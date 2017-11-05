The Navigators' (NAVG) CEO Stan Galanski on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 3, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Stanley Galanski - President and Chief Executive Officer

Ciro DeFalco - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jeffrey Schmitt - William Blair & Company

Christopher Campbell - KBW

Brian Hollenden - Sidoti & Company

Robert Farnam - Boenning and Scattergood, Inc.

Stanley Galanski

Thank you very much. Good morning, and thank you all for joining our third quarter 2017 earnings call. Over the past few months, we've all been reminded of the tremendous capability of nature to disrupt lives and create human and economic loss and the important role that the insurance industry plays in helping us to recover from those type of events.

Fatalities from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria now stand at 262, and the industry estimated insured loss potential is now above $100 billion, only to be followed up by the devastating California wildfires. On October 5, we released our estimated range of net financial impact of the three hurricanes and the Mexican earthquake as being $50 million to $75 million pretax, and our reported earnings reflect an impact of $66.6 million. This represents by far Navigators' most significant natural catastrophe loss quarter in our 44-year history, but we're pleased to report that our projected losses are well within our tolerances and expectations for a single 1-in-250-year event, let alone three significant hurricanes and an earthquake in a single quarter.

As to the financial impact, we reported a net loss of $28 million or $0.95 per diluted share for the quarter. And as a result, for the first nine months of 2017, net income was reduced to $13.6 million. As of September 30, book value per share is $41.49, a reduction of 1.7% from June 30, although book value per share is up 2.6% from year-end 2016.

We produced a combined ratio of 121.9% for the third quarter of 2017, and each of our three business segments had an underwriting loss for the quarter as a result of the cat losses. Catastrophe losses added approximately 24 points to our loss ratio for the third quarter.

The largest impact was in Navigators Re, our Global Reinsurance segment, which had a combined ratio of 155.4% for the quarter, with about $31 million of net financial impact from catastrophe loss, resulting in a pretax underwriting loss of $26.5 million for the quarter.

Our International Insurance segment produced a combined ratio of 135.4% for the quarter with about $25 million of pretax cat loss, and our U.S. Insurance segment produced a combined ratio of 125.7% for the quarter, resulting from approximately $10 million of net financial impact from natural cat events.

The loss activity, while unprecedented in timing and severity, is within our corporate catastrophe risk appetite and is not outsized relative to our level of participation in the respective niche markets in which we compete. Excluding nat cat loss provisions, both the U.S. Insurance segment and Global Reinsurance segment produced profitable underwriting results for the quarter.

During the third quarter, we also strengthened IBNR reserves corporately by about $35 million, with the major components being approximately $14 million in U.S. Professional Liability, $5 million in U.S. Property Casualty, $7 million in International Marine and $5 million in runoff business. Our IBNR actions were taken in recognition of both actual versus expected loss emergence patterns for the individual product lines within our portfolio, such as public company, Directors and Officers liability and ocean cargo, as well as more general industry trends impacting the frequency and severity of claims. Collectively, prior accident year reserve adjustments added about 10 points to the loss ratio for the third quarter and represent about 2% of Navigators' total case and IBNR loss reserves of $1.7 billion.

Turning to our three business segments. U.S. Insurance had strong underwriting results ex-cat. The Property Casualty operating segment, which accounted for about 75% of net earned premium for U.S. Insurance in the third quarter, produced a combined ratio of 95.3%, with premium growth of 2.8%. We experienced double-digit premium growth in property, environmental, life sciences, commercial auto and surety. Renewal pricing was reasonably strong for these product lines, with renewal rate changes ranging from about flat for our life science renewals to plus 7% for commercial excess casualty. U.S. Marine results were adversely impacted by $4 million worth of large claims in the Bluewater Hull product line and $2 million worth of nat catastrophe claims.

Within the Professional Liability subsegment, Directors and Officers liability produced an underwriting loss as a result of $10.5 million of reserve strengthening in the public company portfolio. The U.S. public company D&O market remains highly competitive with renewal rate change, a negative 3.8% for our public company excess book during the quarter. Pricing was stronger for private company business, with low single-digit renewal rate increases in the quarter.

Our Errors and Omissions business continued to perform profitably with a combined ratio of 96.8% for the quarter. The pricing environment for E&O renewals was pretty much flattish, with low single-digit renewal price increases on miscellaneous professional and real estate E&O, offset by slight reductions in design professionals and accountants.

