3 2017), that increase is more due to the sheer volume of well completions than well quality. The capital efficiency for Redtail wells looks pretty weak.

Adding 49 net wells producing 200 BOEPD would result in Whiting's Redtail production reaching over 14 MBOE per day by the end of September after accounting for royalties. Average new well production of 200 BOEPD is pretty mediocre, but due to the large amount of new wells, that would still result in Whiting's Redtail production more than doubling from Q2 2017 to the end of Q3 2017.

Another thing to keep in mind is that Whiting has generally avoided discussing Redtail much, which is a tell that results haven't met expectations there. Whiting only had one slide about Redtail in its earnings presentation despite allocating $336 million (36% of revised 2017 D&C capex) to that area. In comparison, Whiting devoted 11 slides to the Bakken, including many slides discussing type curves and well results.

As well, during the conference call, Whiting tended to avoid directly answering questions about how Redtail wells have performed compared to type curves. For example, John Freeman from Raymond James asked for an update on how the 15 Razor pad wells that were completed in Q2 2017 were tracking compared to the original EUR range. Whiting's response avoided mentioning EUR expectations and instead focused on what it had learned from adding stages and proppant. In contrast, Whiting is quite ready to discuss how wells are tracking against type curve in the Bakken.

Whiting mentioned that it would start to think about adding a rig back to Redtail at around $55 oil, although I think that it would probably take more like $60 to $65 oil for Redtail to potentially generate adequate returns based on its recent results there. Once you get into that range though, US production would probably surge and reduce prices again.

I also believe that Whiting's Redtail gas plant has only modest value due to the uncertainty over the future development plans for Redtail. Interested buyers would want minimum volume commitments before offering a substantial price, and Whiting may not want to make that commitment after the penalties it has incurred with its other Redtail contracts.

Potential 2018 Results

If Whiting maintains its production at Q4 2017 levels (around 126,000 BOEPD), then it may deliver approximately $1.648 billion in revenue at $55 WTI oil and $3 NYMEX natural gas, using Q4 2017 differentials. This also assumes 67% oil production, similar to current levels.

2018 Production Realized Price Per Bbl/Mcf Revenue ($ Million) Oil (MMBbl) 30.81 $48.00 $1,479 NGLs (MMBbl) 7.82 $12.50 $98 Natural Gas (Bcf) 44.15 $1.60 $71 Total Revenue $1,648

This would result in Whiting potentially generating $229 million in positive cash flow while spending at maintenance capital expenditure levels. Whiting estimates its maintenance capital expenditures at around $650 million for 126,000 BOEPD in production. This is down substantially from the $800 million to maintain 140,000 BOEPD in production that Whiting cited earlier, due to good results from Whiting's Bakken wells as well as probably a lower base decline rate due to its reduced capital expenditure budget in 2017.

Expense $ Million Lease Operating Expense $386 Cash G&A $100 Cash Interest $140 Production Taxes $143 CapEx $650 Total $1,419

Whiting mentioned that it would reach breakeven cash flow in 2018 with around $46 WTI oil and maintenance capex of $650 million, and that seems about right to me.

At $55 WTI oil, Whiting may be able to grow production at high single digits while spending within cash flow. However, it has mentioned that it is more likely to focus on paying down debt rather than adding rigs at below $55 oil, so it is uncertain what route Whiting will take.



If oil stays at $55, there will probably be some cost inflation, so the $229 million in positive cash flow would have to be considered a high end estimate.

Valuing The Bakken Assets

I don't think Whiting's Redtail assets have more than modest value at this point. The current production might be worth at least several hundred million, but Whiting also has various supply and delivery contracts that have significantly negative value.

Therefore, it may be accurate to say that Whiting's value is nearly entirely dependent on its Bakken assets. To value its Bakken assets, we can look at recent other Bakken transactions.

Whiting's proved Northern Rocky Mountain reserves totaled 450.8 MMBOE (63% oil) at the end of 2016, and had a PV-10 value of $2.397 billion. Whiting indicated that Fort Berthold had estimated proved reserves of 32 MMBOE at the end of 2016, so its remaining Northern Rocky Mountain reserves would be around 418.8 MBOE.

Halcon's Bakken/Three Forks proved reserves at the end of 2016 totaled 112.3 MMBOE with around 79% oil production. It sold off its Bakken assets in multiple transactions for a combined purchase price of $1.51 billion. Linn Energy recently sold its Williston Basin assets for $285 million and those involved 20 MMBOE in reserves.

Valuation ($ Million) MMBOE $ Per BOE Halcon $1,510 112.3 $13.45 Linn $285 20.0 $14.25

Whiting's Bakken reserves would be valued at $5.63 billion to $5.97 billion using the per BOE reserve values for Linn and Halcon's transactions. Whiting's Bakken value would be pegged at $5.8 billion using the midpoint of those two transactions.

Valuation ($ Million) BOEPD $ Per Flowing BOE Halcon $1,504 31,278 $48,085 Linn $285 8,000 $35,625

Another valuation method would be to use the value per flowing BOE for the other Bakken transactions. This would give a value of around $3.92 billion to $5.29 billion for Whiting assuming 110,000 BOEPD of Bakken production in Q4 2017. The value of Halcon's transactions is $1.504 billion for this calculation since it made a $6 million transaction for which no production data appears to be available.

Taking the average of all those numbers would give a value of approximately $5.2 billion. After adjusting for debt, Whiting's valuation would be around $6 per share, if Redtail is assumed to have no net value.

Near-term oil prices have increased noticeably in recent weeks, so perhaps Whiting's Bakken assets are worth more now than those previous transactions would suggest. However, 2020 oil futures are largely unchanged, so the change in asset valuation probably wouldn't be that great.

Conclusion

Although Whiting's Redtail production has increased significantly, that increase comes off a small base and was achieved through a large amount of spending. Whiting has generally avoided discussing Redtail well performance versus type curves and it appears that Redtail probably won't see much future development until oil reaches $60 to $65.

Whiting has achieved good results from its Bakken wells though, which should allow it to reach its year-end production target. Whiting is happy to discuss well performance versus type curve for its Bakken wells.

Based on recent Bakken transactions, Whiting may be worth around $6 per share. This assumes that its Redtail value nets out to around zero due to its various contract commitments. Near-term oil prices have improved significantly since Linn's and Halcon's transactions, but by mid-2020, oil futures have dropped back down to around $50. Thus, Bakken valuations probably have not increased by very much.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.