In the International Insurance segment, gross written premium was up 8.7%, and net written premium up 7.7% in the third quarter with growth across multiple product lines, including Marine, Energy and Management and Professional Liability. International Navigators Pro had an exceptionally good quarter, with gross written premium growth of 23.4% and a combined ratio of 90.4%. That market remains highly competitive with renewal rates down 1% for D&O at Lloyd's and down closer to 4% for the financial institutions and professional indemnity business.

International Marine gross written premium was up 8.4% for the quarter with solid growth in both Cargo and Marine Liability in London, along with good growth contributed from the Rotterdam and Antwerp offices in Continental Europe. The International Marine market remains highly competitive, with renewal rates down an average of 1.5% for the quarter and with Cargo and Hull, in particular, continuing to prove highly competitive. The Political Violence and Terrorism product line produced a profitable combined ratio of 83.3% for the quarter and continued to achieve double-digit premium growth.

During the quarter, we continue to gain traction in Asia, where we wrote our first policies outside of Lloyd's China in March of this year. We're now active in Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong. We also expanded our participation in the Latin American insurance marketplace by adding a seasoned Management and Professional Liability underwriter to our Miami-based operation.

Turning to Navigators Re, our Global Reinsurance segment. Catastrophe losses pushed Navigators Re to a combined ratio of 155.4% for the quarter and 114.6% for the first nine months of the year. However, excluding cat claims, the business continues to perform very well and continued to experience strong double-digit premium growth for the quarter.

Gross written premium increased by 49.1% for the quarter and was well distributed against multiple reinsurance product lines. Gross written premium for Latin American Treaty was up 24% in the third quarter of 2016; agricultural treaty, a business we invested in this year, increased 108%; and gross written premium for Accident and Health increased 188%.

For the first nine months of 2017, gross written premium for the segment increased by 47% over 2016 to $188 million. We are well positioned to respond to an anticipated improved pricing environment in the geographies impacted by third quarter catastrophe claims and other territories that have every bit as much exposure but simply not the loss activity during the quarter. In other words, we anticipate an improvement in rates and terms on a reasonably broad, albeit differentiated basis as we approach the 2018 renewal season.

Over the years, Navigators has grown from a U.S. Marine underwriter to a global specialty insurer and reinsurer. And as we've done that, we've managed the company to maintain a balanced portfolio of specialty business that is not overly concentrated in a particular geography or product line while we utilize reinsurance to protect our balance sheet and work to minimize risk in our investment portfolio. We believe the third quarter results demonstrate these efforts and the resiliency of the organization during a period of massive industry losses.

While clearly catastrophe losses in the quarter adversely impacted both quarterly and nine-month earnings, they have not had a material impact on our balance sheet. On a year-to-date basis, book value per share is up. We have net income of $13.6 million. We have a high degree of confidence in the appropriateness and the collectability of our reinsurance programs, which remain fully intact and available following the storms as we did not come close to exceeding them.

Net investment income was up 13.7% for the quarter and 11.7% for the nine months. Importantly, during the quarter, we've demonstrated the value of working with Navigators through our claims-paying philosophy and capability.

I'd like to recognize and thank our employees who worked long hours and dropped the weekends in September, monitoring the paths of the storms, assessing the impact of the disasters on our insurers and delivering on what is the absolute moment-of-truth settling claims. I'd also like to thank my colleagues who made generous financial donations to support the relief efforts in the impacted territories.

We're very proud of our people and delighted that for the fourth year in a row, Navigators was named one of the Best Places to Work in Insurance by Business Insurance, a testament to the caliber, dedication and quality of the people who make Navigator successful.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Ciro, who will take you through more details of our financial performance.

Ciro DeFalco

Great. Thank you, Stan. Good morning, everyone, and thank you. Our third quarter net loss of $28.0 million or minus $0.95 per diluted share reported yesterday includes after-tax net operating loss of $29.6 million or minus $1 per diluted share; net realized gains after-tax of $2.8 million, including OTTI, or $0.09 per diluted share; and after-tax foreign exchange transaction losses of $1.1 million or minus $0.04 per diluted share.

The second quarter's combined ratio of 121.9% includes a reported loss and LAE ratio of 91.6% and an all-in expense ratio of 30.3% comprised of net commission expenses of 15.1% and other operating expenses of 15.2%. Natural catastrophe losses in the quarter represented approximately 24.5% of the combined ratio, and the prior year reserve strengthening represented approximately 9.8% of the combined ratio.

The improvement in other operating expenses reflect our continuing focus on cost containment, along with an approximately 4 percentage point benefit coming from a decrease in both short- and long-term incentive compensation accruals.

The quarterly consolidated results includes $66.1 million of underwriting loss, with $9.7 million of that loss coming from our U.S. Insurance segment, $29.9 million of underwriting loss from the International Insurance segment and $26.5 million from the Global Reinsurance segment.

Net investment income of $22.6 million increased $2.7 million or 13.7%. In the quarter, as compared to the same period last year, the increase in investment income was primarily driven by the growth in the overall portfolio, also driven by positive operating cash flows from operations as well as higher yields. Our net realized gains of $5.2 million pretax or $3.4 million after-tax were the result of normal active portfolio management, and relatedly, OTTI was $1 million pretax or $600,000 after-tax.

Our overall investment portfolio's unrealized gain position increased in the quarter by $12.9 million pretax or $8.4 million after-tax due to a favorable change – due to a favorable exchange rate improvement in our GDP, pound sterling and Canadian portfolios as well as a decrease in spreads.

The cash and invested assets portfolio value as of September 30, 2017, increased in the quarter by $175.5 million to $3.48 billion with a book yield of 2.73%, down 4 basis points from 2.77% in the second quarter, and up 20 basis points from 2.53% for the same period last year.

Total return on a trailing 12-month basis was 2.34%, which is up 66 basis points from 1.68% in the second quarter of '17, and down 241 basis points from 4.75% for the same period last year. Importantly, our investment portfolio has maintained its AA minus average credit quality rating with a slightly shortened duration of 3.6 years.

GAAP shareholders' equity at September 30 was $1,224,000,000, down from $1,244,000,000 at June 30 or minus 1.6%, yet up from $1,178,000,000 at December 31, 2016, or an increase of 3.9%. On a per share basis, book value was $41.49 compared to $42.21 at June 30 or minus 1.7% and $40.45 at December 31, 2016, or an increase of 2.6%. The annualized ROE is 1.5%, reflecting the events in the quarter.

And finally, net cash flow from operations was a very healthy and positive $150 million in the quarter and $223 million for the year.

And with that, we can open up the call for questions.

Jeff Schmitt

Hi, good morning everyone.

Stanley Galanski

Good morning.

Jeff Schmitt

It looks like of the $75 million of catastrophe losses, what was the breakout between U.S. International and Reinsurance?

Ciro DeFalco

I'll give this to you high level. Approximately $17 million – or look at it this way, I'm sorry, $8.9 million coming from the U.S. Insurance segment. International Insurance, approximately $27 million. Global Re, approximately $36 million – $37 million.

Jeff Schmitt

Understood, okay. And just looking at the accident year loss ratio excluding catastrophes, it looks to be about 57%, 58%, which is where it's been running in the last two quarters. That's down so much year-over-year, I guess, different from what we're seeing at a number of competitors. I know you had mentioned there was a shift in business mix there, but is that what's driving that? And what's coming on in size with that much lower?

Ciro DeFalco

Well, let me just comment about, I guess, the performance of some of our most significant businesses. In the U.S. Insurance segment, our excess and surplus lines business continues to perform very, very well. And as you know, we're very active in that business in terms of the construction industry segment, which is one of our best specialty businesses.

We actually write a larger portfolio of Excess Casualty than we do Primary Casualty. And so the underwriting of that – the underwriting performance of the specialty casualty business continues to be really, I would say, stellar. We're very proud of the team and of their results. At the same time, our commercial unit, which is not in the E&S segment and deals more with retail brokers for the most part over a variety of specialty Property Casualty lines like environmental and life sciences, also continues to have strong growth and strong profitability.

So I think to the extent that you see a growing impact not just in 2017, but over the last few years in the U.S. Insurance operation coming from a very good performance in our Property Casualty area, may be a part of that. But keep in mind that we routinely reassess insurance strategies in terms of our amount of business retained, how we structure programs. That manifests itself sometimes in changes in commission on a net basis that has nothing to do what we're paying a retailer or a wholesaler, but really the ceding commission on a program.

So it gets a little complicated from the standpoint of mix of business, but I would say that, and particularly in the U.S. segment, we're very pleased with the fact that the businesses that we believe are our best-performing businesses and that we're seeking to grow are indeed doing so. I would also say the same thing in Navigators RE and in the international Nav Pro business, which, as I commented earlier, had a very strong quarter both on profitability and growth. So there are always areas that you spend a little bit of time and attention on because you'd like to think you could do better, but I suspect that all of those factors are figuring into your math there.

Jeff Schmitt

Okay. That is helpful. Thank you.

Christopher Campbell

Yes, good morning.

Stanley Galanski

Good morning.

Christopher Campbell

My first question is on U.S. Professional Liability, which is pretty price pressured right now, and it looks like you're – you just added reserves to it as well. So just I'm trying to think through the reinsurance strategy. It's that – why is Navigators decreasing its sessions here while they're more stable in your International Professional Liability line?

Stanley Galanski

That's a very difficult question for us to answer for you, and I would say the reason it's difficult to answer is there are many components to what our Professional Liability businesses is in the U.S. There's clearly a U.S. public company D&O component. There's private company. They are not-for-profit D&O. The latter two within the D&O segment are very, very strong performers. And I don't think it would be appropriate to go through the details of how we approach reinsurance, but we approach it differently across that segment as we do in the Professional Liability or E&O lines.

So really in any given quarter, the gross to net can be a bit of a function of what the net earned premium looks like in any one of those niches in a quarter or year. Obviously, we've been writing less public company business because we're not happy with the pricing environment. It just is a very, very difficult environment. I don't think we're alone. I suspect if you looked at the two leading writers of that business and their results this quarter, I believe both had called out the pricing environments being too soft for U.S. public company D&O. Something needs to change there.

Christopher Campbell

Right. Thanks. That's very helpful. The second one is just in the operating expense ratio for International Professional Liability that dropped pretty significantly year-over-year. Is there any color that you have on what's driving that and its sustainability going forward?

Ciro DeFalco

I'll take that, Chris. Just to point out, the decrease in the operating, well, just if you look at all expenses, and you mentioned the Professional Liability line there, there have been some changes in the strategy of lines of business and how they write that business, i.e., less reliance on some of the internal binders.

So that's the delegated underwriter. So that's one of the components. And then Professional Liability, as everyone else across the board, has seen a decrease in their overall operating expense ratio in the quarter and for the year as a reduction – as we reduced bonus accruals – or I should say, incentive compensation accruals for short- and long-term plans based on the results thus far this year. So it's a combination of those two factors.

Stanley Galanski

Yes. I would just add, though, I think if you look at the year-to-date basis, there's clearly some improvement there. But within that segment, it has tended to run a little bit better historically [indiscernible].

Christopher Campbell

Okay. And then just a broader question on International Insurance, so with our rate expectations probably a little bit better in London, how does this impact your gross to net strategy and then just how you approach your Lloyd's syndicates?

Stanley Galanski

That's a challenging question. First of all, let's just talk about the environment. While I think all of us expect a more attractive pricing environment certainly in first-party lines, we don't know what the impact of that will be in other lines of business, and that remains to be seen. I think the complexity on the first-party business begins with what the retro market looks like for 1:1, how that impacts reinsurers.

So there's a lot of complexity in terms of what will drive pricing in the market and how that will work out geographically. London, for us, has traditionally been the center of our international business. We compete there with the Lloyd's syndicate, but we also compete there with a U.K. domicile branch of our U.S. flagship company, Navigators Insurance Company, and last year capitalized an international company in London as well.

So we have both company and Lloyd's capabilities there. Up until this point, our non-London-produced international business has largely been written on Lloyd's paper. But as that migrates to insurance company paper over the next couple of years in anticipation of Brexit, this legal entity on which we write that business will change. A big part of that international strategy is to get closer to customers by trading in local markets like Rotterdam and Antwerp and Hong Kong, where the business traditionally gets placed locally and does not go to London.

So I think it's very important to think of the London market as a wholesale market and some of these other markets that we're expanding into as a retail market. So they do have some different dynamics, different nature or competition. I think we'll continue to be very cautious about the short-term opportunities at Lloyd's, and a part of that reflects the cost structure of doing business. The pricing environment is the second issue, but that cost structure is both regulatory cost, administrative burden as well as marketplace pressure for upward commission on things like facilities and panels and so on.

So there's no real short-term snap-your-finger solution there. It's evolving and weaving and continually adjusting your strategy. Suffice to say, we're committed to being in the international market and we're committed to serving our customers. Our international strategy has always been based on taking our product to new geographies, whether that's Marine, D&O, Professional Liability. That's why we're in places like Hong Kong, Paris, Rotterdam. And we'll continue to execute that strategy, which is definitely a long-term goal strategy. And for us, nothing is really changing in that.

Christopher Campbell

Okay, wonderful. That's very helpful. And then I just had one final one for, I think, Ciro, anything special with the tax rate in the quarter? Or is that just, I mean, where the losses are happening?

Ciro DeFalco

What you're really seeing there is an inflection. If you normalize for the cat events alone, you would be running at a normal run rate. But because of the other losses, you get this little odd rate. So it's really more a function of the quarter and how you have -- how you calculate taxes there – I'm sorry, the effective tax rate for the year, which is done on an annual projected basis, as you know.

So the quarter is a little bit of an anomaly. It's based on that one major issue. Keeping in mind that one of the drivers below that, there are lot of – let's say there's a certain element of permanent differences in the tax calculation, i.e., tax-exempt securities, dividend received, deductible eligible securities and the like. Never mind the discount on unearned premiums and the loss reserve. So if you look at that alone and then adjust for the cats, well, the permanent differences and other timing differences remain relatively static quarter-to-quarter. However, the losses of this magnitude are what is distorting the picture.

Christopher Campbell

Okay. It is very helpful. Thanks for all the answers and best of luck for the rest of 2017.

Stanley Galanski

Thank you.

Brian Hollenden

Good morning, and thanks for taking my call.

Stanley Galanski

It is a pleasure.

Brian Hollenden

What exposure do you have to the California wildfires? And how should we think about the fourth quarter?

Stanley Galanski

De minimis.

Brian Hollenden

Okay. Can you talk a little bit about what is driving your global growth in Global Re?

Stanley Galanski

In the A&H business?

Ciro DeFalco

Global Re.

Stanley Galanski

Yes. Within our Global Reinsurance segment, A&H had a very strong quarter, and that tends to be large treaties. So the impact of success on one or two pieces of new business in a quarter can be very helpful. That's a business that has been as high as, I think, close to a $100 million business for us. It's been as low as a $55 million business I think depending on the attractiveness of terms in the market.

As you know, we've been in it for probably, I don't know, six years now, and a good chunk of that business relates to self-funded health plans. It's really not an A business. It's not an accident business. It's an H reinsurance business. And the dynamics of that are that we participate in it quota share, excess of loss, stop-loss. And in any given renewal or a new business opportunity, it maybe more attractive to participate one way or another or not play at all. So it's a business that how we participate can – the structure can change a lot. It's not like we're wed to one approach. So that's had good new business success, and I think that's what you see reflected on this year's number there.

Ciro DeFalco

But it's a good question, Brian, because the growth in that Re is coming in a non-cat line. That's an important takeaway.

Brian Hollenden

Okay. Thank you and then last one for me. With the numerous natural disasters over the past few months, can you provide some color around your expectations? I would assume you would expect most of these soft markets to harden. Can you just walk us through your outlook for maybe some of the bigger categories such as Marine and P&C?

Stanley Galanski

Yes. I guess I'd start by saying that our overall view is to capitalize on better-priced opportunities, and that doesn't necessarily get measured in terms of renewal rate change. But as our underwriters look at the business, where they can get an adequate technical rate – adequate market rate compared to a technical rate for their exposure. In other words, where they think the risk reward is in their favor.

There are a handful of product lines today where that is clearly happening. The most dramatic would be the trucking, transportation, commercial auto business, where pricing is very, very strong. That, through nine months of this year, is about a $35 million business for us, up from 2.5 years ago being zero. So we're very highly selective. There's a lot of demand for that product. And frankly, our underwriters can't even get to all the opportunities there are.

We – it's a very firm market. Across most U.S. Property Casualty lines, that's just not the case. And where we're more optimistic to see that change is clearly in first-party business. We also would be hopeful that based on industry development patterns, that you might see some improvement in U.S. Directors and Officers liability. We all know it's needed. Beyond that, we're very much focused on expanding businesses that we've invested in over the last one, five or six years.

When we start a new office or a product line, we aim to have it breakeven within three years. But even if it does, that doesn't mean it's mature. It might take seven to ten years for them to get to the type of scale that we think the market potential is. So geographically, I'd put our operations in Continental Europe toward the top of that list in my mind. Certainly, there are good things going on in Latin America, both within our treaty operation, which we think will have very good opportunities in 2018; and our Latin American insurance operations out of Miami, which we think will benefit from improving conditions as well.

Again geographically, the Marine market, competition, a lot of pressure, and we feel that both in the U.S. and outside the U.S it's a global business. Our Energy business continues to be very profitable. We'd love to do more, but the price of oil and the lack of E&P activity tends to limit that. So overall, the businesses that we have considered to be growth businesses continue to be. And I would say on first party, we're considerably more optimistic as a result of everything you're hearing about this quarter in terms of the magnitude of insured loss.

Brian Hollenden

Thank you for the color.

Robert Farnam

Hi, there, good morning. I have just two questions, one on the expense ratio and the other on the reserve development. So on the expense ratio, on a consolidated basis, it sounds like you expect the expense ratio to improve gradually based on what you're doing there, but the third quarter was abnormally low because of the lack of profitability during the quarter. So in other words, the expense ratio – assuming profitability has normalized, the expense ratio should come up a bit.

Ciro DeFalco

That's exactly right. When you have these types of losses and you project out certainly – I just called out in my comments that your accruals for incentive compensation, both in your short- and long-term plans, reflect results, bad results, lower payments. And I know it sounds obvious, but I just wanted to call it out so that way it is very clear. That is not a permanent situation, and we would fully expect to see that come up to a more normalized range as we continue on our way of making profits and building franchise value.

Stanley Galanski

Having said that, I just want to point out that the U.S. Insurance segment, in particular, has done a great job of controlling their operating costs and has clearly achieved a meaningful improvement there. As we talked about Lloyd's, it's very tough. And internationally, we have some ceded businesses that are still growing into their skin. But in particular, the U.S. operation I think has done a super job there.

Ciro DeFalco

It's more obvious in their numbers, but everyone is very disciplined across all segments. So yes, that's absolutely right.

Robert Farnam

Right, okay. I just wanted to confirm if that was the case. And on the reserve strengthening, so a pretty significant reserve strengthening on the insurance operations. I'm just curious, kind of what are you doing to eliminate the potential of significant reserve [derailment] going forward?

Stanley Galanski

Well, we run the company with very much of an underwriting bias in how we look at the performance of our businesses. It's a bottom line-focused organization. We have very robust business unit reviews that, quite frankly, the Chief Underwriting Officer and I participate in. So we think we have a pretty good underwriting culture in the company. But what I will say is that I think everyone on this call knows one thing for sure, and that is an actuarial analysis is almost by definition not correct.

No matter what that ACE says, the Actuarial Central Estimate, it's wrong. The question is, is it wrong high? Or is it wrong low? So you tend to look at trends, you look at loss emergence, you look at your business in a lot of ways. And when you see things that cause you a concern, you react to them. When you see things that cause you optimism, you say, prove it.

Let's be careful and just make sure that we see an observable trend that is really a trend and not just a positive aberration in our business. That's the culture. That's the way we think about risk. So in particular, as we look at certain lines of business and say, okay, if you see one favorable quarter, one adverse quarter, one favorable quarter, one adverse quarter, that's business. That's just the nature of any specialty business and any routine peak in claims one quarter and not in another.

So you really have to look for trends, look at underlying features like the strength of your pricing, but also what the composition of your portfolio is and take that. I think Navigators is very strong at portfolio management. So frankly, some of the things that you take action on are probably not really visible. For example, one of the biggest corrections we've taken in the company in our primary business over the last couple years has been in habitational business.

We really couldn't – found that we couldn't make money in certain segments of it and very quietly exited that component of the business. Not all of it, but those sections that we think are just inconsistent with profit. That's just part of our routine running of the business. So we try to be aggressive in that area, but we also will opt to strengthen the reserves on the balance sheet where we think there's uncertainty because it's the right thing to do.

Ciro DeFalco

Yes. And I would just put a – repeat a couple of key elements that Stan said, Bob, and that is to me, it's business as usual. This is what we do. We're always looking to protect our balance sheet, and the key to that is having good loss reserves. So there's not – there's no foretelling or any mystery in the numbers. It's just good, prudent financial management. Nothing more or nothing less.

Robert Farnam

Okay. Very good. Thanks guys.

Stanley Galanski

Thank you.

Robert Farnam

Okay. With that then, we thank you for taking the time to join our call today. Thanks for your interest in the company, and have a great weekend.

Ciro DeFalco

Thank you all.

